REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 5

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has announced its national and local 2023 sales achievements. The company closed 3,796 transactions and completed $2,055,980,071 in real estate sales in 2023.

BHHS Nevada recognizes top local teams, agents

“Over the past year, our agents demonstrated true adaptability and resilience as they were dealt a challenging market,” said Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. “Instead of succumbing to obstacles, they used them as stepping stones to success, turning adversity into opportunity. Their determination led to both national and local recognition, solidifying our position as a prominent leader in the industry.”

At Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ HERO Sales Convention, the company’s top local teams were nationally ranked. Among more than 55,000 sales executives in the global network, four Nevada-based teams were recognized:

No. 8 — The Mullin Blankfeld Group, Top 25 Large Teams

No. 13 — The Napoli Group, Top 25 Large Teams

No. 15 — McGarey-Campa Group, Top 25 Medium Teams

No. 23 — The Tonnesen Team, Top 25 Small Teams

Among thousands of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties agents, its top 10 individual sales executives for 2023 were:

No. 1 — Cristine Lefkowitz, over $28.2 million in sales volume

No. 2 — Tony Vane

No. 3 — Jung Kim

No. 4 — Brian Wedewer

No. 5 — Celine Florella-Mendy

No. 6 — Jana Shore

No. 7 — Rochelle Vannoy

No. 8 — Tim Dunn

No. 9 — Rachael Dipietro

No. 10 — Mark Weinberg

The company’s top 10 teams for 2023 were

No. 1 — The Mullin Blankfeld Group, $143.8 million in sales volume

No. 2 — The Napoli Group

No. 3 — McGarey-Campa Group

No. 4 — The Tonnesen Team

No. 5 — The Carver Team

No. 6 — Angarola Minucci Group

No. 7 — Ellen Fahr Group

No. 8 — Gaccione Team

No. 9 — The Crampton Team

No. 10 — The Margita Team

Real estate agent Dr. Janet Duffy from the southwest office was named Rookie of the Year. Paul Navallo was named Employee of the Year.

To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, visitbhhsnv.com.

BHHS holds grand opening for Summerlin mega-office

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, a subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., celebrated the opening of its newest Class-A office campus April 2. The opening marked the company’s first mega-office in Southern Nevada.

Located at 1490 Center Crossing Road in Summerlin, the two-story building encompasses over 30,000 square feet of coworking space designed to unify individual teams and client relationships.

The grand opening event began with remarks from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties CEO Troy Reierson and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman. Other prominent guests included Ward Two Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman, Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama and representatives on behalf of Congresswoman Dina Titus.

“The design of our new office is unique to anything we have done before,” Reierson said. “Every aspect was thoughtfully curated to cultivate an atmosphere that promotes teamwork and openness among our agents. From the spacious layout to the furnishings, it is intended to break down barriers and encourage collaboration. We are creating a welcoming environment where agents can interact, engage with clients and seamlessly integrate their professional and personal lives.”

In addition to its strategic and modern design, the new campus provides views of the iconic Las Vegas Strip, along with conference rooms, private offices and a dedicated training center. The layout accommodates current agents, with careful consideration made for future expansion.

“The combination of visionary leadership and a dynamic office space undoubtedly positions us uniquely within the real estate market, enabling us to better serve our clients,” Reierson said. “Our enterprising branch leaders Amanda Lopez, Kristen Makhathini and Janice Higdon are leading development and operations.”

Strategically located within the thriving Summerlin community, the new office is close to key landmarks such as TPC Summerlin and Las Vegas Golf Courses, Summerlin Hospital and Medical Center and Downtown Summerlin.

The new space was developed in collaboration with Stable Development, a longtime development partner with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

The grand opening of the Summerlin location adds to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties’ existing network of offices throughout the valley, serving every market in Southern Nevada.

For more information about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, visit bhhsnv.com.