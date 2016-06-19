Resale News

Resale Home Sales: June 3-8

Provided by ACCUDATA
June 18, 2016 - 10:00 pm
 

Editor’s note: Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit RJRealEstate.Vegas or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RJRealEstateLV.

LAS VEGAS

89101

1413 E. Clark Ave., $90,000, 139-35-411-054

1603 Mayfair Place, $117,571, 162-03-213-055

2408 E. Cedar Ave., $106,000, 139-26-710-055

2844 Constantine Ave., $101,000, 139-25-310-131

425 N. 23rd St., $127,000, 139-35-511-031

612 E. Wilson Ave., $80,000, 139-27-812-024

900 Las Vegas Blvd. S., No. 1014, $465,000, 139-34-412-158

89102

1260 Strong Drive, $385,000, 162-05-611-009

1800 Waldman Ave., $860,000, 162-04-103-007

2625 Lenna St., $177,000, 162-07-515-081

2851 S. Valley View Blvd., No. 1148, $88,000, 162-07-614-044

2905 Colanthe Ave., $345,000, 162-05-613-018

4364 Silver Dollar Ave., Nno. 4, $97,000, 162-07-513-057

4425 Buckeye Ave., $193,000, 162-06-313-008

89103

3030 S. Jones Blvd., #105, $53,000, 162-18-612-018

3555 Arville St., No. 101-B, $75,000, 162-18-617-077

4008 Spitze Dr., $245,000, 163-13-811-035

4459 De Forest St., $241,000, 163-23-212-045

4525 Dean Martin Drive, No. 1600, $649,000, 162-20-311-156

4575 Dean Martin Drive, No. 904, $292,000, 178-22-513-013

6085 W. Twain, No. 203, $176,000, 177-35-716-014

6824 Arroyo Ave., $153,000, 163-23-311-014

89104

1805 Franklin Ave., $45,386, 162-02-518-006

89106

1200 Madison Ave., $117,000, 139-28-603-012

1920 Lida Way, $110,000, 139-20-711-005

1950 Quail Hill St., $138,750, 139-20-713-040

2517 Calico Hearts Court, $146,000, 139-29-613-104

414 Beaumont St., $145,000, 139-33-210-129

840 S Rancho Drive, No. 4333, $825,000, 138-32-213-188

89107

128 S. Minnesota St., $152,000, 138-36-514-040

3101 Avalon Ave., $139,900, 139-29-412-010

4300 Fulton Place, $155,000, 139-31-313-007

4501 Providence Lane, $166,000, 139-31-210-017

5309 Padua Way, $273,000, 138-36-813-011

5920 Halifax Ave., $169,000, 138-25-314-055

6237 Fairwood Ave., $168,000, 138-35-612-003

6341 Brandywine Way, $135,000, 138-35-713-029

6444 Celeste Ave., $230,000, 138-35-211-025

709 Fairway Drive, $160,000, 139-30-318-010

713 Raintree Lane, $115,000, 138-26-314-044

89108

1205 Greenway Drive, $115,000, 138-25-610-046

1232 Silver Lake Drive, $147,000, 139-29-111-105

1804 Palo Alto Circle, $255,000, 177-14-411-010

1812 N. Jones Blvd., $64,000, 138-24-417-040

1840 Goose Creek Place, $190,000, 138-23-812-016

1900 N. Torrey Pines Drive, No. 120, $80,000, 138-23-718-004

2108 Bavington Drive, No. A, $88,000, 138-23-212-053

2451 N. Rainbow Blvd., No. 1129, $115,000, 179-18-710-077

3101 Garehime St., $354,500, 138-14-110-114

3165 Terry St., $325,000, 138-13-102-008

3380 N. Bronco St., $275,000, 138-11-804-001

3436 Winterhaven St., No. 102, $88,500, 138-10-722-004

3905 Aspencrest Drive, $110,000, 138-11-517-111

5921 Eugene Ave., $127,000, 138-24-213-001

6117 Foxcroft Ave., $167,000, 125-35-416-039

6140 Warm River Road, $190,000, 138-26-619-011

6205 Tierra Lane, $155,000, 138-14-811-052

6808 Dorita Ave., No. 102, $128,000, 138-10-614-030

6824 Elm Creek Drive, No. 202, $77,500, 138-10-712-020

6905 Coral Rock Drive, $118,500, 138-03-819-078

89109

222 Karen Ave., No. 2603, $280,000, 162-10-114-505

3020 Bel Air Drive, $176,000, 162-10-210-009

3111 Bel Air Drive, No. 26-E, $723,000, 164-02-412-004

322 Karen Ave., No. 2003, $250,000, 162-10-114-139

322 Karen Ave., No. 3304, $600,000, 162-10-114-263

89110

1004 Marion Drive, $148,000, 140-29-211-047

10795 W. Twain Ave., No. 104, $389,900, 178-19-812-030

1132 Eastridge Way, $300,000, 140-26-310-059

1511 Deerford Circle, $274,900, 140-27-513-005

1518 Owyhee Court, $147,000, 140-28-513-036

1560 Desertaire Way, $220,000, 140-27-114-020

332 Oakford St., $151,000, 140-32-611-055

3505 Grundy Circle, $135,000, 140-30-110-017

3616 Amazon Ave., $100,000, 140-30-311-044

395 Radwick Drive, $377,000, 140-35-302-001

425 Oakford St., $117,000, 161-21-815-061

4416 E. Ogden Ave., $137,000, 140-32-310-121

4517 Ash Ave., $130,000, 140-32-310-036

4770 Mahogany Drive, $83,500, 140-32-811-056

517 Benedict Drive, $315,000, 140-35-210-076

539 Battle Mountain Drive, $200,000, 140-33-611-005

575 Marion Drive, $175,000, 140-32-511-001

5830 Heather Marie Drive, $188,000, 140-33-718-086

6054 Thorne Bay Court, $165,000, 140-27-213-061

6205 Seaside Park Ave., $190,000, 140-27-211-048

660 Brenner Way, $160,000, 140-30-812-075

89113

16 Princeville Lane, $140,000, 138-27-112-002

5091 Crooked Stick Way, $272,000, 163-28-215-005

5850 Lost Valley St., $265,000, 163-34-511-078

5853 Golden Wing St., $303,000, 163-34-110-015

7028 Bodega Point Court, $235,000, 176-10-713-005

7207 W. Mesa Vista Ave., $241,000, 163-27-711-024

7315 Larix Road, $190,000, 176-10-511-042

7436 Standing Timber Way, $245,000, 163-27-310-046

7579 Garden Village Lane, $160,000, 176-10-212-002

7604 Corvina Ave., $675,000, 176-22-110-033

7610 W. Eldorado Lane, $227,000, 176-10-112-045

7702 Roaring Springs Circle, $540,000, 176-10-316-009

7949 Sandrock Ranch St., $224,500, 176-10-413-018

8060 Castle Pines Ave., $620,000, 163-28-519-023

8325 Haven Cove Ave., $245,000, 163-33-112-050

8985 S. Durango Drive, No. 1028, $136,356, 176-20-511-044

89115

1950 Quintero St., $165,000, 139-12-311-016

2278 La Puente St., $147,500, 140-20-111-104

2585 N. Gateway, Road, $132,900, 139-23-410-191

3675 Starry Beach Ave., $100,000, 140-06-416-001

3871 Twinkle Star Drive, $143,000, 140-06-411-020

4000 Maple Hill Road, $135,000, 140-06-811-006

4016 E. Lake Mead Blvd., $95,000, 140-19-601-021

4121 Naumkeg Court, $165,000, 140-19-812-010

4274 Swordfish Court, $143,000, 140-05-713-026

4344 Calimesa St., $155,000, 140-05-313-019

4536 El Tovar Ave., $140,000, 140-20-112-017

4621 Hearts Desire Ave., $166,000, 140-08-115-084

89117

1608 Country Hollow Drive, $270,000, 163-06-210-109

1704 Glen Willow Drive, $80,000, 139-35-711-078

1910 Columbia Crest Court, $900,000, 163-04-315-006

2100 Marble Gorge Drive, $76,000, 138-28-616-127

2111 Bogart Cout, $1,000,000, 163-03-713-006

2121 Rosanna St., $185,000, 139-07-612-018

2630 Creekview Court, $490,000, 163-09-504-009

2904 Mellow Breeze St., $377,000, 163-07-216-023

3212 Malibu Vista St., $220,000, 163-08-413-046

3239 Rolling Acres Circle, $475,500, 163-10-414-002

3327 Erva St., No. 207, $148,500, 163-17-119-015

3437 Commendation Drive, $250,000, 163-16-511-030

7859 Mosaic Harbor Ave., $215,000, 163-09-411-061

7942 Darby Ave., $385,000, 163-09-811-037

8220 Gillette Ave., $333,000, 163-04-218-022

8333 Golden Cypress Ave., $190,000, 163-21-617-055

9045 Cypress Point Way, $272,250, 163-08-410-039

9325 W. Desert Inn Road, No. 229, $91,000, 163-17-110-302

9700 Falling Star Ave., $385,000, 163-07-216-016

9705 Northern Dancer Drive, $279,999, 163-06-210-103

9709 Horizon Hills Drive, $270,000, 163-07-412-062

9761 Horse Back Circle, $251,000, 163-06-210-016

9804 Cactus View Ave., $287,000, 163-07-313-095

9829 Cactus View Ave., $220,000, 164-12-612-024

9932 La Paca Ave., $197,250, 163-06-216-020

89118

5111 Lindell Road, No. 206, $67,000, 163-25-212-086

5250 S. Rainbow Blvd., No. 1138, $131,900, 163-26-214-270

5250 S. Rainbow Blvd., No. 2119, $173,900, 163-26-214-239

5645 W. Quail Ave., $95,000, 162-24-510-537

6011 Chisolm Trail, $190,000, 163-25-310-072

6071 Devers Court, $208,000, 163-25-418-003

6228 Island Palm Ave., $237,500, 176-14-611-061

6445 Westwind Road, $125,000, 162-27-610-040

6464 La Palma Parkway, $290,000, 163-26-610-090

7155 S. Rainbow Blvd., No. 200, $303,975, 137-34-717-117

7171 Hinson St., $375,000, 177-06-802-012

89119

1371 Di Blasi Drive, No. 102, $119,900, 162-26-411-044

1682 Autumn Rust Drive, $222,500, 177-02-312-025

1703 E. Hacienda Ave., $222,500, 162-26-313-002

3165 Cardinal Lane, $220,000, 162-24-611-028

5416 Spencer St., $189,900, 162-26-710-115

7220 La Cienega St., $450,000, 177-04-801-026

89120

3065 E. Patrick Lane, No. 1, $220,000, 177-27-110-062

3425 E. Russell Road, No. 122, $732,091, 137-25-118-006

3461 Pointe Willow Lane, $134,000, 162-24-712-050

3697 Braewood North Ave., $182,000, 161-30-313-028

4056 Montoya Ave., $155,000, 161-30-611-014

4352 E. Russell Road, $220,000, 161-30-210-024

4358 La Jara Drive, $162,000, 161-29-110-004

4378 Adelphi Ave., $215,000, 161-29-315-006

4475 Palm Grove Drive, $220,000, 161-29-311-026

5290 Rambling Road, $192,000, 161-30-218-007

5305 Heatherbrook Circle, $142,500, 162-25-713-034

89121

2665 Ruthe Duarte Ave., $130,000, 162-12-511-033

2820 Cape Hope Way, $153,000, 162-13-312-021

2970 Blaney Court, $480,000, 162-13-201-047

3043 Capistrano Court, $97,500, 162-12-316-018

3165 E. Viking Road, $345,250, 162-13-801-006

3314 Horizon St., $150,000, 161-18-312-022

3350 Knollwood Court, $147,000, 162-13-612-104

3484 Nightflower Lane, No. 4, $130,000, 162-13-511-100

3571 Buena Vista Dive, $169,900, 162-13-210-012

3646 Townsend St., $143,000, 162-13-611-026

3675 El Toro St., $210,000, 161-18-214-029

3718 Canary Palm Court, $373,000, 161-18-412-007

3887 Acapulco Ave., $186,000, 161-19-810-005

3909 Woodhill Ave., $180,000, 161-19-514-034

4050 Pacific Harbors Dive, No. 220, $105,000, 162-13-416-040

4185 Gibraltar St., $177,000, 161-20-115-007

4330 Cherrystone Court, $180,000, 162-24-612-025

4335 Woodcrest Road, $270,000, 161-19-210-002

4338 Seville St., $235,000, 161-20-211-041

4349 Malaga Drive, $182,000, 161-20-212-025

4361 El Esteban Way, $184,000, 161-20-410-015

4450 Zev Court, $317,000, 162-24-621-006

4475 El Cebra Way, $182,000, 161-20-314-007

4517 Rosedale Ave., $142,000, 161-08-413-005

4584 El Escorial Court, $195,700, 178-04-812-032

4766 Powell Ave., $130,000, 161-20-613-019

4768 Mountain Valley Road, $195,000, 162-24-810-061

4933 E. Harmon Ave., $135,000, 161-20-711-008

89122

3360 Fort Smith Dr., $77,500, 161-16-110-200

3411 Lost Hills Dr., $99,000, 161-16-110-464

3519 Allegheny Dr., $90,000, 161-16-210-283

3835 Squirrel St., $107,000, 140-21-110-013

3870 Galiceno Dr., $250,500, 161-15-311-009

3968 Spanish Barb St., $219,000, 161-16-812-029

4074 Star Wind St., $295,000, 161-15-410-088

4751 Sacks Dr., $135,000, 161-21-410-022

4848 Palacio Ct., $108,425, 161-22-411-107

5014 Marin Cir., $184,900, 161-28-110-024

5097 Gains Mill St., $204,000, 178-09-110-001

5252 Denning St., $150,000, 161-28-612-069

5373 Tunis Cir., $145,000, 161-28-710-050

5543 Harbour Pointe Ave., $204,000, 161-16-611-050

5890 Ablette Ave., $235,000, 161-22-312-025

6359 Rubylyn Ave., $187,500, 161-27-514-073

6446 Pronghorn Ridge Ave., $150,000, 161-15-712-020

6495 Clara Bow Ave., #103, $149,000, 161-10-710-174

6502 Ness Gardens Ct., $170,000, 161-27-617-085

6675 Frances Celia Ave., $183,000, 161-26-312-079

6777 Mahogany Meadows Ave., $160,000, 161-26-411-020

89123

115 E Windmill Ln., $213,100, 177-22-311-001

139 Muddy Creek Ave., $220,000, 177-21-312-131

1413 Hodges Ave., $315,000, 177-23-110-038

2300 E Silverado Ranch Blvd., #2187, $76,000, 177-23-817-095

324 Kenya Rd., $300,000 177-09-511-041

5550 Painted Mirage Rd., $147,000 139-29-111-105

595 Pomerol Ave., $215,000 177-22-310-008

675 Helmhill Ave., $275,000 177-10-213-068

724 Castlebridge Ave., $220,000 191-04-213-041

762 Cornish Ct., $265,000 177-10-410-135

8255 S Las Vegas Blvd., #2011, $609,900 177-17-510-351

8604 Manalang Rd., $188,000 177-15-316-032

895 Pescados Dr., $250,100 177-10-511-023

898 Prairie Grass Dr., $130,000 161-28-214-075

9052 San Marin St., $165,000 178-10-811-052

9260 Escondido St., $200,000 177-23-209-001

9402 Natoma Station Pl., $230,000 177-22-311-183

9550 S Eastern Ave., #253, $440,000 177-25-113-014

9606 Salford Isle St., $270,178 177-23-413-021

9625 Summer Cypress St., $375,000 177-23-816-016

9651 Sky Hollow Dr., $243,000 177-22-811-149

9652 Belle Regal St., $164,000 177-21-414-019

89128

1021 Pagosa Way, $150,000 138-27-611-005

1840 Navajo Lake Way, $220,000 138-22-310-067

1909 Villa Palms Ct., #105, $89,500 161-03-420-052

2208 Hunt Club St., $242,500 138-21-516-055

2521 Seacape Dr., $240,000 138-16-713-012

2656 Golden Sands Dr., $215,000 138-16-713-050

2720 Huber Heights Dr., $301,500 138-16-311-074

3125 N Buffalo Dr., #1092, $90,000 138-16-517-062

3924 Larkcrest St., $382,450 138-08-111-007

7012 Trading Post Ln., $160,000 138-27-713-001

7613 Cruz Bay Ct., $305,000 138-16-617-019

7620 Secret Shore Dr., #104, $97,500 138-21-613-280

7813 Desert Candle Way, $277,000 138-21-812-034

7833 Desert Candle Way, $260,000 138-21-812-038

7953 Lions Rock Way, #102, $86,500 138-28-510-002

8001 Dover Shores Ave., $235,000 138-21-512-054

8237 Sedona Sunrise Dr., $350,000 138-21-310-039

89129

10328 William Fortye Ave., $219,900 137-12-611-058

10451 Processor Ct., $155,000 137-12-615-025

3254 Cheltenham St., $170,000 138-08-810-116

3345 Indian Moon Dr., $201,000 138-09-411-009

3464 Wordsworth St., $165,000 138-08-322-002

3536 Diamond Belle Ct., $164,000 137-12-311-038

3613 Mountain Crest, $25,000 140-07-214-004

3812 Warm Meadows St., $320,000 138-09-111-032

3975 N Hualapai Way, #290, $128,707 138-07-113-042

4068 Browndeer Cir., $194,000 138-03-810-044

4116 Bennett Mountain St., $297,000 137-01-411-017

4129 Glenfield Cir., $165,000 138-03-811-017

4208 Holleys Hill St., $262,000 137-01-313-018

4260 Sparrow Springs Ct., $148,500 138-03-313-040

6049 Stern Cove Ct., $229,500 124-30-210-142

7117 Deepriver Cir., $265,000 138-10-613-033

7501 Heather Knoll Cir., $226,990 138-03-212-027

7520 Rosegrass Way, $249,900 138-03-412-007

7752 Monza Ave., $308,000 138-09-515-022

7915 Helena Ave., $220,000 126-24-513-044

8005 Hurricane Cove Ct., $246,000 138-09-714-079

8375 Hidden Crossing Ln., $380,000 138-04-214-023

8543 Verde Park Cir., $846,300 138-05-613-023

9520 Glengarry Dr., $272,500 138-07-714-045

89130

4516 Brittany Village Ct., $193,500 138-02-612-069

4601 Savin Cir., $180,000 138-01-115-001

4766 Saville Garden Ct., $151,000 138-02-110-092

4850 Friar Tuck Ave., $189,000 124-34-417-025

5012 Frozen Springs Ct., $197,000 125-25-812-004

5017 Judy Ct., $239,000 138-12-510-009

5100 Dale Scotty Ln., $365,000 138-01-810-018

5105 Ruffled Grouse Ct., $211,500 125-25-811-080

5217 Paola Ct., $140,520 125-25-713-035

5313 White Coyote Pl., $177,007 125-34-613-050

5433 Singing Hills Dr., $264,000 125-36-111-035

5520 Red Bluff Dr., $190,000 138-01-111-044

5601 Crimson Ridge Dr., $210,000 138-01-111-010

5712 Royal Castle Ln., $180,000 125-27-811-014

6125 Grandross Ct., $180,000 138-02-612-169

6232 Topweed Ave., $176,500 125-35-710-017

6436 Lokai Ave., $410,000 125-26-411-028

6513 Rancho Santa Fe Dr., $264,000 125-35-213-034

6812 Rancho Santa Fe Dr., $170,000 125-34-612-009

7320 Jockey Ave., $172,000 125-27-220-030

89131

10210 Chestnut Sweet St., $245,000 125-04-611-035

4824 River Splash Ave., $97,000 125-13-723-002

545 Carlos Julio Ave., $199,000 139-14-812-073

5904 Reeves Springs Ave., $287,900 125-24-412-064

6340 Farm Rd., $165,000 125-27-811-027

6383 Hermes Stables Ct., $121,000 139-03-111-043

6625 N Pioneer Way, $290,500 125-22-302-020

6860 W Rome Blvd., $2,750,000 125-22-703-006

7045 Mustang St., $165,000 125-25-311-007

7208 Scenic Desert Ct., $205,888 125-16-815-002

7230 Sandy Plains Ave., $399,900 125-15-313-029

7420 Cedar Rae Ave., $143,464 163-22-711-238

7542 Splashing Rock Dr., $305,000 125-13-717-015

7599 Belmont Hills Ave., $327,000 125-10-213-020

7628 Whispering River St., $237,000 125-16-616-042

7720 Natures Song St., $220,000 125-16-618-022

7725 Granberg Ct., $192,100 125-13-813-074

8016 Exploration Ave., $200,000 125-16-417-014

8208 Quail Nest Ave., $329,000 125-16-115-004

8435 Mayport Dr., $342,000 125-10-722-008

89134

10216 Plomosa Pl., $130,000 140-29-414-045

10229 Angel Peak Ct., $410,000 137-13-817-019

10524 Button Willow Dr., $495,000 137-13-410-006

10609 Argents Hill Dr., $270,000 137-13-410-075

10704 Shackleton Dr., $296,500 137-13-410-132

10729 Windledge Ave., $217,000 137-23-710-040

1808 White Hawk Ct., $1,650,000 138-19-710-015

1901 Faywood St., $405,000 138-19-716-023

2028 Sun Cliffs St., $550,000 137-23-711-096

2100 Springstead St., $421,000 137-24-621-034

2109 Golden Lotus Dr., $415,000 138-20-112-011

2128 Henniker Way, $410,000 138-20-211-014

2132 Henniker Way, $414,000 138-20-114-009

2456 Springridge Dr., $215,000 138-17-813-041

2525 Showcase Dr., $270,000 138-17-810-001

2713 Legend Dr., $330,000 138-17-217-002

2720 Herons Creek Dr., $245,000 137-13-712-035

8637 Prairie Hill Dr., $165,000 138-20-516-002

9904 Glenrock Dr., $1,600,000 138-19-115-003

89135

1 Midnight Ridge Dr., $2,339,322 164-14-315-005

10326 Queens Church Ave., $309,999 164-12-717-023

10457 Clarion River Dr., $220,000 164-12-514-006

10601 Adamsong Ave., $443,000 164-12-211-017

10648 Tranquil Glade Ln., $386,100 164-25-410-146

10655 Cliffords Tower Ct., $390,000 164-12-414-062

10996 Harvest Hill Ln., $389,888 176-11-310-082

11149 Twilight Times Ct., $427,500 164-14-613-034

20 Skybird Ct., $2,850,000 164-14-411-012

2050 Morro Vista Dr., $160,000 164-02-715-076

3605 Hardwick Hall Way, $495,000 164-13-614-036

3786 Moonlit Rain Dr., $365,000 164-13-313-018

4319 Bella Casccada St., $81,986 137-01-414-203

4981 Rivedro St., $615,000 164-25-516-016

5107 Pensier St., $300,000 164-25-519-034

5343 Hollymead Dr., $113,000 176-04-710-171

89138

11224 Hedgemont Ave., $180,500 162-21-315-335

11244 Bedford Hills Ave., $365,000 137-26-815-010

11248 Bedford Hills Ave., $335,000 137-26-815-009

11396 Orazio Dr., $485,000 137-26-415-052

11549 White Cliffs Ave., $245,000 163-07-813-026

11612 Villa Malaparte Ave., $505,000 163-06-610-003

11904 Alava Ave., $312,000 137-34-816-116

11913 Orense Dr., $295,000 137-34-816-124

12226 Pacific Cruise Ave., $448,000 137-34-314-034

12271 Trail Spring Ct., $449,000 137-34-213-030

709 Jacobs Ladder Pl., $347,000 137-35-621-003

860 Pantara Pl., #1008, $218,000 137-34-817-011

921 Estrella Vista St., $463,000 137-35-417-009

89139

4535 W Mardon Ave., $275,000 164-01-815-010

5001 Aesop Ave., $192,500 176-12-811-050

5041 Auburn Skyline Ave., $204,000 176-13-711-058

5409 Tinker Toy Ave., $197,000 176-12-613-062

5519 Dancing Fox Ct., $414,582 176-24-413-002

5929 Pirates Delight Ave., $313,626 176-13-111-146

5982 Banbury Heights Way, $192,500 176-12-410-025

6037 Clear Sail Ct., $210,000 176-12-415-028

6160 Sierra Mist Ave., $225,500 176-14-611-007

6244 Glimmering Light Ave., $240,000 176-14-613-056

6446 Mount Palomar Ave., $464,815 176-14-514-027

6524 W Cougar Ave., $347,659 176-14-313-058

6532 Baroque Ave., $336,500 176-14-210-206

6605 Rumba Ct., $225,000 176-11-517-033

6620 Churnet Valley Ave., $167,000 176-11-110-199

6730 Bel Canto Ct., $300,000 176-14-212-005

7600 S Jones Blvd., #2015, $70,000 163-24-611-231

8020 S Rainbow Blvd., #100-169, $82,800 163-24-612-604

8343 Kimberly Diamond St., $335,000 177-10-610-002

8386 Bismark Sapphire St., $199,000 177-18-212-056

8675 Grand Sequoia St., $220,000 177-18-310-082

9343 Jeremy Blaine Ct., $605,000 177-20-311-007

89140

7208 Scenic Hills Dr., $31,100 140-18-212-121

89141

10240 June Flower Dr., $186,500 176-26-714-007

10415 Beallsville St., $265,000 176-25-412-012

10758 Avenzano St., $200,000 177-32-213-037

10823 Montasola St., $316,000 176-36-613-032

10852 Piccata St., $400,000 176-36-616-013

11190 Prado Del Rey Ln., $338,000 176-36-414-031

3949 Bella Palermo Way, $234,900 177-31-615-026

4118 W Pyle Ave., $440,000 177-30-604-021

5573 Villa Paola Ct., $393,000 176-36-214-004

5590 San Florentine Ave., $485,000 176-36-112-006

5611 Tallard Ct., $215,000 177-31-615-069

5643 Winter Star Ct., $435,000 176-36-211-035

6047 Bassio Ave., $250,000 176-36-215-030

89142

1490 S Sloan Ln., $116,500 161-03-210-039

1556 Angel Falls St., $133,200 161-03-213-013

1668 Apple Cart Cir., $220,000 161-03-610-011

1715 Blue Ribbon Dr., $184,000 161-03-614-019

2962 Juniper Hills Blvd., #201, $68,000 161-09-216-126

5017 Village Dr., $95,000 161-04-315-101

5282 Sandstone Dr., $189,900 161-04-215-030

5370 Walton Heath Ave., $150,000 161-09-113-004

5655 E Sahara Ave., #2001, $76,200 161-09-513-007

6170 E Sahara Ave., #1098, $81,800 161-03-422-098

6846 Compass Cove Ave., $224,000 161-11-117-044

89143

8037 Dancing Springs St., $225,000 125-08-815-077

8116 Lilac Harbor Ct., $225,000 125-08-812-052

8420 Royalston Falls Ct., $263,500 124-17-614-017

8605 Pitch Fork Ave., $186,018 125-08-814-013

8620 Brent Ln., $400,000 125-08-505-005

8853 Galicia Ave., $275,000 125-08-220-010

8924 Meisenheimer Ave., $203,000 125-08-319-002

8929 Wind Warrior Ave., $320,000 125-08-112-001

9037 White Eyes Ave., $285,000 125-05-311-061

9057 Spoonbill Ridge Pl., $165,000 125-08-419-024

9112 Pine Mission Ave., $230,000 125-08-228-018

89144

1012 Eaglewood Dr., $475,000 137-26-611-035

11012 Meadow Leaf Ave., $235,000 137-35-616-031

133 S Ring Dove Dr., $658,000 137-36-519-034

137 S Buteo Woods Ln., $130,000 124-32-712-005

1508 Remembrance Hill St., $232,000 137-25-115-009

208 Valiente St., $530,000 138-30-416-066

324 Jacaranda Arbor St., $225,000 137-36-112-096

625 Proud Eagle Ln., $469,000 138-04-110-013

801 Bernini St., $260,000 137-26-718-059

89145

108 Lemon Glaze St., #103, $158,000 138-28-415-001

125 Steeler Dr., $178,000 138-33-114-021

221 Redstone St., $203,000 138-34-519-021

345 Dendrite St., $245,000 138-32-611-012

501 Ampere Ln., $330,000 138-32-718-001

508 Indian Princess Dr., #101, $109,900 138-33-320-063

621 Effort Dr., $370,000 138-32-712-007

7200 Pirates Cove Rd., #1040, $74,900 138-27-419-301

7905 Cherry River Dr., $230,000 138-33-615-002

89146

2780 S Jones Blvd., $160,000 162-19-511-145

5204 Longridge Ave., $154,000 163-01-512-113

5204 Mountain View Dr., $150,000 163-01-612-029

5316 W Oakey Blvd., $189,000 163-01-613-058

6356 Cobalt Ln., $266,000 163-02-714-002

6643 Edna Ave., $47,200 161-04-315-069

89147

10120 W Flamingo Rd., #4518, $279,000 164-12-715-009

3719 Robert Randolf Way, $365,000 163-17-318-059

4289 Hebron Dr., $210,000 163-22-110-030

4377 Hallendale Dr., $202,350 163-22-211-019

4428 Summers Shade St., $166,008 125-17-112-013

4619 Barnes Ct., $110,000 176-10-111-044

4629 Lomas Santa Fe St., $362,000 163-20-716-016

4726 Denwood Dr., $162,000 163-22-411-055

6949 Stober Ct., $189,000 163-15-710-222

7054 Sylvan Oak Dr., $126,500 163-22-811-066

7163 Fenway Ave., $185,000 163-22-711-008

7446 Exotic Plum Ave., $249,000 163-15-311-005

7479 Parnell Ave., $275,000 163-22-422-011

7876 Geyser Hill Ln., $255,000 163-21-813-002

7970 Delbonita Ave., $153,000 163-21-613-074

8101 W Flamingo Rd., #2173, $102,000 163-21-515-329

8254 Beekman St., $197,000 163-21-216-001

8878 W Katie Ave., $282,000 163-17-719-022

9302 Snow Flower Ave., $189,000 163-17-317-045

9508 Borgata Bay Blvd., $419,000 163-18-710-035

9642 Jeran Miles Ct., $73,000 163-02-113-034

9916 Sierra Canyon Way, $297,000 163-18-214-056

89148

10048 Twilight Canyon Ct., $370,000 163-30-212-038

187 Real Long Way, $280,000 164-01-812-045

280 Scramble Dr., $268,000 176-08-317-019

501 Halloran Springs Rd., $67,000 163-09-210-206

5088 Shadow Valley St., $294,000 163-30-111-011

5455 S Ft Apache Rd., #108, $86,000 162-25-614-218

556 Foster Springs Rd., $275,000 176-17-517-029

5823 Wispy Winds St., $260,000 163-31-511-040

6349 Old Rose Dr., $364,990 163-31-412-027

686 Harvester Course Dr., $400,000 176-17-214-024

7230 Victoria Oak Ct., $233,000 176-05-410-055

7242 Freedom Ring St., $167,500 176-05-817-029

725 S Hualapai Way, #2079, $697,950 163-03-216-018

7280 Morrison St., $196,000 176-05-416-004

8849 W Oquendo Rd., $168,000 163-32-612-009

8931 Lanta Island Ave., $198,500 176-20-513-080

9084 Mackanos Ave., $209,900 176-20-210-012

9114 Mackanos Ave., $215,000 176-20-210-017

9135 Vintage Wine Ave., $219,000 176-20-110-045

9178 Beauchamp Ave., $184,000 176-08-113-043

9471 Violet Sunset Ave., $245,000 176-06-513-113

9670 Giddings Ave., $189,900 176-06-613-004

9674 Bandera Creek Ave., $192,000 176-06-613-049

9683 Valmeyer Ave., $250,000 176-06-515-080

9788 Calliope Creek Ct., $224,800 176-06-618-016

9959 Carrizo Springs Ave., $219,000 163-31-415-060

89149

4998 N Grand Canyon Dr., $1,060,000 125-31-801-001

5036 Forest Oaks Dr., $257,500 125-34-710-023

5308 Byron Nelson Ln., $225,000 125-33-613-009

5409 Aegean Way, $395,000 125-33-515-021

5521 Red Sun Dr., $200,000 125-33-510-006

6170 Cortney Ridge Ct., $209,900 125-28-411-091

6835 Rolling Boulder St., $208,000 125-19-613-041

6941 Benson Ferry St., $310,000 126-24-612-066

7405 Beguiling Ct., $182,000 125-17-310-201

7444 Desert Flame Ct., $279,000 125-34-220-008

7764 Petite Pillar Ct., $185,000 125-17-211-021

8200 Antler Ridge Ave., $355,000 125-21-412-052

8313 Fawn Meadow Ave., $365,500 125-21-410-027

8924 Paula Jean Ave., $171,500 125-20-115-065

8925 Gobelin Tapestry Ct., $181,500 125-17-211-154

9024 Retro Ct., $215,000 125-17-310-243

9109 Careful Canvas Ave., $145,000 125-17-210-248

9165 Goose Lake Way, #101, $131,000 125-20-112-157

9317 Grassy Butte Ct., $213,000 125-19-610-111

9445 Biroth Ct., $231,000 125-19-611-023

9670 W Verde Way, $260,000 124-29-214-039

9810 W Ann Rd., $456,000 125-30-402-018

89156

1823 Priscilla St., $120,000 140-31-115-001

1883 Beesley Dr., $191,900 140-22-311-045

2262 Bridle Wreath Ln., $162,000 140-22-514-022

2270 Ray Kanel Dr., $174,900 140-23-512-003

2304 Sabroso St., $135,000 140-23-116-050

6144 E Carey Ave., $40,700 140-15-414-082

6346 Bursting Nova Ct., $146,000 140-15-711-026

6490 Bluehurst Ave., $180,000 140-15-715-007

6881 Tiffollo Ln., $149,999 140-23-110-053

89158

3750 Las Vegas Blvd. S., #4203, $145,000 178-16-116-042

89166

10220 Bristol Peak Ave., $340,000 126-13-616-093

10229 Headrick Dr., $239,000 126-13-517-025

10813 Cain Ave., $225,000 126-13-212-099

10813 Pearl River Ave., $196,000 126-13-312-012

10818 Hunters Green Ave., $217,500 126-13-212-151

6565 Brooklyn Heights St., $305,000 126-24-411-001

7004 Tidelands Park Ct., $284,000 126-24-111-009

7013 Flagstaff Ranch St., $300,000 126-24-513-005

7024 Stanley Frederick St., $225,000 126-24-112-087

89169

2120 Golden Arrow Dr., $185,000 162-11-717-006

3800 Howard Hughes Pkwy., #400, $495,000 176-10-612-019

725 N Royal Crest Cir., #234, $35,000 162-15-215-060

89173

1580 Rosita Dr., Las Vegas 89173 $380,000 177-11-112-018

89174

9177 Dawn Garden Ave., $134,000 163-23-412-011

89178

10318 Grizzly Forest Dr., $320,000 176-29-411-003

522 Cabis Bay St., $76,000 163-24-612-288

6990 Florido Rd., $315,000 176-27-714-018

7062 Positano Hill Ave., $345,000 176-27-712-062

726 Thornford St., $230,000 176-18-616-070

7990 Glimmerglass Ave., $315,000 176-28-514-045

8032 Allensford Ave., $216,900 176-28-614-007

8367 Hollywood Hills Ave., $85,000 125-21-213-088

9068 Fathers Pride Ave., $163,500 176-20-414-040

9115 Cloudy Mountain Pl., $260,000 176-29-412-085

9287 Eliana Ct., $210,000 163-20-314-017

9298 Ram Cliffs Pl., $360,000 176-29-310-054

9360 Pineneedle Ridge St., $249,900 176-20-711-004

9434 Sandstone Walk St., $246,000 176-21-710-021

9763 White Lilac St., $230,000 176-29-112-068

89179

7276 Arrowrock Ave., $369,900 176-34-817-017

89183

10046 Mesquite Fork Ct., $228,000 177-26-211-059

10246 Valaspen St., $55,114 162-14-312-020

10264 Trinidad Ct., $179,000 177-27-315-026

10340 Tranquil Breeze St., $166,000 177-27-414-054

10398 Baby Bud St., $147,000 177-27-416-101

10609 Medicine Bow St., $270,000 177-34-516-073

10623 Pueblo Springs St., $184,500 177-34-515-071

11970 Wild Chamomile St., $186,000 191-04-410-028

120 E Bruner Ave., #165, $183,000 163-25-316-008

204 Balla Matess Ave., $240,000 191-04-610-043

368 Wiseton Ave., $125,000 139-07-416-055

9984 Maymont St., $500,000 177-28-614-036

HENDERSON

89002

1018 Lone Pine River Ave., $238,000 179-28-611-065

1078 San Andreas St., $122,000 179-34-713-208

1078 San Andreas St., $122,000 179-34-713-064

115 Grandview Dr., $199,900 179-30-110-031

122 Cricklewood Ave., $315,000 179-31-413-058

125 Westin Ln., $257,500 179-30-822-005

1341 Allegheny Moon Ter., #1, $180,000 179-34-813-040

1632 Silver Slipper Ave., $322,500 179-34-512-017

175 Regal Sunset Ave., $297,500 179-31-211-038

2025 Hocus Pocus Pl., $269,750 179-28-614-020

23 Singing Dove Ave., $475,000 179-31-813-058

2444 Bert Bockley, $200,000 179-21-810-118

303 Heather Dr., $249,000 179-30-614-045

375 Conestoga Way, #1112, $200,000 178-05-810-014

39 Prominent Bluff Ct., $325,000 179-31-114-015

678 Lucky Pine St., $205,000 179-31-710-035

739 Wolf Point St., $305,000 179-30-211-037

845 Arrowhead Trail, $220,750 179-28-311-040

902 Billings, $260,000 041-34-601-011

908 Swift Bear St., $330,000 179-28-415-014

912 Saddle Horn Dr., $226,000 179-28-411-028

951 Mill Run Creek, $94,000 179-20-514-015

89011

1069 Sky Rock Ct., $189,000 161-35-717-005

1093 Via Canale Dr., $338,530 160-32-611-034

1520 Chestnut St., $154,990 178-01-714-019

1629 Chesnut St., $50,000 161-21-810-063

5931 Aimless St., $114,000 177-27-716-149

65 Luce Del Sole, #2, $340,000 160-22-513-032

653 Emerald Idol Pl., $200,000 178-02-511-010

657 Emerald Idol Pl., $177,900 178-02-511-009

660 Bonanza Plain Ave., $55,000 178-01-602-022

975 Armillaria St., $345,000 160-33-610-007

89012

100 Scorpios Island St., $330,000 178-14-413-060

1469 Summer Glow Ave., $203,999 178-21-617-015

1594 Livingston Dr., $330,000 178-21-510-040

1766 Crystal Stream Ave., $270,000 178-21-216-023

1787 Antelope Valley Ave., $99,000 179-18-310-176

1826 Duggan Way, $318,000 178-21-414-030

1855 Desert Forest Way, $290,000 178-20-813-022

2031 Hobbyhorse Ave., $315,000 178-20-412-036

243 Buena Adventura Ln., $259,990 178-22-410-004

386 Washtenaw St., $375,000 178-21-812-006

389 Desert Cove Rd., $425,000 178-21-811-038

548 Eagle Perch Pl., $345,000 178-29-713-164

827 Sleepy Moon Ave., $334,900 178-14-816-020

871 Sumner Ranch Rd., $339,900 178-14-413-016

91 Autumn Day St., $271,243 178-14-413-048

89014

1145 Aubrey Springs Ave., $394,990 178-10-513-081

1291 Galleria Dr., #200, $178,000 163-20-520-023

1455 Flintrock Rd., $200,000 161-33-710-053

1583 Alpine Hills Ave., $242,500 178-09-614-001

1679 Navarre Ln., $275,000 178-09-218-078

1828 Plum Ct., $109,000 178-05-621-091

1853 Plum Ct., $79,900 178-05-621-042

284 Helmsdale Dr., $334,880 178-09-312-024

2909 La Mesa Dr., $550,000 178-05-211-025

30 Pheasant Ridge Dr., $399,000 178-06-312-038

3147 Regal Oak Dr., $217,500 178-06-813-006

325 Mount Hope St., $240,000 178-10-613-019

367 Manti Pl., $116,000 178-09-517-023

368 Sanctuary Ct., $400,000 178-08-115-026

748 Tenderfoot Cir., $150,000 178-04-520-011

764 Panhandle Dr., $245,000 178-04-516-055

775 Sunrise Crossing St., $168,500 178-05-516-028

815 Long Branch Dr., $257,000 124-32-714-022

997 Painted Pony Dr., $213,000 161-33-710-014

89015

1001 Palo Verde Dr., $154,000 179-08-713-006

1030 Kennebunk Cir., $150,000 161-26-311-027

107 Maple St., $183,500 179-17-111-009

120 Beech St., $143,000 179-08-310-195

310 E Rancho Dr., $380,000 179-19-803-015

313 W Basic Rd., $168,000 179-18-314-003

321 S Lisbon St., $315,000 179-16-711-001

326 W Sherwood Dr., $398,500 178-24-502-003

341 Papaya Pl., $165,000 179-17-712-005

428 Emily Crossing Ct., $425,000 179-04-410-003

435 Nancy Dr., $186,000 178-24-515-036

532 Mona Ln., $180,000 179-20-801-011

581 Estancia Ct., $275,000 179-21-514-012

628 N Milan St., $530,000 179-04-604-005

724 Beechwheat Way, $225,000 179-17-614-061

829 Schooner Dr., $220,000 179-09-413-016

849 Purple Sage Ter., $235,000 179-09-311-028

949 Medina De Leon Ave., $175,000 179-21-119-036

89044

1956 Foro Romano St., $176,000 176-20-714-284

1976 San Donato Walk, $329,400 191-11-411-024

2235 Bensley St., $283,000 190-17-310-018

2331 Hazel Valley Ct., $304,000 190-17-411-056

2453 Chateau Napoleon Dr., $650,000 190-19-415-019

2495 Erastus Dr., $262,000 190-19-313-031

2517 Nashira St., $214,000 190-19-611-046

2608 Red Planet St., $210,000 190-19-314-045

2826 Culloden Ave., $330,000 191-24-813-012

2848 Trossachs St., $285,000 191-24-813-092

3189 Via Seranova, $226,000 191-14-514-002

89052

1120 Saffex Rose Ave., $399,000 177-34-714-029

1336 Meandering Hills Dr., $360,000 191-02-518-002

1461 Morning Crescent St., $286,500 191-02-311-013

1513 Via Della Scala, $489,000 191-02-820-041

17 Plum Hollow Dr., $627,900 190-06-717-005

2029 Via Firenze, $250,000 191-14-514-061

2049 Oliver Springs St., $412,000 191-13-113-029

2200 Stony Prairie Ct., $210,000 191-14-610-002

2249 Early Frost Ave., $422,000 178-30-612-005

2261 Garden City Ave., $268,000 191-13-314-013

2291 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy., #12168, $147,000 178-30-712-134

234 Summit Vista St., $262,000 178-19-710-018

2535 Libretto Ave., $234,000 191-11-810-082

2654 N Horizon Ridge Pkwy., #B5-254, $315,000 163-06-714-026

2904 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy., #120, $72,671 163-15-417-027

2966 Formia Dr., $345,000 191-01-315-022

3037 Via Sarafina Dr., $322,900 191-02-522-013

3192 Tullio Way, $479,000 191-02-619-080

353 Quiet Harbor Dr., $379,990 178-30-111-045

950 Seven Hills Dr., #1923, $139,000 177-35-610-191

89074

106 Quiet Desert Ln., $185,000 177-13-714-008

159 Deanna Way, $245,000 177-13-112-031

2076 Dover Ridge Ct., $439,000 178-17-418-027

213 Chiquis Ct., $235,000 178-09-411-009

2201 Ramsgate Dr., #1023, $81,700 178-18-721-043

2201 Ramsgate Dr., #825, $115,000 178-18-721-013

2305 Carinth Way, $209,000 177-12-413-020

2412 Rue De Versailles, $269,999 178-19-110-197

2522 Machado Dr., $237,500 178-07-212-030

2603 Twin Pines Ave., $174,000 177-13-728-014

2700 Strathmoor Dr., $215,000 177-13-616-007

2720 Strathmoor Dr., $248,000 177-13-615-028

2811 Mirage Rd., $193,000 177-13-312-017

2840 Cross Haven Dr., $172,000 177-13-420-027

2892 Rosemary Ct., $99,900 177-12-410-009

45 Maleena Mesa St., #125, $127,000 178-15-315-013

47 Nightshade Ct., $136,900 178-16-711-023

60 Megan Dr., $250,000 177-13-812-012

75 N Valle Verde Dr., #125, $119,000 178-16-312-009

75 N Valle Verde Dr., #324, $112,500 178-17-719-008

9 Red Fawn Ct., $396,500 178-18-419-019

94 Desert Rain Ln., $225,000 178-16-310-073

NORTH LAS VEGAS

89030

2235 Carroll St., #1, $185,000 139-24-110-013

3416 Orr Cir., $141,000 139-24-514-001

3712 Canoga Ave., $110,000 139-13-711-013

813 Stanley Ave., $93,000 139-23-410-172

89031

1008 Chestnut Bay Ave., $124,000 124-33-719-050

120 Nutleaf Ct., $188,000 124-34-611-066

129 Delighted Ave., $250,000 124-27-510-039

13 Peak Villa Ave., $256,500 124-27-510-068

1308 Grey Hunter Dr., $238,500 124-28-716-003

1312 Sea Side Dr., $172,000 124-33-712-028

1424 Grey Hunter Dr., $190,000 124-28-813-004

1521 Mesa Blanca Way, $270,000 124-33-416-067

1545 Heather Oaks Way, $189,900 124-28-416-020

2104 Hawaiian Breeze Ave., $209,900 124-29-810-090

2208 Fountain Valley Way, $160,000 124-32-512-035

2403 White Sails Ct., $187,500 124-29-614-001

2410 Sunrise Spring Ct., $170,000 139-07-115-081

2417 Craggy Ledge Ave., $298,000 124-29-510-068

2502 Inlet Spring Ave., $190,000 124-29-710-056

2517 Old Town Dr., $200,000 139-05-510-012

3031 W Hammer Ln., $167,900 124-32-214-049

3106 Inlet Bay Ave., $131,000 124-29-411-029

3121 Sudden Valley Ct., $197,000 124-29-312-040

317 Montessa Ave., $182,000 124-27-113-088

3605 Kelcie Marie Ave., $238,000 124-32-115-007

3713 Nestled Oak Ave., $235,000 124-30-614-001

3802 Caribbean Blue Ave., $187,900 124-30-515-052

3911 Toulouse Ct., $175,000 124-31-511-030

4528 Dragon Fly Creek Ave., $225,000 124-30-213-014

4628 Catfish Bend Rd., $230,000 124-30-412-044

4916 Cinnamon Spice Ct., $165,000 124-34-812-004

5032 Vista Montana Way, $195,000 124-34-329-008

5036 Monte Del Sol Ln., $204,900 124-33-314-056

5038 Norte Del Sol Ln., $173,000 124-33-313-021

518 Willowick Ave., $189,000 124-27-310-095

5235 Sangara Dr., $184,000 124-34-212-004

5353 Greenhaven Ct., $165,000 124-31-220-020

5620 Deer Run Ct., $227,000 124-28-420-076

5645 Champagne Flower, $115,000 124-31-602-024

5720 Carmel Sand St., $150,000 124-29-410-058

5832 Trailblazer Dr., $178,000 124-28-316-042

5905 Whitebridge St., $252,000 124-29-712-048

5913 Feral Garden St., $175,000 124-27-714-002

6026 Chris Craft St., $200,000 124-29-211-018

6041 Towboat St., #103, $157,000 124-30-211-189

6069 Shadow Oak Dr., $259,800 124-28-213-003

608 Azure Banks Ave., $210,000 124-27-210-055

6202 Benchmark Way, $300,000 124-28-616-020

6206 Flaming Arrow Rd., $190,000 124-28-112-001

6232 Hardgate St., $259,999 124-27-510-062

6312 Patriot Wave St., $216,000 124-29-113-065

6319 Black Oaks St., $329,000 124-28-516-036

89032

1836 W Nelson Ave., $119,000 139-16-410-148

3257 Idaho Springs St., $100,000 139-08-411-084

3428 Ernest St., $300,000 139-08-707-006

3521 Altar Rock Ln., $168,500 139-05-412-046

3640 Dove Ln., $178,000 139-08-210-049

3836 Pastel Ridge St., $225,000 139-10-512-042

3897 Jamison Park Ln., $182,000 139-07-616-039

3913 Fuselier Dr., $214,990 139-08-516-009

3949 W Alexander #1015, $219,000 124-20-810-183

4020 Joyous St., $181,000 139-03-811-085

4107 Evita Ct., $163,000 139-06-710-091

4108 Knoll Ridge Ave., $165,000 139-05-813-041

4145 Dignified Ct., $155,000 139-03-810-095

4224 Pavo Ct., $79,427 140-06-813-034

4350 Valley Regents Dr., $195,000 139-06-312-039

4400 Cobblehill Way, $210,000 139-07-113-004

4407 Golden Palomino Ln., $255,000 139-07-317-003

4721 Sophia Way, $220,000 139-07-217-021

89081

1109 Cliffbrook Hedge Ave., $167,900 124-35-412-055

1121 Windy Ferrell Ave., $230,000 124-35-110-008

1230 Maple Pines Ave., $151,000 124-26-110-063

3025 Hartley Cove Ave., $365,000 124-20-412-016

3313 Carolina Moon Ave., $200,000 124-25-813-034

3525 Simmering Sun Ct., $165,000 123-31-111-045

3632 Remington Grove Ave., $175,000 123-31-112-116

3717 Avondale Breeze Ave., $315,000 123-30-411-012

3916 Carla Ann Rd., $258,000 123-30-810-168

3917 Pepper Thorn Ave., #3, $107,000 123-30-510-018

4928 Harold St., $200,000 124-35-812-016

5929 Armide St., $274,000 124-25-715-049

5932 Lady Carolina St., $182,500 124-24-411-016

6124 Broccoli St., $287,500 123-30-612-017

6149 Camden Cove St., $193,000 124-25-210-034

89084

2408 Great Auk Ave., $221,000 124-17-812-032

2705 Lark Sparrow St., $250,000 124-17-714-003

2924 Dowitcher Ave., $225,000 124-20-210-062

3436 Perching Bird Ln., $298,000 124-20-213-082

3837 Cackling Goose Dr., $245,000 125-22-111-015

3904 Eiderdown Pl., $340,000 124-19-614-077

4695 Centisimo Dr., #202, $123,000 124-19-312-070

6503 Copper Smith Ct., $185,000 124-20-810-164

6536 Arrowbear Ln., $369,000 124-21-710-019

6630 Flaminian Ln.,#201, $135,000 124-19-312-125

6732 Sand Swallow St., $225,000 124-20-711-075

89085

4105 Cathedral Falls Ave., $380,000 124-07-713-059

4561 Mexican Flame Ave., $299,000 124-07-410-023

8065 Ken Smith Falls St., $263,000 124-07-813-020

8112 Hamilton Falls St., $232,000 124-07-811-046

8120 Slate Falls St., $275,000 124-07-811-011

8137 Chimney Bluffs St., $227,000 124-07-811-069

8225 Silver Vine St., $340,000 124-07-310-003

89086

2617 Lazy Leopard Ct., $209,950 124-24-310-048

3710 Royal Fern Cir., $175,875 124-23-410-007

BOULDER CITY

89005

1517 Dorothy Dr., $217,000 186-09-413-027

1598 Royal Troon Ct., $459,000 186-16-411-009

632 California Ave., $189,900 186-09-110-229

792 Marita Dr., $311,000 186-16-117-006

898 Fire Agate Dr., $600,000 186-04-512-022

LAUGHLIN

89029

2076 Mesquite Ln.,#301, $55,000 264-28-117-084

MESQUITE

89027

183 Emily Way, $232,900 001-17-212-049

412 Long Iron Ln., $410,000 002-12-811-015

503 Clark St., $285,000 001-20-110-062

503 Paintbrush Way, $246,900 001-17-512-022

685 Lolita Ln., $184,000 001-17-111-003

798 Peartree Ln., $135,000 001-09-614-038

SPARKS

89436

860 Christina Cir.,., $90,000 161-35-719-033

89441

1296 Weizen Dr., $240,000 161-30-611-096

