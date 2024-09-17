REAL ESTATE BRIEFS SEPT. 14

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) plans to host a networking mixer for local real estate professionals Oct. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Distill – a Local Bar, with proceeds benefiting Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

CALV to host Oct. 17 mixer

Commercial Alliance Las Vegas plans to host a networking mixer for local real estate professionals Oct. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Distill — a Local Bar, with proceeds benefiting Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

Admission is $25. To register, call CALV at 702-784-5050 or register online at members.lasvegasrealtor.com.

CALV is inviting its members, as well as members of Las Vegas Realtors and industry partners, including the local chapters of the Appraisal Institute, Building Owners and Managers Association, Certified Commercial Investment Member, Commercial Real Estate Women, Institute of Real Estate Management, NAIOP Southern Nevada, Nevada State Apartment Association, Society of Industrial and Office Realtors and Urban Land Institute Nevada.

Luxury apartment community sells

Northmarq’s Las Vegas multifamily investment sales team of Thomas Olivetti and Taylor Sims completed the sale of Alta NV, a luxury multifamily community in Green Valley for an undisclosed price.

The property, built in 2020, is at 1250 Wigwam Parkway in Henderson. It has 347 units, averaging 904 square feet. Each unit features vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and smart locks. Community amenities include swimming pool with tanning deck, outdoor entertainment section, private dog park, athletic center, private micro offices, entertainment spaces, speakeasy, golf simulator lounge and outdoor rooftop deck.

Northmarq represented the seller. The buyer was MC Cos., a Scottsdale-based private real estate company.

Contractors Association holds back-to-school drive

The Nevada Contractors Association’s Construction Leadership Council announced the success of its recent back-to-school drive, which raised an estimated $100,000 in school supplies to support three local elementary schools: Ries, Ortwein and Forbuss.

The donations will be used to provide essential school supplies for students and teachers as they start the new school year.

The drive, which took place over the past few months, saw support from NCA members and local commercial construction businesses. Through a combination of online donations and in-store contributions, the NCA’s Construction Leadership Council exceeded its original fundraising goal.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the response to this year’s Back-to-School Drive,” said Nadia Griffin, CLC staff liaison and NCA’s director of marketing and events. “The generosity of our members and local commercial construction businesses has been nothing short of inspiring. Every dollar raised will make a significant impact on the education and well-being of students in our area. We’re grateful to everyone who contributed to this important cause.”

The Nevada Contractors Association is the largest industry-specific association in Nevada. Membership includes construction project owners and developers, general building contractors, general engineering contractors, construction managers, specialty contractors and subcontractors, equipment and material suppliers and professional service firms.