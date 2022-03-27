REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MARCH 26

NAIOP, the commercial real estate development association, recently honored the NAIOP Southern Nevada Chapter with Chapter Merit Awards (CMAs) for outstanding leadership by a chapter president, volunteer of the year, education and legislative affairs.

NAIOP honors local chapter with four awards

David Strickland, NAIOP Southern Nevada’s 2021 president, earned an award for Outstanding Leadership by a Chapter President, recognizing him for demonstrating outstanding dedication to the local organization’s growth and success. Among other accomplishments, he increased and diversified its membership, elevated programming, empowered volunteers and engaged local leaders.

The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to local industry leader Rod Martin for his exceptional efforts and contributions to NAIOP Southern Nevada. He was recognized for his “incredible work ethic and commitment” that proved integral to the chapter’s success.

The Education Award celebrates chapters that organize exceptional programs, series, events or seminars with educational content. NAIOP Southern Nevada was recognized for its successful use of hybrid programming after resuming live events. After a long period of all-virtual programming, including its monthly breakfasts, annual bus tour and educational seminars for members, the local chapter added a Zoom element to all its programming when it was able to resume in-person events.

The Legislative Affairs Award recognizes chapters whose government affairs activities and advocacy influenced important state and local issues. NAIOP Southern Nevada’s Government Affairs Committee comprises forward-thinking board members and members who connect regularly to provide critical issue updates and collaborate on the best ways to address them. The local chapter was heavily engaged in several federal, state and local issues in 2021, including commissioning an economic analysis of land constraints on the Southern Nevada economy. With support and insight from NAIOP, the Southern Nevada Lands Bill was introduced by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto, who continues to communicate with NAIOP leaders about the bill’s progress.

NAIOP’s Chapter Merit Awards recognize success in education, special events, membership, legislative advocacy and leadership by its local chapters throughout the nation. Recipients are selected by a committee of their peers composed of volunteer judges.

NAIOP Southern Nevada has nearly 600 members serving the Southern Nevada market. NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, with 20,000 members in North America. NAIOP advances responsible commercial real estate development and advocates for effective public policy. For more information, visit naiopnv.org. For more information on NAIOP corporate, visit naiop.org.

McCarthy Building names new project manager

McCarthy Building Cos. Inc., one of the nation’s oldest and largest privately held construction firms, has promoted Miranda Ruff to project manager in its Las Vegas office. Ruff brings an impressive amount of experience and a lifelong love of learning and sharing construction industry insight to her new role.

Ruff was born and raised in Walla Walla, Washington. Her dad was a mechanical engineer. She said she knew in the seventh grade that she was going to pursue something industry-related. She attended Arizona State University, majoring in civil engineering. Through coursework and five internships with a variety of well-respected and high-profile firms, she soon discovered that she wanted to move away from design and into the building side of the business, so she changed my major to construction engineering. She moved to Las Vegas after school to work with McCarthy on the Palms hotel-casino renovation project.

Corcoran Global Living welcomes Michael Zelina of Red Luxury

This month, Corcoran Global Living welcomed Michael Zelina and his sales associates to the firm’s operation in Las Vegas. Zelina was the broker, owner and co-founder of Red Luxury Real Estate, Marketing &Productions, a well-recognized hybrid company that embodied both a luxury boutique brokerage and a thriving marketing agency.

“To be presented with an opportunity to join forces with like-minded power players of the industry was a no-brainer,” Zelina said. “The foundation of CGL’s philosophy is built off a mindset that proudly states, ‘Power of the big with the heart of the small.’ We couldn’t have said it any better ourselves. We’re humbled and honored to transition our brokerage into Corcoran Global Living offering our VIP clients worldwide syndication with a local and domestic network that is beyond impressive.”

Co-founded by Zelina, luxury broker, and Leah Marie Monroe, chief marketing officer, Red Luxury rose to success since its inception four years ago. With a combined 45-plus years of multifaceted and international selling, marketing, branding, real estate and business development, its mission was to provide a top-notch experience to all clients by offering the same “Hollywood marketability” that had proved effective from their work with top agents in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. With this approach, clients could be part of the creative process and benefit from collaborating alongside professionals that were both highly trained in digital marketing and had a successful career history in the real estate industry.

With this new partnership with Corcoran Global Living, Zelina and his sales team will move the brokerage side of the operation to Corcoran Global Living, while Red Luxury Marketing &Production Studios will continue as an independent, full-service media agency.

“Corcoran Global Living’s philosophy and Red Luxury’s passion seamlessly aligned,” Monroe said. “Those that empower, rather than limit, understand that you receive far more than you give by simply allowing talent to soar. The formula for success is to supercharge all intentions, genuinely and authentically. The leadership at CGL certainly embodies this big picture, forward-thinking culture.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Michael and his team to the Corcoran Global Living family,” said Michael Mahon, Corcoran Global Living CEO. “Their experience in the top echelon of the market, the polished image that they’ve crafted, and the energy, enthusiasm and vision that they bring to furthering growth in the luxury sector aligns perfectly with the goals and trajectory of Corcoran Global Living.”

Nigro Construction completes medical building

As construction projects continue to flourish in Las Vegas, a growing trend is taking place that finds medical tenants purchasing and remodeling existing buildings. The latest project from Nigro Construction reflects this trend with the completion of Couture Dermatology and Plastic Surgery.

The existing building at 9950 W. Flamingo Road had nearly 10,000 square feet of unused space that through design and implementation, Nigro Construction was able to transform into a reception area, multiple offices, exam rooms, Category II procedure rooms, support rooms and circulation areas.

“Working with Nigro made building our dream office seamless … even during the pandemic. We had a strict timeline and finished ahead of time and on budget,” Dr. Candace Spann said. “Their workmanship is outstanding. The whole team treated our project as if it was their own. The pride they all take in their work shows in the quality they deliver.”

As the general contractor on the job, Nigro Construction was responsible for providing complete design-build drawings, calculations, project monitoring and additional aspects of the job.

“The Spanns are a pillar in Las Vegas, and they make a difference in so many people’s lives. We are grateful to be able to partner with them to help build a facility that will affect so many. This was a successful design-build project from start to finish. Equipment and material delays in manufacturing attempted to delay the project, but our team was able to pull our resources and deliver the project in a record time of three months. Proud of our team and thankful to be able to deliver another quality project,” Senior Project Manager Cory Frank said.

Family-owned and operated, Nigro Construction Inc. has built quality retail, commercial, hospitality, specialty and medical properties for more than 40 years in the Las Vegas Valley. Established by Edward M. Nigro in 1979, the firm has a proven success as a second-generation company dedicated to providing quality and innovation in construction.

Having grown up in the construction industry, learning the business hands-on from their father, Michael Nigro and Todd Nigro, together with Charles Hansen, bring their expertise to the forefront as principals of the firm. The industry-leaders combine more than 100 years of aggregate expertise as they continue the legacy of commitment to architecturally advanced design standards and the superior customer service upon which the company was founded.

CBRE welcomes retail veteran Frank Volk

CBRE announced that Frank Volk has joined its Las Vegas office as an executive vice president, focusing on leasing high-end retail properties on the Strip and specialty mixed-use properties. Accompanying Volk is Kayla Cambra, who joins CBRE as an associate.

“We’re excited to welcome Frank to CBRE and add a well-respected, market-making retail producer to our local team. He’s created a niche for himself in Las Vegas through his strategic work on some of the most lucrative, large-scale mixed-use projects in the metro, including UnCommons — the future home of our regional office,” CBRE’s Cassie Catania-Hsu said. “Frank and Kayla will be integral in creating a market-leading traditional retail practice. Moreover, their presence will create synergies with CBRE’s Las Vegas-based global gaming practice and differentiate our capabilities and service offerings in the sector.”

Volk has more than 15 years of experience in the Las Vegas retail market with an emphasis on retail space within the metro’s tourist destinations, including the Strip. Most recently, he was a managing principal with SRS Real Estate Partners, where he established the company’s Las Vegas office and specialized in the marketing and leasing of retail projects associated with the hospitality and gaming industries.

Before SRS, Volk worked with RKF, which later became Newmark Knight Frank, leasing high-profile mixed-use projects, including the 1.8 million-square-foot Town Square on the Strip, UnCommons in southwest Las Vegas and The Village in Henderson. Throughout his career, he has completed transactions in excess of $1 billion and has represented national and local clients such as Uniqlo, Nordstrom Rack, Michael Jordan Steakhouse, Club Tattoo, Five Guys, The Standard Hotels, Walk-Ons and Marshall Retail Group.

Cambra also joins CBRE from SRS and has several years of experience in retail leasing, commercial property management and residential real estate in Las Vegas. Before SRS, she spent several years as a residential consultant, brokering investment and 1031 exchange transactions for residential owners and investors.

Cambra began her career in the industry as a junior property manager with SVN | The Equity Group, where she was responsible for a portfolio of 42 shopping centers, and later served as a business development officer.