REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JAN. 10

Builders golf tournament slated

The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association with event sponsor, Taylor Morrison, will hold the Mountain Falls Golf Tournament Feb. 20 at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump.

All proceeds go to benefit the Southern Nevada Trades High School. Player check-in and breakfast begin at 7:30 a.m., and a shotgun start is set for 9 a.m. Each company is limited to one team. Register at snhba.com/events.

Home + History tickets on sale

Nevada Preservation Foundation’s Home + History Las Vegas returns April 16-19 for its 11th year.

It is a rare chance to take a deeper look at the neighborhoods, architecture and stories that shaped Southern Nevada.

This year’s event includes midcentury home tours, a vintage Ring-A-Ding Ball soirée and guided rides through Paradise Palms. New culinary kickoff event on April 15 will feature chefs James Trees and Todd Harrington in a historic home setting.

Fan favorites return as well, including behind-the-gates access to the original Black Mountain Industrial Complex in Henderson, Lost Motels + Lawyer’s Row and the signature Vintage Vegas Home Tour.

“As we enter our second decade of Home + History Las Vegas, we’re seeing firsthand how powerful it is connecting people to the places and stories that shape our community,” said Dr. Paige Figanbaum, executive director of NPF.

Tickets are on sale and start at $35, with additional events to be announced soon. To buy tickets and to learn more, visit nevadapreservation.org.

Nevada Preservation Foundation, a statewide nonprofit organization founded in 2014, is dedicated to the preservation and revitalization of historic Nevada buildings and neighborhoods fostering awareness and appreciation through educational initiatives that center on the lifestyles and pop-culture of past and present residents who collectively are the essence of Las Vegas.

At the forefront of advocating for Nevada’s historic sites, NPF is a volunteer driven nonprofit of local historians who diligently research, write, and share captivating stories that illuminate Nevada’s rich heritage.

Indian Springs unveils park improvements

Clark County Commissioner April Becker will unveil park improvements in the Indian Springs Park. The amenity is located at 715 Gretta Lane in Indian Springs. The event marks the completion of park enhancements, offering residents and visitors a revitalized recreational space. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the special event will officially dedicate the park’s new features.

Improvements include a newly constructed half-mile, 10-foot-wide concrete walking trail, with integrated pathway lighting.

A major highlight is the installation of a new 7,000-square-foot nature-themed playground. This imaginative area incorporates natural building materials, climb-on structures shaped like nature-themed animals and a climbing boulder.

Swings, including accessible saucer swings, benches for observation and safety surfacing, create an engaging play environment, all illuminated with site lighting and covered by a new 4,500-square-foot fabric shade structure. Existing park playground equipment also benefits from the installation of a 3,000-square-foot fabric shade structure.

Further improvements include the addition of a 16-foot by 24-foot shade shelter equipped with two picnic tables, a barbecue unit, two trash receptacles and lighting.

Ten interpretive and educational signs have been placed throughout the area, alongside two distance markers embedded directly into the trail surface, promoting learning and active exploration.

“These enhancements reflect our commitment to providing top-quality recreational spaces for our residents in District C,” Becker said. “Whether you are exploring the new nature-themed playground with your children or enjoying a sunset stroll along our illuminated walking trail, these amenities were designed to foster connection, health and a deep appreciation for our natural surroundings. We are proud to revitalize Indian Springs Park into a destination where families can create lasting memories for years to come.”

Attendees can enjoy delicious treats from the World’s Greatest Corn Dogs and entertainment with bounce houses. Special appearances by beloved community figures Mojave Max, McGruff the Crime Dog and the Wetlands Beaver are anticipated.

More information about Indian Springs Park, or any of Clark County’s 100-plus parks, can be found by visiting the Parks Locator Tool online.

Grand Canyon Development names senior project manager

Grand Canyon Development Partners, a Southwest-based, full-service development and project management company, announced the appointment of Tom Smith as senior project manager.

Smith has been a part of the construction, development and architectural industry for more than four decades, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new position. His focus has been on large-scale commercial, luxury residential, retail, industrial and public sector developments throughout the Southwest and across North America.

As a senior project manager for Grand Canyon Development Partners, Smith supports clients through the entire lifecycle of development. He works with consultants, contractors and owner representatives to guide every aspect of a project forward, from programming and schematic design to closeout.

His approach is shaped by years of hands-on oversight in vertical construction, from early entitlement and estimating through turnover and closeout. His time as both a developer and contractor gives him the ability to anticipate challenges early and keep projects aligned with client goals, budget constraints and regulatory expectations.

“Tom’s expertise in leading diverse teams of architects, designers, estimators and superintendents across all project phases has made him a trusted partner on high-visibility assignments,” said Grand Canyon Development Partners President and CEO Vincent Tatum. “His collaborative leadership style allows him to build trust, solve problems early and deliver high-quality results across every stage of the development cycle.”

Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture and is a LEED Green Associate with prior licensure as a registered architect through NCARB (National Council of Architectural Registration Boards).

Grand Canyon Development Partners is a full-service project management company, providing experienced leadership and expertise to real estate developers, retailers and contractors throughout the Southwest.

Its primary objective is to help people develop and build projects successfully. GCDP is comprised of development and construction professionals who have over 100 years of combined experience working for design and engineering firms, developers and contractors. The team’s extensive experience provides them with a unique ability to fully understand what is critical to clients and their business, while also having the insight on what it takes to pull a successful project together, from feasibility to design and permitting, through construction and turnover to tenants.