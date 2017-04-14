Resale Home Sales March 23-29

Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit RJRealEstate.Vegas.
LAS VEGAS
89101
1105 Ingraham St., $144,900, 139-25-610-071
136 Cervantes St., $175,000, 139-35-715-017
1917 Constantine Ave., $159,500, 139-26-711-020
2409 E. Mcwilliams Ave., $150,000, 139-26-811-029
353 E. Bonneville Ave., No. 217, $195,000, 139-34-412-062
89102
2121 Plaza Del Padre, $240,000, 162-05-410-004
2700 Burton Ave., $365,000, 162-05-611-005
2851 S. Valley View Blvd., No. 1047, $114,900, 162-07-612-002
6505 Obannon Drive, $275,300, 163-02-413-005
89103
3567 Arville St., No. 709-B, $76,000, 162-18-211-089
4200 S. Valley View Blvd., #3120, $85,000, 162-20-111-024
4241 Gannet Circle, No. 208, $105,000, 162-18-617-144
4861 S .Torrey Pines Drive, No. 101, $71,000, 163-23-416-013
5415 W. Harmon Ave., No. 1185, $105,000, 163-24-714-027
6259 Silverfield Drive, $113,300, 163-23-710-046
89104
1036 Howard Dr., $170,000, 162-03-718-023
1504 Wesley St., $215,000, 161-05-210-025
1816 Silver Birch Ln., $150,000, 162-01-711-007
1908 Ardmore St., $129,000, 162-01-310-150
2006 Santa Rita Dr., $182,600, 162-02-312-029
2120 Franklin Ave., $123,000, 162-01-210-015
916 Hassett Ave., $142,000, 162-03-712-013
89106
100 N. City Parkway, No. 1700, $400,000, 139-32-802-014
1008 Mezpah St., $136,000, 139-29-611-024
1072 Miller Ave., $120,000, 139-21-510-062
1213 M St., $143,000, 139-28-602-004
1214 Tumbleweed Ave., $160,000, 139-29-112-127
1555 Balzar Ave., No. 111, $167,000, 139-20-811-019
1712 Robin St., $180,000, 139-20-810-022
209 Woodley St., $180,500, 139-32-514-022
216 Elliott Ave., $139,000, 139-22-312-017
637 Craig Creek Ave., $120,000, 139-28-613-022
89107
228 Desert View St., $459,900, 163-06-318-012
233 Falcon Lane, $153,900, 138-36-120-043
313 Bent Creek Drive, $195,000, 138-34-616-025
4830 Nebraska Ave., $130,000, 138-25-812-160
494 Fallwood Lane, $147,900, 138-36-612-011
5204 Summerglade Drive, $155,000, 138-36-611-067
5300 Easy Place, $125,000, 138-36-710-022
5300 Overland Ave., $172,000, 138-25-710-001
5812 Iris Ave., $142,000, 138-25-312-005
6013 W. Washington Ave., $145,000, 138-25-311-002
6109 Preston Circle, $149,000, 138-35-718-029
617 Slayton Drive, $135,000, 161-04-617-008
6441 Ironbark Lane, $110,000, 138-26-314-116
708 Sea Pines Lane, $139,000, 139-30-313-009
848 N. Rainbow Blvd., No. 1615, $135,000, 125-17-412-064
89108
1224 Coral Isle Way, $111,563, 138-26-212-001
1452 N. Jones Blvd., $100,000, 138-25-111-016
2128 Bavington Drive, No. A, $85,000, 138-23-210-053
2204 La Sombra St., $178,900,138-23-517-046
2451 N. Rainbow Blvd., No. 2139, $78,500, 138-15-811-283
2912 Drury St., $180,000, 138-14-211-017
3433 Ruth Drive, $160,000, 161-18-511-044
3628 Broxburn St., $225,000, 138-11-212-041
4000 Miramia Drive, $148,000, 138-02-415-002
4129 Compass Rose Way, $175,000, 138-03-815-001
4136 Broadriver Drive, $147,750, 138-03-814-059
4410 Marlena Circle, $240,000, 138-01-515-023
4805 Apawana Lane, $108,000, 138-25-613-041
5482 Alfred Drive, $250,000, 138-13-313-012
6205 Rosalita Ave., $118,000, 138-23-517-016
6305 Anza Lane, $125,000, 138-14-811-073
6316 Cambria Ave., $175,000, 138-23-519-037
6356 W. Gowan Road, $302,500, 138-11-610-063
6537 Chardonay Way, $210,000, 138-11-210-159
6605 Joe Michael Way, $210,000, 138-11-211-002
6645 Buckskin Ave., $300,000, 138-11-402-004
6648 Prospect Claim Court, $118,000, 138-23-411-019
6708 Greydawn Drive, $155,000, 138-03-713-006
6721 Megan Ave., $177,000, 138-10-612-018
89109
125 Wildshire Way, $390,000, 190-18-514-020
89110
1040 Bombay Court, $178,000, 140-28-712-037
1328 N. Sloan Lane, $255,000, 140-27-214-024
4525 Montebello Ave., $180,000, 140-32-210-041
5836 Dunedin Court, $219,000, 140-28-814-019
5985 Bushra Court, $188,000, 140-34-312-035
6131 Babson Ave., $260,000, 140-27-210-035
900 Hunnicut St., $175,000, 140-30-611-022
932 Winchester St., $200,000, 140-28-813-005
89113
5 Ventana Canyon Drive, $290,000, 162-11-411-051
5061 Breakers Lane, $310,000, 163-27-114-004
5803 Rainbow Trout Court, $351,000, 163-33-111-012
7134 Mission Hills Drive, $290,000, 163-27-510-061
7263 Plantanus Road, $210,900, 176-10-511-094
7308 Forest Village Ave., $215,000, 176-15-610-067
7520 S. Durango Drive, No. 130, $215,000, 176-18-616-052
7537 Stray Horse Ave., $80,000, 162-25-114-061
7556 Grist Mill Court, $237,500, 163-27-410-021
7751 Bear Ridge St., $505,000, 176-10-714-052
7982 Carson Creek St., $465,000, 176-10-812-008
8000 Badura Ave., No. 2128, $83,700, 163-28-812-143
8074 Spencer Butte Court, $255,500, 176-15-210-014
8078 Bosco Bay Ave., $150,000, 163-22-711-026
8354 Silverdale Ave., $235,000, 163-33-112-080
8357 Raven Ave., $720,000, 176-21-101-041
89115
2671 San Domingo Lane, $149,000, 140-18-313-037
3801 Melbourne Way, $155,000, 140-07-117-039
3962 Steinbeck Drive, $148,000, 140-07-512-118
4028 Linley Court, $154,500, 140-06-814-026
4109 Studio St., $135,000, 140-05-411-011
4201 Shining Star Lane, $143,000, 140-06-313-022
4421 Faberge Ave., $120,000, 140-08-112-064
89117
10009 Calabasas Ave., $222,500, 163-06-221-014
2004 Marble Gorge Drive, $370,000, 163-06-312-002
2625 S. Durango Dive, No. 102, $117,000, 125-18-616-034
3065 S. Tioga Way, $365,000, 137-24-513-010
3336 Sonterra Circle, $159,900, 138-28-617-038
3369 Graceful Orchid St., $241,000, 137-24-417-046
7158 Purple Iris Ave., $431,888, 163-15-512-015
7428 Silver Palm Ave., $805,000, 163-03-210-042
8408 Omar Court, $329,000, 163-04-214-014
8921 Desert Bay Drive, $280,000, 163-17-510-075
9000 Quiet Cove Way, $255,000, 163-08-411-038
9225 W. Charleston Blvd., No. 2014, $239,000, 163-28-110-037
9325 W. Desert Inn Rd., No. 286, $120,000, 138-33-320-019
89118
4180 W. Badura Ave., $331,500, 177-06-702-013
5250 S. Rainbow Blvd., No. 1129, $106,497, 163-26-214-257
5273 Steinbrenner Lane, $110,000, 163-25-216-030
5525 Mount Diablo Drive, $126,000, 162-18-412-016
5720 Mann St., $87,000, 163-12-610-024
6349 Foothill Blvd., $208,000, 163-26-513-030
6435 Karms Park Court, $575,000, 041-27-501-008
7115 Rogers St., $415,000, 177-06-402-004
89119
1184 Westminster Ave., $86,000, 162-27-712-018
1594 Travois Circle, $433,000, 162-23-312-007
1641 Crystal Shadows Circle, $204,000, 177-02-420-034
1710 Crystal Shadows Circle, $193,000, 177-02-420-042
5171 Caliente St., No. 133, $70,000, 162-26-217-065
5544 Spencer, $70,080, 161-07-610-032
7242 Walnut Ridge Circle, $197,000, 177-02-120-069
89120
3164 Rabbit Creek Drive, $272,000, 177-12-515-040
3645 E. Quail Ave., $289,000, 161-31-105-003
4599 Bobbye Ave., $235,000, 161-29-318-010
4744 Fairfax Ave., $140,000, 161-29-611-014
5581 Mcleod Drive, $100,000, 177-21-113-393
89121
3115 Cabachon Ave., $215,000, 162-12-715-008
3332 Duece St., $128,000, 162-13-110-046
3569 Florrie Ave., $182,000, 161-17-210-009
3743 Decade St., $169,000, 161-18-310-183
3792 Decade St., $124,000, 161-18-310-141
3840 Azui Place, $219,000, 161-17-312-051
4150 Hazelcrest Drive, $162,888, 161-19-516-061
4236 Rimcrest Road, $185,000, 161-19-516-026
4312 Segovia Terrace, $277,000, 161-20-210-015
4319 Gibraltar Way, $265,000, 161-20-212-012
4354 Annie Oakley Drive, $200,000, 161-19-617-005
4479 Casa Blanca St., $150,000, 161-17-312-068
4823 El Tesoro Ave., $216,000, 161-20-510-017
89122
3495 Old Course St., $190,000, 161-16-511-042
3503 Greenwood Springs Drive, $195,000, 161-15-613-003
3529 Lost Hills Drive, $70,000, 161-16-210-488
3584 Ashford Grove St., $160,000, 161-15-711-026
3725 Kit Fox St., $214,000, 161-15-712-079
3766 Waynesvill St., $234,000, 161-16-714-042
3776 Tack St., $225,000, 161-15-312-043
3786 Waynesvill St., $263,000, 161-16-712-040
5062 Blanton Drive,$128,500, 161-21-411-092
5320 Portavilla Court, No. 101, $83,000, 161-27-310-217
5453 Brass Hills Court, $182,500, 161-34-618-008
5543 Box Cars Court, No. 101, $132,500, 161-21-815-139
5550 Box Cars Court, No. 102, $145,090, 161-21-815-146
6076 Wheat Penny Ave., $200,000, 161-15-310-037
6095 Moonlight Sonata Ave., $235,000, 161-15-411-006
6457 Wild Chive Ave., $194,000, 161-15-814-049
89123
1061 Fan Coral Ave., $232,500, 177-22-516-007
1077 Aspen Valley Ave., $320,000, 177-22-614-037
1916 Mt. Carmel Ave., $245,000, 177-14-611-020
1929 E. Wigwam Ave., $337,000, 177-14-701-002
432 Macbrey Drive, $215,000, 177-15-218-018
556 Solstice Ave., $233,000, 177-22-410-040
688 Roddenberry Ave., $294,000, 177-22-111-031
7410 Falcon Rock Drive, $270,000, 177-11-111-037
7724 Foredawn Drive, $119,500, 161-07-417-038
7809 Brook Valley Drive, $290,000, 177-11-311-070
8445 S. Las Vegas Blvd., No. 2141, $220,000, 177-21-617-019
8770 Quintane Lane, $340,000, 177-15-415-047
9052 San Martin St., $173,500, 178-10-811-028
9208 Black Slate St., $217,500, 177-21-610-009
9464 Island Dawn St., $116,000, 177-27-716-029
9522 Ensworth St., $235,000, 177-20-811-014
89124
3935 White Fir Way, $117,000, 177-27-115-100
89125
11294 Winter Cottage Place, $167,000, 139-08-611-021
89128
1512 Blackcombe St., #103, $143,000, 138-28-513-055
1740 Picaro Ct., $215,000, 138-21-715-031
1745 Picaro Ct., $198,500, 138-21-715-026
1801 Aztec Cliffs Ct., $212,000, 138-30-515-009
7581 Kerr Lake Ct., $159,000, 138-27-118-081
7640 Rockfield Dr., $227,000, 178-10-614-079
8012 Villa Finestra Dr., $259,950 138-16-118-002
8116 Hercules Dr., $215,000 138-28-116-026
8124 Bay Harbor Dr., $401,000 138-16-116-010
8216 Dolphin Bay Ct., $230,000 138-16-314-061
8309 Hydra Ln., $170,000 138-28-112-026
904 Boulder Springs Dr., #102, $91,500 138-28-610-006
911 Scarlet Ridge Dr., $177,000 138-28-617-049
916 Nevada Sky St., $152,000 138-28-222-043
89129
10221 Crystal Arch Ave., $330,000 137-12-715-045
10524 Shiny Skies, $152,000 138-30-114-034
10732 Dedham Ct., $240,000 137-12-113-034
10761 Tuckermans Ave., $230,000 137-01-114-044
3328 Buffalo Narrows Cir., $225,000 138-10-410-056
3501 St., Cronan Ct., $259,900 138-07-713-028
3705 Spring Shadow Rd., $325,000 137-12-612-052
3725 Misty Falls St., $222,000 138-08-611-058
3732 Dustin Lee St., $290,000 138-07-624-005
3821 Crema Ct., $235,000 138-09-516-001
3916 Deluge Dr., $272,500 137-12-114-236
4004 Hazel Brooks St., $310,500 138-04-815-064
4225 Silver Magic Ct., $175,500 138-03-312-040
7405 Enchanted Hills Dr., $346,900 138-03-211-032
7912 Howard Dade Ave., $240,000 138-09-511-057
8180 W Red Coach Ave., $254,500 163-31-515-002
8413 Blue Island Ave., $170,000 138-09-313-017
9149 Baysinger Dr., $305,000 138-08-220-019
89130
4112 Tyler William Ln., $275,000 138-01-810-037
4505 Florentine Ct., $229,900 138-01-215-035
4613 Gonzales Dr., $277,000 138-01-115-013
5045 Dancing Lights Ave., $217,500 125-25-812-071
5324 Bright Sky Ct., $205,000 125-25-710-118
5408 Pepperpike Ave., $161,000 125-25-312-008
5604 Beach Mill Way, $182,000 125-36-311-062
5605 Beach Mill Way, $190,000 125-36-311-022
5616 Pepperpike Ave., $166,000 125-25-311-005
5712 Arroyo Dunes Ave., $230,000 125-36-111-019
5836 Round Castle St., $212,000 125-27-312-031
5937 Royal Castle Ln., $235,000 125-27-715-038
6411 Hook Creek Ct., $335,000 125-35-310-089
6413 Break Point Ave., $289,900 125-35-216-003
6508 Gray Juniper Ave., $315,000 125-35-111-072
6817 Rancho Santa Fe Dr., $155,000 125-34-612-049
6868 Sky Pointe Dr., #2032, $102,500 125-21-213-128
89131
10328 Nordic Valley Ct., $287,500 125-04-612-028
4925 Soaring Springs Ave., $232,500 125-13-720-023
5915 Goss Ranch Ct., $345,000 125-12-113-036
6058 Burleson Ranch Rd., $129,150 124-19-312-218
6868 Sky Pointe Dr., #2087, $137,000 125-21-213-177
7011 Jurani St., $426,500 125-22-114-001
7095 Wolf Rivers Ave., $365,000 125-15-811-007
7209 Jack Russell St., $270,000 125-13-411-044
7501 Mountain Quail Ave., $102,000 125-21-213-097
7520 Wandering St., $218,000 125-16-313-014
7612 Twisted Pine Ave., $287,000 125-16-716-011
7729 White Grass Ave., $187,500 125-16-714-042
7808 Evident Ct., $220,000 125-21-512-022
7865 Midnight Ride St., $287,500 125-13-110-001
7905 Canyon Grove Ct., $180,000 125-16-816-023
8017 Villa Armando St., $332,500 125-09-815-013
8039 Denevin St., $225,000 126-13-816-119
8071 Villa Cano St., $300,000 125-09-810-042
8101 Pursuit Ct., $172,000 125-16-412-016
8105 Turbys Treehouse Pl., $407,500 125-04-213-011
8204 Impatients Ave., $292,000 125-16-212-042
8236 Calico Wind St., $205,000 125-12-710-010
8313 Glistening Dew Ct., $349,000 125-09-310-027
8413 Chapman Ravine St., $235,000 124-26-313-002
8632 Palomino Ranch St., $239,900 125-12-510-017
8749 Dodds Canyon St., $214,000 125-12-512-030
9021 Bart St., $170,000 124-26-212-083
89134
1008 Pro Players Dr., $370,000 138-29-211-013
10301 Junction Hill Dr., $189,500 137-13-610-001
10413 Willamette Pl., $324,900 137-24-512-163
10532 Button Willow Dr., $505,000 137-13-410-008
10701 Button Willow Dr., $355,000 137-13-410-019
10832 Hot Oak Springs Ave., $260,000 137-14-811-010
2105 Golden Lotus Dr., $480,000 138-20-210-016
2129 Fawn Ridge St., $434,000 137-24-621-005
2524 Desert Butte Dr., $280,000 138-17-811-048
2604 Hanging Rock Dr., $350,000 137-13-311-079
2909 Fitzroy Dr., $222,000 137-13-211-009
2916 High Range Dr., $410,000 137-13-714-003
2920 Hawksdale Dr., $185,000 138-18-213-119
8800 Valley Creek Dr., $300,000 138-20-613-035
8817 Stoney Point Dr., $245,000 138-17-612-041
9004 Thornbury Ln., $784,000 138-20-316-012
9233 White Tail Dr., $220,000 138-21-821-041
89135
10266 Bright Harbor Ave., $365,000 164-13-515-020
10406 Melodia Magico Ave., $334,000 164-24-513-032
10464 Acclamato Ave., $380,000 164-24-721-036
11009 Bellatrix Ct., $314,000 164-13-216-001
11082 Zarod Rd., $449,000 164-14-517-014
11681 Glowing Sunset Ln., $955,000 164-14-112-029
11700 W Charleston Blvd., #170-435, $410,000 163-05-320-004
11700 W Charleston Blvd., #170-83, $185,000 163-31-411-087
1639 Shady Elm St., $385,000 164-01-612-041
2087 Orchard Mist., St., $929,000 164-02-219-003
3338 Mission Creek Ct., $505,000 164-14-513-015
3670 Moonlit Rain Dr., $342,500 164-13-214-033
5346 Thistle Wind Dr., $192,500 138-34-412-045
5433 Nettle Way, $311,000 164-25-714-006
5452 Indian Cedar Dr., $327,000 164-25-714-031
5570 Candle Pine Way, $385,000 164-25-813-174
5676 Granollers Dr., $330,000 164-36-517-006
89138
1016 Douglas Flat Pl., $275,000 137-34-814-008
1073 Oak Fair St., $490,000 125-14-305-004
11228 Silent Hawk Ln., $286,000 137-35-621-024
11405 Orazio Dr., $545,000 137-26-415-007
11717 Via Esperanza Ave., $375,000 137-34-612-001
12255 Avalon Canyon Ct., $108,000 179-08-514-009
313 Elder View Dr., $540,000 137-27-417-010
404 Lake Windemere St., $775,000 137-35-115-020
417 Lorelei Rock St., $750,000 137-35-117-006
89139
3260 W Meranto Ave., $400,000 177-20-301-010
4195 W Torino Ave., $675,000 177-18-801-024
4664 Deer Forest Ave., $283,000 177-18-410-041
4998 Lavaliere Ave., $256,000 176-12-618-025
5385 Coral Ribbon Ave., $209,000 176-12-611-105
5872 Lambert Bridge Ave., $239,000 176-24-411-345
6270 Lapilli Ave., $184,900 176-11-511-081
6358 White Heron Ct., $190,000 176-05-415-071
6638 Melodic Ct., $252,000 176-14-110-044
6796 Boccelli Ct., $295,000 176-14-215-024
7372 Carrot Ridge St., $199,000 176-11-110-052
7568 Slipstream St., $244,900 176-11-614-219
7583 Aurora Glow St., $338,451 176-11-311-008
7656 Rustic Galleon St., $250,000 176-11-614-025
7972 Imperial Treasure St., $192,500 176-12-411-077
8047 Kintori Junction St., $265,000 176-11-414-007
8085 Coronado Coast St., $370,000 176-11-810-104
8454 Loxton Cellars St., $295,000 177-18-215-107
8849 Palm Creek Ct., $265,000 176-13-810-064
8965 Mohawk St., $140,000 176-24-501-021
9391 Maple Red Ct., $245,000 176-24-310-083
89141
10420 Melon Cactus St., $208,500 176-25-816-067
10434 Gabaldon St., $270,000 176-25-410-019
10769 Bramante Dr., $290,000 177-31-614-022
10842 Palliser Bay Dr., $256,500 177-31-613-058
10880 Toscano Gardens St., $275,000 177-32-218-002
10945 Dornoch Castle St., $335,000 177-31-712-027
10955 Ampus Pl., $199,500 176-36-313-047
10992 Laureldale Ct., $475,000 176-36-717-020
11079 Kilkerran Ct., $575,000 177-31-713-003
11105 Deluna St., $239,900 177-32-417-070
11582 Bollinger Ln., $153,800 138-35-610-010
6446 Fulton Meadows Ave., $215,000 176-35-511-009
89142
2227 Caravelle St., $200,000 161-04-411-032
2744 Clove Bud Dr., $166,000 161-09-210-062
5286 Champions Ave., $189,000 161-04-413-039
5751 Ballinger Dr., $196,500 161-04-713-008
6009 Flowering Plum Ave., $152,900 161-03-111-048
6043 Flowering Plum Ave., $185,000 161-03-111-044
6137 Wild Berry Dr., $175,000 161-03-215-032
6265 Berry Patch Way, $215,000 161-03-812-016
6387 Apple Orchard Dr., $187,000 161-03-715-022
89143
7925 Green Pine St., $189,000 125-17-518-025
8109 Ivy Hollow Ct., $305,000 125-08-811-046
8265 Apple Spice St., $200,000 125-08-323-048
8421 Winterchase Pl., $269,000 125-07-714-012
8433 Radiant Ruby Ave., $243,000 125-08-812-090
8817 Pine Pitch Dr., $223,000 125-17-115-022
9001 Crooked Shell Ave., $217,000 125-08-411-018
9008 Pine Mission Ave., $227,000 125-08-216-002
9029 Barium Rock Ave., $90,000 138-36-117-033
89144
1009 Corsica Ln., $302,500 137-25-612-002
10333 Pompei Pl., $300,000 137-25-612-120
10453 Warwick Falls Ct., $359,900 137-25-412-019
10521 Serenade Pointe Ave., $230,000 137-24-314-020
10748 Balsam Creek Ave., $415,000 137-36-211-058
10858 Carbonia Ct., $290,000 137-36-216-029
11017 Sonoma Creek Ct., $260,000 137-26-715-055
11032 Edina Ct., $530,000 137-35-612-002
325 Sonoma Valley St., $275,000 137-26-812-034
418 Red Canvas Pl., $228,000 137-25-714-092
564 Sierra Morena St., $239,900 137-26-615-017
637 Bear Grass St., $279,500 137-36-313-004
89145
1029 Bannockburn St., $265,000 138-31-816-048
417 Pinecliff Dr., $198,000 138-34-214-061
7120 Michael Collins Pl., $209,000 138-34-412-009
9160 Worsley Park Pl., $320,000 138-32-211-010
9213 Dalmahoy Pl., $340,000 138-31-615-068
89146
1385 Westwind Rd., $245,000 163-01-105-014
3215 Westwind Rd., $624,900 163-12-406-001
3224 Moonflower Dr., $279,900 163-12-814-022
5216 Del Rey Ave., $196,000 163-01-512-042
5860 Coley Ave., $365,000 163-12-302-008
6180 Edna Ave., $180,000 138-02-110-070
89147
10001 Peace Way, #2289, $120,000 163-19-314-038
10010 Lemon Valley Ave., $183,000 163-22-313-013
3726 Penedos Dr., $235,000 163-17-712-004
3770 Moss Ridge Ct., $608,000 137-34-211-004
3805 Spruceview Ct., $235,235 163-15-314-041
3922 Starfield Ln., $185,000 163-18-812-012
4210 Night Star St., $230,000 124-20-711-077
4643 Nocera St., $188,000 163-19-310-040
4727 Beaconsfield St., $300,000 163-22-317-023
4735 S Jensen St., $32,200 139-13-410-057
4778 Essen Ct., $209,000 163-20-416-021
7479 Silver Leaf Way, $192,000 163-22-113-173
8367 W Flamingo, #101, $198,000 163-06-316-030
9050 W Tropicana Ave., #1140, $216,000 163-20-417-140
9270 Starcross Ln., $279,000 163-17-219-010
9619 Gisborn Dr., $275,000 163-19-711-024
89148
159 Rusty Plank Ave., $275,000 176-08-216-012
162 Wicked Wedge Way, $280,000 176-08-316-001
286 Brushy Creek Ave., $40,000 140-18-211-032
409 Lake Windemere, $565,000 177-06-812-002
5522 Coral Gate St., $320,000 163-30-415-069
5548 Tackett St., $460,000 163-30-810-009
5945 Moon Garden St., $235,000 176-20-512-018
6053 Folksong Ct., $182,000 177-16-601-031
64 Chateau Whistler Ct., $172,000 138-21-716-044
6730 Gold Yarrow St., $258,000 176-05-211-032
8757 Poetic Justice Ct., $197,500 176-05-816-020
8786 Brindisi Park Ave., $222,500 176-20-613-054
8811 Peace Treaty Ave., $184,000 176-05-816-053
8824 Brindisi Park Ave., $203,000 176-20-613-012
8875 Winter Sky Ave., $225,000 163-32-611-023
8902 Bonneville Peak Ct., $300,000 176-17-811-064
8985 S Durango Dr., #2132, $147,000 176-20-514-056
9224 Monterey Cliffs Ave., $248,000 176-05-310-008
9265 W Russell Rd., #A153, $415,000 163-12-407-010
9330 W Maule Ave., #135, $139,000 176-05-219-067
9468 Kaufman Rd., $262,000 163-30-811-030
9596 Fresh Crown Ct., $255,000 176-06-514-011
9765 Overlook Ridge Ave., $218,000 163-31-812-023
9832 Shadymill Ave., $328,000 163-30-217-028
89149
5036 Portraits Pl., $250,000 125-34-711-025
6448 Trautman Ct., $312,000 125-19-811-017
6789 Bristle Falls St., $298,888 125-19-310-002
7602 Sudan Ct., $235,000 125-34-215-003
7608 Sonora View St., $235,000 125-18-618-009
7649 Rolling View Dr., #201, $210,000 125-33-513-052
7789 Buckwood Ct., $271,900 125-33-511-057
8220 Fawn Brook Ct., $335,000 125-21-311-136
8228 Fawn Heather Ct., $335,000 125-21-312-033
8572 Vellozia Ct., $217,000 125-20-712-084
8968 Bernice Ct., $195,000 125-20-115-129
9029 Leading Ct., $200,000 125-17-310-265
9111 Dancing Snow Ct., $126,000 125-17-412-037
9117 Ripple Ridge Ave., #102, $167,000 125-17-412-023
9124 Tailor Made Ave., $165,000 125-17-210-403
9360 Oxbow Lake Ave., $385,000 125-18-813-161
9380 Thunder Basin Ave., $225,000 124-24-411-042
9412 Teton Ridge Ave., $250,000 125-19-613-068
9429 Plover Falls Ave., $218,500 125-18-510-065
89156
1626 Candice St., $155,000 139-10-411-161
1866 Pasadena Blvd., $134,000 140-22-410-002
2436 Paddock Ln., $180,000 140-15-823-037
3156 Emerald Creek Dr., $188,500 140-15-514-093
5710 Deer Valley Dr., $177,000 140-21-811-001
6244 Mount Rainier Ave., $166,811 138-09-413-076
6360 High Sierra Ave., $221,000 161-11-112-038
6394 Venus Vale Ct., $182,500 140-15-814-025
6563 Fallona Ave., $195,000 140-22-614-044
6791 Tiffollo Ln., $155,000 140-23-110-044
7117 Polita Ct., $480,000 140-23-812-020
89166
10339 Pima Crossing Ave., $280,000 126-24-514-042
10404 Burkehaven Ave., $322,000 126-13-815-009
10609 Kennedy Peak Ln., $234,900 126-13-113-110
10613 Bandera Mountain Ln., $225,000 126-13-113-042
10739 Merrimack Ave., $239,900 126-24-315-104
10742 Cather Ave., $267,000 126-24-315-156
10757 Red Badge Ave., $254,000 126-24-214-043
10820 Cather Ave., $256,000 126-24-315-165
6525 Grand Concourse St., $274,000 126-24-411-060
7506 Captain Palmer Ct., $113,000 140-21-110-020
8261 Begonia Blush Dr., $223,000 125-07-713-011
8284 Brilliant Pompon Pl., $195,000 125-07-713-019
89169
1595 Palma Vista Ave., $125,000 162-11-312-060
205 E Harmon Ave., #201, $92,500 162-21-710-032
3188 Brazos St., $220,500 162-11-811-034
3237 Seneca Dr., $165,000 162-11-810-048
89178
10103 Deep Glen St., $207,000 176-29-711-010
593 Brompton St., $195,500 176-18-614-035
7211 Childers Ave., $329,000 176-27-813-028
7237 Cabarita Ave., $245,000 176-27-711-042
753 Canary Wharf Dr., $380,000 176-18-615-049
7744 Windy Meadow Ave., $440,000 176-27-410-061
7945 Valladolid Ave., $234,000 176-28-613-140
8141 Luna Sera Ave., $477,500 176-21-811-112
8308 Nelson Ridge Ln., $388,500 176-28-211-156
8972 Fox Season Ave., $240,000 176-29-611-118
8985 Catfish St.,ream Ave., $241,150 176-20-712-030
9174 Parkstone Ave., $252,500 176-29-214-017
9257 National Park Dr., $230,000 176-29-311-027
9274 Alta Monte Ct., $274,000 176-29-213-059
9434 Crimson Sky St., $185,000 176-20-312-026
9449 Bachelors Fortune St., $226,000 176-20-311-009
9707 Mount Del Mar St., $325,000 176-29-512-066
9823 Lime Tree St., $215,000 176-29-111-140
9874 November Rain St., $215,000 176-29-111-103
89179
10524 La Campana St., $74,000 161-30-112-026
10598 Cliff Lake St., $285,000 176-34-511-162
7131 Hickory Post Ave., $239,000 176-34-812-028
7371 Cobbhan Dr., $240,000 176-34-310-117
7546 Perla Del Mar Ave., $219,000 176-34-114-025
7682 Jasmine Falls Dr., $220,000 176-34-117-102
7717 Canyon Diablo Rd., $301,000 176-34-311-006
10076 Ashiem St., $185,000 177-34-712-009
10115 Cupids Dart St., $263,000 177-27-310-172
1049 Wild Fern Ct., $270,000 178-16-210-005
11669 Nardo Ct., $250,000 191-04-613-005
1472 Shadow Haven Ln., $225,000 177-26-310-039
2334 Yellowstone Creek Dr., #101, $170,000 177-26-616-133
64 Lockheed Ave., $182,000 191-04-415-028
971 Coronado Peak Ave., $217,500 177-34-510-024
9999 Princess Cut St., $128,000 177-27-811-033
HENDERSON
89002
1050 Royal Skyline St., $322,000 179-31-610-017
1144 Denman Valley St., $305,000 179-31-317-011
1152 Prevost Pass, $180,311 179-34-711-014
1155 Heavenly Harvest Pl., #1, $136,500 179-34-713-115
1190 Merlin Ct., $230,000 179-28-511-002
1217 Grove Park St., $256,000 179-31-411-058
1532 Broken Bell Ln., $240,000 179-34-613-010
208 Mako Dr., $225,000 179-30-616-028
2498 Crafty Clint Ln., $149,000 179-34-614-055
331 Quince Ct., $200,000 179-30-714-030
685 Ladywood Ln., $245,000 179-30-515-027
792 Fountain Hills Ave., $250,000 179-29-611-030
801 Ambassador Dr., $256,000 179-29-313-030
846 Grape Vine Ave., $205,000 179-28-211-014
906 Swift Bear St., $295,000 179-28-415-013
951 Mill Run Creek, $142,000 178-01-614-002
5 Mariah Cir., $650,000 175-07-710-007
89011
1085 Via Della Costrella, $349,900 160-32-215-018
1177 Via Casa Palermo, $599,000 160-34-511-039
137 Leaf Tree Ave., $325,000 160-31-510-049
1541 Palm St., $128,000 178-01-312-016
588 Via Baglioni, $65,000 140-05-510-237
727 Boojum Ct., $215,000 178-02-112-070
733 Red Bark Ln., $231,000 161-35-716-014
927 Via Canale Dr., $466,000 160-32-712-029
89012
1329 Calle Cantar, $450,000 178-22-413-026
1452 Verde Triandos Dr., $363,000 178-21-513-009
168 Gannett Peak St., $373,000 178-23-513-064
1799 Mezza Ct., $920,000 178-28-310-003
180 Mountainside Dr., $165,000 161-21-714-201
1809 Tiger Creek Ave., $230,000 178-29-712-031
1837 Cypress Greens Ave., $224,000 178-29-811-107
1921 Patagonia St., $287,000 178-20-613-144
1954 Larkspur Ranch Ct., $151,000 178-30-312-030
2061 Joy View Ln., $220,000 178-29-610-025
209 S Stephanie St., #B179, $518,000 190-19-415-026
2121 High Mesa Dr., $249,900 178-29-112-174
251 S Green Valley Pkwy., #1312, $134,931 138-26-312-003
286 Canyon Spirit Dr., $342,000 178-20-714-021
38 Durango Station Dr., $240,000 178-20-514-118
532 Regents Gate Dr., $1,170,000 178-28-217-040
573 Cypress Gardens Pl., $236,000 178-29-713-192
809 Applecross Ave., $409,000 178-23-211-060
89014
1406 Harmony Hill Dr., $275,000 178-04-515-035
1452 Lodgepole Dr., $275,000 161-33-710-001
1726 Navarre Ln., $256,000 178-09-210-050
1923 Quimper Ct., $440,000 178-05-815-009
1971 Sunset Village Cir., $187,000 178-05-516-005
2248 Heavenly View Dr., $253,500 178-07-510-055
2407 La Estrella St., $210,000 178-06-612-015
2424 Greens Ave., $398,000 178-05-216-004
2431 Marlene Way, $272,000 178-05-213-011
265 Sunshine Springs Ct., $289,000 178-08-713-003
324 Vallarte Dr., $287,900 178-09-210-035
383 Seine Way, Bldg #12, $80,000 178-09-116-074
444 Wedgewood Dr., $375,000 178-05-814-007
452 Raindance Dr., $250,000 178-04-310-139
575 Cervantes Dr., $195,000 178-05-619-026
811 Stillwater Ln., $275,000 161-33-816-008
89015
1005 Center St., $163,900 179-08-611-006
115 Cedar St., $146,500 179-08-310-145
120 Ringlore Dr., $290,000 179-16-111-018
131 Sterling Dr., $187,000 179-17-812-005
229 Red Cloud Ter., $267,000 179-09-312-013
234 Gold St., $102,000 179-18-411-019
268 Sweet Sugar Pine Dr., $215,000 179-20-111-047
424 Emily Crossing Ct., $537,000 179-04-410-004
429 Emily Crossing Ct., $525,000 179-04-410-007
461 Hazel St., $158,000 179-20-110-013
477 Tiger Lily Way, $215,000 178-24-613-007
48 Aldrin Cir., $120,000 179-17-112-011
588 Burton St., $224,000 179-17-411-122
611 Lively Fiesta Way, $239,900 179-21-214-035
660 Jumbled Sage Ct., $215,000 179-20-212-097
810 Zinnia Cir., $229,000 179-09-313-015
918 Strider Dr., $223,500 179-16-110-014
923 Blue Arroyo Dr., $180,000 179-16-110-028
925 N Major Ave., $164,000 179-08-714-063
89044
1980 San Donato Walk, $341,000 191-11-411-025
2147 Gunnison Pl., $369,900 190-17-310-079
2188 Twin Falls Dr., $364,000 190-18-711-005
2344 Neutron Star St., $250,000 190-19-111-056
2389 Sky Watcher St., $245,000 191-13-818-016
2475 Hamonah Dr., $260,000 190-19-318-013
2512 Jada Dr., $202,000 177-27-710-081
2592 Dirleton Pl., $410,000 190-19-310-072
2666 Paris Amour St., $420,000 190-19-714-052
2750 Struan Ave., $62,000 138-23-511-011
2788 Tyndrum Ave., $643,000 191-24-112-014
2879 Ainslie Lake Ave., $316,000 191-24-211-071
3176 Design Cast Walk, $260,000 191-14-514-043
3189 Subtle Color Ave., $335,000 191-14-614-060
89052
10624 S Eastern Ave., #A205, $345,000 191-02-616-021
1350 Villafranca Cir., $1,360,000 191-01-615-006
1494 Fieldbrook St., $227,500 190-06-311-037
1539 Teramo St., $2,200,000 191-01-712-014
1681 Danbury Crossing Dr., $299,900 190-07-119-021
17 Summit Walk Trail, $740,000 190-08-710-031
2158 Sunset Vista Ave., $286,900 178-19-713-008
2202 Ambermill Ct., $375,000 178-30-511-032
2216 Summerwind Cir., $425,000 178-19-812-010
2225 Village Wak Dr., #200, $265,000 137-35-616-026
2273 Laramine River Dr., $298,000 178-31-816-045
2286 Keego Harbor St., $352,000 191-13-411-028
2555 Hampton Rd., #6207, $260,000 190-18-117-103
2560 Purple Heather Pl., $462,000 178-30-219-002
26 Kittansett Loop, $375,000 177-11-711-031
2671 Evening Sky Dr., $475,000 191-12-512-033
2741 Sunlight Creek St., $330,000 177-36-512-019
2805 Maryland Hills Dr., $210,000 177-07-205-007
3052 Whispering Crest Dr., $115,000 177-35-610-058
3680 Toscanella Ave., $415,000 177-34-212-066
464 Wright Way, $222,000 178-24-616-014
48 Conta Costa Pl., $645,000 191-12-711-059
503 Short Crest Ct., $100,500 163-19-612-049
521 Fox Horn Rd., $192,000 125-25-814-035
8 Winding Rd., $126,000 176-03-510-279
871 Coronado Dr., #200, $110,000 139-03-312-033
89074
141 Brightmoor Ct., $418,500 178-25-813-031
1846 Dawn Ridge Ave., $325,500 178-08-814-045
191 Kachina Dr., $275,000 178-16-112-001
2004 Spruce Brook Dr., $399,000 178-17-814-025
2142 Cimarron Hill Dr., $305,000 178-08-422-014
2233 Versailles Ct., $450,000 178-07-712-006
2251 Wigwam Pkwy., #321, $147,000 178-18-714-033
2292 Ramsgate Dr., $219,000 178-18-723-036
2335 Dolphin Ct., $1,300,000 178-07-312-027
242 Crossview St., $285,000 178-10-815-001
246 Elkins Cir., $275,000 178-07-813-009
2513 Hacker Dr., $370,000 178-18-216-028
2807 Richmar Ave., $61,000 162-21-710-038
2807 Tortoise Ct., $290,000 177-13-314-001
2863 Anaheim Ave., $490,000 138-04-214-038
3 Bishopsgate Ter., $350,000 178-18-420-008
3180 Cooper Creek Dr., $341,000 177-24-511-011
35 Glen Eden Ct., $290,000 178-18-414-030
45 Maleena Mesa St., #1825, $52,500 140-23-217-192
67 Megan Dr., $240,000 177-13-726-015
80 N Pecos Rd., #D, $132,500 178-04-311-009
80 Quiet Desert Ln., $205,000 177-13-723-010
NORTH LAS VEGAS
89030
2016 Bangle St., $53,483 139-22-217-017
2304 Flower Ave., $144,999 139-23-712-024
2801 Hickey Ave., $140,000 139-24-311-016
2825 E Tonopah Ave., $65,131 139-24-411-072
3701 Perliter Ave., $100,000 139-24-714-062
816 Glendale Ave., $153,000 139-23-110-060
89031
1605 Council Bluff Ln., $134,883 124-28-211-015
2317 Ridge Back Ct., $304,900 124-29-512-044
2413 Weeping Rock Ave., $214,000 124-32-514-051
2419 Inlet Beach Ct., $210,000 124-29-614-023
341 Colorful Rain Ave., $205,000 124-34-117-024
3413 Cantura Bluff Ave., $240,000 124-29-314-087
3917 China Cloud Dr., $229,500 124-30-612-057
408 Snow Dome Ave., $110,000 138-16-516-122
4429 French Landing Rd., $120,000 124-19-313-027
4469 Colonial Canyon St., $224,000 139-06-614-013
4519 Sunset Crater Ct., $207,000 124-31-226-021
4532 English Lavender Ave., $180,000 124-31-114-125
5033 Paradise Harbor Pl., $185,000 124-32-713-034
5304 Daywood St., $222,000 124-34-610-024
5441 Flying Arrow Pl., $230,000 124-32-112-031
5529 Alvarez St., $161,000 124-34-115-026
5718 Carmel Sand St., $155,000 124-29-410-057
5725 Alta Loma Ct., $208,000 124-29-413-037
5931 Whalers Drift St., $227,000 124-29-710-088
6034 Carmel Bluff St., $197,750 124-30-617-003
6045 Towboat St., #102, $160,000 124-30-211-185
6083 Starpoint Rd., $275,000 124-28-615-055
6260 Highland Gardens Dr., $185,000 124-30-513-027
904 Red Hollow Dr., $265,000 124-28-818-003
89032
1221 Earth Ct., $244,000 139-04-816-023
1815 W Mcdonald Ave., $114,999 139-16-410-224
1848 Snowfire Ave., $200,000 139-04-415-004
2234 Knoll Crest Ave., $237,000 139-05-814-010
3317 Idaho Springs St., $165,000 139-08-411-077
3521 Quiet Pueblo St., $179,900 139-10-311-005
3638 Blue Dawn Dr., $215,000 139-09-618-025
3905 Redfield Ave., $186,000 139-06-812-059
4215 Fino Cir., $215,000 139-06-710-043
4365 Valley Regal Way, $241,000 139-06-312-022
4409 Rippling Brook Dr., $164,900 161-26-310-008
8212 Annual Ridge St., $188,500 176-14-512-026
89081
1221 Jewel Springs Ln., $225,000 124-35-210-083
2759 Alderley Ridge Ave., $205,000 124-25-210-082
2805 Aspen Club Ave., $95,000 140-29-411-166
3024 Madame Plantier Ave., $285,000 124-25-816-049
3132 Gannon Ridge Ave., $215,000 124-25-610-070
3229 Black Jade Ave., $223,000 124-25-713-047
4109 Carol Bailey Ave., $279,900 123-30-710-204
4608 Wheatley Ct., $53,000 139-13-110-053
5010 Sapphire Light St., $205,000 124-35-310-001
5017 Teal Petals St., $250,000 124-35-711-075
5613 Lawrence St., $191,500 124-26-810-004
5665 Clarendon Ln., $240,000 124-25-412-091
5837 Addy Ln., $225,000 124-25-311-063
5916 Buckwood Mote St., $252,900 124-35-110-014
6216 Demille Ct., $239,000 124-25-510-063
725 E La Madre Way, $260,000 124-35-414-017
809 Fiesta Del Rey Ave., $209,000 139-02-117-066
89084
2364 Mourning Warbler Ave., $213,150 124-17-615-080
4012 California Condor Ave., $425,000 124-19-511-154
414 River Glider Ave., $178,000 124-22-411-012
6452 Gentle Falls Ln., $382,000 124-21-411-020
6517 Redshank Ln., $295,000 124-19-810-082
6905 Arcadia Creek St., $345,800 124-20-613-118
89085
4205 Lower Saxon Ave., $330,000 124-07-713-034
89086
2837 Xavier Ridge Ave., $210,000 124-24-412-042
BOULDER CITY
89005
1517 Dorothy Dr., $189,000 186-16-113-045
607 Lido Dr., $695,000 181-28-810-009
642 Mt Bona Way, $107,500 181-33-410-028
CARSON CITY
89705
1051 Topsy Ln., $180,000 125-33-514-007
LAUGHLIN
89029
2885 Shimmering Bay St., $185,000 264-21-318-034
MESQUITE
89027
1649 Lime Wood St., $228,000 001-05-110-007
283 Vineyard Ln., $150,000 001-17-414-014
422 Copper Springs Dr., $225,500 001-08-513-015
438 Highland View Ct., $337,000 001-07-412-003
450 Hillside Dr., Bldg A #422, $142,500 001-17-812-038
725 Ventana Cir., $144,900 001-17-812-024
863 Jackrabbit St., $140,000 001-19-510-077
OVERTON
89040
1297 Heyer St., $270,000 070-11-101-011