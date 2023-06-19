REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JUNE 17

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is helping aspiring professionals enter the real estate industry. Its Nevada Real Estate Academy is offering live in-person summer night courses throughout June and July.

BHHS to hold night courses

The course will help students prepare for the state’s license exam through a 120-hour program, including essential topics such as real estate principles, practices, Nevada real estate law, contracts and agency. Classes are scheduled from 5 to 10 p.m. and satisfy the instruction requirement. The school is offering a limited-time promotion throughout June and July for $60 with a $399 value.

“Real estate is an opportunistic industry with vast potential for success and growth. Summer night classes are the ideal time to dive into this field, offering flexibility for those with busy schedules,” said Laurette Mormon, director of education for the company’s Nevada Real Estate Academy. “By taking these courses, you can fast-track your real estate career while benefiting from longer daylight hours during the summer season.”

The firm’s course was designed to enhance students’ chances of passing the Nevada Department of Real Estate’s salesperson licensing exam on the first attempt. It provides students with a comprehensive preparation-style program.

“At Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, our commitment to excellence in real estate education is exemplified by our team of experienced instructors,” Mormon said. “With each instructor having 25-plus years of industry expertise, we take immense pride in our role of guiding and empowering our students.”

Class sizes are limited, to register visit rb.gy/9yrr9. To learn more about the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties’ Nevada Real Estate Academy summer night courses, visit myreeducation.com/get-licensed-nevada.

Senior living community to open in Minden

Valage Carson Valley, a new senior living community, will hold an upcoming groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 102 apartment homes for seniors on June 20 in Minden. The project’s expected completion is fall 2024.

Valage Carson Valley is a joint venture between Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP and ISL Ventures, designed by PI Architects, and to be built by Metcalf Builders, managed by Leading Light Development and Construction Consulting, and operated by Integral Senior Living.

Valage Carson Valley will feature 56 assisted-living apartment homes and 46 memory care residences developed to support those with Alzheimer’s, dementia and other memory-impairing diseases.

The assisted-living apartment homes range from studio to one- and two-bedroom units and are crafted to integrate safety features within comfortable and functional designer-influenced spaces. With walk-in closets, large designer baths and full-size refrigerators, these apartments will have their own secure Wi-Fi networks and lighting systems that feature nighttime safety features. The spacious memory care apartments are also complete with state-of-the-art technology, including a Safely-You fall monitoring system. The community is designed for safety and security.

The building will include top-tier amenities such as an open-concept design, resort-style community spaces, including an upper-level outdoor terrace, fully fenced dog park, in-house theater and chapel, and an on-site salon and day spa.

Valage Carson Valley will provide much-needed additional housing for the growing senior community and will employ more than 60 full-time employees, including an in-house chef and culinary team, activities and wellness team and a dedicated nursing staff.

Centrally located in the heart of the Carson Valley, and within walking distance medical services including Carson Tahoe Health, the community will collaborate with nearby medical services to provide easy access to health care needs that its residents may have. With an emphasis on using local vendors and medical providers, the community looks forward to building long-lasting relationships with the area businesses and medical practices.