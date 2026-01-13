59°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Resale News

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JAN. 10

Tom Smith
Tom Smith
Nevada Preservation Foundation Nevada Preservation Foundation’s Home + History Las Vegas retu ...
Nevada Preservation Foundation Nevada Preservation Foundation’s Home + History Las Vegas returns April 16-19 for its 11th year.
More Stories
Maryann Dingman
From headlines to households: Why national data misleads local sellers
Brandon Roberts
Nevada Realtors president looks at 2025 legal strides, challenges
The PENTA Building Group is the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s Hero Scholar Class ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 13
The PENTA Building Group is the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s Hero Scholar Class ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 13
Provided Content
January 13, 2026 - 9:40 am
 

Builders golf tournament slated

The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association with event sponsor, Taylor Morrison, will hold the Mountain Falls Golf Tournament Feb. 20 at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump.

All proceeds go to benefit the Southern Nevada Trades High School. Player check-in and breakfast begin at 7:30 a.m., and a shotgun start is set for 9 a.m. Each company is limited to one team. Register at snhba.com/events.

^

Home + History tickets on sale

Nevada Preservation Foundation’s Home + History Las Vegas returns April 16-19 for its 11th year.

It is a rare chance to take a deeper look at the neighborhoods, architecture and stories that shaped Southern Nevada.

This year’s event includes midcentury home tours, a vintage Ring-A-Ding Ball soirée and guided rides through Paradise Palms. New culinary kickoff event on April 15 will feature chefs James Trees and Todd Harrington in a historic home setting.

Fan favorites return as well, including behind-the-gates access to the original Black Mountain Industrial Complex in Henderson, Lost Motels + Lawyer’s Row and the signature Vintage Vegas Home Tour.

“As we enter our second decade of Home + History Las Vegas, we’re seeing firsthand how powerful it is connecting people to the places and stories that shape our community,” said Dr. Paige Figanbaum, executive director of NPF.

Tickets are on sale and start at $35, with additional events to be announced soon. To buy tickets and to learn more, visit nevadapreservation.org.

Nevada Preservation Foundation, a statewide nonprofit organization founded in 2014, is dedicated to the preservation and revitalization of historic Nevada buildings and neighborhoods fostering awareness and appreciation through educational initiatives that center on the lifestyles and pop-culture of past and present residents who collectively are the essence of Las Vegas.

At the forefront of advocating for Nevada’s historic sites, NPF is a volunteer driven nonprofit of local historians who diligently research, write, and share captivating stories that illuminate Nevada’s rich heritage.

^

Indian Springs unveils park improvements

Clark County Commissioner April Becker will unveil park improvements in the Indian Springs Park. The amenity is located at 715 Gretta Lane in Indian Springs. The event marks the completion of park enhancements, offering residents and visitors a revitalized recreational space. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the special event will officially dedicate the park’s new features.

Improvements include a newly constructed half-mile, 10-foot-wide concrete walking trail, with integrated pathway lighting.

A major highlight is the installation of a new 7,000-square-foot nature-themed playground. This imaginative area incorporates natural building materials, climb-on structures shaped like nature-themed animals and a climbing boulder.

Swings, including accessible saucer swings, benches for observation and safety surfacing, create an engaging play environment, all illuminated with site lighting and covered by a new 4,500-square-foot fabric shade structure. Existing park playground equipment also benefits from the installation of a 3,000-square-foot fabric shade structure.

Further improvements include the addition of a 16-foot by 24-foot shade shelter equipped with two picnic tables, a barbecue unit, two trash receptacles and lighting.

Ten interpretive and educational signs have been placed throughout the area, alongside two distance markers embedded directly into the trail surface, promoting learning and active exploration.

“These enhancements reflect our commitment to providing top-quality recreational spaces for our residents in District C,” Becker said. “Whether you are exploring the new nature-themed playground with your children or enjoying a sunset stroll along our illuminated walking trail, these amenities were designed to foster connection, health and a deep appreciation for our natural surroundings. We are proud to revitalize Indian Springs Park into a destination where families can create lasting memories for years to come.”

Attendees can enjoy delicious treats from the World’s Greatest Corn Dogs and entertainment with bounce houses. Special appearances by beloved community figures Mojave Max, McGruff the Crime Dog and the Wetlands Beaver are anticipated.

More information about Indian Springs Park, or any of Clark County’s 100-plus parks, can be found by visiting the Parks Locator Tool online.

Grand Canyon Development names senior project manager

Grand Canyon Development Partners, a Southwest-based, full-service development and project management company, announced the appointment of Tom Smith as senior project manager.

Smith has been a part of the construction, development and architectural industry for more than four decades, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new position. His focus has been on large-scale commercial, luxury residential, retail, industrial and public sector developments throughout the Southwest and across North America.

As a senior project manager for Grand Canyon Development Partners, Smith supports clients through the entire lifecycle of development. He works with consultants, contractors and owner representatives to guide every aspect of a project forward, from programming and schematic design to closeout.

His approach is shaped by years of hands-on oversight in vertical construction, from early entitlement and estimating through turnover and closeout. His time as both a developer and contractor gives him the ability to anticipate challenges early and keep projects aligned with client goals, budget constraints and regulatory expectations.

“Tom’s expertise in leading diverse teams of architects, designers, estimators and superintendents across all project phases has made him a trusted partner on high-visibility assignments,” said Grand Canyon Development Partners President and CEO Vincent Tatum. “His collaborative leadership style allows him to build trust, solve problems early and deliver high-quality results across every stage of the development cycle.”

Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture and is a LEED Green Associate with prior licensure as a registered architect through NCARB (National Council of Architectural Registration Boards).

Grand Canyon Development Partners is a full-service project management company, providing experienced leadership and expertise to real estate developers, retailers and contractors throughout the Southwest.

Its primary objective is to help people develop and build projects successfully. GCDP is comprised of development and construction professionals who have over 100 years of combined experience working for design and engineering firms, developers and contractors. The team’s extensive experience provides them with a unique ability to fully understand what is critical to clients and their business, while also having the insight on what it takes to pull a successful project together, from feasibility to design and permitting, through construction and turnover to tenants.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Maryann Dingman
From headlines to households: Why national data misleads local sellers
By Maryann Dingman Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In today’s fast-paced digital world, national housing headlines dominate our newsfeeds. Every week seems to bring a new story: “Home prices are plunging!” or “The market is cooling across the country!” But for homeowners, these broad strokes rarely reflect the reality of what’s happening right here in our neighborhoods.

Brandon Roberts
Nevada Realtors president looks at 2025 legal strides, challenges
By Brandon Roberts Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In the month of “gratitude,” and as my two-year term as president of Nevada Realtors ends, I’m filled with deep gratitude. I look back, proud of the work we’ve done for our members, our industry partners, our legislators and the Nevadans we serve every day.

The PENTA Building Group is the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s Hero Scholar Class ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 13
Provided Content

The PENTA Building Group has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s newly rebranded Hero Scholar Classic, launching a four-year commitment to helping expand scholarship opportunities for future health care professionals. This year’s tournament, held on Nov. 3 at Red Rock Country Club, brought remarkable community support, with 135 participants, 18 volunteers and 96 sponsors, raising $216,680.

The PENTA Building Group is the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s Hero Scholar Class ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: DEC. 13
Provided Content

The PENTA Building Group has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Roseman University’s newly rebranded Hero Scholar Classic, launching a four-year commitment to helping expand scholarship opportunities for future health care professionals. This year’s tournament, held on Nov. 3 at Red Rock Country Club, brought remarkable community support, with 135 participants, 18 volunteers and 96 sponsors, raising $216,680.

the Nevada State Apartment Association recently collected and donated over 11 tons of food to t ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is spreading holiday cheer with its annual Toy Drive in support of the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation.

Jim Reilly
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

The Four Seasons Private Residences announced it has sold 75 percent of their high-rise Henderson condos and has secured nearly $700 million in construction financing for the project.

Jung Kim
BHHS Nevada recognizes 2024 sales accomplishments
Provided Content

The brokerage ranked No. 4 globally within the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ global network, closing 12,500 transactions and completing $5,233,481,026 in real estate sales across Nevada, Southern California and Arizona.

MORE STORIES