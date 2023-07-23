REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JULY 8

Redefining apartment living in downtown Las Vegas, shareDowntown opened its first building in the Arts District three years ago.

shareDowntown Downtown apartment community, shareDowntown, opened its first building in the Arts District three years ago and recently celebrated its anniversary at a special event.

Nevada Realtors names CEO

Tiffany Banks has been promoted from general counsel to CEO of the statewide Nevada Realtors. Banks has been an attorney in Nevada since 2011, including a decade with Nevada Realtors. A Northern Nevada native, she is a graduate of Arizona State University and the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California.

“Tiffany has served as our corporate counsel for a decade and has worked alongside us on the most critical issues facing our industry, advocating on all levels and cultivating future leaders for the real estate profession in Nevada,” said 2023 NVR President Tom Blanchard. “She has strong relationships with key stakeholders in the real estate and legal industries. She has been an integral part of the evolution of many of the programs Nevada Realtors have today. Her knowledge of our association is critical as we navigate through these times.”

Banks is active in her community and industry. Since joining NVR in 2013, she has been recognized as a leader in her field, including for her role in advocating for private property rights in Nevada, for developing and coordinating NVR’s Leadership Academy Program and for representing NVR at national events. Among her accomplishments, she has earned the Certified Association Executive designation from the American Society of Association Executives, as well as the Realtor Association Certified Executive designation, which recognizes exceptional efforts made by Realtor association executives nationwide.

She was a founding board adviser for The Most Influential Women of the Sierra Nevada and the nonprofit, Mamas for a Cause and has served as a board member for local charities, including the Young Professionals Committee for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada.

She is the young lawyer liaison for the American Bar Association Real Property Section and serves on the board of directors for the Nevada chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel and been a speaker at global ACC Foundation events.

Nevada Realtors, formerly known as the Nevada Association of Realtors, is a professional trade association with more than 20,400 members committed to protecting, promoting and preserving our communities. Visit nevadarealtors.org.

SVN announces promotion

SVN | The Equity Group announced the promotion of Deshone Brunswick to director of operations. She will oversee and evaluate business procedures, along with implementing policies and procedures that will improve day-to-day operations. She is a graduate of NAIOP’s DOLI Class of 2023.

“We are very fortunate to have someone of Deshone’s background and experience in house to step into this position,” said Nolan Julseth-White, CCIM, managing director. “Operational infrastructure and efficiencies are highly critical in any successful organization. Thankfully, Deshone has been the backbone of our operations in the brokerage and marketing departments over the last year and a half. Now, that will seamlessly expand companywide. Deshone’s commitment and professionalism is second to none. We very much look forward to her continued contribution in leading our company.”

ShareDowntown celebrates three years

Redefining apartment living in downtown Las Vegas, shareDowntown opened its first building in the Arts District three years ago and celebrated its anniversary with a special July 7 First Friday happy hour event for its residents. At the event, 10 original tenants were recognized.

The developer of shareDowntown, Cherry Development, launched the apartment brand to create more residential housing options in downtown Las Vegas and to foster a collaborative, connected community among its residents and neighbors.

The brand now boasts two buildings in downtown Las Vegas and plans for more and hosts monthly events offering residents the chance to get to know each other. It supports neighboring businesses that provide food, beverages and entertainment.

Shortly after the historic business closures from the pandemic had ended, shareDowntown Arts District opened its doors at the corner of Casino Center Boulevard and Colorado Avenue. The apartment building was fully leased in fewer than six months despite the challenges facing businesses during the height of the pandemic.

Its success is a testament to its nimble leasing model that offered limited in-person visits and interactive virtual tours via Zoom or Facetime and to its modern units, relaxing personal spaces and unique amenities.

For example, shareDowntown’s HQ caters to those who work from home, a trend that grew significantly after the pandemic. The HQ provides a free workspace for residents with a private conference room, individual workstations, a flat-screen smart TV and a wireless printer/scanner.

The nearly 500-square-foot apartments have a single floor plan that feature modern design elements, such as European cabinetry, wood plank-style flooring, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances, including an electric cooktop and a smart all-in-one washer and dryer.

Most units offer city or mountain views and Juliette balconies or interior open-air courtyard patios. ShareDowntown also offers enhanced security with keyless front door locks, key fob main entry, fully secured garage and remotely monitored cameras.

The building’s centerpiece is an interior, open-air courtyard where residents and their guests can relax or entertain and where the building’s management hosts monthly receptions for residents.

As a dedicated green space and community event location, the courtyard offers an oversized shade tree and lush drought-tolerant planter landscaping. Courtyard units include private patios with artistically designed chairs and cocktail table.

ShareDowntown also reflects its artistic neighborhood with one-of-a-kind art from local artist SNIPT. The building’s exterior features three large-format (31-feet-by-18-feet) murals that are likely the largest murals in the Arts District. Additional art pieces by SNIPT are on display inside.

ShareDowntown also offers a communal entertaining space called the Kitchen, and the ground floor of shareDowntown Arts District is home to Dig It Coffee Co. and Misterio, a Mezcal restaurant and bar, as well as parking for residents.

Affordable Concepts names director

Affordable Concepts Inc., which has been building in Southern Nevada for more than 35 years, has hired Traci Morgan as director of business development.

Morgan has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate, general contracting and interior design sectors. Before joining ACI, she worked at Richmond American Homes for six years as a broker and salesperson in the luxury home division and helped with the builder’s quality-control efforts.

“Traci’s expertise in both commercial and residential construction allow her to think outside the box and create long-lasting collaborative relationships with our partners,” ACI President Robert Potter said.

Affordable Concepts Inc. is a general contractor based in Las Vegas specializing in design-build, site development and tenant improvement projects in the health care, office, retail, industrial and education sectors.

CALV to host Sept. 20 educational symposium

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas will present its 16th annual CALV Educational Symposium on Sept. 20 at The Orleans, featuring classes for local real estate professionals and a presentation from Brian Gordon of Applied Analysis.

CALV is hosting the symposium for real estate professionals and others from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CALV is presenting two classes, offering three hours of continuing education credits for each class taught by nationally known instructor Robert McComb.

The morning class is on “How to Become a Top Commercial Broker.” The afternoon class is on “How to Market your Commercial Listings.”

CALV President Natalie Allred, whose professional designations include being a Certified Property Manager (CPM) and Accredited Residential Manager (ARM), said CALV is “pleased to offer two accredited continuing education classes this year, along with what promises to be an informative luncheon presentation from keynote speaker Brian Gordon, who’s going to discuss industry and economic trends and offer an outlook for what’s to come.”

All-day admission is $99 for members of CALV or affiliated local organizations, including the local chapters of the Appraisal Institute; BOMA (Building Owners and Managers Association); CCIM (Certified Commercial Investment Member); CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women); IREM (Institute of Real Estate Management); NAIOP Southern Nevada; Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA); and SIOR (Society of Industrial and Office Realtors). Admission is $149 for others. Breakfast and lunch are included in the price of admission. For more information, call CALV at 702-784-5017.

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas is the commercial real estate division of Las Vegas Realtors. One of the largest organizations in Southern Nevada for commercial real estate professionals, it organizes and empowers the industry through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy.

NAHREP ranks BHHS agents in top U.S. 250

A record 12 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties agents have been named to The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals Top 250, a prestigious distinction that highlights the most accomplished Latino real estate agents and brokers in the industry.

“This honor exemplifies our agent’s dedication to being an integral part of NAHREP’s mission, fostering sustainable Hispanic homeownership,” said Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, Arizona and California Properties. “Each agent has worked tirelessly to create a positive and tangible impact within their community and their success is evident.”

For the 12th consecutive year, NAHREP Top 250 released its winners, honoring outstanding Latino real estate agents and teams from around the country. The Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties recognized agents are:

Top 100 Latino Real Estate Agents — Southwest Region

No. 41 – Alexandra Araujo with 29 transactions

No. 62 – Pedro Rachet with 23 transactions

No. 69 – Maria Martin with 21 transactions

No. 93 – Cristine Lefkowitz with 16 transactions

No. 99 – Angel Martinez with 16 transactions

Top 100 Latino Real Estate Agents — Individual Income

No. 36 – Cristine Lefkowitz with $37,780,000