Resale Home Sales April 6-12

Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit reviewjournal.com/homes.
HENDERSON
89002
1040 San Eduardo Ave., $568,750, 179-33-613-006
1040 Secluded Acres Court, $350,000, 179-31-510-024
1809 Longmeadow St., $206,000, 179-27-112-012
186 Coast Laguna Court, $260,000, 179-30-818-020
187 Laguna Landing Drive, $285,000, 179-30-816-024
2163 Babylon Mill St., $295,000, 179-27-314-033
531 Oakwood Court, $216,000, 179-29-113-002
624 Monument Point St., $204,500, 179-34-713-252
834 Brahma Lane, $220,000, 179-28-311-015
932 Wagon Train Drive, $217,000, 179-28-411-043
89011
1025 Via Latina St., $390,000, 160-32-411-007
1092 Aspen Cliff Drive, $229,000, 160-31-612-044
121 Fiery Hill Ave., $250,000, 160-31-611-062
3 Grand Anacapri Drive, $875,000, 160-22-810-010
355 Evon Picore Drive, $212,754, 178-03-513-027
469 Via Stretto Ave., $290,000, 160-32-512-026
5936 Trickling Descent St., No. 101, $127,000, 161-34-613-082
5940 Aimless St., $199,000, 161-34-618-024
6064 Nestled Foot St., No. 102, $138,800, 161-34-615-002
912 Ashurst Court, $210,000, 161-35-712-033
89012
1584 Bamboo Bay Drive, $380,000, 178-21-811-035
1695 Yucatan Court, $119,000, 137-12-310-171
1717 Tangiers Drive, $190,000, 162-08-210-017
1931 Thunder Ridge Circle, $305,000, 178-20-712-070
20 Red Oak Canyon St., No. 3, $179,999, 178-15-414-033
216 Positive Point St., $205,000, 178-23-613-026
225 Camelback Ridge Ave., $250,000, 178-20-613-164
337 Pleasant Summit Drive, $567,000, 178-20-814-045
468 Hidden Garden Place, $265,000, 178-29-514-079
89014
1210 Starstone Court, $340,000, 178-10-610-044
2362 Aqua Vista Ave., $193,500, 177-13-319-019
323 Salinas Drive, $295,000, 178-09-210-038
35 Quail Hollow Drive, $700,000, 178-06-311-008
387 Monique Springs St., $275,000, 178-10-512-035
89015
176 Almond Ridge Place, $185,000, 179-17-116-027
279 Red Eucalyptus Drive, $219,900, 179-20-111-004
284c E. Lake Mead Parkway, No. 204, $106,000, 139-24-412-040
315 N. Parawan St., $950,000, 179-09-605-002
342 Oak Canyon Drive, $298,000, 178-24-710-009
351 Red Eucalyptus Drive, $215,000, 179-20-111-022
427 Groft Way, $230,000, 179-17-514-008
450 Como Court, $265,000, 179-17-710-029
516 Duran St., $298,000, 179-21-517-004
531 Don Tomas Court, $231,000, 179-21-118-020
610 Brownlee Drive, $211,000, 179-17-612-030
619 Coolidge Ave., $304,000, 178-13-810-137
674 Barbary Coast Ave., $150,000, 179-21-313-014
89044
2070 Pepperell Ave., $146,800, 161-27-112-070
2094 Alyssa Jade Drive, $359,000, 190-18-212-029
2336 Galilean Moon St., $282,800, 190-18-311-023
2401 Luberon Drive, $570,000, 190-30-512-006
2409 Chateau Napoleon Drive, $660,000, 190-19-415-029
2421 Templi Scotia St., $475,000, 191-24-510-039
2444 Jada Drive, $280,000, 190-19-214-003
2580 Bechamel Place, $325,000, 190-19-615-005
2598 Sargon St., $242,000, 190-19-212-064
2764 Strathblane Ave., $393,000, 191-24-611-053
2823 Craigton Drive, $230,000, 191-24-710-036
2837 Blythswood St., $252,888, 191-24-710-051
2970 Strathspey Court, $290,000, 191-24-113-070
89052
11072 Abbeyfield Rose Drive, $176,500, 177-34-710-007
1241 Emerald Crest St., $186,640, 177-35-816-038
1243 Emerald Crest St., $317,500, 177-35-816-039
1276 Corista Drive, $358,000, 190-06-112-110
1354 Opal Valley St., $160,000, 161-29-414-007
1500 Misty Sky Drive, $290,000, 191-02-718-045
1571 Dusty Canyon St., $316,000, 191-02-411-011
2144 Big Bar Drive, $562,000, 178-32-413-048
2144 Volante Circle, $575,000, 190-05-312-037
2185 Hidden Ranch Terrace, $250,000, 178-19-810-004
2255 Calistoga Court, $310,000, 191-14-811-225
2305 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, No. 514, $157,000, 178-30-710-036
2385 Predera Ave., $270,000, 178-31-712-008
2457 Silver Sunrise Lane, $315,000, 178-31-221-056
2515 Hardin Ridge Drive, $400,000, 191-13-810-004
2553 Downeyville Ave., $275,000, 190-06-410-170
2590 Hayesville Ave., $365,000, 190-06-410-130
28 Gladewater Drive, $418,800, 190-08-314-063
2849 Bassano Court, $512,000, 191-01-114-037
2859 Maryland Hills Drive, $725,000, 177-36-317-016
2985 Yellow Springs Court, $470,000, 191-13-213-010
32 Moraine Drive, $635,000, 190-05-415-005
516 Annet St., $145,000, 178-18-713-039
521 Fox Horn Road, $240,000, 138-16-618-011
89074
1028 Painted Daisy Ave., $359,900, 178-10-720-004
1295 Investment Way, No. 3, $210,000, 178-15-312-066
144 Overlook Court, $565,000, 178-18-211-044
1876 Fairfield Terrace, $460,000, 178-17-516-015
196 Chadwell Court, $220,000, 178-18-116-016
1969 Moyer Drive, $230,000, 178-17-513-013
2201 Ramsgate Drive, No. 824, $124,900, 178-18-721-012
221 Comanche Place, $265,000, 178-08-414-002
251 Flirtation Court, $174,000, 178-10-811-078
2531 Parker James Ave., $209,000, 177-13-422-004
2617 Kanel Circle, $255,000, 177-13-613-034
2676 African Violet Ave., $250,000, 177-12-812-015
2708 Coventry Green Ave., $357,600, 177-13-516-028
2765 Fountain Ridge Lane, $187,000, 177-12-621-106
2807 Marathon Drive, $279,000, 177-13-212-004
2911 Belmont Drive, $165,000, 176-20-714-280
332 Humboldt South Drive, $305,000, 177-12-613-025
345 Templeton Drive, $280,000, 178-07-611-013
9061 Monteloma Way, $265,000, 177-24-513-004
LAS VEGAS
89101
1186 E. Carson Ave., $275,000, 139-35-317-021
2105 Jansen Ave., $157,000, 139-26-612-002
3133 Jansen Ave., $150,000, 139-25-612-041
3329 Mary Ann Ave., $150,000, 139-25-513-031
620 N. 20th St., $135,000, 139-26-811-170
716 N. 1st St., $200,000, 139-27-712-041
89102
2513 La Solana Way, $427,888, 162-05-712-017
3540 W. Sahara Ave., No. 386, $555,000, 164-13-514-033
89103
3643 Margarita Way, $138,494, 163-14-214-040
4400 S. Jones Blvd., No. 2103, $98,500, 163-24-213-251
4571 Churchfield Cir., $170,690, 163-23-710-070
5926 Yorba Court, $270,000, 163-13-310-001
89104
4041 E. New York Ave., $90,123, 162-03-612-087
4416 E. Wyoming Ave., $167,500, 161-05-215-003
4528 E. Wyoming Ave., $195,000, 161-05-215-015
89106
1013 Mezpah St., $152,500, 139-29-611-040
1512 Robin St., $173,000, 139-29-511-002
977 Blankenship Ave., $107,000, 139-21-510-169
89107
329 S. Torrey Pines Drive, $161,000, 138-35-610-002
3605 W. Bonanza Road, $178,500, 138-25-711-017
4413 Baxter Place, $197,000, 139-31-411-071
5116 Sugarfoot Ave., $190,000, 138-25-712-056
520 Slayton Drive, $125,000, 138-35-711-006
5508 Morendo Drive, $180,000, 138-25-415-014
617 Dolores Drive, $175,000, 138-26-310-032
617 Slayton Drive, $105,000, 161-06-611-005
6224 Hobart Ave., $185,000, 138-26-712-058
6400 Bristol Way, $176,000, 138-35-317-021
89108
1017 Nassau Drive, $125,500, 138-25-615-013
1321 N. Mallard St., $185,000, 138-25-114-018
1325 Silver Lake Drive, $155,000, 139-30-515-006
1608 Yellow Rose St., $256,000, 139-19-413-010
1717 Blue Mountain Drive, $197,500, 138-24-414-003
2516 Goldenmoon St., $280,000, 138-14-411-041
4428 Marlena Circle, $237,000, 139-19-412-007
4964 Stacey Ave., $135,286, 138-24-611-019
5145 Auborn Ave., $272,000, 138-24-510-026
5241 Carmen Blvd., $139,000, 138-25-514-002
6360 Blue Twilight Court, $176,000, 138-23-721-008
6438 Little Pine Way, $120,000, 138-23-116-025
6580 Woodsworth Ave., $216,000, 138-23-119-011
89109
3157 Bel Air Drive, $150,000, 163-06-321-062
89110
1125 Red Iron Way, $225,000, 140-28-312-009
1401 Autumn Glen Circle, $141,700, 140-29-112-014
1408 Virgil St., $96,000, 140-30-112-044
141 Betty Lane, $85,000, 140-33-414-043
201 Romero Drive, $150,000, 140-32-311-052
208 Prince Lane, $165,000, 140-31-712-033
3601 Budlong Ave., $146,500, 140-31-311-013
3917 Cull Canyon Drive, $134,900, 140-30-112-020
3952 Wingedfoot Ave., $155,000, 140-30-410-075
4316 Devlin Green Court, $95,000, 140-31-816-011
4529 Prince Cary Court, $145,000, 140-32-112-019
4829 Greencreek Drive, $182,000, 140-29-713-029
512 Kuilima Road, $157,000, 140-31-114-004
5500 Jasper Butte St., $270,000, 125-35-511-038
6350 Varna Ave., $328,000, 140-27-810-046
757 Summer Heights Lane, $180,000, 140-33-514-029
89113
7215 Forest Village Ave., $208,000, 176-15-610-055
7222 Purple Shadow Ave., $174,531, 177-15-614-065
7356 Mission Hills Drive, $465,000, 164-24-622-001
7614 Pioneer Ranch Ave., $315,000, 176-10-413-071
7732 Park Village Place, $166,000, 176-10-212-103
7993 Traditional Court, $228,000, 163-33-512-028
8293 Time Machine Ave., $205,000, 176-21-212-049
8343 Feather Duster Court, $235,000, 163-33-211-040
8374 Mountain Village St., $216,000, 176-15-610-091
89115
2256 La Flor Court, $214,109, 140-19-111-025
3680 Steinbeck Drive, $155,000, 140-07-615-033
3700 Steinbeck Drive, $159,000, 140-07-615-043
4228 Beech Family St., $159,000, 140-06-720-069
89117
1344 Calle Montery St., $325,000, 163-06-112-033
1616 Diamond Oaks Court, $255,000, 163-04-217-008
1617 Amalfi Court, $372,000, 163-05-610-020
2104 Lookout Point Circle, $197,000, 176-20-613-003
2200 S. Fort Apache Road, No. 1127, $118,500, 163-05-415-251
2200 S. Fort Apache Road, No. 2213, $125,500, 163-05-415-431
2309 Pacific Creek St., $199,500, 163-04-412-025
2708 Kennington Circle, $290,000, 163-07-110-043
3095 Rosanna St., $305,000, 176-06-113-077
7385 W. Sahara Ave., No. B, $169,500, 161-09-210-072
8509 Soneto Lane, $290,000, 163-04-110-017
8637 Surtidor Drive, $320,000, 163-05-615-021
8801 Rocky Shore Drive, $275,000, 163-08-412-004
9205 Vosburgh Drive, $295,000, 163-05-311-027
9326 Apache Springs Drive, $199,900, 163-17-118-087
9331 Scenic Mountain Lane, $198,000, 163-17-118-145
89118
3369 Graceful Orchid St., $247,000 137-25-211-016
5040 S Rainbow Blvd., #205, $98,000 163-26-110-491
5055 W Hacienda Ave., #1037, $82,600 163-25-713-104
5201 S Torrey Pines Dr., #1282, $204,500 163-26-210-443
5422 Green Horn St., $192,000 163-25-319-075
5905 W Patrick Ln., $390,000 163-36-302-002
6335 La Palma Pkwy., $240,000 163-26-611-033
89119
1169 Placerville St., $173,500 177-03-813-024
5194 Caliente St., $138,460 162-26-221-006
7164 Birch Creek Cir., $237,500 177-02-413-005
7209 Paradise Bay Dr., $188,000 177-02-814-013
833 De Met Dr., $120,000 162-27-610-109
89120
2830 Calle Del Oro, $122,000 162-25-111-004
2841 Florence Ave., $305,000 162-25-212-015
3038 Tarpon Dr., #204, $78,000 162-25-615-016
3536 Biela Ave., $305,000 161-30-410-021
4450 Palm Mesa Dr., $290,500 161-29-311-051
4941 E Mesa Vista Ave., $180,000 161-29-712-098
5056 Rollingwood Dr., $250,000 161-30-512-076
5125 San Anselmo St., $180,000 161-29-612-003
5138 Chela Dr., $260,000 161-30-611-085
5150 Mandalay Springs Dr., #104, $97,200 162-25-614-204
5372 Runningbrook Rd., $180,000 162-25-713-064
5729 Huber St., $245,000 161-31-513-036
89121
2885 Gables Vale Ct., $314,000 162-13-223-014
3053 Conquista Ct., $158,000 162-13-614-007
3143 Palmdale St., $162,000 161-08-413-010
3480 Edison Ave., $264,500 161-18-210-020
3924 Vista Largo Dr., $173,000 162-24-811-041
3956 Royal Viking Way, $471,000 162-13-415-010
3969 Acapulco Ave., $279,500 161-19-816-002
3986 Belleville Ave., $237,450 161-19-712-044
4066 Brighthill Ave., $207,000 161-19-614-019
4124 Grace St., $210,000 161-20-113-024
4189 Sheppard Dr., $200,000 161-20-510-023
4202 Flamingo Crest Dr., #3, $152,500 162-24-111-027
4219 Sheppard Dr., $216,000 161-20-510-027
4248 Montdale Ave., $168,500 161-08-312-039
4475 E Harmon Ave., $180,000 161-20-312-007
4559 S Nellis Blvd., $155,000 161-20-711-077
4720 S Pearl St., $284,999 161-19-402-002
4775 E Montara Cir., $190,000 162-24-811-069
4832 Santa Barbara St., $5,790 140-21-211-001
4912 Billman Ave., $150,000 161-20-711-066
89122
3029 Gavilan Ln., $108,000 161-09-710-129
4530 Pommerelle St., $180,000 161-21-712-064
5111 Midnight Oil Dr., $165,000 161-26-210-018
5122 Danica Way, $185,000 161-28-310-028
5502 Prospectors Creek Way, $172,000 161-26-411-048
5944 Vega Del Sol Ave., $145,000 161-22-412-035
6495 Coldwater Bay Dr., $175,000 161-15-511-002
6509 Holyrod Park Ct., $183,000 161-27-617-036
6607 Brick House Ave., $177,500 161-26-312-064
6608 Fort Benton Rd., $215,000 161-26-314-037
89123
1052 Hernandez Ave., $285,000 177-22-611-021
1095 Adelman Dr., $210,000 177-10-818-103
1760 Deep Spring Ave., $307,000 177-14-211-002
32 E Serene Ave., #212, $172,000 177-21-221-032
58 Belle La Blanc Ave., $150,000 177-21-410-001
616 Thornewood Pl., $224,000 177-15-315-051
7704 Bird Of Paradise Ct., $263,900 177-10-716-018
7785 Fairfield Ave., $299,990 177-09-703-013
8243 Burnt Sienna St., $250,000 177-15-510-029
9079 Edgeworth Pl., $260,000 177-32-218-009
9178 Coral Bisque St., $230,000 177-21-617-077
9211 Edgeworth Pl., $362,000 177-22-214-016
89128
1220 Observation Dr., #102, $108,519 138-28-613-015
2436 Sage Pointe Cir., $250,000 138-16-415-068
2629 Seahorse Dr., $265,000 138-16-713-075
7465 W Lake Mead Blvd., #100, $90,000 125-20-215-257
8100 Blue Cascade Ave., $325,000 138-21-122-007
8420 Shore Breeze Dr., $130,000 138-16-415-006
8709 Castle Ridge Ave., $425,000 138-08-513-034
89129
10300 Robert Dula Ave., $278,000 126-24-214-111
10420 Coyote Cub Ave., $158,000 137-12-616-028
10544 Valdosta Ave., $255,000 137-12-212-162
3421 Conan St., #102, $162,500 138-07-313-031
3441 Carbury Ct., $240,000 138-07-711-018
3540 Mountain Park St., $240,000 137-12-714-063
3609 Mountain Crest St., $225,000 138-07-613-008
3812 Russet Falls St., $400,000 138-08-512-085
4140 Hardwick Ct., $175,000 138-03-317-013
4420 Peaceful Morning Ln., $300,500 137-01-211-035
4526 Morning Port St., $332,000 137-01-210-003
5840 W Craig Rd., #120-346, $290,000 125-25-412-005
7421 Fort Wilkins Dr., $192,500 138-26-211-027
8335 Garnet Canyon Ln., $499,900 138-04-214-058
8648 Fire Mountain Ct., $94,750 163-02-211-054
8712 W Gilmore Ave., $341,000 138-08-512-138
8728 Western Saddle Ave., $240,000 138-08-715-021
9063 Claretta Dr., $360,000 138-08-215-017
9345 Copper Villa Ct., $220,000 138-07-513-022
9348 Leaping Lilly Ave., $197,000 138-07-717-028
9465 Stange Ave., $695,000 138-06-605-002
9673 Marble Peak Ct., $200,000 138-07-512-028
89130
3930 Monthill Ave., $209,000 161-19-517-001
5005 Palm View Dr., $255,000 125-36-616-096
5017 Chambliss Dr., $175,000 124-28-214-022
5020 Wildroot Rd., $199,900 125-35-712-013
5324 Evergreen Meadow Ave., $261,000 125-25-612-022
5457 Beach Pine St., $214,000 125-36-515-080
5973 Kylie St., $530,000 125-26-311-003
6265 Hill Haven Ave., $305,000 138-02-511-057
6664 Alpine Brooks Ave., $425,000 125-26-310-019
6936 Yellow Cosmos Ave., $230,500 125-27-819-013
89131
10243 Cowboys Dream St., $360,000 125-04-212-007
4841 Mars Black Ct., $180,000 125-24-612-032
4901 Whispering Spring Ave., $198,000 125-13-624-009
5029 Justice Creek Ave., $245,000 125-12-810-021
5888 Lone Ranch Ave., $629,800 125-12-410-022
5894 Whispering Sands Dr., $490,000 125-13-115-012
6600 Sycamore View St., $405,000 125-24-710-065
6813 Tarpon Springs Ct., $275,000 125-10-613-011
7135 Grounsel St., $383,500 125-24-512-019
7217 Sashaying Spirit Ct., $484,000 125-14-811-023
7336 Quail Heights Ave., $195,000 125-10-115-120
7621 Adornment Ct., $205,000 125-16-611-037
7621 Natures Song St., $285,000 125-16-615-035
7645 Calista Way, $446,000 125-09-705-007
7717 Robinglen Ave., $249,900 125-16-817-031
7828 Restless Pines St., $281,000 125-17-528-014
8019 Anasazi Ranch Ave., $251,000 125-21-211-040
8300 Mohave Trace Ave., $324,900 125-09-310-017
89134
1004 Olive Mill Ln., $240,000 138-30-623-001
10825 Windledge Ave., $245,700 137-23-710-048
2009 Grouse St., $180,000 162-24-611-011
2017 Grouse St., $927,500 138-19-612-017
2037 Summer Blossom Ct., #103, $265,000 137-24-614-058
2140 Fountain View Dr., $267,000 138-20-520-023
2320 Spring Water Dr., $210,000 137-24-512-196
2521 Springbrook Dr., $267,500 138-18-415-040
2523 Sierra Sage St., $195,000 137-14-810-063
3109 Ravenshoe Dr., $260,000 137-13-110-032
8929 Mountain Gate Dr., $215,000 138-17-316-003
9129 Malibu Breeze Pl., #102, $315,000 138-30-618-025
9701 Cameo Rose Ln., $430,000 138-19-212-021
89135
10159 Songsparrow Ct., $315,000 164-12-715-014
10171 Wood Work Ln., $245,000 164-12-515-102
10300 W Charleston Blvd., Pmb #13-32, $2,499,900 138-29-210-011
10312 Aragon Crown Rd., $339,900 164-25-818-057
10333 Sweet Fennel Dr., $171,000 163-20-615-058
10906 Intro Ave., $375,000 164-12-115-046
11039 Ashboro Ave., $302,300 164-12-616-006
1135 Jamesbury Rd., $442,500 164-02-112-129
11550 Evergreen Creek Ln., $292,500 137-34-715-016
2310 Malaga Peak St., $393,000 164-02-711-034
2685 Grassy Spring Pl., $845,000 164-11-113-012
4880 Regalo Bello St., $242,500 164-24-822-026
5467 Pinecroft Dr., $325,000 164-25-714-160
5620 Spiceberry Dr., $348,000 164-25-813-207
62 Pristine Glen St., $1,399,000 164-23-514-015
89138
11444 Parkersburg Ave., $260,000 137-35-418-048
116 Tarragona Breeze Ave., $265,000 177-26-413-086
12254 Terrace Verde Ave., $193,000 163-21-618-029
619 Coriander Canyon Ct., $937,500 137-34-620-022
965 Armandito Dr., $510,000 137-35-414-021
89139
4414 Pacific Sun Ave., $220,000 177-07-312-065
5096 Neon Ridge Ave., $242,000 176-12-615-035
6019 Quiet Glow Ave., $199,999 176-12-415-003
6330 Tuckaway Cove Ave., $380,000 176-11-210-148
6547 Churnet Valley Ave., $205,000 176-11-111-112
7434 Castillo Peak St., $176,000 176-12-112-024
7657 Gosammer Wind St., $449,000 176-11-210-032
8271 Misty Sage St., $207,000 176-14-510-028
8634 Mesquite Hills St., $242,800 176-14-710-005
8845 Procyon St., $425,000 177-17-405-007
89141
10967 Lampione St., $215,000 176-36-318-019
11026 Fishers Island St., $340,000 177-31-712-014
11065 Romola St., $209,000 177-32-311-064
11229 Campanile St., $350,000 177-31-815-046
11520 Capanna Rosso Pl., $460,000 191-05-115-001
11946 Port Labelle Dr., $1,190,000 191-05-412-002
3102 Majella Ave., $225,000 177-32-419-029
4015 W Cactus Ave., $31,000 161-28-712-054
5950 Genovese Ave., $265,000 176-36-215-100
5978 Varese Dr., $89,732 162-26-311-014
89142
1638 S Christy Ln., $175,000 161-04-611-057
1708 Green Apple Way, $95,000 140-34-311-011
5319 Walton Heath Ave., $86,000 161-09-112-022
5743 Roundrock Dr., $170,000 161-09-512-127
89143
8012 Cracker Barrel St., $195,000 125-08-814-108
8809 Saint Cloud Ct., $330,000 126-24-513-050
8840 Ackerman Ave., $220,500 125-08-412-011
9112 Doane Ave., $275,000 125-08-124-109
9125 Hines Ave., $75,000 139-36-411-009
89144
10217 Huxley Cross Ln., $390,000 137-25-717-007
1116 Bower Basin St., $395,000 137-26-518-011
1512 Chambolle Ct., $1,388,000 137-24-419-023
505 Royalton Dr., $239,500 137-24-112-142
521 Bianca Bay St., $425,000 137-36-212-001
920 Corsica Ln., $270,000 137-25-612-136
89145
220 Lotus Blossom Ct., $260,000 138-27-416-026
412 Sam Jonas Dr., $195,000 138-33-613-007
7705 Parakeet Ave., $150,000 138-33-711-007
7761 Success Ct., $208,888 138-33-612-031
7825 Kings Cove Ct., $160,000 138-33-721-043
7908 Redbutte Ave., $298,000 138-21-114-024
8100 Redskin Cir., $59,081 138-33-316-008
828 Eugene Cernan St., $235,000 138-34-412-005
8333 San Grail Ct., $238,000 138-33-321-013
900 Heavenly Hills Ct., #106, $117,000 138-33-412-010
901 Rockaway St., $186,500 138-34-813-002
89146
3111 Mountain Spring Rd., $216,000 163-12-811-025
5112 Doe Ave., $155,000 162-06-314-030
5333 W Oakey Blvd., $280,000 163-01-702-002
89147
10027 Cambridge Blue Ave., $90,000 161-04-214-036
10120 W Flamingo Dr., #4-102, $1,850,000 179-32-201-046
1112 Greystone Dr., $192,000 138-26-614-043
3555 Meridale Dr., #2159, $190,000 163-16-621-028
3681 Luminal Ln., $370,000 163-17-615-031
4673 Ashington St., $300,000 176-11-711-037
7200 Fenway Ave., $145,000 162-22-711-046
7885 W Flamingo Rd., #2088, $115,000 163-21-516-144
7891 Seahorn Ct., $120,000 140-20-416-011
7927 Angel Tree Ct., $230,000 163-16-713-063
8003 Bodie Island Ct., $330,000 163-21-716-053
8147 Barodo Way, $186,000 163-21-810-037
8854 Mia Moore Ave., $302,500 163-17-717-016
8915 Sanibel Shore Ave., $295,000 163-17-719-056
9484 Los Cotos Ct., $260,000 138-17-314-040
9534 Windborne Ave., $292,000 163-18-613-049
9584 Marina Valley Ave., $587,500 163-19-710-058
9987 Lemon Valley Ave., $250,000 163-18-213-077
89148
103 Honors Course Dr., $375,000 176-17-214-064
123 Red Tee Ln., $97,500 163-09-210-125
284 Soggy Ruff Way, $270,000 176-08-317-002
347 Woodland Moss Rd., $310,000 176-08-715-020
4151 Satinwood Dr., $200,000 163-22-113-001
6786 Bison Creek St., $210,000 176-06-611-005
8890 Spanish Ridge Ave., $450,000 138-23-711-006
8938 Rutherford Grove St., $220,000 176-20-111-056
9080 Maycott Ave., $188,000 176-08-113-131
9367 Hidden Harbor Ave., $220,000 176-05-311-007
9742 Marcelline Ave., $110,000 163-25-613-074
9898 W Mesa Vista Ave., $221,000 163-30-311-053
89149
5108 Jessica Joy St., $925,000 125-22-403-002
5815 Boulder Brook Ct., $460,000 126-25-701-060
6721 Boston Tea St., $244,000 125-20-310-040
7065 Knob Creek St., #103, $177,000 125-20-112-180
7309 Rustic Crest St., $342,000 125-18-811-009
7420 Midnight Rambler St., $259,900 176-29-611-128
8208 Fawn Brook Ct., $370,000 125-21-311-133
8970 Candice Creek Ct., $224,990 125-20-410-065
9117 Goose Lake Way, #101, $145,000 125-20-112-139
9303 Gilcrease Ave., #1191, $120,000 125-18-614-057
9861 Fountain Walk Ave., $185,000 125-18-110-014
89156
1894 Ludington Ave., $200,000 140-22-311-021
2736 Purple Root Dr., $74,000 161-08-611-122
2758 Terrace Stream Ct., $169,000 140-15-716-011
2770 Morning Rain St., $216,000 140-15-720-029
6027 Turtle River Ave., $180,000 140-15-317-042
6421 Enchanting Ct., $220,000 140-22-813-026
6461 Diego Dr., $185,000 140-22-714-065
6837 Hetherbrae Ln., $175,000 140-23-313-011
89166
10141 Nash Peak Ave., $300,000 126-13-516-045
10412 Bush Mountain Ave., $311,000 126-13-614-101
10619 College Hill Ave., $315,000 126-13-314-066
10640 Tray Mountain Ave., $259,900 126-13-215-033
10805 Beach House Ave., $225,000 126-13-115-020
10827 Cather Ave., $273,000 126-24-315-143
6977 Ebbets Field St., $270,000 126-24-214-181
7234 Great Dover St., $375,000 126-13-818-078
9325 Colorful Rainbow Ave., $196,000 125-07-713-070
9416 Jewel Lake Ave., $213,000 125-07-810-032
89169
205 E Harmon Ave., $149,000 162-21-710-087
3696 Spencer St., $255,000 162-14-611-001
89178
10080 Mallee Point St., $316,000 176-28-616-028
10492 Rothorn St., $350,000 176-27-413-020
10580 Moss Lake St., $245,000 176-34-511-123
8033 Kemblefield Ave., $340,000 176-28-616-022
8668 Rowland Bluff Ave., $230,000 176-29-610-004
8761 Frasure Falls Ave., $336,000 176-20-811-130
8803 Moreno Mountain Ave., $251,000 176-29-512-097
8948 Catfish Stream Ave., $240,777 176-20-712-083
9227 Japan Rose Ave., $250,200 176-29-111-191
9234 Valley Ranch Ave., $235,000 176-29-218-012
9336 Ruby Arrow Ct., #103, $192,900 176-20-713-123
9361 Ram Cliffs Pl., $374,900 176-29-310-010
9757 Aleutian St., $272,000 176-28-114-030
9765 Hearthfire St., $240,000 176-28-116-055
9896 Mount Madera St., $280,000 176-29-511-146
9999 Dancing Lasso Ct., $277,000 176-29-211-048
89179
11151 Ferguson Springs St., $349,999 176-34-410-086
11192 Saddle Iron St., $255,000 176-34-813-022
11265 Felice Cohn St., $150,250 162-26-611-005
7047 Bering Strait Ave., $285,000 176-34-718-005
7084 Mountain Den Ave., $189,990 124-32-514-070
7887 Red Rock Ridge Ave., $320,000 176-33-810-002
89183
10024 Delicate Dew St., $180,000 177-27-614-145
10049 Diamond Summit Ct., #102, $210,000 177-26-616-044
10172 Tree Bark St., $355,000 191-24-211-036
10259 Maltese Cross Ct., $245,000 177-27-711-147
10354 Fancy Fern St., $170,000 177-27-415-087
10355 Lettuce Leaf St., $179,000 177-27-414-111
11982 White Lilly St., $165,000 191-04-411-093
12046 Yarrow Ridge Ct., $205,000 191-04-411-031
2079 Peacemaker Rd., $255,000 177-26-614-025
253 Lantana Breeze Dr., $253,000 191-04-711-003
612 Staghorn Pass Ave., $258,000 177-34-210-116
9248 Gilespie St., $350,000 177-01-410-029
9802 Bradford Summit St., $220,500 177-27-110-051
9821 Snowy Canyon Ct., $355,000 177-26-110-119
NORTH LAS VEGAS
89030
2828 Bassler St., $124,900 139-13-215-048
300 Princess Ave., $135,000 139-15-414-048
89031
1117 Dover Glen Dr., $205,000 163-19-815-095
1309 Bent Arrow Dr., $215,000 124-28-714-012
1313 Pagentry Dr., $239,000 124-33-711-030
1828 Featherbrook Ave., $211,000 124-28-322-003
1838 Box Springs Ave., $172,000 124-28-322-031
1922 Giant Rock Pl., $189,900 124-28-219-044
2123 Mountain Glow Ave., $215,000 139-05-517-050
2614 Respectful Ct., $145,000 124-32-816-014
3209 English Colony Ct., $188,000 139-05-112-038
3505 Mastercraft Ave., $218,000 124-29-213-010
3512 Uranus Dr., $190,000 139-05-211-033
3809 Nestled Oak Ave., $117,400 163-17-114-120
3811 Aspen Creek Ave., $240,000 124-30-810-012
411 Villa Espana Way, $220,000 124-34-313-022
4413 E Azure Ave., $208,000 123-29-210-051
4435 Roaming Breese Rd., $547,500 125-15-211-027
4618 Brushfire St., $265,000 139-06-513-015
4621 Nantucket Clipper Dr., $328,000 124-30-315-035
4624 Mountain Tree St., $240,000 139-05-517-078
4705 Estate Ranch St., $146,000 124-33-717-002
4840 Spanish Wells Dr., $259,000 124-33-416-050
5008 Vista Del Rancho Way, $195,000 124-34-326-008
5220 Adorato Dr., $218,000 124-31-610-084
5329 Appleside St., $198,714.00 124-33-612-053
5740 Dawson Creek St., $225,000 124-30-810-040
5847 Rose Sage St., $180,000 124-28-322-042
5925 Palmilla St., #4, $158,924.00 124-30-312-021
6041 Emma Bay Ct., #102, $149,000 124-30-211-176
89032
1004 Glamis Cir., $180,000 139-09-511-002
1120 Indian Hedge Dr., $225,000 139-09-614-018
1213 High Altitude Ave., $141,000 161-21-210-019
2113 Windhurst St., $106,000 139-20-612-010
3216 Aiken St., $178,000 139-09-417-026
3220 Trinitero St., $193,000 139-09-417-105
4012 Hollis St., $255,000 139-03-412-044
4318 Red Blanket Rd., $220,000 139-07-316-011
4319 Bitterroot Dr., $165,000 139-07-111-037
4327 Bucking Bronco Rd., $208,000 139-07-316-024
4529 Bucking Bronco Rd., $233,000 139-07-412-003
4707 Casa Bonita Dr., $229,900 139-07-216-047
89081
2917 Vigilante Ct., $235,000 124-25-111-004
3308 Carolina Moon Ave., $220,000 124-25-813-020
4045 Mills Bay Ln., $266,000 123-30-810-239
5746 Hannah Brook St., $317,500 123-30-411-007
5916 Bellows Beach St., $198,500 124-26-711-012
6116 Stibor St., $292,000 123-30-612-056
89084
1909 Little Bow Ave., $309,000 124-28-115-086
2024 Barhill Ave., $330,000 124-20-613-010
4120 Hawks Glide Ave., $391,000 124-19-511-065
6449 Cape Petrel St., $224,000 124-20-810-224
6528 Ruddock Dr., $310,000 124-19-810-102
6612 Black Oaks St., $336,900 124-21-710-008
89085
8336 Hemmed Hollow St., $300,000 124-07-713-004
BOULDER CITY
89005
110 Laguna Ln., $432,000 181-33-712-006
1304 Gloria Ln., $75,000 186-09-212-015
1346 Chestnut Ln., $273,000 186-10-216-001
1518 Della Ct., $178,000 179-34-615-108
530 Genni Pl., $375,000 181-33-310-046
648 Paloma Dr., $240,000 186-10-117-017
654 Sandy Beach Way, $190,000 186-04-116-011
LAUGHLIN
89029
1912 Las Palmas Ln., #211, $84,500 264-21-612-040
2924 Rippling Springs St., $200,000 264-21-318-023
MESQUITE
89027
1383 Stone Haven St., $242,000 001-05-612-002
234 Pinnacle Ct., $308,800 001-09-211-074
289 Muscat Dr., $140,000 001-17-811-041
517 W Mesquite Blvd., #2011, $110,000 001-17-615-015
520 Mountainside Ct., $410,000 001-08-713-026
537 Woods Ct., $330,000 002-12-711-008
927 Goshawk Xing, $170,000 001-07-817-024
RENO
89511
4359 Wild Eagle Ter., $315,000 161-30-810-005
SANDY VALLEY
89019
Hc 31 Box 774, $13,000 219-06-601-006