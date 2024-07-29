REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JULY 27

On July 10, Calm at Rainbow, a luxury apartment complex created by Black Mountain Communities and managed by WestCorp Management Group, hosted a celebration to unveil its luxury apartments.

Volunteers from Bank of America distributed 2,000 backpacks to Southern Nevada students to help kick off the back-to-school season. (Bank of America)

Luxury apartment complex hosts grand opening

Guests enjoyed the coastal oasis-themed party in Calm at Rainbow’s clubhouse, indulging in tropical refreshments, delectable appetizers, live music, raffles and tours of the property. Guests included residents alongside their friends and family, leadership from WestCorp Management Group and Black Mountain Communities and representatives from real estate groups across the valley. A representative from the office of Las Vegas Ward 1 councilman, Brian Knudsen, was in attendance.

The living spaces at Calm at Rainbow have been thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind. The community offers beautifully crafted one-, two- and three-bedroom residences with luxurious touches, such as designer fixtures, 9-foot ceiling heights, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, floating LED backlit vanity mirrors and high-speed internet of 500 mbps.

Residents enjoy little comforts around every corner from the keyless entry locks and smart thermostats to stunning mountain and city views. Amenities include resident lounge, sauna, pickleball courts and resort-style swimming pools.

Bank of America distributes backpacks

Some Southern Nevada students kicked off their back-to-school season with a smile. Approximately 2,000 backpacks — loaded with school supplies — were distributed to students by volunteers from Bank of America.

The distribution happened at the East Las Vegas Community Center as part of a community resource fair for adults and children, also including financial literacy education, career-readiness sessions, screenings and vaccines. The resource fair was a community volunteer day for several organizations throughout the valley and part of the UnidosUS Annual Conference in Las Vegas.

Helix names operations manager

Helix Electric, an award-winning electrical contractor that specializes in design-build and complex electrical projects throughout Nevada and Utah, announced the promotion of Nathan Sawyer to the position of operations manager. Sawyer has been a member of the Helix Electric team for the past three years.

“Nathan has consistently shown an exceptional commitment to excellence and leadership in every project he undertakes,” said Victor Fuchs, president of Helix Electric LLC. “His promotion to operations manager is a testament to his hard work and dedication. We are excited to see how his strategic vision and expertise will drive our company’s growth and success. Nathan’s ability to mentor and develop his team members will be invaluable as we continue to take on challenging and complex projects throughout the region.”

As operations manager, Sawyer will be responsible for developing, driving and overseeing the budget and ensuring the company stays on its financial performance track.

His duties will include evaluating and improving systems and processes to meet customer requirements and profitability goals, reviewing and signing significant contracts and budgets and managing employees.

Sawyer will play a key role in hiring, promotions, performance appraisals and implementing corporate policies and procedures. And he will maintain and cultivate relationships with general contractors and owners and participate in the Helix Senior Safety Committee to ensure compliance with safety policies.

In his spare time, he enjoys hiking, hunting, fishing, basketball and pickleball. He is involved in the Western Electrical Contractors Association, contributing his knowledge and skills to the professional community. Sawyer has earned degrees from both the University of Utah and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Alston Construction announces promotion

Alston Construction announced that David Parry has been promoted to project director.

Parry brings over 35 years of experience to this new position. He will be responsible for ensuring and improving the performance, productivity and efficiency of project operations. He will ensure that appropriate operational resources are allocated to each construction project.

Parry has contributed to over 4 million square feet of commercial construction throughout the United States. His portfolio includes notable projects for Amazon, Best Buy and Kraft Heinz. Parry graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho with a degree in University Studies.