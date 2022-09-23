REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: SEPT. 24

Miltson Consulting recently completed the sale of the first office condo at The Office, a two-story, newly remodeled building on Las Vegas Boulevard and Gass Avenue in downtown Las Vegas. Originally developed for Nevada National Bank and built in 1963, the historic building’s classic architecture is hard to find in Las Vegas.

Jac Lindell and daughter, Ashea Lindell-Gray

Pearce Dermody

Michael Clutts

WTD Development names commercial construction president

WTD Development &Construction, a real estate and general construction company, has named Michael Clutts president of commercial construction.

Prior to his new role, Clutts was the company’s vice president of construction. He has more than 40 years of experience in the construction industry.

Clutts will manage all contractors, scheduling, procurement inspections, testing and closeout of commercial projects WTD Development &Construction handles for its local and regional clients.

“With Michael’s years of construction experience, I’m highly confident that he’s perfect for our company and will be tremendously valuable in helping us grow,” said William Plise, WTD’s manager.

Longtime Realtor leaves retirement to team up with daughter

Coldwell Banker Premier Realty announced the return of long-time associate Jac Lindell, who has come out of retirement to team up with his daughter, Ashea Lindell-Gray.

The Lindell family is deeply rooted in the Las Vegas Valley and is the namesake of both Lindell Road and Eldora Avenue.

“We’re so excited to have a top-producing sales associate back in the business,” said Bob Hamrick, CEO and chairman of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty. “But more importantly, we’re thrilled Ashea, a new generation of Realtors, chose to start her career with us.”

The Lindell family has been in Las Vegas since 1949 when Jac Lindell’s grandfather, Harry Lindell, and father, Jack W. Lindell, began purchasing land parcels.

Jack W. Lindell eventually acquired 40 acres on the northwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, becoming a self-made millionaire.

Jac Lindell’s career in real estate includes being the author of the first street-by-street master plan in Clark County which led to all other county master plans, being appointed to serve as a Clark County Planning Commissioner, serving as a national real estate speaker and, consistently, ranking among the top 1 percent of Realtors for most of his career.

“Being Las Vegas natives, both Ashea and I have extensive, personal knowledge of the neighborhood known as Section 10, which runs from Sahara Avenue to Desert Inn Road, and Rainbow Boulevard to Buffalo Drive, where I specialized for many years and Ashea was raised,” said Jac Lindell. “Eldora Avenue, located just South of Sahara Avenue, was named after my mother.”

People around town may know Jac Lindell for his many classic cars and hot rods that he drives around the city.

Ashea Lindell-Gray, who has a decade of experience in hospitality, is also an accomplished singer, professional pool player and mother of three. She will be working closely with her father and her husband, Jeff Gray, who recently joined The Lindell Team, too.

“It’s not just about helping clients buy and sell homes,” Ashea Lindell-Gray said. “It’s about sharing the legacy of the Las Vegas community and helping others to feel at home in Southern Nevada.”

Dermody Properties hires new VP

Dermody Properties, a national private equity real estate investment, development and management company focused exclusively on the logistics real estate sector, has hired Pearce Dermody as vice president and investment manager in Nevada.

Dermody brings a breadth of experience in the federal funds allocation process, land use policy and cost structures — all critical in working with federal agencies, stakeholders and investors. He will be responsible for the sourcing and management of acquisitions and the development of logistics products all across Nevada. Dermody will support and work closely with John Ramous, partner in Nevada.

Prior to his role at Dermody Properties, Dermody was vice president at Atalyst Financial Group where he served on the executive team originating, engineering and executing investment banking transactions, as well as transactions related to securities, mortgage brokerage and real estate brokerage.

“We are thrilled to welcome Pearce to Dermody Properties,” said John Ramous, partner in Nevada at Dermody Properties. “His experience in managing relationships with stakeholders and investors will be a great asset to our company and for our customers in Nevada.”

Dermody holds a master’s degree in real estate from Georgetown University and a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in business administration from the University of Nevada, Reno. He also holds a Certificate in Commercial Real Estate from Cornell University.

Gallian Welker &Associates, a full-service law firm with emphasis on veterans’ disability appeals, personal injury, family law, business and commercial law, and civil rights, purchased more than 2,900 square feet in the building that now houses The Office. The transaction amount was $1,179,870. The new law firm office will officially open to the public on Oct. 1.

According to Travis Barrick, a Gallian Welker &Associates partner, the firm benefits from owning its own office. It will stabilize expenses, especially on its physical space, while making long-term forecasting easier and less likely to induce cash-flow issues, all while building equity.

The 40,000-square-foot building is perfect for law firms, professionals and other businesses that want their unique space. It’s within walking distance of Southern Nevada’s local, state and federal courthouses and other government buildings. Office suites range from 2,700 square feet to 4,500 square feet, with ample free surface parking available.

