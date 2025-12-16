REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 13

The PENTA Building Group has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s newly rebranded Hero Scholar Classic, launching a four-year commitment to helping expand scholarship opportunities for future health care professionals. This year’s tournament, held on Nov. 3 at Red Rock Country Club, brought remarkable community support, with 135 participants, 18 volunteers and 96 sponsors, raising $216,680.

The PENTA Building Group is the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s Hero Scholar Classic. This year’s tournament, held on Nov. 3 at Red Rock Country Club, raised $216,680. (PENTA Building Group)

PENTA supports Roseman’s Hero Scholar Classic

The PENTA Building Group has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s newly rebranded Hero Scholar Classic, launching a four-year commitment to helping expand scholarship opportunities for future health care professionals.

This year’s tournament, held on Nov. 3 at Red Rock Country Club, brought remarkable community support, with 135 participants, 18 volunteers and 96 sponsors, raising $216,680.

“For PENTA, giving back isn’t just something we do — it’s who we are,” said John Cannito, president and CEO of The PENTA Building Group. “Supporting Roseman University and the Hero Scholar Classic means investing in the next generation of health care providers who will care for our families, our neighbors and our community. We’re proud to stand with Roseman and help make these educational opportunities possible.”

Proceeds from the Hero Scholar Classic benefit Roseman University’s Hero Scholars program, which has awarded $480,000 in scholarships since 2021 to students in pharmacy, nursing, dental medicine, medicine and graduate studies who demonstrate academic excellence, leadership and service.

This year’s tournament success marks the start of a strengthened partnership between Roseman University and PENTA, one that will continue driving impact for students and for Nevada’s growing health care workforce for years to come, said Geena Jeffries Mattox, Roseman University’s vice president for philanthropy and alumni relations.

Housing Division launches down payment program

The Nevada Housing Division announced the launch of the Worker Advantage Program, a new down payment assistance initiative created as part of Gov. Joe Lombardo’s Nevada Housing Access and Attainability Act (AB540), passed during the 2025 legislative session. The program is designed to help essential workers purchase a primary residence in Nevada by providing $20,000 in down payment assistance.

Backed by $18 million in available funding, the Worker Advantage Program aims to help approximately 900 Nevada households achieve the dream of homeownership. The program is first-come, first-served and will remain open until all allocated funds have been reserved.

“Nevada’s essential workers keep our communities running. They care for us, teach our children, build our homes and protect our neighborhoods,” said Steve Aichroth, NHD administrator. “The Worker Advantage Program is one way we can support hardworking Nevadans who support all of us by helping them build stability and equity through homeownership.”

Homebuyers who qualify for the Worker Advantage Program will receive $20,000 in down payment assistance, which may be used in one of the following ways:

■ Apply the full $20,000 directly toward down payment assistance.

■ Use the funds to pay discount points equal to 2 percent or 4 percent of the principal loan amount to permanently buy down the Worker Advantage Program interest rate. Any remaining assistance may be applied toward down payment and closing costs.

Assistance is provided as a no-interest, no-payment, non-forgivable 30-year second mortgage.

■ At least one of the borrowers in a household must be employed in an “essential worker” category. Eligible professions include health care, education, public safety and construction.

■ Applicants must live in Nevada for at least six months at time of application.

■ Household income limits apply: up to 150 percent of area median income.

■ Homebuyers do not need to be first-time buyers.

■ Eligible home purchases up to $806,500.

■ Homebuyers must occupy the property as their primary residence.

■ Previous recipients of the Home Is Possible program are not eligible.

Nevadans interested in applying for the Worker Advantage Program should contact a Home Is Possible certified lender. A list of certified lenders can be found online at homeispossiblenv.org/find-lender-agent/find-lender.php.

The Nevada Housing Division, a division of the Department of Business and Industry, was created by the Nevada Legislature in 1975 when it was recognized that a shortage of safe, decent and sanitary housing existed throughout the state for persons and families of low- and moderate-income.