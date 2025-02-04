REAL ESTATE BRIEFS FEB. 1

NAIOP Southern Nevada, the leading association for commercial real estate development, has appointed its 2025 board of directors, with industry veteran Matthew Hoyt assuming the role of president

The holidays could be the best time to sell a home

NAIOP Southern Nevada names 2025 directors

NAIOP Southern Nevada, the leading association for commercial real estate development, has appointed its 2025 board of directors, with industry veteran Matthew Hoyt assuming the role of president.

The organization, which represents Southern Nevada’s foremost developers, investors,and commercial real estate professionals, serves as the premier voice for the office, industrial, retail and mixed-use sectors.

Hoyt, vice president of finance and operations at LaPour, brings extensive commercial real estate financing and development expertise to NAIOP Southern Nevada and its board. The UNLV graduate and Las Vegas native has established himself as a key figure in the commercial real estate community. His leadership extends beyond his role as this year’s board president, as he previously served as chair of NAIOP’s membership/sponsorship and Developing Leaders Institute committees. Hoyt, a graduate of NAIOP’s DLI, has earned multiple industry recognitions, including NAIOP’s Developing Leader Member of the Year (2016) and Associate Member of the Year (2018).

NAIOP Southern Nevada’s 2025 officers and executive committee:

■ President — Matt Hoyt, LaPour

President-elect — Steve Neiger, CCIM, CAST

■ Treasurer — Phillip Dunning, CCIM, Panattoni Development Co.

■ Secretary — Lisa Brady, Prologis

■ Immediate Past President — Cassie Catania-Hsu, CBRE

■ Executive At Large — Jamie Thalgott, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP

■ Executive At Large — Tom van Betten

NAIOP’s directors for 2025

■ Sabrina Borghoff, Martin-Harris Construction

■ James Bristow, Midnight Sun Consulting LLC

■ Tim Castello, CCIM, Castello Group

■ Patti Dillon, SIOR, Colliers

■ Marianna Hunnicutt, Kimley-Horn and Associates

■ Amanda McCauley, Schnitzer Properties

■ David Strickland, Thomas &Mack Co.

■ Dan Tuntland, DJT Real Estate

■ Katrina Bruce, NAIOP Southern Nevada Chapter executive

NAIOP Southern Nevada is a chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and it comprises 775 members serving the Southern Nevada market. NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, with more than 22,000 members in North America.

^

Huntington &ellis hits company’s record sales

The award-winning Las Vegas brokerage huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency has set a company record for sales, reaching $1.31 billion in total sales volume. This remarkable milestone represents a 28.5 percent increase from 2023, marking the highest sales volume in the company’s history.

The agency successfully closed 2,266 transactions, reflecting a 15 percent growth from the prior year. With agents averaging 18.39 transactions each, the brokerage ascended to the No. 4 spot in Clark County, improving from its No. 7 ranking in 2023. Notably, 17 huntington &ellis agents earned recognition among the top 250 agents in Clark County for 2024.

“Ending the year with several record-breaking achievements is a major milestone for us,” said Craig Tann, broker and owner of huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency. “These accomplishments highlight that our relentless focus on excellence, innovation and giving back to the community drive our success.”

The brokerage also demonstrated its commitment to community involvement, donating over $81,000 to local charities, setting another company record for the largest annual contribution to Southern Nevada nonprofits.

Over the past five years, huntington &ellis has doubled its annual charitable contributions, supporting organizations such as Answer 4 Cancer, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, Las Vegas Rescue Mission, Kindness Conquers, Opportunity Village and The Animal Foundation.

With its sales performance and philanthropic efforts, huntington &ellis continued to expand in 2024 by welcoming 28 agents to the brokerage.

^

CBRE announces promotion

CBRE announced that Robin Howe has been promoted to director of property management in Las Vegas.

With 14 years of experience within CBRE’s Property Management Division, Howe has managed approximately 12 million square feet of industrial, medical, office and retail assets for her clients.

In her role as director of property management, Howe oversees around 11 million square feet, making up 72 buildings and including more than 300 tenants, including industrial, office, land and retail assets. She leads a team of 10 real estate professionals, providing high-level oversight of budget preparation, financial reporting and analysis, property inspections, tenant and vendor relations, vendor contract negotiation and project management.

Howe’s responsibilities also extend to new business development, where she excels in developing management pricing, composing proposals and preparing management agreements. Also, she collaborates with clients on strategic capital planning, providing annual assessments of asset needs, streamlining the bidding process and overseeing projects to meet standards.

^

Mogharebi adds broker

The Mogharebi Group announced veteran multifamily broker Steve Nosrat has joined the firm’s multifamily investment sales team as senior vice president in Nevada.

Nosrat, who will be headquartered in The Mogharebi Group’s Las Vegas office, brings decades of experience in multifamily sales across the investment spectrum, including private capital, institutional transactions and new development.

He brings more than 18 years of commercial brokerage experience and has lived in Las Vegas since 2014 specializing in the acquisition and disposition of multifamily assets across the Silver State. He comes to The Mogharebi Group from Avison Young, where he was a principal in the Las Vegas office. Previously, he was senior vice president at NAI Las Vegas.

During that time Nosrat and his team were responsible for the sale of more than 10,000 apartment units totaling $1.3 billion. His career also includes five years of multifamily development experience abroad.