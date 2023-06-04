REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JUNE 3

Lance Keller

Cactus Valley residents create 38-foot Memorial Day flag

On May 29, Cactus Valley Retirement Resort unveiled a hand-sewn American flag of massive scale. The large flag was sewn together by the retired residents of the community using sheer materials, which allow light to pour through it.

The Stars and Stripes were revealed and hung from the third floor of the community’s Main Street on Memorial Day, creating a patriotic display.

The flag measures up to 38 feet in length and 13 feet in width, and it will be on display until Labor Day.

For more information about Cactus Valley Retirement Resort, visit CactusValleyRetirement.com.

Resort Lifestyle Communities (RLC), founded in 2001 and based in Lincoln, Nebraska, develops all-inclusive resort-style communities to provide a relaxing and worry-free retirement lifestyle for adults aged 55 and older. RLC is committed to offering the best in independent senior living and prioritizes the comfort, safety and enjoyment of residents. Communities are staffed with live-in managers, a 24/7 emergency alert system and concierge services, executive chefs, housekeepers, maintenance staff and a full-time lifestyle director. For more information about RLC, visit RLCommunities.com.

Lifestyle Homes executive receives leadership award

Titan CEO, a C-suite networking organization and its headline sponsor Wipfli LLP, announce the 2023 Phoenix 100 and Lance Keller makes the list. The managing partner of Lifestyle Homes, a Scottsdale-based general contractor that specializes in build-to-rent communities and commercial construction, is named a 2023 Phoenix Titan 100. Keller will be honored with others at an awards ceremony Aug. 24.

The Titan 100 program annually selects the Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives in leading cities across the U.S. The organization recognizes accomplished business leaders based on a demonstration of exceptional leadership, vision and passion. Collectively, the 2023 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 43,000 individuals and generate over $11 billion in annual revenues.

“The Titan 100 honorees are changing the way that business is done in Phoenix. These leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Phoenix business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation,” said Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Keller is an Arizona native that built his career in residential and commercial construction. In 2009, he founded Lifestyle Homes and began building spec homes. Today, Lifestyle Homes is the leading general contracting company in the build-to-rent community market. The construction company has approximately 10 communities and more than 1,000 homes, plus infrastructure and amenities in various stages of construction. Founded by Keller in 2009, the company is licensed for construction in Arizona and Nevada and continues to also hold a designated brokerage license.

Tri Pointe Homes wins regional awards

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., has won Builder of the Year among eight total awards at the 2023 Phoenix Metro MAME (Major Achievements in Merchandising Excellence) Awards. The homebuilder took home four awards for its Waterston North community in addition to Best Design Center, Online Sales Team and Rising Star of the Year. Tri Pointe Homes was also a seven-time awards finalist in eight categories at the annual event hosted by the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona (HBACA).

“Builder of the Year is an absolutely wonderful honor, made all the sweeter by being able to share in the celebration with our top team,” said Tri Pointe Homes Division President James Attwood. “The way our team members responded to the considerable economic and industry-wide challenges of 2022 to drive exceptional results was outstanding, making them truly worthy of the special distinction of these eight MAME awards.”

During a year when more than 20 builders participated in 60-plus MAME categories, Tri Pointe Homes was named Builder of the Year in the Production Builder over 250 Closings category. The 37th annual awards ceremony took place on May 13.

Lake Mead Crossing gets new tenants

Chicago-based commercial real estate investment firm GK Real Estate announced three new tenants for Lake Mead Crossing, a shopping center located at the intersection of Lake Mead Parkway and Water Street in Henderson.

Starbucks, Sprouts Farmers Market and Chick-fil-A will all be joining the already thriving tenant mix at the center.

“There is tremendous interest in the remaining outparcels at the center, and we expect to make several more announcements about new tenants coming in later this year,” said Evan Shtulman, vice president of leasing for GK Real Estate.

The Target-anchored shopping center is also home to Marshalls, Ulta, PetSmart, Ross, Hibbett Sports and Big Lots, among others.

GK Real Estate is almost complete with their construction of a brand new 86,000-square-foot Cubesmart climate-controlled self-storage facility at the center. Leasing at the self-storage facility will begin summer 2023.

The real estate firm owns mixed-use shopping centers, office buildings and residential assets across the country.