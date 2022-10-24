REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: OCT. 22

The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a new Class-A office complex in Summerlin South.

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin and its 400-acre Downtown Summerlin, has broken ground on a new Class-A office complex in Summerlin South. The Project, comprising two three-story buildings on an 8.8-acre site, is designed to meet the continued growing demand for premium office space.

Located in the southwest submarket in the Summerlin village of South Square, the buildings offer visibility and convenient access to the I-215 Beltway and are in close proximity to Interstate 15 and Summerlin Parkway.

The project is surrounded by significant retail amenities and is just minutes from Downtown Summerlin, which offers more than 125 retail and dining brands and is home to Las Vegas Ballpark and City National Arena.

The two buildings, each spanning 73,500 square feet, are connected by a first-floor lobby and offer a total of 147,000 square feet of Class-A office space in an innovative work environment with high visibility to I-215. Efficient floor plates allow flexibility for both small and large users, with suites ranging from just over 5,000 square feet to more than 25,000 square feet.

Abundant parking is available surrounding the buildings, which are near Flamingo Road and Hualapai Way, just west of the Aristocrat Technologies campus developed by HHC in 2018.

“With this new campus in Summerlin South, we are continuing to meet the growing demand for office space from businesses of all sizes in the popular southwest submarket,” said Kevin T. Orrock, president, Las Vegas Region, The Howard Hughes Corp. “Summerlin resonates with people and businesses seeking a premium office environment, one with easy access to major freeways as well as to Downtown Summerlin, as people seek workplaces closer to home with unparalleled and abundant amenities .”

Ed Vance &Associates Architects has designed the buildings to LEED Silver standards. Kalb Industries is the general contractor on the project, which is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2023.

PENTA announces promotion

The PENTA Building Group, a nationally recognized commercial contractor, announced the promotion of Chris Brooks to vice president of preconstruction. As one of the owners of PENTA, Brooks has been affiliated with the company for two decades.

In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of preconstruction, from developing estimates to coordinating with owners, design consultants and trade partners.

A major part of preconstruction efforts, Brooks will review conceptual packages and evaluate how they relate to the overall budget in order to effectively progress projects to the construction phase. In addition, he will also have oversight of PENTA’s marketing and virtual design and construction teams.

CBRE hires Las Vegas vice president

CBRE announced that Jennifer Ott, CCIM, has joined the firm’s Las Vegas office as a first vice president, leading the firm’s retail leasing services throughout the Southern Nevada market.

Ott has over 20 years of commercial real estate experience and has worked with some of the most prominent retailers, retail owners, developers and publicly traded REITS in Southern Nevada.

“We’re delighted to add Jennifer’s energy and deep market knowledge to our team,” said Las Vegas Managing Director Cassie Catania-Hsu. “As retail continues to bounce back in the region, Jennifer’s expertise will bolster our ability to serve our retail clients in Southern Nevada.”

Ott is active in the commercial real estate community, holding positions on the Commercial Alliance Las Vegas board since 2013 and serving as chapter president in 2017.

She earned her CCIM designation in 2015 and has been an active member of the Southern Nevada CCIM Chapter since 2013.

With CCIM, she has served on the board of directors since 2017 and served as 2019 chapter president.

Additionally, she is an active ICSC member and serves on the Western Regional Planning Committee.

Craig Tann Group ranks among top U.S. teams

The Craig Tann Group of huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been named in the 2022 RealTrends The Thousand, an annual national real estate ranking program presented by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International and featured in The Wall Street Journal. The group received national recognition in two categories, including large teams by sales volume and large teams by transaction sides.

“Receiving such a distinction serves as testament to our team’s integrity, perseverance and strategy to seek out opportunity and stay ahead of the market,” said Craig Tann, broker and owner of huntington &ellis. “We attribute the success to our agent’s market expertise, which contributes to the overall value and development of our agency as a leading force in Nevada. We are focused on advancing our philosophies to optimize services and deliver an unparalleled experience to our clients.”

The Craig Tann Group was the only team based in Nevada to rank in either of the large team categories, which includes teams with 11 to 20 agents. The group’s sales achievements earned its recognition as the top-producing large real estate team in both Las Vegas and Nevada for 2021.

The annual ranking program measures each team’s closed transactions and total sales volume from the previous year to determine the standings. In 2021, The Craig Tann Group surpassed $209 million in sales volume across 448 closed transactions, earning its ranking as No. 61 on the large teams by sales volume list and No. 53 on the large teams by transaction sides list.

In addition to The Craig Tann Group, huntington &ellis is made up of 17 teams and over 100 real estate agents serving the Southern Nevada market.

American Nevada hires manager

American Nevada Co. has hired Michelle Lancara for the role of association manager. A licensed real estate property manager, Lancara brings more than 10 years of experience in multifamily, residential and commercial real estate management to American Nevada.

In her new position, Lancara assists homeowners association board members with annual budgets, collection policies, rules and regulations, architectural guidelines and covenants, conditions and restrictions.

Her other duties include calculating and billing dues; maintaining common areas and managing contracted services; scheduling regular property inspections; enforcing governing documents and collection policies; and organizing annual association board meetings.

A La Habra, California, native, Lancara has made Las Vegas her home since 2008.