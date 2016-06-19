Resale Home Sales: June 3-8

Editor’s note: Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit RJRealEstate.Vegas or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RJRealEstateLV.
LAS VEGAS
89101
1413 E. Clark Ave., $90,000, 139-35-411-054
1603 Mayfair Place, $117,571, 162-03-213-055
2408 E. Cedar Ave., $106,000, 139-26-710-055
2844 Constantine Ave., $101,000, 139-25-310-131
425 N. 23rd St., $127,000, 139-35-511-031
612 E. Wilson Ave., $80,000, 139-27-812-024
900 Las Vegas Blvd. S., No. 1014, $465,000, 139-34-412-158
89102
1260 Strong Drive, $385,000, 162-05-611-009
1800 Waldman Ave., $860,000, 162-04-103-007
2625 Lenna St., $177,000, 162-07-515-081
2851 S. Valley View Blvd., No. 1148, $88,000, 162-07-614-044
2905 Colanthe Ave., $345,000, 162-05-613-018
4364 Silver Dollar Ave., Nno. 4, $97,000, 162-07-513-057
4425 Buckeye Ave., $193,000, 162-06-313-008
89103
3030 S. Jones Blvd., #105, $53,000, 162-18-612-018
3555 Arville St., No. 101-B, $75,000, 162-18-617-077
4008 Spitze Dr., $245,000, 163-13-811-035
4459 De Forest St., $241,000, 163-23-212-045
4525 Dean Martin Drive, No. 1600, $649,000, 162-20-311-156
4575 Dean Martin Drive, No. 904, $292,000, 178-22-513-013
6085 W. Twain, No. 203, $176,000, 177-35-716-014
6824 Arroyo Ave., $153,000, 163-23-311-014
89104
1805 Franklin Ave., $45,386, 162-02-518-006
89106
1200 Madison Ave., $117,000, 139-28-603-012
1920 Lida Way, $110,000, 139-20-711-005
1950 Quail Hill St., $138,750, 139-20-713-040
2517 Calico Hearts Court, $146,000, 139-29-613-104
414 Beaumont St., $145,000, 139-33-210-129
840 S Rancho Drive, No. 4333, $825,000, 138-32-213-188
89107
128 S. Minnesota St., $152,000, 138-36-514-040
3101 Avalon Ave., $139,900, 139-29-412-010
4300 Fulton Place, $155,000, 139-31-313-007
4501 Providence Lane, $166,000, 139-31-210-017
5309 Padua Way, $273,000, 138-36-813-011
5920 Halifax Ave., $169,000, 138-25-314-055
6237 Fairwood Ave., $168,000, 138-35-612-003
6341 Brandywine Way, $135,000, 138-35-713-029
6444 Celeste Ave., $230,000, 138-35-211-025
709 Fairway Drive, $160,000, 139-30-318-010
713 Raintree Lane, $115,000, 138-26-314-044
89108
1205 Greenway Drive, $115,000, 138-25-610-046
1232 Silver Lake Drive, $147,000, 139-29-111-105
1804 Palo Alto Circle, $255,000, 177-14-411-010
1812 N. Jones Blvd., $64,000, 138-24-417-040
1840 Goose Creek Place, $190,000, 138-23-812-016
1900 N. Torrey Pines Drive, No. 120, $80,000, 138-23-718-004
2108 Bavington Drive, No. A, $88,000, 138-23-212-053
2451 N. Rainbow Blvd., No. 1129, $115,000, 179-18-710-077
3101 Garehime St., $354,500, 138-14-110-114
3165 Terry St., $325,000, 138-13-102-008
3380 N. Bronco St., $275,000, 138-11-804-001
3436 Winterhaven St., No. 102, $88,500, 138-10-722-004
3905 Aspencrest Drive, $110,000, 138-11-517-111
5921 Eugene Ave., $127,000, 138-24-213-001
6117 Foxcroft Ave., $167,000, 125-35-416-039
6140 Warm River Road, $190,000, 138-26-619-011
6205 Tierra Lane, $155,000, 138-14-811-052
6808 Dorita Ave., No. 102, $128,000, 138-10-614-030
6824 Elm Creek Drive, No. 202, $77,500, 138-10-712-020
6905 Coral Rock Drive, $118,500, 138-03-819-078
89109
222 Karen Ave., No. 2603, $280,000, 162-10-114-505
3020 Bel Air Drive, $176,000, 162-10-210-009
3111 Bel Air Drive, No. 26-E, $723,000, 164-02-412-004
322 Karen Ave., No. 2003, $250,000, 162-10-114-139
322 Karen Ave., No. 3304, $600,000, 162-10-114-263
89110
1004 Marion Drive, $148,000, 140-29-211-047
10795 W. Twain Ave., No. 104, $389,900, 178-19-812-030
1132 Eastridge Way, $300,000, 140-26-310-059
1511 Deerford Circle, $274,900, 140-27-513-005
1518 Owyhee Court, $147,000, 140-28-513-036
1560 Desertaire Way, $220,000, 140-27-114-020
332 Oakford St., $151,000, 140-32-611-055
3505 Grundy Circle, $135,000, 140-30-110-017
3616 Amazon Ave., $100,000, 140-30-311-044
395 Radwick Drive, $377,000, 140-35-302-001
425 Oakford St., $117,000, 161-21-815-061
4416 E. Ogden Ave., $137,000, 140-32-310-121
4517 Ash Ave., $130,000, 140-32-310-036
4770 Mahogany Drive, $83,500, 140-32-811-056
517 Benedict Drive, $315,000, 140-35-210-076
539 Battle Mountain Drive, $200,000, 140-33-611-005
575 Marion Drive, $175,000, 140-32-511-001
5830 Heather Marie Drive, $188,000, 140-33-718-086
6054 Thorne Bay Court, $165,000, 140-27-213-061
6205 Seaside Park Ave., $190,000, 140-27-211-048
660 Brenner Way, $160,000, 140-30-812-075
89113
16 Princeville Lane, $140,000, 138-27-112-002
5091 Crooked Stick Way, $272,000, 163-28-215-005
5850 Lost Valley St., $265,000, 163-34-511-078
5853 Golden Wing St., $303,000, 163-34-110-015
7028 Bodega Point Court, $235,000, 176-10-713-005
7207 W. Mesa Vista Ave., $241,000, 163-27-711-024
7315 Larix Road, $190,000, 176-10-511-042
7436 Standing Timber Way, $245,000, 163-27-310-046
7579 Garden Village Lane, $160,000, 176-10-212-002
7604 Corvina Ave., $675,000, 176-22-110-033
7610 W. Eldorado Lane, $227,000, 176-10-112-045
7702 Roaring Springs Circle, $540,000, 176-10-316-009
7949 Sandrock Ranch St., $224,500, 176-10-413-018
8060 Castle Pines Ave., $620,000, 163-28-519-023
8325 Haven Cove Ave., $245,000, 163-33-112-050
8985 S. Durango Drive, No. 1028, $136,356, 176-20-511-044
89115
1950 Quintero St., $165,000, 139-12-311-016
2278 La Puente St., $147,500, 140-20-111-104
2585 N. Gateway, Road, $132,900, 139-23-410-191
3675 Starry Beach Ave., $100,000, 140-06-416-001
3871 Twinkle Star Drive, $143,000, 140-06-411-020
4000 Maple Hill Road, $135,000, 140-06-811-006
4016 E. Lake Mead Blvd., $95,000, 140-19-601-021
4121 Naumkeg Court, $165,000, 140-19-812-010
4274 Swordfish Court, $143,000, 140-05-713-026
4344 Calimesa St., $155,000, 140-05-313-019
4536 El Tovar Ave., $140,000, 140-20-112-017
4621 Hearts Desire Ave., $166,000, 140-08-115-084
89117
1608 Country Hollow Drive, $270,000, 163-06-210-109
1704 Glen Willow Drive, $80,000, 139-35-711-078
1910 Columbia Crest Court, $900,000, 163-04-315-006
2100 Marble Gorge Drive, $76,000, 138-28-616-127
2111 Bogart Cout, $1,000,000, 163-03-713-006
2121 Rosanna St., $185,000, 139-07-612-018
2630 Creekview Court, $490,000, 163-09-504-009
2904 Mellow Breeze St., $377,000, 163-07-216-023
3212 Malibu Vista St., $220,000, 163-08-413-046
3239 Rolling Acres Circle, $475,500, 163-10-414-002
3327 Erva St., No. 207, $148,500, 163-17-119-015
3437 Commendation Drive, $250,000, 163-16-511-030
7859 Mosaic Harbor Ave., $215,000, 163-09-411-061
7942 Darby Ave., $385,000, 163-09-811-037
8220 Gillette Ave., $333,000, 163-04-218-022
8333 Golden Cypress Ave., $190,000, 163-21-617-055
9045 Cypress Point Way, $272,250, 163-08-410-039
9325 W. Desert Inn Road, No. 229, $91,000, 163-17-110-302
9700 Falling Star Ave., $385,000, 163-07-216-016
9705 Northern Dancer Drive, $279,999, 163-06-210-103
9709 Horizon Hills Drive, $270,000, 163-07-412-062
9761 Horse Back Circle, $251,000, 163-06-210-016
9804 Cactus View Ave., $287,000, 163-07-313-095
9829 Cactus View Ave., $220,000, 164-12-612-024
9932 La Paca Ave., $197,250, 163-06-216-020
89118
5111 Lindell Road, No. 206, $67,000, 163-25-212-086
5250 S. Rainbow Blvd., No. 1138, $131,900, 163-26-214-270
5250 S. Rainbow Blvd., No. 2119, $173,900, 163-26-214-239
5645 W. Quail Ave., $95,000, 162-24-510-537
6011 Chisolm Trail, $190,000, 163-25-310-072
6071 Devers Court, $208,000, 163-25-418-003
6228 Island Palm Ave., $237,500, 176-14-611-061
6445 Westwind Road, $125,000, 162-27-610-040
6464 La Palma Parkway, $290,000, 163-26-610-090
7155 S. Rainbow Blvd., No. 200, $303,975, 137-34-717-117
7171 Hinson St., $375,000, 177-06-802-012
89119
1371 Di Blasi Drive, No. 102, $119,900, 162-26-411-044
1682 Autumn Rust Drive, $222,500, 177-02-312-025
1703 E. Hacienda Ave., $222,500, 162-26-313-002
3165 Cardinal Lane, $220,000, 162-24-611-028
5416 Spencer St., $189,900, 162-26-710-115
7220 La Cienega St., $450,000, 177-04-801-026
89120
3065 E. Patrick Lane, No. 1, $220,000, 177-27-110-062
3425 E. Russell Road, No. 122, $732,091, 137-25-118-006
3461 Pointe Willow Lane, $134,000, 162-24-712-050
3697 Braewood North Ave., $182,000, 161-30-313-028
4056 Montoya Ave., $155,000, 161-30-611-014
4352 E. Russell Road, $220,000, 161-30-210-024
4358 La Jara Drive, $162,000, 161-29-110-004
4378 Adelphi Ave., $215,000, 161-29-315-006
4475 Palm Grove Drive, $220,000, 161-29-311-026
5290 Rambling Road, $192,000, 161-30-218-007
5305 Heatherbrook Circle, $142,500, 162-25-713-034
89121
2665 Ruthe Duarte Ave., $130,000, 162-12-511-033
2820 Cape Hope Way, $153,000, 162-13-312-021
2970 Blaney Court, $480,000, 162-13-201-047
3043 Capistrano Court, $97,500, 162-12-316-018
3165 E. Viking Road, $345,250, 162-13-801-006
3314 Horizon St., $150,000, 161-18-312-022
3350 Knollwood Court, $147,000, 162-13-612-104
3484 Nightflower Lane, No. 4, $130,000, 162-13-511-100
3571 Buena Vista Dive, $169,900, 162-13-210-012
3646 Townsend St., $143,000, 162-13-611-026
3675 El Toro St., $210,000, 161-18-214-029
3718 Canary Palm Court, $373,000, 161-18-412-007
3887 Acapulco Ave., $186,000, 161-19-810-005
3909 Woodhill Ave., $180,000, 161-19-514-034
4050 Pacific Harbors Dive, No. 220, $105,000, 162-13-416-040
4185 Gibraltar St., $177,000, 161-20-115-007
4330 Cherrystone Court, $180,000, 162-24-612-025
4335 Woodcrest Road, $270,000, 161-19-210-002
4338 Seville St., $235,000, 161-20-211-041
4349 Malaga Drive, $182,000, 161-20-212-025
4361 El Esteban Way, $184,000, 161-20-410-015
4450 Zev Court, $317,000, 162-24-621-006
4475 El Cebra Way, $182,000, 161-20-314-007
4517 Rosedale Ave., $142,000, 161-08-413-005
4584 El Escorial Court, $195,700, 178-04-812-032
4766 Powell Ave., $130,000, 161-20-613-019
4768 Mountain Valley Road, $195,000, 162-24-810-061
4933 E. Harmon Ave., $135,000, 161-20-711-008
89122
3360 Fort Smith Dr., $77,500, 161-16-110-200
3411 Lost Hills Dr., $99,000, 161-16-110-464
3519 Allegheny Dr., $90,000, 161-16-210-283
3835 Squirrel St., $107,000, 140-21-110-013
3870 Galiceno Dr., $250,500, 161-15-311-009
3968 Spanish Barb St., $219,000, 161-16-812-029
4074 Star Wind St., $295,000, 161-15-410-088
4751 Sacks Dr., $135,000, 161-21-410-022
4848 Palacio Ct., $108,425, 161-22-411-107
5014 Marin Cir., $184,900, 161-28-110-024
5097 Gains Mill St., $204,000, 178-09-110-001
5252 Denning St., $150,000, 161-28-612-069
5373 Tunis Cir., $145,000, 161-28-710-050
5543 Harbour Pointe Ave., $204,000, 161-16-611-050
5890 Ablette Ave., $235,000, 161-22-312-025
6359 Rubylyn Ave., $187,500, 161-27-514-073
6446 Pronghorn Ridge Ave., $150,000, 161-15-712-020
6495 Clara Bow Ave., #103, $149,000, 161-10-710-174
6502 Ness Gardens Ct., $170,000, 161-27-617-085
6675 Frances Celia Ave., $183,000, 161-26-312-079
6777 Mahogany Meadows Ave., $160,000, 161-26-411-020
89123
115 E Windmill Ln., $213,100, 177-22-311-001
139 Muddy Creek Ave., $220,000, 177-21-312-131
1413 Hodges Ave., $315,000, 177-23-110-038
2300 E Silverado Ranch Blvd., #2187, $76,000, 177-23-817-095
324 Kenya Rd., $300,000 177-09-511-041
5550 Painted Mirage Rd., $147,000 139-29-111-105
595 Pomerol Ave., $215,000 177-22-310-008
675 Helmhill Ave., $275,000 177-10-213-068
724 Castlebridge Ave., $220,000 191-04-213-041
762 Cornish Ct., $265,000 177-10-410-135
8255 S Las Vegas Blvd., #2011, $609,900 177-17-510-351
8604 Manalang Rd., $188,000 177-15-316-032
895 Pescados Dr., $250,100 177-10-511-023
898 Prairie Grass Dr., $130,000 161-28-214-075
9052 San Marin St., $165,000 178-10-811-052
9260 Escondido St., $200,000 177-23-209-001
9402 Natoma Station Pl., $230,000 177-22-311-183
9550 S Eastern Ave., #253, $440,000 177-25-113-014
9606 Salford Isle St., $270,178 177-23-413-021
9625 Summer Cypress St., $375,000 177-23-816-016
9651 Sky Hollow Dr., $243,000 177-22-811-149
9652 Belle Regal St., $164,000 177-21-414-019
89128
1021 Pagosa Way, $150,000 138-27-611-005
1840 Navajo Lake Way, $220,000 138-22-310-067
1909 Villa Palms Ct., #105, $89,500 161-03-420-052
2208 Hunt Club St., $242,500 138-21-516-055
2521 Seacape Dr., $240,000 138-16-713-012
2656 Golden Sands Dr., $215,000 138-16-713-050
2720 Huber Heights Dr., $301,500 138-16-311-074
3125 N Buffalo Dr., #1092, $90,000 138-16-517-062
3924 Larkcrest St., $382,450 138-08-111-007
7012 Trading Post Ln., $160,000 138-27-713-001
7613 Cruz Bay Ct., $305,000 138-16-617-019
7620 Secret Shore Dr., #104, $97,500 138-21-613-280
7813 Desert Candle Way, $277,000 138-21-812-034
7833 Desert Candle Way, $260,000 138-21-812-038
7953 Lions Rock Way, #102, $86,500 138-28-510-002
8001 Dover Shores Ave., $235,000 138-21-512-054
8237 Sedona Sunrise Dr., $350,000 138-21-310-039
89129
10328 William Fortye Ave., $219,900 137-12-611-058
10451 Processor Ct., $155,000 137-12-615-025
3254 Cheltenham St., $170,000 138-08-810-116
3345 Indian Moon Dr., $201,000 138-09-411-009
3464 Wordsworth St., $165,000 138-08-322-002
3536 Diamond Belle Ct., $164,000 137-12-311-038
3613 Mountain Crest, $25,000 140-07-214-004
3812 Warm Meadows St., $320,000 138-09-111-032
3975 N Hualapai Way, #290, $128,707 138-07-113-042
4068 Browndeer Cir., $194,000 138-03-810-044
4116 Bennett Mountain St., $297,000 137-01-411-017
4129 Glenfield Cir., $165,000 138-03-811-017
4208 Holleys Hill St., $262,000 137-01-313-018
4260 Sparrow Springs Ct., $148,500 138-03-313-040
6049 Stern Cove Ct., $229,500 124-30-210-142
7117 Deepriver Cir., $265,000 138-10-613-033
7501 Heather Knoll Cir., $226,990 138-03-212-027
7520 Rosegrass Way, $249,900 138-03-412-007
7752 Monza Ave., $308,000 138-09-515-022
7915 Helena Ave., $220,000 126-24-513-044
8005 Hurricane Cove Ct., $246,000 138-09-714-079
8375 Hidden Crossing Ln., $380,000 138-04-214-023
8543 Verde Park Cir., $846,300 138-05-613-023
9520 Glengarry Dr., $272,500 138-07-714-045
89130
4516 Brittany Village Ct., $193,500 138-02-612-069
4601 Savin Cir., $180,000 138-01-115-001
4766 Saville Garden Ct., $151,000 138-02-110-092
4850 Friar Tuck Ave., $189,000 124-34-417-025
5012 Frozen Springs Ct., $197,000 125-25-812-004
5017 Judy Ct., $239,000 138-12-510-009
5100 Dale Scotty Ln., $365,000 138-01-810-018
5105 Ruffled Grouse Ct., $211,500 125-25-811-080
5217 Paola Ct., $140,520 125-25-713-035
5313 White Coyote Pl., $177,007 125-34-613-050
5433 Singing Hills Dr., $264,000 125-36-111-035
5520 Red Bluff Dr., $190,000 138-01-111-044
5601 Crimson Ridge Dr., $210,000 138-01-111-010
5712 Royal Castle Ln., $180,000 125-27-811-014
6125 Grandross Ct., $180,000 138-02-612-169
6232 Topweed Ave., $176,500 125-35-710-017
6436 Lokai Ave., $410,000 125-26-411-028
6513 Rancho Santa Fe Dr., $264,000 125-35-213-034
6812 Rancho Santa Fe Dr., $170,000 125-34-612-009
7320 Jockey Ave., $172,000 125-27-220-030
89131
10210 Chestnut Sweet St., $245,000 125-04-611-035
4824 River Splash Ave., $97,000 125-13-723-002
545 Carlos Julio Ave., $199,000 139-14-812-073
5904 Reeves Springs Ave., $287,900 125-24-412-064
6340 Farm Rd., $165,000 125-27-811-027
6383 Hermes Stables Ct., $121,000 139-03-111-043
6625 N Pioneer Way, $290,500 125-22-302-020
6860 W Rome Blvd., $2,750,000 125-22-703-006
7045 Mustang St., $165,000 125-25-311-007
7208 Scenic Desert Ct., $205,888 125-16-815-002
7230 Sandy Plains Ave., $399,900 125-15-313-029
7420 Cedar Rae Ave., $143,464 163-22-711-238
7542 Splashing Rock Dr., $305,000 125-13-717-015
7599 Belmont Hills Ave., $327,000 125-10-213-020
7628 Whispering River St., $237,000 125-16-616-042
7720 Natures Song St., $220,000 125-16-618-022
7725 Granberg Ct., $192,100 125-13-813-074
8016 Exploration Ave., $200,000 125-16-417-014
8208 Quail Nest Ave., $329,000 125-16-115-004
8435 Mayport Dr., $342,000 125-10-722-008
89134
10216 Plomosa Pl., $130,000 140-29-414-045
10229 Angel Peak Ct., $410,000 137-13-817-019
10524 Button Willow Dr., $495,000 137-13-410-006
10609 Argents Hill Dr., $270,000 137-13-410-075
10704 Shackleton Dr., $296,500 137-13-410-132
10729 Windledge Ave., $217,000 137-23-710-040
1808 White Hawk Ct., $1,650,000 138-19-710-015
1901 Faywood St., $405,000 138-19-716-023
2028 Sun Cliffs St., $550,000 137-23-711-096
2100 Springstead St., $421,000 137-24-621-034
2109 Golden Lotus Dr., $415,000 138-20-112-011
2128 Henniker Way, $410,000 138-20-211-014
2132 Henniker Way, $414,000 138-20-114-009
2456 Springridge Dr., $215,000 138-17-813-041
2525 Showcase Dr., $270,000 138-17-810-001
2713 Legend Dr., $330,000 138-17-217-002
2720 Herons Creek Dr., $245,000 137-13-712-035
8637 Prairie Hill Dr., $165,000 138-20-516-002
9904 Glenrock Dr., $1,600,000 138-19-115-003
89135
1 Midnight Ridge Dr., $2,339,322 164-14-315-005
10326 Queens Church Ave., $309,999 164-12-717-023
10457 Clarion River Dr., $220,000 164-12-514-006
10601 Adamsong Ave., $443,000 164-12-211-017
10648 Tranquil Glade Ln., $386,100 164-25-410-146
10655 Cliffords Tower Ct., $390,000 164-12-414-062
10996 Harvest Hill Ln., $389,888 176-11-310-082
11149 Twilight Times Ct., $427,500 164-14-613-034
20 Skybird Ct., $2,850,000 164-14-411-012
2050 Morro Vista Dr., $160,000 164-02-715-076
3605 Hardwick Hall Way, $495,000 164-13-614-036
3786 Moonlit Rain Dr., $365,000 164-13-313-018
4319 Bella Casccada St., $81,986 137-01-414-203
4981 Rivedro St., $615,000 164-25-516-016
5107 Pensier St., $300,000 164-25-519-034
5343 Hollymead Dr., $113,000 176-04-710-171
89138
11224 Hedgemont Ave., $180,500 162-21-315-335
11244 Bedford Hills Ave., $365,000 137-26-815-010
11248 Bedford Hills Ave., $335,000 137-26-815-009
11396 Orazio Dr., $485,000 137-26-415-052
11549 White Cliffs Ave., $245,000 163-07-813-026
11612 Villa Malaparte Ave., $505,000 163-06-610-003
11904 Alava Ave., $312,000 137-34-816-116
11913 Orense Dr., $295,000 137-34-816-124
12226 Pacific Cruise Ave., $448,000 137-34-314-034
12271 Trail Spring Ct., $449,000 137-34-213-030
709 Jacobs Ladder Pl., $347,000 137-35-621-003
860 Pantara Pl., #1008, $218,000 137-34-817-011
921 Estrella Vista St., $463,000 137-35-417-009
89139
4535 W Mardon Ave., $275,000 164-01-815-010
5001 Aesop Ave., $192,500 176-12-811-050
5041 Auburn Skyline Ave., $204,000 176-13-711-058
5409 Tinker Toy Ave., $197,000 176-12-613-062
5519 Dancing Fox Ct., $414,582 176-24-413-002
5929 Pirates Delight Ave., $313,626 176-13-111-146
5982 Banbury Heights Way, $192,500 176-12-410-025
6037 Clear Sail Ct., $210,000 176-12-415-028
6160 Sierra Mist Ave., $225,500 176-14-611-007
6244 Glimmering Light Ave., $240,000 176-14-613-056
6446 Mount Palomar Ave., $464,815 176-14-514-027
6524 W Cougar Ave., $347,659 176-14-313-058
6532 Baroque Ave., $336,500 176-14-210-206
6605 Rumba Ct., $225,000 176-11-517-033
6620 Churnet Valley Ave., $167,000 176-11-110-199
6730 Bel Canto Ct., $300,000 176-14-212-005
7600 S Jones Blvd., #2015, $70,000 163-24-611-231
8020 S Rainbow Blvd., #100-169, $82,800 163-24-612-604
8343 Kimberly Diamond St., $335,000 177-10-610-002
8386 Bismark Sapphire St., $199,000 177-18-212-056
8675 Grand Sequoia St., $220,000 177-18-310-082
9343 Jeremy Blaine Ct., $605,000 177-20-311-007
89140
7208 Scenic Hills Dr., $31,100 140-18-212-121
89141
10240 June Flower Dr., $186,500 176-26-714-007
10415 Beallsville St., $265,000 176-25-412-012
10758 Avenzano St., $200,000 177-32-213-037
10823 Montasola St., $316,000 176-36-613-032
10852 Piccata St., $400,000 176-36-616-013
11190 Prado Del Rey Ln., $338,000 176-36-414-031
3949 Bella Palermo Way, $234,900 177-31-615-026
4118 W Pyle Ave., $440,000 177-30-604-021
5573 Villa Paola Ct., $393,000 176-36-214-004
5590 San Florentine Ave., $485,000 176-36-112-006
5611 Tallard Ct., $215,000 177-31-615-069
5643 Winter Star Ct., $435,000 176-36-211-035
6047 Bassio Ave., $250,000 176-36-215-030
89142
1490 S Sloan Ln., $116,500 161-03-210-039
1556 Angel Falls St., $133,200 161-03-213-013
1668 Apple Cart Cir., $220,000 161-03-610-011
1715 Blue Ribbon Dr., $184,000 161-03-614-019
2962 Juniper Hills Blvd., #201, $68,000 161-09-216-126
5017 Village Dr., $95,000 161-04-315-101
5282 Sandstone Dr., $189,900 161-04-215-030
5370 Walton Heath Ave., $150,000 161-09-113-004
5655 E Sahara Ave., #2001, $76,200 161-09-513-007
6170 E Sahara Ave., #1098, $81,800 161-03-422-098
6846 Compass Cove Ave., $224,000 161-11-117-044
89143
8037 Dancing Springs St., $225,000 125-08-815-077
8116 Lilac Harbor Ct., $225,000 125-08-812-052
8420 Royalston Falls Ct., $263,500 124-17-614-017
8605 Pitch Fork Ave., $186,018 125-08-814-013
8620 Brent Ln., $400,000 125-08-505-005
8853 Galicia Ave., $275,000 125-08-220-010
8924 Meisenheimer Ave., $203,000 125-08-319-002
8929 Wind Warrior Ave., $320,000 125-08-112-001
9037 White Eyes Ave., $285,000 125-05-311-061
9057 Spoonbill Ridge Pl., $165,000 125-08-419-024
9112 Pine Mission Ave., $230,000 125-08-228-018
89144
1012 Eaglewood Dr., $475,000 137-26-611-035
11012 Meadow Leaf Ave., $235,000 137-35-616-031
133 S Ring Dove Dr., $658,000 137-36-519-034
137 S Buteo Woods Ln., $130,000 124-32-712-005
1508 Remembrance Hill St., $232,000 137-25-115-009
208 Valiente St., $530,000 138-30-416-066
324 Jacaranda Arbor St., $225,000 137-36-112-096
625 Proud Eagle Ln., $469,000 138-04-110-013
801 Bernini St., $260,000 137-26-718-059
89145
108 Lemon Glaze St., #103, $158,000 138-28-415-001
125 Steeler Dr., $178,000 138-33-114-021
221 Redstone St., $203,000 138-34-519-021
345 Dendrite St., $245,000 138-32-611-012
501 Ampere Ln., $330,000 138-32-718-001
508 Indian Princess Dr., #101, $109,900 138-33-320-063
621 Effort Dr., $370,000 138-32-712-007
7200 Pirates Cove Rd., #1040, $74,900 138-27-419-301
7905 Cherry River Dr., $230,000 138-33-615-002
89146
2780 S Jones Blvd., $160,000 162-19-511-145
5204 Longridge Ave., $154,000 163-01-512-113
5204 Mountain View Dr., $150,000 163-01-612-029
5316 W Oakey Blvd., $189,000 163-01-613-058
6356 Cobalt Ln., $266,000 163-02-714-002
6643 Edna Ave., $47,200 161-04-315-069
89147
10120 W Flamingo Rd., #4518, $279,000 164-12-715-009
3719 Robert Randolf Way, $365,000 163-17-318-059
4289 Hebron Dr., $210,000 163-22-110-030
4377 Hallendale Dr., $202,350 163-22-211-019
4428 Summers Shade St., $166,008 125-17-112-013
4619 Barnes Ct., $110,000 176-10-111-044
4629 Lomas Santa Fe St., $362,000 163-20-716-016
4726 Denwood Dr., $162,000 163-22-411-055
6949 Stober Ct., $189,000 163-15-710-222
7054 Sylvan Oak Dr., $126,500 163-22-811-066
7163 Fenway Ave., $185,000 163-22-711-008
7446 Exotic Plum Ave., $249,000 163-15-311-005
7479 Parnell Ave., $275,000 163-22-422-011
7876 Geyser Hill Ln., $255,000 163-21-813-002
7970 Delbonita Ave., $153,000 163-21-613-074
8101 W Flamingo Rd., #2173, $102,000 163-21-515-329
8254 Beekman St., $197,000 163-21-216-001
8878 W Katie Ave., $282,000 163-17-719-022
9302 Snow Flower Ave., $189,000 163-17-317-045
9508 Borgata Bay Blvd., $419,000 163-18-710-035
9642 Jeran Miles Ct., $73,000 163-02-113-034
9916 Sierra Canyon Way, $297,000 163-18-214-056
89148
10048 Twilight Canyon Ct., $370,000 163-30-212-038
187 Real Long Way, $280,000 164-01-812-045
280 Scramble Dr., $268,000 176-08-317-019
501 Halloran Springs Rd., $67,000 163-09-210-206
5088 Shadow Valley St., $294,000 163-30-111-011
5455 S Ft Apache Rd., #108, $86,000 162-25-614-218
556 Foster Springs Rd., $275,000 176-17-517-029
5823 Wispy Winds St., $260,000 163-31-511-040
6349 Old Rose Dr., $364,990 163-31-412-027
686 Harvester Course Dr., $400,000 176-17-214-024
7230 Victoria Oak Ct., $233,000 176-05-410-055
7242 Freedom Ring St., $167,500 176-05-817-029
725 S Hualapai Way, #2079, $697,950 163-03-216-018
7280 Morrison St., $196,000 176-05-416-004
8849 W Oquendo Rd., $168,000 163-32-612-009
8931 Lanta Island Ave., $198,500 176-20-513-080
9084 Mackanos Ave., $209,900 176-20-210-012
9114 Mackanos Ave., $215,000 176-20-210-017
9135 Vintage Wine Ave., $219,000 176-20-110-045
9178 Beauchamp Ave., $184,000 176-08-113-043
9471 Violet Sunset Ave., $245,000 176-06-513-113
9670 Giddings Ave., $189,900 176-06-613-004
9674 Bandera Creek Ave., $192,000 176-06-613-049
9683 Valmeyer Ave., $250,000 176-06-515-080
9788 Calliope Creek Ct., $224,800 176-06-618-016
9959 Carrizo Springs Ave., $219,000 163-31-415-060
89149
4998 N Grand Canyon Dr., $1,060,000 125-31-801-001
5036 Forest Oaks Dr., $257,500 125-34-710-023
5308 Byron Nelson Ln., $225,000 125-33-613-009
5409 Aegean Way, $395,000 125-33-515-021
5521 Red Sun Dr., $200,000 125-33-510-006
6170 Cortney Ridge Ct., $209,900 125-28-411-091
6835 Rolling Boulder St., $208,000 125-19-613-041
6941 Benson Ferry St., $310,000 126-24-612-066
7405 Beguiling Ct., $182,000 125-17-310-201
7444 Desert Flame Ct., $279,000 125-34-220-008
7764 Petite Pillar Ct., $185,000 125-17-211-021
8200 Antler Ridge Ave., $355,000 125-21-412-052
8313 Fawn Meadow Ave., $365,500 125-21-410-027
8924 Paula Jean Ave., $171,500 125-20-115-065
8925 Gobelin Tapestry Ct., $181,500 125-17-211-154
9024 Retro Ct., $215,000 125-17-310-243
9109 Careful Canvas Ave., $145,000 125-17-210-248
9165 Goose Lake Way, #101, $131,000 125-20-112-157
9317 Grassy Butte Ct., $213,000 125-19-610-111
9445 Biroth Ct., $231,000 125-19-611-023
9670 W Verde Way, $260,000 124-29-214-039
9810 W Ann Rd., $456,000 125-30-402-018
89156
1823 Priscilla St., $120,000 140-31-115-001
1883 Beesley Dr., $191,900 140-22-311-045
2262 Bridle Wreath Ln., $162,000 140-22-514-022
2270 Ray Kanel Dr., $174,900 140-23-512-003
2304 Sabroso St., $135,000 140-23-116-050
6144 E Carey Ave., $40,700 140-15-414-082
6346 Bursting Nova Ct., $146,000 140-15-711-026
6490 Bluehurst Ave., $180,000 140-15-715-007
6881 Tiffollo Ln., $149,999 140-23-110-053
89158
3750 Las Vegas Blvd. S., #4203, $145,000 178-16-116-042
89166
10220 Bristol Peak Ave., $340,000 126-13-616-093
10229 Headrick Dr., $239,000 126-13-517-025
10813 Cain Ave., $225,000 126-13-212-099
10813 Pearl River Ave., $196,000 126-13-312-012
10818 Hunters Green Ave., $217,500 126-13-212-151
6565 Brooklyn Heights St., $305,000 126-24-411-001
7004 Tidelands Park Ct., $284,000 126-24-111-009
7013 Flagstaff Ranch St., $300,000 126-24-513-005
7024 Stanley Frederick St., $225,000 126-24-112-087
89169
2120 Golden Arrow Dr., $185,000 162-11-717-006
3800 Howard Hughes Pkwy., #400, $495,000 176-10-612-019
725 N Royal Crest Cir., #234, $35,000 162-15-215-060
89173
1580 Rosita Dr., Las Vegas 89173 $380,000 177-11-112-018
89174
9177 Dawn Garden Ave., $134,000 163-23-412-011
89178
10318 Grizzly Forest Dr., $320,000 176-29-411-003
522 Cabis Bay St., $76,000 163-24-612-288
6990 Florido Rd., $315,000 176-27-714-018
7062 Positano Hill Ave., $345,000 176-27-712-062
726 Thornford St., $230,000 176-18-616-070
7990 Glimmerglass Ave., $315,000 176-28-514-045
8032 Allensford Ave., $216,900 176-28-614-007
8367 Hollywood Hills Ave., $85,000 125-21-213-088
9068 Fathers Pride Ave., $163,500 176-20-414-040
9115 Cloudy Mountain Pl., $260,000 176-29-412-085
9287 Eliana Ct., $210,000 163-20-314-017
9298 Ram Cliffs Pl., $360,000 176-29-310-054
9360 Pineneedle Ridge St., $249,900 176-20-711-004
9434 Sandstone Walk St., $246,000 176-21-710-021
9763 White Lilac St., $230,000 176-29-112-068
89179
7276 Arrowrock Ave., $369,900 176-34-817-017
89183
10046 Mesquite Fork Ct., $228,000 177-26-211-059
10246 Valaspen St., $55,114 162-14-312-020
10264 Trinidad Ct., $179,000 177-27-315-026
10340 Tranquil Breeze St., $166,000 177-27-414-054
10398 Baby Bud St., $147,000 177-27-416-101
10609 Medicine Bow St., $270,000 177-34-516-073
10623 Pueblo Springs St., $184,500 177-34-515-071
11970 Wild Chamomile St., $186,000 191-04-410-028
120 E Bruner Ave., #165, $183,000 163-25-316-008
204 Balla Matess Ave., $240,000 191-04-610-043
368 Wiseton Ave., $125,000 139-07-416-055
9984 Maymont St., $500,000 177-28-614-036
HENDERSON
89002
1018 Lone Pine River Ave., $238,000 179-28-611-065
1078 San Andreas St., $122,000 179-34-713-208
1078 San Andreas St., $122,000 179-34-713-064
115 Grandview Dr., $199,900 179-30-110-031
122 Cricklewood Ave., $315,000 179-31-413-058
125 Westin Ln., $257,500 179-30-822-005
1341 Allegheny Moon Ter., #1, $180,000 179-34-813-040
1632 Silver Slipper Ave., $322,500 179-34-512-017
175 Regal Sunset Ave., $297,500 179-31-211-038
2025 Hocus Pocus Pl., $269,750 179-28-614-020
23 Singing Dove Ave., $475,000 179-31-813-058
2444 Bert Bockley, $200,000 179-21-810-118
303 Heather Dr., $249,000 179-30-614-045
375 Conestoga Way, #1112, $200,000 178-05-810-014
39 Prominent Bluff Ct., $325,000 179-31-114-015
678 Lucky Pine St., $205,000 179-31-710-035
739 Wolf Point St., $305,000 179-30-211-037
845 Arrowhead Trail, $220,750 179-28-311-040
902 Billings, $260,000 041-34-601-011
908 Swift Bear St., $330,000 179-28-415-014
912 Saddle Horn Dr., $226,000 179-28-411-028
951 Mill Run Creek, $94,000 179-20-514-015
89011
1069 Sky Rock Ct., $189,000 161-35-717-005
1093 Via Canale Dr., $338,530 160-32-611-034
1520 Chestnut St., $154,990 178-01-714-019
1629 Chesnut St., $50,000 161-21-810-063
5931 Aimless St., $114,000 177-27-716-149
65 Luce Del Sole, #2, $340,000 160-22-513-032
653 Emerald Idol Pl., $200,000 178-02-511-010
657 Emerald Idol Pl., $177,900 178-02-511-009
660 Bonanza Plain Ave., $55,000 178-01-602-022
975 Armillaria St., $345,000 160-33-610-007
89012
100 Scorpios Island St., $330,000 178-14-413-060
1469 Summer Glow Ave., $203,999 178-21-617-015
1594 Livingston Dr., $330,000 178-21-510-040
1766 Crystal Stream Ave., $270,000 178-21-216-023
1787 Antelope Valley Ave., $99,000 179-18-310-176
1826 Duggan Way, $318,000 178-21-414-030
1855 Desert Forest Way, $290,000 178-20-813-022
2031 Hobbyhorse Ave., $315,000 178-20-412-036
243 Buena Adventura Ln., $259,990 178-22-410-004
386 Washtenaw St., $375,000 178-21-812-006
389 Desert Cove Rd., $425,000 178-21-811-038
548 Eagle Perch Pl., $345,000 178-29-713-164
827 Sleepy Moon Ave., $334,900 178-14-816-020
871 Sumner Ranch Rd., $339,900 178-14-413-016
91 Autumn Day St., $271,243 178-14-413-048
89014
1145 Aubrey Springs Ave., $394,990 178-10-513-081
1291 Galleria Dr., #200, $178,000 163-20-520-023
1455 Flintrock Rd., $200,000 161-33-710-053
1583 Alpine Hills Ave., $242,500 178-09-614-001
1679 Navarre Ln., $275,000 178-09-218-078
1828 Plum Ct., $109,000 178-05-621-091
1853 Plum Ct., $79,900 178-05-621-042
284 Helmsdale Dr., $334,880 178-09-312-024
2909 La Mesa Dr., $550,000 178-05-211-025
30 Pheasant Ridge Dr., $399,000 178-06-312-038
3147 Regal Oak Dr., $217,500 178-06-813-006
325 Mount Hope St., $240,000 178-10-613-019
367 Manti Pl., $116,000 178-09-517-023
368 Sanctuary Ct., $400,000 178-08-115-026
748 Tenderfoot Cir., $150,000 178-04-520-011
764 Panhandle Dr., $245,000 178-04-516-055
775 Sunrise Crossing St., $168,500 178-05-516-028
815 Long Branch Dr., $257,000 124-32-714-022
997 Painted Pony Dr., $213,000 161-33-710-014
89015
1001 Palo Verde Dr., $154,000 179-08-713-006
1030 Kennebunk Cir., $150,000 161-26-311-027
107 Maple St., $183,500 179-17-111-009
120 Beech St., $143,000 179-08-310-195
310 E Rancho Dr., $380,000 179-19-803-015
313 W Basic Rd., $168,000 179-18-314-003
321 S Lisbon St., $315,000 179-16-711-001
326 W Sherwood Dr., $398,500 178-24-502-003
341 Papaya Pl., $165,000 179-17-712-005
428 Emily Crossing Ct., $425,000 179-04-410-003
435 Nancy Dr., $186,000 178-24-515-036
532 Mona Ln., $180,000 179-20-801-011
581 Estancia Ct., $275,000 179-21-514-012
628 N Milan St., $530,000 179-04-604-005
724 Beechwheat Way, $225,000 179-17-614-061
829 Schooner Dr., $220,000 179-09-413-016
849 Purple Sage Ter., $235,000 179-09-311-028
949 Medina De Leon Ave., $175,000 179-21-119-036
89044
1956 Foro Romano St., $176,000 176-20-714-284
1976 San Donato Walk, $329,400 191-11-411-024
2235 Bensley St., $283,000 190-17-310-018
2331 Hazel Valley Ct., $304,000 190-17-411-056
2453 Chateau Napoleon Dr., $650,000 190-19-415-019
2495 Erastus Dr., $262,000 190-19-313-031
2517 Nashira St., $214,000 190-19-611-046
2608 Red Planet St., $210,000 190-19-314-045
2826 Culloden Ave., $330,000 191-24-813-012
2848 Trossachs St., $285,000 191-24-813-092
3189 Via Seranova, $226,000 191-14-514-002
89052
1120 Saffex Rose Ave., $399,000 177-34-714-029
1336 Meandering Hills Dr., $360,000 191-02-518-002
1461 Morning Crescent St., $286,500 191-02-311-013
1513 Via Della Scala, $489,000 191-02-820-041
17 Plum Hollow Dr., $627,900 190-06-717-005
2029 Via Firenze, $250,000 191-14-514-061
2049 Oliver Springs St., $412,000 191-13-113-029
2200 Stony Prairie Ct., $210,000 191-14-610-002
2249 Early Frost Ave., $422,000 178-30-612-005
2261 Garden City Ave., $268,000 191-13-314-013
2291 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy., #12168, $147,000 178-30-712-134
234 Summit Vista St., $262,000 178-19-710-018
2535 Libretto Ave., $234,000 191-11-810-082
2654 N Horizon Ridge Pkwy., #B5-254, $315,000 163-06-714-026
2904 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy., #120, $72,671 163-15-417-027
2966 Formia Dr., $345,000 191-01-315-022
3037 Via Sarafina Dr., $322,900 191-02-522-013
3192 Tullio Way, $479,000 191-02-619-080
353 Quiet Harbor Dr., $379,990 178-30-111-045
950 Seven Hills Dr., #1923, $139,000 177-35-610-191
89074
106 Quiet Desert Ln., $185,000 177-13-714-008
159 Deanna Way, $245,000 177-13-112-031
2076 Dover Ridge Ct., $439,000 178-17-418-027
213 Chiquis Ct., $235,000 178-09-411-009
2201 Ramsgate Dr., #1023, $81,700 178-18-721-043
2201 Ramsgate Dr., #825, $115,000 178-18-721-013
2305 Carinth Way, $209,000 177-12-413-020
2412 Rue De Versailles, $269,999 178-19-110-197
2522 Machado Dr., $237,500 178-07-212-030
2603 Twin Pines Ave., $174,000 177-13-728-014
2700 Strathmoor Dr., $215,000 177-13-616-007
2720 Strathmoor Dr., $248,000 177-13-615-028
2811 Mirage Rd., $193,000 177-13-312-017
2840 Cross Haven Dr., $172,000 177-13-420-027
2892 Rosemary Ct., $99,900 177-12-410-009
45 Maleena Mesa St., #125, $127,000 178-15-315-013
47 Nightshade Ct., $136,900 178-16-711-023
60 Megan Dr., $250,000 177-13-812-012
75 N Valle Verde Dr., #125, $119,000 178-16-312-009
75 N Valle Verde Dr., #324, $112,500 178-17-719-008
9 Red Fawn Ct., $396,500 178-18-419-019
94 Desert Rain Ln., $225,000 178-16-310-073
NORTH LAS VEGAS
89030
2235 Carroll St., #1, $185,000 139-24-110-013
3416 Orr Cir., $141,000 139-24-514-001
3712 Canoga Ave., $110,000 139-13-711-013
813 Stanley Ave., $93,000 139-23-410-172
89031
1008 Chestnut Bay Ave., $124,000 124-33-719-050
120 Nutleaf Ct., $188,000 124-34-611-066
129 Delighted Ave., $250,000 124-27-510-039
13 Peak Villa Ave., $256,500 124-27-510-068
1308 Grey Hunter Dr., $238,500 124-28-716-003
1312 Sea Side Dr., $172,000 124-33-712-028
1424 Grey Hunter Dr., $190,000 124-28-813-004
1521 Mesa Blanca Way, $270,000 124-33-416-067
1545 Heather Oaks Way, $189,900 124-28-416-020
2104 Hawaiian Breeze Ave., $209,900 124-29-810-090
2208 Fountain Valley Way, $160,000 124-32-512-035
2403 White Sails Ct., $187,500 124-29-614-001
2410 Sunrise Spring Ct., $170,000 139-07-115-081
2417 Craggy Ledge Ave., $298,000 124-29-510-068
2502 Inlet Spring Ave., $190,000 124-29-710-056
2517 Old Town Dr., $200,000 139-05-510-012
3031 W Hammer Ln., $167,900 124-32-214-049
3106 Inlet Bay Ave., $131,000 124-29-411-029
3121 Sudden Valley Ct., $197,000 124-29-312-040
317 Montessa Ave., $182,000 124-27-113-088
3605 Kelcie Marie Ave., $238,000 124-32-115-007
3713 Nestled Oak Ave., $235,000 124-30-614-001
3802 Caribbean Blue Ave., $187,900 124-30-515-052
3911 Toulouse Ct., $175,000 124-31-511-030
4528 Dragon Fly Creek Ave., $225,000 124-30-213-014
4628 Catfish Bend Rd., $230,000 124-30-412-044
4916 Cinnamon Spice Ct., $165,000 124-34-812-004
5032 Vista Montana Way, $195,000 124-34-329-008
5036 Monte Del Sol Ln., $204,900 124-33-314-056
5038 Norte Del Sol Ln., $173,000 124-33-313-021
518 Willowick Ave., $189,000 124-27-310-095
5235 Sangara Dr., $184,000 124-34-212-004
5353 Greenhaven Ct., $165,000 124-31-220-020
5620 Deer Run Ct., $227,000 124-28-420-076
5645 Champagne Flower, $115,000 124-31-602-024
5720 Carmel Sand St., $150,000 124-29-410-058
5832 Trailblazer Dr., $178,000 124-28-316-042
5905 Whitebridge St., $252,000 124-29-712-048
5913 Feral Garden St., $175,000 124-27-714-002
6026 Chris Craft St., $200,000 124-29-211-018
6041 Towboat St., #103, $157,000 124-30-211-189
6069 Shadow Oak Dr., $259,800 124-28-213-003
608 Azure Banks Ave., $210,000 124-27-210-055
6202 Benchmark Way, $300,000 124-28-616-020
6206 Flaming Arrow Rd., $190,000 124-28-112-001
6232 Hardgate St., $259,999 124-27-510-062
6312 Patriot Wave St., $216,000 124-29-113-065
6319 Black Oaks St., $329,000 124-28-516-036
89032
1836 W Nelson Ave., $119,000 139-16-410-148
3257 Idaho Springs St., $100,000 139-08-411-084
3428 Ernest St., $300,000 139-08-707-006
3521 Altar Rock Ln., $168,500 139-05-412-046
3640 Dove Ln., $178,000 139-08-210-049
3836 Pastel Ridge St., $225,000 139-10-512-042
3897 Jamison Park Ln., $182,000 139-07-616-039
3913 Fuselier Dr., $214,990 139-08-516-009
3949 W Alexander #1015, $219,000 124-20-810-183
4020 Joyous St., $181,000 139-03-811-085
4107 Evita Ct., $163,000 139-06-710-091
4108 Knoll Ridge Ave., $165,000 139-05-813-041
4145 Dignified Ct., $155,000 139-03-810-095
4224 Pavo Ct., $79,427 140-06-813-034
4350 Valley Regents Dr., $195,000 139-06-312-039
4400 Cobblehill Way, $210,000 139-07-113-004
4407 Golden Palomino Ln., $255,000 139-07-317-003
4721 Sophia Way, $220,000 139-07-217-021
89081
1109 Cliffbrook Hedge Ave., $167,900 124-35-412-055
1121 Windy Ferrell Ave., $230,000 124-35-110-008
1230 Maple Pines Ave., $151,000 124-26-110-063
3025 Hartley Cove Ave., $365,000 124-20-412-016
3313 Carolina Moon Ave., $200,000 124-25-813-034
3525 Simmering Sun Ct., $165,000 123-31-111-045
3632 Remington Grove Ave., $175,000 123-31-112-116
3717 Avondale Breeze Ave., $315,000 123-30-411-012
3916 Carla Ann Rd., $258,000 123-30-810-168
3917 Pepper Thorn Ave., #3, $107,000 123-30-510-018
4928 Harold St., $200,000 124-35-812-016
5929 Armide St., $274,000 124-25-715-049
5932 Lady Carolina St., $182,500 124-24-411-016
6124 Broccoli St., $287,500 123-30-612-017
6149 Camden Cove St., $193,000 124-25-210-034
89084
2408 Great Auk Ave., $221,000 124-17-812-032
2705 Lark Sparrow St., $250,000 124-17-714-003
2924 Dowitcher Ave., $225,000 124-20-210-062
3436 Perching Bird Ln., $298,000 124-20-213-082
3837 Cackling Goose Dr., $245,000 125-22-111-015
3904 Eiderdown Pl., $340,000 124-19-614-077
4695 Centisimo Dr., #202, $123,000 124-19-312-070
6503 Copper Smith Ct., $185,000 124-20-810-164
6536 Arrowbear Ln., $369,000 124-21-710-019
6630 Flaminian Ln.,#201, $135,000 124-19-312-125
6732 Sand Swallow St., $225,000 124-20-711-075
89085
4105 Cathedral Falls Ave., $380,000 124-07-713-059
4561 Mexican Flame Ave., $299,000 124-07-410-023
8065 Ken Smith Falls St., $263,000 124-07-813-020
8112 Hamilton Falls St., $232,000 124-07-811-046
8120 Slate Falls St., $275,000 124-07-811-011
8137 Chimney Bluffs St., $227,000 124-07-811-069
8225 Silver Vine St., $340,000 124-07-310-003
89086
2617 Lazy Leopard Ct., $209,950 124-24-310-048
3710 Royal Fern Cir., $175,875 124-23-410-007
BOULDER CITY
89005
1517 Dorothy Dr., $217,000 186-09-413-027
1598 Royal Troon Ct., $459,000 186-16-411-009
632 California Ave., $189,900 186-09-110-229
792 Marita Dr., $311,000 186-16-117-006
898 Fire Agate Dr., $600,000 186-04-512-022
LAUGHLIN
89029
2076 Mesquite Ln.,#301, $55,000 264-28-117-084
MESQUITE
89027
183 Emily Way, $232,900 001-17-212-049
412 Long Iron Ln., $410,000 002-12-811-015
503 Clark St., $285,000 001-20-110-062
503 Paintbrush Way, $246,900 001-17-512-022
685 Lolita Ln., $184,000 001-17-111-003
798 Peartree Ln., $135,000 001-09-614-038
SPARKS
89436
860 Christina Cir.,., $90,000 161-35-719-033
89441
1296 Weizen Dr., $240,000 161-30-611-096