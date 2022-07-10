REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JULY 9

Allison Wax

Dickson Commercial Group, headquartered in Reno, announced the formation of its new health care services division, DCG Medical Group. (Dickson Commercial Group)

In Las Vegas, Lily Ponce will continue as the leasing assistant with a focus on supporting Jamie Krahne and Mike Tymczyn. (Dickson Commercial Group)

Christal Park Keegan, Esq. (Jeramie Lu Photography)

Allison Wax joins Coldwell Banker as executive

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, a Las Vegas Valley real estate company with three offices and 300 agents, has promoted Allison Wax to vice president of Client Services. While Allison has worked with Premier for four years, she was previously with another local broker for 14 years and worked in a variety of relocation and real estate industry-related roles. In her new role, she leads the company’s initiatives to enhance national and local sources of business such as corporate relocation, referrals and affinity programs.

Wax’s most recent role at Premier was the director of business development and client relations, where she worked closely with local and national corporations and organizations to assist with their relocation and real estate needs.

Wax is also a member of and works with many outside groups such as the Vegas Chamber of Commerce, LVGEA, Nevada Development Authority, Las Vegas HEALS and serves on the Women’s Council of Realtors Las Vegas Board since 2019 and is the 2022 president-elect. She is a member of Relocation Director’s Council.

Originally from Simi Valley, California, she has been a resident of Las Vegas over 27 years.

Corcoran Global Living hires counsel

Corcoran Global Living has appointed Christal Park Keegan, Esq., as corporate in-house counsel for its Nevada offices. She served previously with the Nevada Realtors where she transformed its Legal Information Line and provided related services, including legal articles and videos, for its more than 20,000 members. Keegan continues her own legal practice, Keegan Law, where her firm provided the most recent update to the Nevada Real Estate Division’s Law and Reference Guide (Fifth Edition).

Keegan has practiced law in Nevada since 2012, specializing in the areas of real estate, estate planning and corporate and commercial law. She is also licensed as an attorney in Hawai‘i and holds a Nevada real estate salesperson license. Keegan has been in or around real estate her whole life; she grew up with parents and relatives actively practicing real estate in Hawai‘i.

Keegan graduated from Maryknoll High School in Hawai‘i, earned a degree in economics from San Diego State University and Juris Doctor from Vermont Law School, South Royalton. She has served as an attorney for the National Judicial College in Reno and the Chapman Law Firm in Northern Nevada.

In Hawai‘i, before relocating to Reno, she worked for an insurance defense law firm and the University of Hawai‘i Manoa Athletics Department, compliance.

Dickson Commercial launches health care division

Dickson Commercial Group, a commercial real estate firm headquartered in Reno, announced the formation of its new health care services division, DCG Medical Group.

The division includes an eight-person team led by Jamie Krahne, previously with Ensemble Real Estate Solutions.

“Both Ensemble and Jamie have a successful track record of development, leasing and management of real estate within our state’s health care industry,” said Dominic Brunetti, a principal owner at DCG.

The team will continue to perform leasing and property management services for 396,888 square feet on three Reno hospital campuses and leasing for 692,888 square feet on six Las Vegas hospital campuses.

Krahne will lead the DCG Med Group as senior vice president. Krahne is a health care real estate specialist overseeing leasing, marketing, property management and construction management for more than 1 million square feet of medical office space in Nevada.

She also acts as a tenant representative working on behalf of both private physician groups and various hospital systems as a real estate advisor.

Mike Tymczyn will continue as vice president of leasing for six medical campuses in the Las Vegas market. He brings more than 15 years of involvement within the Southern Nevada health care community.

He has worked for The Valley Health System, St. Rose Dominican Neighborhood Hospitals: Dignity Health, North Vista Hospital and Nevada Orthopedic &Spine Center. Tymczyn will focus primarily on leasing in Las Vegas, Henderson and the surrounding areas.

Also in Las Vegas, Lily Ponce, RBA will continue as the leasing assistant with a focus on supporting Krahne and Tymczyn.

In Northern Nevada, Nikki Tanner, senior property manager, will lead DCG Med Group’s Reno property management portfolio of three hospital campuses including Northern Nevada Medical Center, St. Mary’s Center for Health and Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center.

She will continue managing the Copperfield Medical Building in South Reno. Tanner brings 23 years of property management experience to the organization and also teaches pre-licensing courses for property management permits.

The engineering team will be led by Mark Rumble alongside building engineer Fred Bonnenfant who share a combined experience of 20 years.

Elisa Weeks, the property management assistant, has been involved in real estate since 2001 and is licensed in Nevada and California. Cody Chorjel is the property accountant in charge of all financial reporting for the Northern Nevada portfolio.