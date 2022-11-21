REAL ESTATE BRIEFS NOV. 19

Nevada Rural Housing is building Hafen Village, 96-unit development, in Mesquite. It will provide a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom energy-efficient apartments with patios/balconies, as well as generous indoor and outdoor amenities for those at or below 50 percent of area median income.

Sebastian Stutz

SR Construction, announced it has been named the general contractor for the upcoming project, MorningstarStar at the Canyons. This memory care, assisted living and independent living facility is at 490 S. Hualapai Way.

Michelle Lancara

Huntington &Ellis welcomes new agents

Huntington &Ellis, A Real Estate Agency is expanding its Southern Nevada network of top-producing real estate agents. The agency recently welcomed 11 agents and five real estate groups to its Las Vegas office, growing its operations by a total of 23 new agents.

“Expanding our brokerage with some of the state’s most established agents is a testament to our commitment to strategic growth,” said Craig Tann, CEO and founder of Huntington &Ellis. “Our agent-centric philosophy has been a fundamental element in our rapid strategic growth. We have already doubled in size this year, further cementing our presence as one of the fastest developing and leading agencies in Nevada.”

The list of new agents and teams added in 2022 includes:

■ Mitch Fulfer, broker, salesperson

■ Christina Cova-Simmons, broker, salesperson

■ Poujon Sadri, broker, salesperson

■ Gabriella DeBartoli, Realtor

■ Alexandria Pearl, Realtor

■ Hector Banuelos, Realtor

■ Sarah Gabany, Realtor

■ Megan LaDuke, Realtor

■ Daniel Bessent, Realtor

■ David Bishop, Realtor

■ Stephen Tomes, Realtor

■ Sam Cohen, team lead, broker, salesperson with The Cohen Group LV

■ Erick Guzman, team lead, Realtor with The Erick Guzman Group

■ Monty Meadows, team lead, Realtor with The Meadows Group

■ Melissa Machat, team lead, Realtor with The Machat Group

■ Angel Flores, team lead, Realtor with The Flores Group

As a collective, the brokerage’s newest additions have represented thousands of clients throughout their careers, selling over 2,600 homes and garnering nearly a billion dollars in sales volume.

“Each agent’s impressive track record and expertise in the Las Vegas area bring a unique advantage to our agency,” Tann said. “As we welcome more result-driven agents, we will continue advancing services, strengthening our reach and evolving ahead of the market.”

Nevada Rural Housing to build Hafen Village

Nevada Rural Housing is building Hafen Village, 96-unit development, in Mesquite. It will provide a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom energy-efficient apartments with patios/balconies, as well as generous indoor and outdoor amenities for those at or below 50 percent of area median income.

Nevada Rural Housing Authority’s mission is to promote, provide and finance affordable housing opportunities for all rural Nevadans. NRHA does this through homeownership programs, rental services, community development initiatives and an exclusive weatherization program. The Authority serves Nevada’s 15 rural counties and the rural portions of Clark and Washoe counties — a coverage area of 110,000 square miles and home to more than 1.3 million Nevadans. For more information, visit NVRural.org.

Waldorf Astoria names general manager

Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas announced the appointment of Sebastian Stutz as general manager of the 389-room luxury nongaming, nonsmoking property on Las Vegas Boulevard.

With 25 years of global hospitality experience, Stutz spent more than a decade with Hilton Hotels &Resorts and more than 13 years with The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Co., where he worked at domestic and international properties in Germany, Dubai, Jamaica, Egypt, Miami and Atlanta. Most recently, Stutz served as hotel manager of The Hilton New Orleans Riverside and resident manager of The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, where he was part of the leadership team that led the property to numerous accolades, including two consecutive Hotel of the Year awards, a prestigious Connie Award and Food and Beverage Division of the Year. In 2018, as the interim general manager, Stutz also led the successful transition of the Mandarin Oriental Atlanta to the Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead Hotel.

Among his first priorities will be leading the team through a multimillion-dollar transformation to debut a sleek, new contemporary design that will cement the property as the premier luxury destination on the bustling Las Vegas Strip.

Stutz was born and raised in Germany and fell into the hospitality industry out of a desire to travel the world, broaden his horizons and experience new cultures. A creative at heart, Stutz is also a talented artist, specializing in acrylic abstract art and sculptures, even having one of his sculptures featured on the popular St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans’ French Quarter. In his free time, Stutz also enjoys running, having completed four marathons, and annually attends an Olympic training camp for avid runners.

Panattoni buys land near North Las Vegas Airport

Panattoni Development Co. announced it has purchased 9.19 acres of land at the northeast corner of Simmons Street and Evans Avenue, directly adjacent to the North Las Vegas Airport. The site will be the location of Simmons Airpark.

The project will accommodate businesses looking to relocate or expand into North Las Vegas with its unique infill location close to existing mature neighborhoods and businesses. Initial construction is estimated at $17 million. It will provide flexible industrial space in a supply-constrained market.

Simmons Airpark is a joint venture between Panattoni Development and Principal Financial Group. The new park will include construction of a 180,960-square-foot, Class A industrial building, divisible to a minimum of 45,035-square-foot leasable spaces. Construction is set to begin in February 2023 and is scheduled to be completed in December 2023.

American Nevada hires manager

American Nevada Co. has hired Michelle Lancara for the role of association manager. A licensed real estate property manager, Lancara brings more than 10 years of experience in multifamily, residential and commercial real estate management to American Nevada.

In her new position, Lancara assists homeowners association board members with annual budgets, collection policies, rules and regulations, architectural guidelines and covenants, conditions and restrictions.

Her other duties include calculating and billing dues; maintaining common areas and managing contracted services; scheduling regular property inspections; enforcing governing documents and collection policies; and organizing annual association board meetings.

A La Habra, California, native, Lancara has made Las Vegas her home since 2008.

Morningstar names SR Construction as general contractor

SR Construction, a design-build general contractor, announced it has been named the general contractor for the upcoming project MorningstarStar at the Canyons. This memory care, assisted living and independent living facility, which is located at 490 S. Hualapai Way, consists of a 196,098 -square-foot ground-up wood frame four-story building.

“SR Construction is honored to be named general contractor on a project that will bring continued growth to our Las Vegas community.” said Bret Loughridge, president of SR Construction. “We want to thank our valued client Confluent Development, architect Rosemann &Associates, operator MorningStar and our local trade partners for their collaboration and dedication to this project.

The facility will house 24 memory care units, 49 assisted living units and 135 independent living units and is slated for completion in summer 2024. There will be full on-site and offsite improvements.

Amenities will include high finishes throughout, a full commercial kitchen and dining areas, an outdoor rooftop terrace area, beauty salon, theater, fitness area, pool and outdoor courtyards.

Grand Canyon launches program for multifamily developers

Grand Canyon Development Partners, a development and project management company with offices in Las Vegas and Phoenix, announced its Residential Rebate Program for multifamily developers and project owners throughout the United States.

The program provides the opportunity for developers to receive rebates from manufacturers of various commodities and can be utilized throughout the process of building multifamily projects. These items can include paint, floor coverings, appliances, HVAC units, plumbing fixtures, tile and light fixtures.

“With the high growth of population in the Western region due to flexible work-from-home employment and major commercial/industrial projects that will require housing to satisfy an expanding workforce, multifamily developments are in high demand,” said GCDP Director of Technology Services Karim Jabal. “We are proud to offer this program, both in our local markets and across the nation, to help developers recover unrealized cash on items that they are already purchasing for their projects.”

The Residential Rebate Program is available because of Grand Canyon Development Partner’s extensive experience in developing multifamily projects and its long-standing relationships with various manufactures. For more information about the program, call 702-492-5300.

CREW Las Vegas supports women vets

CREW Las Vegas made a check presentation to Women Veterans of Nevada with a $9,450.59 donation. These proceeds came from its annual Run for the Roses, which was held earlier this year at the Las Vegas Country Club.

This is an event that the members and others with an interest in commercial real estate can attend to network and enjoy a Kentucky Derby-themed evening of festivities.

Each year a charity is chosen and the proceeds from the event go to that organization. This year’s event had 130 attendees.