Resale Home Sales April 6-12

Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit reviewjournal.com/homes.

HENDERSON

89002

1040 San Eduardo Ave., $568,750, 179-33-613-006

1040 Secluded Acres Court, $350,000, 179-31-510-024

1809 Longmeadow St., $206,000, 179-27-112-012

186 Coast Laguna Court, $260,000, 179-30-818-020

187 Laguna Landing Drive, $285,000, 179-30-816-024

2163 Babylon Mill St., $295,000, 179-27-314-033

531 Oakwood Court, $216,000, 179-29-113-002

624 Monument Point St., $204,500, 179-34-713-252

834 Brahma Lane, $220,000, 179-28-311-015

932 Wagon Train Drive, $217,000, 179-28-411-043

89011

1025 Via Latina St., $390,000, 160-32-411-007

1092 Aspen Cliff Drive, $229,000, 160-31-612-044

121 Fiery Hill Ave., $250,000, 160-31-611-062

3 Grand Anacapri Drive, $875,000, 160-22-810-010

355 Evon Picore Drive, $212,754, 178-03-513-027

469 Via Stretto Ave., $290,000, 160-32-512-026

5936 Trickling Descent St., No. 101, $127,000, 161-34-613-082

5940 Aimless St., $199,000, 161-34-618-024

6064 Nestled Foot St., No. 102, $138,800, 161-34-615-002

912 Ashurst Court, $210,000, 161-35-712-033

912 Ashurst Court, $210,000, 161-35-712-033

89012

1584 Bamboo Bay Drive, $380,000, 178-21-811-035

1695 Yucatan Court, $119,000, 137-12-310-171

1717 Tangiers Drive, $190,000, 162-08-210-017

1931 Thunder Ridge Circle, $305,000, 178-20-712-070

20 Red Oak Canyon St., No. 3, $179,999, 178-15-414-033

216 Positive Point St., $205,000, 178-23-613-026

225 Camelback Ridge Ave., $250,000, 178-20-613-164

337 Pleasant Summit Drive, $567,000, 178-20-814-045

468 Hidden Garden Place, $265,000, 178-29-514-079

89014

1210 Starstone Court, $340,000, 178-10-610-044

2362 Aqua Vista Ave., $193,500, 177-13-319-019

323 Salinas Drive, $295,000, 178-09-210-038

35 Quail Hollow Drive, $700,000, 178-06-311-008

387 Monique Springs St., $275,000, 178-10-512-035

89015

176 Almond Ridge Place, $185,000, 179-17-116-027

279 Red Eucalyptus Drive, $219,900, 179-20-111-004

284c E. Lake Mead Parkway, No. 204, $106,000, 139-24-412-040

315 N. Parawan St., $950,000, 179-09-605-002

342 Oak Canyon Drive, $298,000, 178-24-710-009

351 Red Eucalyptus Drive, $215,000, 179-20-111-022

427 Groft Way, $230,000, 179-17-514-008

450 Como Court, $265,000, 179-17-710-029

516 Duran St., $298,000, 179-21-517-004

531 Don Tomas Court, $231,000, 179-21-118-020

610 Brownlee Drive, $211,000, 179-17-612-030

619 Coolidge Ave., $304,000, 178-13-810-137

674 Barbary Coast Ave., $150,000, 179-21-313-014

89044

2070 Pepperell Ave., $146,800, 161-27-112-070

2094 Alyssa Jade Drive, $359,000, 190-18-212-029

2336 Galilean Moon St., $282,800, 190-18-311-023

2401 Luberon Drive, $570,000, 190-30-512-006

2409 Chateau Napoleon Drive, $660,000, 190-19-415-029

2421 Templi Scotia St., $475,000, 191-24-510-039

2444 Jada Drive, $280,000, 190-19-214-003

2580 Bechamel Place, $325,000, 190-19-615-005

2598 Sargon St., $242,000, 190-19-212-064

2764 Strathblane Ave., $393,000, 191-24-611-053

2823 Craigton Drive, $230,000, 191-24-710-036

2837 Blythswood St., $252,888, 191-24-710-051

2970 Strathspey Court, $290,000, 191-24-113-070

89052

11072 Abbeyfield Rose Drive, $176,500, 177-34-710-007

1241 Emerald Crest St., $186,640, 177-35-816-038

1243 Emerald Crest St., $317,500, 177-35-816-039

1276 Corista Drive, $358,000, 190-06-112-110

1354 Opal Valley St., $160,000, 161-29-414-007

1500 Misty Sky Drive, $290,000, 191-02-718-045

1571 Dusty Canyon St., $316,000, 191-02-411-011

2144 Big Bar Drive, $562,000, 178-32-413-048

2144 Volante Circle, $575,000, 190-05-312-037

2185 Hidden Ranch Terrace, $250,000, 178-19-810-004

2255 Calistoga Court, $310,000, 191-14-811-225

2305 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, No. 514, $157,000, 178-30-710-036

2385 Predera Ave., $270,000, 178-31-712-008

2457 Silver Sunrise Lane, $315,000, 178-31-221-056

2515 Hardin Ridge Drive, $400,000, 191-13-810-004

2553 Downeyville Ave., $275,000, 190-06-410-170

2590 Hayesville Ave., $365,000, 190-06-410-130

28 Gladewater Drive, $418,800, 190-08-314-063

2849 Bassano Court, $512,000, 191-01-114-037

2859 Maryland Hills Drive, $725,000, 177-36-317-016

2985 Yellow Springs Court, $470,000, 191-13-213-010

32 Moraine Drive, $635,000, 190-05-415-005

516 Annet St., $145,000, 178-18-713-039

521 Fox Horn Road, $240,000, 138-16-618-011

89074

1028 Painted Daisy Ave., $359,900, 178-10-720-004

1295 Investment Way, No. 3, $210,000, 178-15-312-066

144 Overlook Court, $565,000, 178-18-211-044

1876 Fairfield Terrace, $460,000, 178-17-516-015

196 Chadwell Court, $220,000, 178-18-116-016

1969 Moyer Drive, $230,000, 178-17-513-013

2201 Ramsgate Drive, No. 824, $124,900, 178-18-721-012

221 Comanche Place, $265,000, 178-08-414-002

251 Flirtation Court, $174,000, 178-10-811-078

2531 Parker James Ave., $209,000, 177-13-422-004

2617 Kanel Circle, $255,000, 177-13-613-034

2676 African Violet Ave., $250,000, 177-12-812-015

2708 Coventry Green Ave., $357,600, 177-13-516-028

2765 Fountain Ridge Lane, $187,000, 177-12-621-106

2807 Marathon Drive, $279,000, 177-13-212-004

2911 Belmont Drive, $165,000, 176-20-714-280

332 Humboldt South Drive, $305,000, 177-12-613-025

345 Templeton Drive, $280,000, 178-07-611-013

9061 Monteloma Way, $265,000, 177-24-513-004

LAS VEGAS

89101

1186 E. Carson Ave., $275,000, 139-35-317-021

2105 Jansen Ave., $157,000, 139-26-612-002

3133 Jansen Ave., $150,000, 139-25-612-041

3329 Mary Ann Ave., $150,000, 139-25-513-031

620 N. 20th St., $135,000, 139-26-811-170

716 N. 1st St., $200,000, 139-27-712-041

89102

2513 La Solana Way, $427,888, 162-05-712-017

3540 W. Sahara Ave., No. 386, $555,000, 164-13-514-033

89103

3643 Margarita Way, $138,494, 163-14-214-040

4400 S. Jones Blvd., No. 2103, $98,500, 163-24-213-251

4571 Churchfield Cir., $170,690, 163-23-710-070

5926 Yorba Court, $270,000, 163-13-310-001

89104

4041 E. New York Ave., $90,123, 162-03-612-087

4416 E. Wyoming Ave., $167,500, 161-05-215-003

4528 E. Wyoming Ave., $195,000, 161-05-215-015

89106

1013 Mezpah St., $152,500, 139-29-611-040

1512 Robin St., $173,000, 139-29-511-002

977 Blankenship Ave., $107,000, 139-21-510-169

89107

329 S. Torrey Pines Drive, $161,000, 138-35-610-002

3605 W. Bonanza Road, $178,500, 138-25-711-017

4413 Baxter Place, $197,000, 139-31-411-071

5116 Sugarfoot Ave., $190,000, 138-25-712-056

520 Slayton Drive, $125,000, 138-35-711-006

5508 Morendo Drive, $180,000, 138-25-415-014

617 Dolores Drive, $175,000, 138-26-310-032

617 Slayton Drive, $105,000, 161-06-611-005

6224 Hobart Ave., $185,000, 138-26-712-058

6400 Bristol Way, $176,000, 138-35-317-021

89108

1017 Nassau Drive, $125,500, 138-25-615-013

1321 N. Mallard St., $185,000, 138-25-114-018

1325 Silver Lake Drive, $155,000, 139-30-515-006

1608 Yellow Rose St., $256,000, 139-19-413-010

1717 Blue Mountain Drive, $197,500, 138-24-414-003

2516 Goldenmoon St., $280,000, 138-14-411-041

4428 Marlena Circle, $237,000, 139-19-412-007

4964 Stacey Ave., $135,286, 138-24-611-019

5145 Auborn Ave., $272,000, 138-24-510-026

5241 Carmen Blvd., $139,000, 138-25-514-002

6360 Blue Twilight Court, $176,000, 138-23-721-008

6438 Little Pine Way, $120,000, 138-23-116-025

6580 Woodsworth Ave., $216,000, 138-23-119-011

89109

3157 Bel Air Drive, $150,000, 163-06-321-062

89110

1125 Red Iron Way, $225,000, 140-28-312-009

1401 Autumn Glen Circle, $141,700, 140-29-112-014

1408 Virgil St., $96,000, 140-30-112-044

141 Betty Lane, $85,000, 140-33-414-043

201 Romero Drive, $150,000, 140-32-311-052

208 Prince Lane, $165,000, 140-31-712-033

3601 Budlong Ave., $146,500, 140-31-311-013

3917 Cull Canyon Drive, $134,900, 140-30-112-020

3952 Wingedfoot Ave., $155,000, 140-30-410-075

4316 Devlin Green Court, $95,000, 140-31-816-011

4529 Prince Cary Court, $145,000, 140-32-112-019

4829 Greencreek Drive, $182,000, 140-29-713-029

512 Kuilima Road, $157,000, 140-31-114-004

5500 Jasper Butte St., $270,000, 125-35-511-038

6350 Varna Ave., $328,000, 140-27-810-046

757 Summer Heights Lane, $180,000, 140-33-514-029

89113

7215 Forest Village Ave., $208,000, 176-15-610-055

7222 Purple Shadow Ave., $174,531, 177-15-614-065

7356 Mission Hills Drive, $465,000, 164-24-622-001

7614 Pioneer Ranch Ave., $315,000, 176-10-413-071

7732 Park Village Place, $166,000, 176-10-212-103

7993 Traditional Court, $228,000, 163-33-512-028

8293 Time Machine Ave., $205,000, 176-21-212-049

8343 Feather Duster Court, $235,000, 163-33-211-040

8374 Mountain Village St., $216,000, 176-15-610-091

89115

2256 La Flor Court, $214,109, 140-19-111-025

3680 Steinbeck Drive, $155,000, 140-07-615-033

3700 Steinbeck Drive, $159,000, 140-07-615-043

4228 Beech Family St., $159,000, 140-06-720-069

89117

1344 Calle Montery St., $325,000, 163-06-112-033

1616 Diamond Oaks Court, $255,000, 163-04-217-008

1617 Amalfi Court, $372,000, 163-05-610-020

2104 Lookout Point Circle, $197,000, 176-20-613-003

2200 S. Fort Apache Road, No. 1127, $118,500, 163-05-415-251

2200 S. Fort Apache Road, No. 2213, $125,500, 163-05-415-431

2309 Pacific Creek St., $199,500, 163-04-412-025

2708 Kennington Circle, $290,000, 163-07-110-043

3095 Rosanna St., $305,000, 176-06-113-077

7385 W. Sahara Ave., No. B, $169,500, 161-09-210-072

8509 Soneto Lane, $290,000, 163-04-110-017

8637 Surtidor Drive, $320,000, 163-05-615-021

8801 Rocky Shore Drive, $275,000, 163-08-412-004

9205 Vosburgh Drive, $295,000, 163-05-311-027

9326 Apache Springs Drive, $199,900, 163-17-118-087

9331 Scenic Mountain Lane, $198,000, 163-17-118-145

89118

3369 Graceful Orchid St., $247,000 137-25-211-016

5040 S Rainbow Blvd., #205, $98,000 163-26-110-491

5055 W Hacienda Ave., #1037, $82,600 163-25-713-104

5201 S Torrey Pines Dr., #1282, $204,500 163-26-210-443

5422 Green Horn St., $192,000 163-25-319-075

5905 W Patrick Ln., $390,000 163-36-302-002

6335 La Palma Pkwy., $240,000 163-26-611-033

89119

1169 Placerville St., $173,500 177-03-813-024

5194 Caliente St., $138,460 162-26-221-006

7164 Birch Creek Cir., $237,500 177-02-413-005

7209 Paradise Bay Dr., $188,000 177-02-814-013

833 De Met Dr., $120,000 162-27-610-109

89120

2830 Calle Del Oro, $122,000 162-25-111-004

2841 Florence Ave., $305,000 162-25-212-015

3038 Tarpon Dr., #204, $78,000 162-25-615-016

3536 Biela Ave., $305,000 161-30-410-021

4450 Palm Mesa Dr., $290,500 161-29-311-051

4941 E Mesa Vista Ave., $180,000 161-29-712-098

5056 Rollingwood Dr., $250,000 161-30-512-076

5125 San Anselmo St., $180,000 161-29-612-003

5138 Chela Dr., $260,000 161-30-611-085

5150 Mandalay Springs Dr., #104, $97,200 162-25-614-204

5372 Runningbrook Rd., $180,000 162-25-713-064

5729 Huber St., $245,000 161-31-513-036

89121

2885 Gables Vale Ct., $314,000 162-13-223-014

3053 Conquista Ct., $158,000 162-13-614-007

3143 Palmdale St., $162,000 161-08-413-010

3480 Edison Ave., $264,500 161-18-210-020

3924 Vista Largo Dr., $173,000 162-24-811-041

3956 Royal Viking Way, $471,000 162-13-415-010

3969 Acapulco Ave., $279,500 161-19-816-002

3986 Belleville Ave., $237,450 161-19-712-044

4066 Brighthill Ave., $207,000 161-19-614-019

4124 Grace St., $210,000 161-20-113-024

4189 Sheppard Dr., $200,000 161-20-510-023

4202 Flamingo Crest Dr., #3, $152,500 162-24-111-027

4219 Sheppard Dr., $216,000 161-20-510-027

4248 Montdale Ave., $168,500 161-08-312-039

4475 E Harmon Ave., $180,000 161-20-312-007

4559 S Nellis Blvd., $155,000 161-20-711-077

4720 S Pearl St., $284,999 161-19-402-002

4775 E Montara Cir., $190,000 162-24-811-069

4832 Santa Barbara St., $5,790 140-21-211-001

4912 Billman Ave., $150,000 161-20-711-066

89122

3029 Gavilan Ln., $108,000 161-09-710-129

4530 Pommerelle St., $180,000 161-21-712-064

5111 Midnight Oil Dr., $165,000 161-26-210-018

5122 Danica Way, $185,000 161-28-310-028

5502 Prospectors Creek Way, $172,000 161-26-411-048

5944 Vega Del Sol Ave., $145,000 161-22-412-035

6495 Coldwater Bay Dr., $175,000 161-15-511-002

6509 Holyrod Park Ct., $183,000 161-27-617-036

6607 Brick House Ave., $177,500 161-26-312-064

6608 Fort Benton Rd., $215,000 161-26-314-037

89123

1052 Hernandez Ave., $285,000 177-22-611-021

1095 Adelman Dr., $210,000 177-10-818-103

1760 Deep Spring Ave., $307,000 177-14-211-002

32 E Serene Ave., #212, $172,000 177-21-221-032

58 Belle La Blanc Ave., $150,000 177-21-410-001

616 Thornewood Pl., $224,000 177-15-315-051

7704 Bird Of Paradise Ct., $263,900 177-10-716-018

7785 Fairfield Ave., $299,990 177-09-703-013

8243 Burnt Sienna St., $250,000 177-15-510-029

9079 Edgeworth Pl., $260,000 177-32-218-009

9178 Coral Bisque St., $230,000 177-21-617-077

9211 Edgeworth Pl., $362,000 177-22-214-016

89128

1220 Observation Dr., #102, $108,519 138-28-613-015

2436 Sage Pointe Cir., $250,000 138-16-415-068

2629 Seahorse Dr., $265,000 138-16-713-075

7465 W Lake Mead Blvd., #100, $90,000 125-20-215-257

8100 Blue Cascade Ave., $325,000 138-21-122-007

8420 Shore Breeze Dr., $130,000 138-16-415-006

8709 Castle Ridge Ave., $425,000 138-08-513-034

89129

10300 Robert Dula Ave., $278,000 126-24-214-111

10420 Coyote Cub Ave., $158,000 137-12-616-028

10544 Valdosta Ave., $255,000 137-12-212-162

3421 Conan St., #102, $162,500 138-07-313-031

3441 Carbury Ct., $240,000 138-07-711-018

3540 Mountain Park St., $240,000 137-12-714-063

3609 Mountain Crest St., $225,000 138-07-613-008

3812 Russet Falls St., $400,000 138-08-512-085

4140 Hardwick Ct., $175,000 138-03-317-013

4420 Peaceful Morning Ln., $300,500 137-01-211-035

4526 Morning Port St., $332,000 137-01-210-003

5840 W Craig Rd., #120-346, $290,000 125-25-412-005

7421 Fort Wilkins Dr., $192,500 138-26-211-027

8335 Garnet Canyon Ln., $499,900 138-04-214-058

8648 Fire Mountain Ct., $94,750 163-02-211-054

8712 W Gilmore Ave., $341,000 138-08-512-138

8728 Western Saddle Ave., $240,000 138-08-715-021

9063 Claretta Dr., $360,000 138-08-215-017

9345 Copper Villa Ct., $220,000 138-07-513-022

9348 Leaping Lilly Ave., $197,000 138-07-717-028

9465 Stange Ave., $695,000 138-06-605-002

9673 Marble Peak Ct., $200,000 138-07-512-028

89130

3930 Monthill Ave., $209,000 161-19-517-001

5005 Palm View Dr., $255,000 125-36-616-096

5017 Chambliss Dr., $175,000 124-28-214-022

5020 Wildroot Rd., $199,900 125-35-712-013

5324 Evergreen Meadow Ave., $261,000 125-25-612-022

5457 Beach Pine St., $214,000 125-36-515-080

5973 Kylie St., $530,000 125-26-311-003

6265 Hill Haven Ave., $305,000 138-02-511-057

6664 Alpine Brooks Ave., $425,000 125-26-310-019

6936 Yellow Cosmos Ave., $230,500 125-27-819-013

89131

10243 Cowboys Dream St., $360,000 125-04-212-007

4841 Mars Black Ct., $180,000 125-24-612-032

4901 Whispering Spring Ave., $198,000 125-13-624-009

5029 Justice Creek Ave., $245,000 125-12-810-021

5888 Lone Ranch Ave., $629,800 125-12-410-022

5894 Whispering Sands Dr., $490,000 125-13-115-012

6600 Sycamore View St., $405,000 125-24-710-065

6813 Tarpon Springs Ct., $275,000 125-10-613-011

7135 Grounsel St., $383,500 125-24-512-019

7217 Sashaying Spirit Ct., $484,000 125-14-811-023

7336 Quail Heights Ave., $195,000 125-10-115-120

7621 Adornment Ct., $205,000 125-16-611-037

7621 Natures Song St., $285,000 125-16-615-035

7645 Calista Way, $446,000 125-09-705-007

7717 Robinglen Ave., $249,900 125-16-817-031

7828 Restless Pines St., $281,000 125-17-528-014

8019 Anasazi Ranch Ave., $251,000 125-21-211-040

8300 Mohave Trace Ave., $324,900 125-09-310-017

89134

1004 Olive Mill Ln., $240,000 138-30-623-001

10825 Windledge Ave., $245,700 137-23-710-048

2009 Grouse St., $180,000 162-24-611-011

2017 Grouse St., $927,500 138-19-612-017

2037 Summer Blossom Ct., #103, $265,000 137-24-614-058

2140 Fountain View Dr., $267,000 138-20-520-023

2320 Spring Water Dr., $210,000 137-24-512-196

2521 Springbrook Dr., $267,500 138-18-415-040

2523 Sierra Sage St., $195,000 137-14-810-063

3109 Ravenshoe Dr., $260,000 137-13-110-032

8929 Mountain Gate Dr., $215,000 138-17-316-003

9129 Malibu Breeze Pl., #102, $315,000 138-30-618-025

9701 Cameo Rose Ln., $430,000 138-19-212-021

89135

10159 Songsparrow Ct., $315,000 164-12-715-014

10171 Wood Work Ln., $245,000 164-12-515-102

10300 W Charleston Blvd., Pmb #13-32, $2,499,900 138-29-210-011

10312 Aragon Crown Rd., $339,900 164-25-818-057

10333 Sweet Fennel Dr., $171,000 163-20-615-058

10906 Intro Ave., $375,000 164-12-115-046

11039 Ashboro Ave., $302,300 164-12-616-006

1135 Jamesbury Rd., $442,500 164-02-112-129

11550 Evergreen Creek Ln., $292,500 137-34-715-016

2310 Malaga Peak St., $393,000 164-02-711-034

2685 Grassy Spring Pl., $845,000 164-11-113-012

4880 Regalo Bello St., $242,500 164-24-822-026

5467 Pinecroft Dr., $325,000 164-25-714-160

5620 Spiceberry Dr., $348,000 164-25-813-207

62 Pristine Glen St., $1,399,000 164-23-514-015

89138

11444 Parkersburg Ave., $260,000 137-35-418-048

116 Tarragona Breeze Ave., $265,000 177-26-413-086

12254 Terrace Verde Ave., $193,000 163-21-618-029

619 Coriander Canyon Ct., $937,500 137-34-620-022

965 Armandito Dr., $510,000 137-35-414-021

89139

4414 Pacific Sun Ave., $220,000 177-07-312-065

5096 Neon Ridge Ave., $242,000 176-12-615-035

6019 Quiet Glow Ave., $199,999 176-12-415-003

6330 Tuckaway Cove Ave., $380,000 176-11-210-148

6547 Churnet Valley Ave., $205,000 176-11-111-112

7434 Castillo Peak St., $176,000 176-12-112-024

7657 Gosammer Wind St., $449,000 176-11-210-032

8271 Misty Sage St., $207,000 176-14-510-028

8634 Mesquite Hills St., $242,800 176-14-710-005

8845 Procyon St., $425,000 177-17-405-007

89141

10967 Lampione St., $215,000 176-36-318-019

11026 Fishers Island St., $340,000 177-31-712-014

11065 Romola St., $209,000 177-32-311-064

11229 Campanile St., $350,000 177-31-815-046

11520 Capanna Rosso Pl., $460,000 191-05-115-001

11946 Port Labelle Dr., $1,190,000 191-05-412-002

3102 Majella Ave., $225,000 177-32-419-029

4015 W Cactus Ave., $31,000 161-28-712-054

5950 Genovese Ave., $265,000 176-36-215-100

5978 Varese Dr., $89,732 162-26-311-014

89142

1638 S Christy Ln., $175,000 161-04-611-057

1708 Green Apple Way, $95,000 140-34-311-011

5319 Walton Heath Ave., $86,000 161-09-112-022

5743 Roundrock Dr., $170,000 161-09-512-127

89143

8012 Cracker Barrel St., $195,000 125-08-814-108

8809 Saint Cloud Ct., $330,000 126-24-513-050

8840 Ackerman Ave., $220,500 125-08-412-011

9112 Doane Ave., $275,000 125-08-124-109

9125 Hines Ave., $75,000 139-36-411-009

89144

10217 Huxley Cross Ln., $390,000 137-25-717-007

1116 Bower Basin St., $395,000 137-26-518-011

1512 Chambolle Ct., $1,388,000 137-24-419-023

505 Royalton Dr., $239,500 137-24-112-142

521 Bianca Bay St., $425,000 137-36-212-001

920 Corsica Ln., $270,000 137-25-612-136

89145

220 Lotus Blossom Ct., $260,000 138-27-416-026

412 Sam Jonas Dr., $195,000 138-33-613-007

7705 Parakeet Ave., $150,000 138-33-711-007

7761 Success Ct., $208,888 138-33-612-031

7825 Kings Cove Ct., $160,000 138-33-721-043

7908 Redbutte Ave., $298,000 138-21-114-024

8100 Redskin Cir., $59,081 138-33-316-008

828 Eugene Cernan St., $235,000 138-34-412-005

8333 San Grail Ct., $238,000 138-33-321-013

900 Heavenly Hills Ct., #106, $117,000 138-33-412-010

901 Rockaway St., $186,500 138-34-813-002

89146

3111 Mountain Spring Rd., $216,000 163-12-811-025

5112 Doe Ave., $155,000 162-06-314-030

5333 W Oakey Blvd., $280,000 163-01-702-002

89147

10027 Cambridge Blue Ave., $90,000 161-04-214-036

10120 W Flamingo Dr., #4-102, $1,850,000 179-32-201-046

1112 Greystone Dr., $192,000 138-26-614-043

3555 Meridale Dr., #2159, $190,000 163-16-621-028

3681 Luminal Ln., $370,000 163-17-615-031

4673 Ashington St., $300,000 176-11-711-037

7200 Fenway Ave., $145,000 162-22-711-046

7885 W Flamingo Rd., #2088, $115,000 163-21-516-144

7891 Seahorn Ct., $120,000 140-20-416-011

7927 Angel Tree Ct., $230,000 163-16-713-063

8003 Bodie Island Ct., $330,000 163-21-716-053

8147 Barodo Way, $186,000 163-21-810-037

8854 Mia Moore Ave., $302,500 163-17-717-016

8915 Sanibel Shore Ave., $295,000 163-17-719-056

9484 Los Cotos Ct., $260,000 138-17-314-040

9534 Windborne Ave., $292,000 163-18-613-049

9584 Marina Valley Ave., $587,500 163-19-710-058

9987 Lemon Valley Ave., $250,000 163-18-213-077

89148

103 Honors Course Dr., $375,000 176-17-214-064

123 Red Tee Ln., $97,500 163-09-210-125

284 Soggy Ruff Way, $270,000 176-08-317-002

347 Woodland Moss Rd., $310,000 176-08-715-020

4151 Satinwood Dr., $200,000 163-22-113-001

6786 Bison Creek St., $210,000 176-06-611-005

8890 Spanish Ridge Ave., $450,000 138-23-711-006

8938 Rutherford Grove St., $220,000 176-20-111-056

9080 Maycott Ave., $188,000 176-08-113-131

9367 Hidden Harbor Ave., $220,000 176-05-311-007

9742 Marcelline Ave., $110,000 163-25-613-074

9898 W Mesa Vista Ave., $221,000 163-30-311-053

89149

5108 Jessica Joy St., $925,000 125-22-403-002

5815 Boulder Brook Ct., $460,000 126-25-701-060

6721 Boston Tea St., $244,000 125-20-310-040

7065 Knob Creek St., #103, $177,000 125-20-112-180

7309 Rustic Crest St., $342,000 125-18-811-009

7420 Midnight Rambler St., $259,900 176-29-611-128

8208 Fawn Brook Ct., $370,000 125-21-311-133

8970 Candice Creek Ct., $224,990 125-20-410-065

9117 Goose Lake Way, #101, $145,000 125-20-112-139

9303 Gilcrease Ave., #1191, $120,000 125-18-614-057

9861 Fountain Walk Ave., $185,000 125-18-110-014

89156

1894 Ludington Ave., $200,000 140-22-311-021

2736 Purple Root Dr., $74,000 161-08-611-122

2758 Terrace Stream Ct., $169,000 140-15-716-011

2770 Morning Rain St., $216,000 140-15-720-029

6027 Turtle River Ave., $180,000 140-15-317-042

6421 Enchanting Ct., $220,000 140-22-813-026

6461 Diego Dr., $185,000 140-22-714-065

6837 Hetherbrae Ln., $175,000 140-23-313-011

89166

10141 Nash Peak Ave., $300,000 126-13-516-045

10412 Bush Mountain Ave., $311,000 126-13-614-101

10619 College Hill Ave., $315,000 126-13-314-066

10640 Tray Mountain Ave., $259,900 126-13-215-033

10805 Beach House Ave., $225,000 126-13-115-020

10827 Cather Ave., $273,000 126-24-315-143

6977 Ebbets Field St., $270,000 126-24-214-181

7234 Great Dover St., $375,000 126-13-818-078

9325 Colorful Rainbow Ave., $196,000 125-07-713-070

9416 Jewel Lake Ave., $213,000 125-07-810-032

89169

205 E Harmon Ave., $149,000 162-21-710-087

3696 Spencer St., $255,000 162-14-611-001

89178

10080 Mallee Point St., $316,000 176-28-616-028

10492 Rothorn St., $350,000 176-27-413-020

10580 Moss Lake St., $245,000 176-34-511-123

8033 Kemblefield Ave., $340,000 176-28-616-022

8668 Rowland Bluff Ave., $230,000 176-29-610-004

8761 Frasure Falls Ave., $336,000 176-20-811-130

8803 Moreno Mountain Ave., $251,000 176-29-512-097

8948 Catfish Stream Ave., $240,777 176-20-712-083

9227 Japan Rose Ave., $250,200 176-29-111-191

9234 Valley Ranch Ave., $235,000 176-29-218-012

9336 Ruby Arrow Ct., #103, $192,900 176-20-713-123

9361 Ram Cliffs Pl., $374,900 176-29-310-010

9757 Aleutian St., $272,000 176-28-114-030

9765 Hearthfire St., $240,000 176-28-116-055

9896 Mount Madera St., $280,000 176-29-511-146

9999 Dancing Lasso Ct., $277,000 176-29-211-048

89179

11151 Ferguson Springs St., $349,999 176-34-410-086

11192 Saddle Iron St., $255,000 176-34-813-022

11265 Felice Cohn St., $150,250 162-26-611-005

7047 Bering Strait Ave., $285,000 176-34-718-005

7084 Mountain Den Ave., $189,990 124-32-514-070

7887 Red Rock Ridge Ave., $320,000 176-33-810-002

89183

10024 Delicate Dew St., $180,000 177-27-614-145

10049 Diamond Summit Ct., #102, $210,000 177-26-616-044

10172 Tree Bark St., $355,000 191-24-211-036

10259 Maltese Cross Ct., $245,000 177-27-711-147

10354 Fancy Fern St., $170,000 177-27-415-087

10355 Lettuce Leaf St., $179,000 177-27-414-111

11982 White Lilly St., $165,000 191-04-411-093

12046 Yarrow Ridge Ct., $205,000 191-04-411-031

2079 Peacemaker Rd., $255,000 177-26-614-025

253 Lantana Breeze Dr., $253,000 191-04-711-003

612 Staghorn Pass Ave., $258,000 177-34-210-116

9248 Gilespie St., $350,000 177-01-410-029

9802 Bradford Summit St., $220,500 177-27-110-051

9821 Snowy Canyon Ct., $355,000 177-26-110-119

NORTH LAS VEGAS

89030

2828 Bassler St., $124,900 139-13-215-048

300 Princess Ave., $135,000 139-15-414-048

89031

1117 Dover Glen Dr., $205,000 163-19-815-095

1309 Bent Arrow Dr., $215,000 124-28-714-012

1313 Pagentry Dr., $239,000 124-33-711-030

1828 Featherbrook Ave., $211,000 124-28-322-003

1838 Box Springs Ave., $172,000 124-28-322-031

1922 Giant Rock Pl., $189,900 124-28-219-044

2123 Mountain Glow Ave., $215,000 139-05-517-050

2614 Respectful Ct., $145,000 124-32-816-014

3209 English Colony Ct., $188,000 139-05-112-038

3505 Mastercraft Ave., $218,000 124-29-213-010

3512 Uranus Dr., $190,000 139-05-211-033

3809 Nestled Oak Ave., $117,400 163-17-114-120

3811 Aspen Creek Ave., $240,000 124-30-810-012

411 Villa Espana Way, $220,000 124-34-313-022

4413 E Azure Ave., $208,000 123-29-210-051

4435 Roaming Breese Rd., $547,500 125-15-211-027

4618 Brushfire St., $265,000 139-06-513-015

4621 Nantucket Clipper Dr., $328,000 124-30-315-035

4624 Mountain Tree St., $240,000 139-05-517-078

4705 Estate Ranch St., $146,000 124-33-717-002

4840 Spanish Wells Dr., $259,000 124-33-416-050

5008 Vista Del Rancho Way, $195,000 124-34-326-008

5220 Adorato Dr., $218,000 124-31-610-084

5329 Appleside St., $198,714.00 124-33-612-053

5740 Dawson Creek St., $225,000 124-30-810-040

5847 Rose Sage St., $180,000 124-28-322-042

5925 Palmilla St., #4, $158,924.00 124-30-312-021

6041 Emma Bay Ct., #102, $149,000 124-30-211-176

89032

1004 Glamis Cir., $180,000 139-09-511-002

1120 Indian Hedge Dr., $225,000 139-09-614-018

1213 High Altitude Ave., $141,000 161-21-210-019

2113 Windhurst St., $106,000 139-20-612-010

3216 Aiken St., $178,000 139-09-417-026

3220 Trinitero St., $193,000 139-09-417-105

4012 Hollis St., $255,000 139-03-412-044

4318 Red Blanket Rd., $220,000 139-07-316-011

4319 Bitterroot Dr., $165,000 139-07-111-037

4327 Bucking Bronco Rd., $208,000 139-07-316-024

4529 Bucking Bronco Rd., $233,000 139-07-412-003

4707 Casa Bonita Dr., $229,900 139-07-216-047

89081

2917 Vigilante Ct., $235,000 124-25-111-004

3308 Carolina Moon Ave., $220,000 124-25-813-020

4045 Mills Bay Ln., $266,000 123-30-810-239

5746 Hannah Brook St., $317,500 123-30-411-007

5916 Bellows Beach St., $198,500 124-26-711-012

6116 Stibor St., $292,000 123-30-612-056

89084

1909 Little Bow Ave., $309,000 124-28-115-086

2024 Barhill Ave., $330,000 124-20-613-010

4120 Hawks Glide Ave., $391,000 124-19-511-065

6449 Cape Petrel St., $224,000 124-20-810-224

6528 Ruddock Dr., $310,000 124-19-810-102

6612 Black Oaks St., $336,900 124-21-710-008

89085

8336 Hemmed Hollow St., $300,000 124-07-713-004

BOULDER CITY

89005

110 Laguna Ln., $432,000 181-33-712-006

1304 Gloria Ln., $75,000 186-09-212-015

1346 Chestnut Ln., $273,000 186-10-216-001

1518 Della Ct., $178,000 179-34-615-108

530 Genni Pl., $375,000 181-33-310-046

648 Paloma Dr., $240,000 186-10-117-017

654 Sandy Beach Way, $190,000 186-04-116-011

LAUGHLIN

89029

1912 Las Palmas Ln., #211, $84,500 264-21-612-040

2924 Rippling Springs St., $200,000 264-21-318-023

MESQUITE

89027

1383 Stone Haven St., $242,000 001-05-612-002

234 Pinnacle Ct., $308,800 001-09-211-074

289 Muscat Dr., $140,000 001-17-811-041

517 W Mesquite Blvd., #2011, $110,000 001-17-615-015

520 Mountainside Ct., $410,000 001-08-713-026

537 Woods Ct., $330,000 002-12-711-008

927 Goshawk Xing, $170,000 001-07-817-024

RENO

89511

4359 Wild Eagle Ter., $315,000 161-30-810-005

SANDY VALLEY

89019

Hc 31 Box 774, $13,000 219-06-601-006