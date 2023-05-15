REAL ESTATE BRIEFS MAY 14

The Penta Building Group’s charitable arm, The Penta Cares Foundation, raised $220,000 for four Southern Nevada nonprofits during its recent 19th Annual Charity Golf Classic at Revere Golf Club. (Penta Building Group)

Audrey Lee

Penta Cares raises money for nonprofits

The Penta Building Group’s charitable arm, The Penta Cares Foundation, raised $220,000 for four Southern Nevada nonprofits during its recent 19th Annual Charity Golf Classic at Revere Golf Club. The event welcomed 296 golfers representing 75 companies, vendors and clients.

As a result of the event, Penta Cares donated $55,000 to each of the four nonprofits: NV Childhood Cancer Foundation, Women’s Development Center, NV Military Support Alliance and Opportunity Village. The annual funds raised by Penta Cares helps to support critical services for each organization.

“At Penta, we believe a good company is made up of good people who care about the world around them,” said Penta President John Cannito. “That’s why are proud to host our Charity Golf Classic every year. Since 2005, we’ve partnered with our clients, trade partners, vendors and Penta Cares volunteers to raise nearly $2 million for local nonprofits through this annual event.”

Funds raised from the event will go toward several local noteworthy causes, including the support of chronically ill children and their caregivers, Nevada military veterans and their families, at-risk and homeless families and people with disabilities.

Over the course of more than two decades, Penta Cares has donated more than $10 million to 350 charities companywide, and each year Penta employees and their families volunteer thousands of hours to nonprofit organizations in Las Vegas, Southern California and Phoenix.

For more information on Penta Cares and The Penta Building Group, visit pentabldggroup.com and pentacares.org.

The Penta Building Group is a nationally recognized commercial contractor with offices in Nevada, Southern California and Arizona. As a general contractor, construction manager and design-build partner, Penta collaborates with every member of the development, design and construction team to build projects across a variety of market sectors.

CALV to present class June 23

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) is presenting an in-person class on June 23 offering an “Introduction to Commercial Lease Listings” for those in or considering a career in the commercial real estate industry.

The class will be held at the Las Vegas Realtors building at 6360 S. Rainbow Blvd. from 9 a.m. until noon. The cost is $20 for CALV members, or $30 for others. Participants can earn three continuing education credits for completing the class.

CALV President Natalie Allred, whose professional designations include being a Certified Property Manager (CPM) and Accredited Residential Manager (ARM), said CALV presents fully accredited continuing education classes with an emphasis on commercial real estate, all taught by experienced instructors.

She said the June 23 course on commercial lease listings will be taught by Yvette Major, a longtime local commercial real estate professional and instructor certified by the Nevada Real Estate Division.

To register or get more information, visit CALV.org or call 702)-784-5050.

The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) is the commercial real estate division of Las Vegas Realtors (LVR). One of the largest organizations in Southern Nevada for commercial real estate professionals, it organizes and empowers the industry through education, networking, promoting professionalism and shaping public policy. Membership in CALV is open to Realtors and non-Realtors alike.

Steelman Partners hires director

Audrey Lee is the new director of interior production at the international architectural firm, Steelman Partners, and has worked on large scale projects, including Caesars at Danville Virginia and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. Lee uses a full BIM modeling with interior design integration.

She studied architecture at University of Guadalajara CUAAD in Guadalajara, Mexico. After graduating Lee worked in 10 different fields including, structural studio, mechanical and industrial design, permits, medical and housing design and construction.

Steelman Partners specializes in the multidisciplinary facets of entertainment architecture, interior design, graphic design, planning, theater design, 3D design and lighting.