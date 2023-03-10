REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: FEB. 25

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas and Las Vegas Realtors are partnering with other local real estate organizations to support Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

Cory Frank

Nigro hires VP business development

Local, family-owned business Nigro Construction announced the promotion of Cory Frank to vice president of business development and project management. Frank, 33, brings more than a decade of industry experience touching on all areas of the business from field operations, permitting and pre-construction, to federal contracting, where he managed construction contracts for the Department of Defense, Department of Agriculture and local state agencies. Before his promotion, Frank served as a project manager for Nigro Construction since 2017.

Family-owned and operated, Nigro Construction Inc. has built retail, commercial, hospitality, specialty and medical properties for more than 40 years in the Las Vegas Valley.

Established by Edward M. Nigro in 1979, the firm is a second-generation company dedicated to providing quality and innovation in construction. Having grown up in the construction industry, learning the business hands-on from their father, Michael Nigro and Todd Nigro, with Charles Hansen, bring their expertise to the forefront as principals of the firm.

Logic Commercial announces promotions

Nevada-based Logic Commercial Real Estate announced the promotions of several team members in the Las Vegas office to senior associate. The high-performance and deal production of Landon Tenwolde, Bart DeBuono and Cooper Powell have qualified them for the promotion.

“I have seen incredible growth in Landon, Bart and Cooper in such a short amount of time, and I have no doubt they are not slowing down any time soon,” said Jeff Jacobs, president. “They are the first in the office each day and last to leave, always asking questions and striving to grow every day. That is a great recipe for success, and their achievements deserve the recognition.”

Tenwolde joined Logic in 2017 as a research analyst and quickly expanded into brokerage and now works directly with Sean Margulis, a founding partner, to form The Margulis Tenwolde Group. He serves as lead broker for national and regional tenant representation accounts such as Raising Cane’s, Freddy’s Frozen Custard &Steakburgers, Kids Empire, Green Thumb Industries and Born and Raised.

Landon was accepted into the NAIOP Southern Nevada Developing Leaders Institute class of 2023, a curriculum of leadership and real estate training taught by leading professionals from the industry.

DeBuono joined Logic in 2019 and is a part of the Otter Retail Investments Team, led by founding partner Jason Otter. DeBuono specializes in investment sales, land acquisitions and retail leasing. He brings more than 10 years of experience in the Las Vegas commercial real estate market and was involved in several local transactions, which include the Hines office portfolio disposition, Ovation Land Acquisitions, Zippy’s asset acquisitions and other institutional and private capital transactions.

Powell joined Logic in 2020 as part of the Otter Retail Investments Team. He focuses on landlord/tenant representation, land acquisitions and the facilitation of investment sales. Cooper was accepted into the NAIOP Southern Nevada Developing Leaders Institute class of 2023, and he is committed to becoming a more effective leader in the industry. Cooper sits on the community service and membership committees for NAIOP.

Contractors Board hires investigations director

The Nevada State Contractors Board announced David Behar as director of investigations following the retirement of Paul Rozario.

“David is a natural replacement to continue advancing the enforcement goals of the Contractors Board,” NSCB Executive Officer Margi A. Grein said. “His background has given him unique interactions with individuals committing unlawful acts, and he understands the gravity of consequences to the public’s health, safety and well-being that these situations result in. We look forward to having his knowledge and innovative strategies integrated into our daily operations.”

Before his employment with the board, Behar held a career in federal law enforcement working for the Drug Enforcement Administration in Los Angeles and Las Vegas for 25 years. He served as special agent and group supervisor during his tenure, in which he partnered with several state and local agencies to disrupt and dismantle some of the world’s most sophisticated drug and money laundering organizations.

MacDonald Highlands project underway

NV Capital Corp., a leading Las Vegas-based private lending firm, announced it has provided funding for one of the most exclusive residential locations in the Las Vegas Valley: The Peak at MacDonald Highlands in Henderson.

The Blue Heron development, which sits atop the mountain area, comprises two lots that will be subdivided into four lots.

NV Capital Corp. Chief investment officer Troy Freeman said the company funded just over $5.6 million for Blue Heron for the project, which is in the pre-development phase.

“We were able to get the vacant lot loan acquisition funded within a week, and we are extremely pleased to help make this exquisite project become a reality for Blue Heron,” Freeman said. “This also illustrates that the luxury residential market is still in a good place in Southern Nevada. We are thrilled to assist Blue Heron and help the luxury market remain strong in our city.”

NV Capital Corp. LLC specializes in private lending, with multiple lenders joining together to fund loans on Nevada real estate.

CALV supports homeless youths

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas and Las Vegas Realtors are partnering with other local real estate organizations to support Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth by collecting donations and volunteering to renovate residences that house previously homeless teens.

With CALV and LVR, local chapters of real estate organizations supporting the cause include the Nevada Appraisal Institute; BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Association); Southern Nevada CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member); CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women); IREM (Institute of Real Estate Management); NAIOP Southern Nevada; Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA); and SIOR (Society of Industrial and Office Realtors).

“Homelessness is a growing concern here in Southern Nevada,” said CALV President Natalie Allred, whose professional designations include being a Certified Property Manager (CPM) and Accredited Residential Manager (ARM). “Sadly, young people are often the most affected, with many struggling to find a safe place to call home.”

CALV and its partners are teaming up with NPHY to address this growing need. On April 22, volunteers plan to renovate several of NPHY’s local housing units that provide temporary homes for previously homeless youth.

“This is an important step toward helping these young people gain stability and start a new chapter,” Allred added.

Through March 31, CALV is encouraging and collecting donated items from NPHY’s Amazon Wish List to help with the beautification and renovation project. To volunteer on April 22, call CALV at 702-784-5050.