REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: AUG. 16

The ER at Cadence opens

Henderson Hospital executives and employees, along with local dignitaries and community members, commemorated the opening of the hospital’s newest freestanding emergency room, the ER at Cadence, which opened Aug. 15, ready to care for patients of all ages.

The ER at Cadence is in the Smith’s Marketplace complex at 865 E. Lake Mead Parkway and is open for 24-hour emergency care every day of the year. It is staffed with the same types of medical personnel, including emergency medicine physicians and equipped with the same diagnostic technology that is available at the Henderson Hospital emergency department.

Diagnostic capabilities include an on-site laboratory, CT scanner and imaging equipment, along with multiple treatment rooms, exam rooms, a decontamination room with shower and entrances for both walk-in patients and ambulance arrivals.

“We are looking forward to providing emergency medical care to residents living in Cadence and nearby communities,” said Sam Kaufman, CEO of Henderson Hospital and, by extension, the ER at Cadence. “Many of our employees call Henderson home, and with the city of Henderson’s reputation as a wonderful place to live, work and play, we want to support residents and visitors with quick, effective emergency care throughout their community.”

State Contractors Board names executive officer

Following the retirement announcement of Margi Grein at its July meeting, the Nevada State Contractors Board unanimously appointed David Behar to fill the position of executive officer effective Aug. 1.

Behar joined the board in October 2022 as deputy director of investigations and was promoted to director of investigations in February of 2023 and deputy executive officer in April of 2024. Prior to joining the board, Behar previously spent 25 years in federal law enforcement with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as both a DEA special agent and group supervisor. Behar brings vast leadership experience working with state and local agencies on public protections and has a track record of collaboration on efforts to improve processes and implement modernization.

In recent years, Behar’s management of the board’s enforcement department helped to streamline investigative processes and make administrative hearings for the Residential Recovery Fund more efficient. His priority of consumer protection led to the creation of a Solar Investigations Unit to better coordinate resources and disciplinary action following an increase in consumer complaints related to residential solar construction.

Behar continues to foster growing partnerships with industry representatives, local and state government officials, and members of the legislative and executive branch in pursuit of expanding public outreach initiatives, strengthening consequences for unlawful construction activities, and strategically advocating for the importance and value of contractor licensure.