REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: FEB. 17

NAIOP Southern Nevada and its Community Service Committee had a banner year in 2024, spearheading several successful initiatives that directly benefited local families, youth and people in need.

The holidays could be the best time to sell a home

The local NAIOP chapter has a long partnership with Hollingsworth Steam Academy, where NAIOP members collected 14,922 school supplies and raised $5,700 for the 2024/2025 school year. (NAIOP Southern Nevada)

Local NAIOP supports community

NAIOP Southern Nevada, an organization representing commercial real estate developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, and its Community Service Committee had a banner year in 2024, spearheading several successful initiatives that directly benefited local families, youth and people in need.

The committee’s efforts touched hundreds of lives through strategic partnerships with established local nonprofits, donating more than $50,000 and volunteering more than 1,200 hours, making a real difference in the community.

For Ronald McDonald House Charities, NAIOP members participated in a comprehensive food drive, managing the collection and transportation of donations from Smith’s and helping organize grocery donations in the pantry at the RMHC location.

In one of NAIOP’s most impactful youth-focused initiatives, the Street Teens Donation Drive garnered hundreds of donated items and raised $1,450 to support homeless, abandoned and at-risk youth in the Las Vegas Valley. Committee members volunteered their time to pack more than 200 backpacks for teens served by the program.

The committee’s commitment to education also shined through NAIOP’s years-long partnership with Hollingsworth Steam Academy, where NAIOP members collected 14,922 school supplies and raised $5,700 for the 2024/2025 school year. NAIOP Southern Nevada chapter members volunteered to read to students in 42 classrooms, directly engaging with students and fostering literacy.

During the holiday season, the committee partnered with Communities in Schools to provide Thanksgiving meals to 40 families at Walter V. Long Elementary School, contributing more than $6,000 in groceries and distributing another $10,000 in grocery gift cards. The Catholic Workers Donation Drive saw committee members packing more than 200 meals and assembling 96 care packages containing essential items such as blankets, toiletries and snacks for homeless people.

The year culminated with NAIOP Southern Nevada’s participation in Children’s Foundation of Las Vegas annual toy drive, held in conjunction with its membership holiday lunch. The event collected thousands of toys valued at more than $10,000 and another $3,000 in gift cards benefiting Clark County foster children.

“These initiatives represent the heart of NAIOP’s commitment to our community,” said Megan McInerney, NAIOP Southern Nevada community service committee chair. “Through the dedication of our committee and the generosity of our members, we’ve been able to make a meaningful difference in the lives of countless people across the Las Vegas Valley.”

NAIOP Southern Nevada is a chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and it comprises 775 members serving the Southern Nevada market. NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, with more than 22,000 members in North America.

^

Cushman &Wakefield hires regional president

Cushman &Wakefield announced the appointment of Robert Thornburgh, SIOR, CCIM, FRICS as regional president of the Southwest region, which includes Southern California, Nevada, Phoenix, Colorado, Utah and Idaho. In his new role, Thornburgh will oversee Cushman &Wakefield’s strategic growth of the Southwest, including client service delivery, talent development and recruiting, while developing strong partnerships across the firm’s service lines. Thornburgh is based in the firm’s Los Angeles office.

Thornburgh reports to Victoria Malkin, president, Americas markets for Cushman &Wakefield, who said, “We are thrilled to welcome Robert to Cushman &Wakefield as he takes on this important leadership role. His significant experience and expertise of brokerage operations and the fundamentals of our industry combined with his service-oriented approach to clients will help propel our business forward, in the Southwest and across the Americas.”

Prior to joining Cushman &Wakefield, Thornburgh served as the chief executive of Society of Industrial and Office Realtors, an organization for industrial and office brokers with more than 4,000 members. While at the helm of SIOR, Thornburgh made a lasting impact by developing a strategic plan that improved member retention, increased membership and elevated brand recognition throughout the industry.

Cushman &Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in nearly 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2023, the firm reported revenue of $9.5 billion across its core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. It also receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and sustainability.