Resale Home Sales March 23-29

Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit RJRealEstate.Vegas.

LAS VEGAS

89101

1105 Ingraham St., $144,900, 139-25-610-071

136 Cervantes St., $175,000, 139-35-715-017

1917 Constantine Ave., $159,500, 139-26-711-020

2409 E. Mcwilliams Ave., $150,000, 139-26-811-029

353 E. Bonneville Ave., No. 217, $195,000, 139-34-412-062

89102

2121 Plaza Del Padre, $240,000, 162-05-410-004

2700 Burton Ave., $365,000, 162-05-611-005

2851 S. Valley View Blvd., No. 1047, $114,900, 162-07-612-002

6505 Obannon Drive, $275,300, 163-02-413-005

89103

3567 Arville St., No. 709-B, $76,000, 162-18-211-089

4200 S. Valley View Blvd., #3120, $85,000, 162-20-111-024

4241 Gannet Circle, No. 208, $105,000, 162-18-617-144

4861 S .Torrey Pines Drive, No. 101, $71,000, 163-23-416-013

5415 W. Harmon Ave., No. 1185, $105,000, 163-24-714-027

6259 Silverfield Drive, $113,300, 163-23-710-046

89104

1036 Howard Dr., $170,000, 162-03-718-023

1504 Wesley St., $215,000, 161-05-210-025

1816 Silver Birch Ln., $150,000, 162-01-711-007

1908 Ardmore St., $129,000, 162-01-310-150

2006 Santa Rita Dr., $182,600, 162-02-312-029

2120 Franklin Ave., $123,000, 162-01-210-015

916 Hassett Ave., $142,000, 162-03-712-013

89106

100 N. City Parkway, No. 1700, $400,000, 139-32-802-014

1008 Mezpah St., $136,000, 139-29-611-024

1072 Miller Ave., $120,000, 139-21-510-062

1213 M St., $143,000, 139-28-602-004

1214 Tumbleweed Ave., $160,000, 139-29-112-127

1555 Balzar Ave., No. 111, $167,000, 139-20-811-019

1712 Robin St., $180,000, 139-20-810-022

209 Woodley St., $180,500, 139-32-514-022

216 Elliott Ave., $139,000, 139-22-312-017

637 Craig Creek Ave., $120,000, 139-28-613-022

89107

228 Desert View St., $459,900, 163-06-318-012

233 Falcon Lane, $153,900, 138-36-120-043

313 Bent Creek Drive, $195,000, 138-34-616-025

4830 Nebraska Ave., $130,000, 138-25-812-160

494 Fallwood Lane, $147,900, 138-36-612-011

5204 Summerglade Drive, $155,000, 138-36-611-067

5300 Easy Place, $125,000, 138-36-710-022

5300 Overland Ave., $172,000, 138-25-710-001

5812 Iris Ave., $142,000, 138-25-312-005

6013 W. Washington Ave., $145,000, 138-25-311-002

6109 Preston Circle, $149,000, 138-35-718-029

617 Slayton Drive, $135,000, 161-04-617-008

6441 Ironbark Lane, $110,000, 138-26-314-116

708 Sea Pines Lane, $139,000, 139-30-313-009

848 N. Rainbow Blvd., No. 1615, $135,000, 125-17-412-064

89108

1224 Coral Isle Way, $111,563, 138-26-212-001

1452 N. Jones Blvd., $100,000, 138-25-111-016

2128 Bavington Drive, No. A, $85,000, 138-23-210-053

2204 La Sombra St., $178,900,138-23-517-046

2451 N. Rainbow Blvd., No. 2139, $78,500, 138-15-811-283

2912 Drury St., $180,000, 138-14-211-017

3433 Ruth Drive, $160,000, 161-18-511-044

3628 Broxburn St., $225,000, 138-11-212-041

4000 Miramia Drive, $148,000, 138-02-415-002

4129 Compass Rose Way, $175,000, 138-03-815-001

4136 Broadriver Drive, $147,750, 138-03-814-059

4410 Marlena Circle, $240,000, 138-01-515-023

4805 Apawana Lane, $108,000, 138-25-613-041

5482 Alfred Drive, $250,000, 138-13-313-012

6205 Rosalita Ave., $118,000, 138-23-517-016

6305 Anza Lane, $125,000, 138-14-811-073

6316 Cambria Ave., $175,000, 138-23-519-037

6356 W. Gowan Road, $302,500, 138-11-610-063

6537 Chardonay Way, $210,000, 138-11-210-159

6605 Joe Michael Way, $210,000, 138-11-211-002

6645 Buckskin Ave., $300,000, 138-11-402-004

6648 Prospect Claim Court, $118,000, 138-23-411-019

6708 Greydawn Drive, $155,000, 138-03-713-006

6721 Megan Ave., $177,000, 138-10-612-018

89109

125 Wildshire Way, $390,000, 190-18-514-020

89110

1040 Bombay Court, $178,000, 140-28-712-037

1328 N. Sloan Lane, $255,000, 140-27-214-024

4525 Montebello Ave., $180,000, 140-32-210-041

5836 Dunedin Court, $219,000, 140-28-814-019

5985 Bushra Court, $188,000, 140-34-312-035

6131 Babson Ave., $260,000, 140-27-210-035

900 Hunnicut St., $175,000, 140-30-611-022

932 Winchester St., $200,000, 140-28-813-005

89113

5 Ventana Canyon Drive, $290,000, 162-11-411-051

5061 Breakers Lane, $310,000, 163-27-114-004

5803 Rainbow Trout Court, $351,000, 163-33-111-012

7134 Mission Hills Drive, $290,000, 163-27-510-061

7263 Plantanus Road, $210,900, 176-10-511-094

7308 Forest Village Ave., $215,000, 176-15-610-067

7520 S. Durango Drive, No. 130, $215,000, 176-18-616-052

7537 Stray Horse Ave., $80,000, 162-25-114-061

7556 Grist Mill Court, $237,500, 163-27-410-021

7751 Bear Ridge St., $505,000, 176-10-714-052

7982 Carson Creek St., $465,000, 176-10-812-008

8000 Badura Ave., No. 2128, $83,700, 163-28-812-143

8074 Spencer Butte Court, $255,500, 176-15-210-014

8078 Bosco Bay Ave., $150,000, 163-22-711-026

8354 Silverdale Ave., $235,000, 163-33-112-080

8357 Raven Ave., $720,000, 176-21-101-041

89115

2671 San Domingo Lane, $149,000, 140-18-313-037

3801 Melbourne Way, $155,000, 140-07-117-039

3962 Steinbeck Drive, $148,000, 140-07-512-118

4028 Linley Court, $154,500, 140-06-814-026

4109 Studio St., $135,000, 140-05-411-011

4201 Shining Star Lane, $143,000, 140-06-313-022

4421 Faberge Ave., $120,000, 140-08-112-064

89117

10009 Calabasas Ave., $222,500, 163-06-221-014

2004 Marble Gorge Drive, $370,000, 163-06-312-002

2625 S. Durango Dive, No. 102, $117,000, 125-18-616-034

3065 S. Tioga Way, $365,000, 137-24-513-010

3336 Sonterra Circle, $159,900, 138-28-617-038

3369 Graceful Orchid St., $241,000, 137-24-417-046

7158 Purple Iris Ave., $431,888, 163-15-512-015

7428 Silver Palm Ave., $805,000, 163-03-210-042

8408 Omar Court, $329,000, 163-04-214-014

8921 Desert Bay Drive, $280,000, 163-17-510-075

9000 Quiet Cove Way, $255,000, 163-08-411-038

9225 W. Charleston Blvd., No. 2014, $239,000, 163-28-110-037

9325 W. Desert Inn Rd., No. 286, $120,000, 138-33-320-019

89118

4180 W. Badura Ave., $331,500, 177-06-702-013

5250 S. Rainbow Blvd., No. 1129, $106,497, 163-26-214-257

5273 Steinbrenner Lane, $110,000, 163-25-216-030

5525 Mount Diablo Drive, $126,000, 162-18-412-016

5720 Mann St., $87,000, 163-12-610-024

6349 Foothill Blvd., $208,000, 163-26-513-030

6435 Karms Park Court, $575,000, 041-27-501-008

7115 Rogers St., $415,000, 177-06-402-004

89119

1184 Westminster Ave., $86,000, 162-27-712-018

1594 Travois Circle, $433,000, 162-23-312-007

1641 Crystal Shadows Circle, $204,000, 177-02-420-034

1710 Crystal Shadows Circle, $193,000, 177-02-420-042

5171 Caliente St., No. 133, $70,000, 162-26-217-065

5544 Spencer, $70,080, 161-07-610-032

7242 Walnut Ridge Circle, $197,000, 177-02-120-069

89120

3164 Rabbit Creek Drive, $272,000, 177-12-515-040

3645 E. Quail Ave., $289,000, 161-31-105-003

4599 Bobbye Ave., $235,000, 161-29-318-010

4744 Fairfax Ave., $140,000, 161-29-611-014

5581 Mcleod Drive, $100,000, 177-21-113-393

89121

3115 Cabachon Ave., $215,000, 162-12-715-008

3332 Duece St., $128,000, 162-13-110-046

3569 Florrie Ave., $182,000, 161-17-210-009

3743 Decade St., $169,000, 161-18-310-183

3792 Decade St., $124,000, 161-18-310-141

3840 Azui Place, $219,000, 161-17-312-051

4150 Hazelcrest Drive, $162,888, 161-19-516-061

4236 Rimcrest Road, $185,000, 161-19-516-026

4312 Segovia Terrace, $277,000, 161-20-210-015

4319 Gibraltar Way, $265,000, 161-20-212-012

4354 Annie Oakley Drive, $200,000, 161-19-617-005

4479 Casa Blanca St., $150,000, 161-17-312-068

4823 El Tesoro Ave., $216,000, 161-20-510-017

89122

3495 Old Course St., $190,000, 161-16-511-042

3503 Greenwood Springs Drive, $195,000, 161-15-613-003

3529 Lost Hills Drive, $70,000, 161-16-210-488

3584 Ashford Grove St., $160,000, 161-15-711-026

3725 Kit Fox St., $214,000, 161-15-712-079

3766 Waynesvill St., $234,000, 161-16-714-042

3776 Tack St., $225,000, 161-15-312-043

3786 Waynesvill St., $263,000, 161-16-712-040

5062 Blanton Drive,$128,500, 161-21-411-092

5320 Portavilla Court, No. 101, $83,000, 161-27-310-217

5453 Brass Hills Court, $182,500, 161-34-618-008

5543 Box Cars Court, No. 101, $132,500, 161-21-815-139

5550 Box Cars Court, No. 102, $145,090, 161-21-815-146

6076 Wheat Penny Ave., $200,000, 161-15-310-037

6095 Moonlight Sonata Ave., $235,000, 161-15-411-006

6457 Wild Chive Ave., $194,000, 161-15-814-049

89123

1061 Fan Coral Ave., $232,500, 177-22-516-007

1077 Aspen Valley Ave., $320,000, 177-22-614-037

1916 Mt. Carmel Ave., $245,000, 177-14-611-020

1929 E. Wigwam Ave., $337,000, 177-14-701-002

432 Macbrey Drive, $215,000, 177-15-218-018

556 Solstice Ave., $233,000, 177-22-410-040

688 Roddenberry Ave., $294,000, 177-22-111-031

7410 Falcon Rock Drive, $270,000, 177-11-111-037

7724 Foredawn Drive, $119,500, 161-07-417-038

7809 Brook Valley Drive, $290,000, 177-11-311-070

8445 S. Las Vegas Blvd., No. 2141, $220,000, 177-21-617-019

8770 Quintane Lane, $340,000, 177-15-415-047

9052 San Martin St., $173,500, 178-10-811-028

9208 Black Slate St., $217,500, 177-21-610-009

9464 Island Dawn St., $116,000, 177-27-716-029

9522 Ensworth St., $235,000, 177-20-811-014

89124

3935 White Fir Way, $117,000, 177-27-115-100

89125

11294 Winter Cottage Place, $167,000, 139-08-611-021

89128

1512 Blackcombe St., #103, $143,000, 138-28-513-055

1740 Picaro Ct., $215,000, 138-21-715-031

1745 Picaro Ct., $198,500, 138-21-715-026

1801 Aztec Cliffs Ct., $212,000, 138-30-515-009

7581 Kerr Lake Ct., $159,000, 138-27-118-081

7640 Rockfield Dr., $227,000, 178-10-614-079

8012 Villa Finestra Dr., $259,950 138-16-118-002

8116 Hercules Dr., $215,000 138-28-116-026

8124 Bay Harbor Dr., $401,000 138-16-116-010

8216 Dolphin Bay Ct., $230,000 138-16-314-061

8309 Hydra Ln., $170,000 138-28-112-026

904 Boulder Springs Dr., #102, $91,500 138-28-610-006

911 Scarlet Ridge Dr., $177,000 138-28-617-049

916 Nevada Sky St., $152,000 138-28-222-043

89129

10221 Crystal Arch Ave., $330,000 137-12-715-045

10524 Shiny Skies, $152,000 138-30-114-034

10732 Dedham Ct., $240,000 137-12-113-034

10761 Tuckermans Ave., $230,000 137-01-114-044

3328 Buffalo Narrows Cir., $225,000 138-10-410-056

3501 St., Cronan Ct., $259,900 138-07-713-028

3705 Spring Shadow Rd., $325,000 137-12-612-052

3725 Misty Falls St., $222,000 138-08-611-058

3732 Dustin Lee St., $290,000 138-07-624-005

3821 Crema Ct., $235,000 138-09-516-001

3916 Deluge Dr., $272,500 137-12-114-236

4004 Hazel Brooks St., $310,500 138-04-815-064

4225 Silver Magic Ct., $175,500 138-03-312-040

7405 Enchanted Hills Dr., $346,900 138-03-211-032

7912 Howard Dade Ave., $240,000 138-09-511-057

8180 W Red Coach Ave., $254,500 163-31-515-002

8413 Blue Island Ave., $170,000 138-09-313-017

9149 Baysinger Dr., $305,000 138-08-220-019

89130

4112 Tyler William Ln., $275,000 138-01-810-037

4505 Florentine Ct., $229,900 138-01-215-035

4613 Gonzales Dr., $277,000 138-01-115-013

5045 Dancing Lights Ave., $217,500 125-25-812-071

5324 Bright Sky Ct., $205,000 125-25-710-118

5408 Pepperpike Ave., $161,000 125-25-312-008

5604 Beach Mill Way, $182,000 125-36-311-062

5605 Beach Mill Way, $190,000 125-36-311-022

5616 Pepperpike Ave., $166,000 125-25-311-005

5712 Arroyo Dunes Ave., $230,000 125-36-111-019

5836 Round Castle St., $212,000 125-27-312-031

5937 Royal Castle Ln., $235,000 125-27-715-038

6411 Hook Creek Ct., $335,000 125-35-310-089

6413 Break Point Ave., $289,900 125-35-216-003

6508 Gray Juniper Ave., $315,000 125-35-111-072

6817 Rancho Santa Fe Dr., $155,000 125-34-612-049

6868 Sky Pointe Dr., #2032, $102,500 125-21-213-128

89131

10328 Nordic Valley Ct., $287,500 125-04-612-028

4925 Soaring Springs Ave., $232,500 125-13-720-023

5915 Goss Ranch Ct., $345,000 125-12-113-036

6058 Burleson Ranch Rd., $129,150 124-19-312-218

6868 Sky Pointe Dr., #2087, $137,000 125-21-213-177

7011 Jurani St., $426,500 125-22-114-001

7095 Wolf Rivers Ave., $365,000 125-15-811-007

7209 Jack Russell St., $270,000 125-13-411-044

7501 Mountain Quail Ave., $102,000 125-21-213-097

7520 Wandering St., $218,000 125-16-313-014

7612 Twisted Pine Ave., $287,000 125-16-716-011

7729 White Grass Ave., $187,500 125-16-714-042

7808 Evident Ct., $220,000 125-21-512-022

7865 Midnight Ride St., $287,500 125-13-110-001

7905 Canyon Grove Ct., $180,000 125-16-816-023

8017 Villa Armando St., $332,500 125-09-815-013

8039 Denevin St., $225,000 126-13-816-119

8071 Villa Cano St., $300,000 125-09-810-042

8101 Pursuit Ct., $172,000 125-16-412-016

8105 Turbys Treehouse Pl., $407,500 125-04-213-011

8204 Impatients Ave., $292,000 125-16-212-042

8236 Calico Wind St., $205,000 125-12-710-010

8313 Glistening Dew Ct., $349,000 125-09-310-027

8413 Chapman Ravine St., $235,000 124-26-313-002

8632 Palomino Ranch St., $239,900 125-12-510-017

8749 Dodds Canyon St., $214,000 125-12-512-030

9021 Bart St., $170,000 124-26-212-083

89134

1008 Pro Players Dr., $370,000 138-29-211-013

10301 Junction Hill Dr., $189,500 137-13-610-001

10413 Willamette Pl., $324,900 137-24-512-163

10532 Button Willow Dr., $505,000 137-13-410-008

10701 Button Willow Dr., $355,000 137-13-410-019

10832 Hot Oak Springs Ave., $260,000 137-14-811-010

2105 Golden Lotus Dr., $480,000 138-20-210-016

2129 Fawn Ridge St., $434,000 137-24-621-005

2524 Desert Butte Dr., $280,000 138-17-811-048

2604 Hanging Rock Dr., $350,000 137-13-311-079

2909 Fitzroy Dr., $222,000 137-13-211-009

2916 High Range Dr., $410,000 137-13-714-003

2920 Hawksdale Dr., $185,000 138-18-213-119

8800 Valley Creek Dr., $300,000 138-20-613-035

8817 Stoney Point Dr., $245,000 138-17-612-041

9004 Thornbury Ln., $784,000 138-20-316-012

9233 White Tail Dr., $220,000 138-21-821-041

89135

10266 Bright Harbor Ave., $365,000 164-13-515-020

10406 Melodia Magico Ave., $334,000 164-24-513-032

10464 Acclamato Ave., $380,000 164-24-721-036

11009 Bellatrix Ct., $314,000 164-13-216-001

11082 Zarod Rd., $449,000 164-14-517-014

11681 Glowing Sunset Ln., $955,000 164-14-112-029

11700 W Charleston Blvd., #170-435, $410,000 163-05-320-004

11700 W Charleston Blvd., #170-83, $185,000 163-31-411-087

1639 Shady Elm St., $385,000 164-01-612-041

2087 Orchard Mist., St., $929,000 164-02-219-003

3338 Mission Creek Ct., $505,000 164-14-513-015

3670 Moonlit Rain Dr., $342,500 164-13-214-033

5346 Thistle Wind Dr., $192,500 138-34-412-045

5433 Nettle Way, $311,000 164-25-714-006

5452 Indian Cedar Dr., $327,000 164-25-714-031

5570 Candle Pine Way, $385,000 164-25-813-174

5676 Granollers Dr., $330,000 164-36-517-006

89138

1016 Douglas Flat Pl., $275,000 137-34-814-008

1073 Oak Fair St., $490,000 125-14-305-004

11228 Silent Hawk Ln., $286,000 137-35-621-024

11405 Orazio Dr., $545,000 137-26-415-007

11717 Via Esperanza Ave., $375,000 137-34-612-001

12255 Avalon Canyon Ct., $108,000 179-08-514-009

313 Elder View Dr., $540,000 137-27-417-010

404 Lake Windemere St., $775,000 137-35-115-020

417 Lorelei Rock St., $750,000 137-35-117-006

89139

3260 W Meranto Ave., $400,000 177-20-301-010

4195 W Torino Ave., $675,000 177-18-801-024

4664 Deer Forest Ave., $283,000 177-18-410-041

4998 Lavaliere Ave., $256,000 176-12-618-025

5385 Coral Ribbon Ave., $209,000 176-12-611-105

5872 Lambert Bridge Ave., $239,000 176-24-411-345

6270 Lapilli Ave., $184,900 176-11-511-081

6358 White Heron Ct., $190,000 176-05-415-071

6638 Melodic Ct., $252,000 176-14-110-044

6796 Boccelli Ct., $295,000 176-14-215-024

7372 Carrot Ridge St., $199,000 176-11-110-052

7568 Slipstream St., $244,900 176-11-614-219

7583 Aurora Glow St., $338,451 176-11-311-008

7656 Rustic Galleon St., $250,000 176-11-614-025

7972 Imperial Treasure St., $192,500 176-12-411-077

8047 Kintori Junction St., $265,000 176-11-414-007

8085 Coronado Coast St., $370,000 176-11-810-104

8454 Loxton Cellars St., $295,000 177-18-215-107

8849 Palm Creek Ct., $265,000 176-13-810-064

8965 Mohawk St., $140,000 176-24-501-021

9391 Maple Red Ct., $245,000 176-24-310-083

89141

10420 Melon Cactus St., $208,500 176-25-816-067

10434 Gabaldon St., $270,000 176-25-410-019

10769 Bramante Dr., $290,000 177-31-614-022

10842 Palliser Bay Dr., $256,500 177-31-613-058

10880 Toscano Gardens St., $275,000 177-32-218-002

10945 Dornoch Castle St., $335,000 177-31-712-027

10955 Ampus Pl., $199,500 176-36-313-047

10992 Laureldale Ct., $475,000 176-36-717-020

11079 Kilkerran Ct., $575,000 177-31-713-003

11105 Deluna St., $239,900 177-32-417-070

11582 Bollinger Ln., $153,800 138-35-610-010

6446 Fulton Meadows Ave., $215,000 176-35-511-009

89142

2227 Caravelle St., $200,000 161-04-411-032

2744 Clove Bud Dr., $166,000 161-09-210-062

5286 Champions Ave., $189,000 161-04-413-039

5751 Ballinger Dr., $196,500 161-04-713-008

6009 Flowering Plum Ave., $152,900 161-03-111-048

6043 Flowering Plum Ave., $185,000 161-03-111-044

6137 Wild Berry Dr., $175,000 161-03-215-032

6265 Berry Patch Way, $215,000 161-03-812-016

6387 Apple Orchard Dr., $187,000 161-03-715-022

89143

7925 Green Pine St., $189,000 125-17-518-025

8109 Ivy Hollow Ct., $305,000 125-08-811-046

8265 Apple Spice St., $200,000 125-08-323-048

8421 Winterchase Pl., $269,000 125-07-714-012

8433 Radiant Ruby Ave., $243,000 125-08-812-090

8817 Pine Pitch Dr., $223,000 125-17-115-022

9001 Crooked Shell Ave., $217,000 125-08-411-018

9008 Pine Mission Ave., $227,000 125-08-216-002

9029 Barium Rock Ave., $90,000 138-36-117-033

89144

1009 Corsica Ln., $302,500 137-25-612-002

10333 Pompei Pl., $300,000 137-25-612-120

10453 Warwick Falls Ct., $359,900 137-25-412-019

10521 Serenade Pointe Ave., $230,000 137-24-314-020

10748 Balsam Creek Ave., $415,000 137-36-211-058

10858 Carbonia Ct., $290,000 137-36-216-029

11017 Sonoma Creek Ct., $260,000 137-26-715-055

11032 Edina Ct., $530,000 137-35-612-002

325 Sonoma Valley St., $275,000 137-26-812-034

418 Red Canvas Pl., $228,000 137-25-714-092

564 Sierra Morena St., $239,900 137-26-615-017

637 Bear Grass St., $279,500 137-36-313-004

89145

1029 Bannockburn St., $265,000 138-31-816-048

417 Pinecliff Dr., $198,000 138-34-214-061

7120 Michael Collins Pl., $209,000 138-34-412-009

9160 Worsley Park Pl., $320,000 138-32-211-010

9213 Dalmahoy Pl., $340,000 138-31-615-068

89146

1385 Westwind Rd., $245,000 163-01-105-014

3215 Westwind Rd., $624,900 163-12-406-001

3224 Moonflower Dr., $279,900 163-12-814-022

5216 Del Rey Ave., $196,000 163-01-512-042

5860 Coley Ave., $365,000 163-12-302-008

6180 Edna Ave., $180,000 138-02-110-070

89147

10001 Peace Way, #2289, $120,000 163-19-314-038

10010 Lemon Valley Ave., $183,000 163-22-313-013

3726 Penedos Dr., $235,000 163-17-712-004

3770 Moss Ridge Ct., $608,000 137-34-211-004

3805 Spruceview Ct., $235,235 163-15-314-041

3922 Starfield Ln., $185,000 163-18-812-012

4210 Night Star St., $230,000 124-20-711-077

4643 Nocera St., $188,000 163-19-310-040

4727 Beaconsfield St., $300,000 163-22-317-023

4735 S Jensen St., $32,200 139-13-410-057

4778 Essen Ct., $209,000 163-20-416-021

7479 Silver Leaf Way, $192,000 163-22-113-173

8367 W Flamingo, #101, $198,000 163-06-316-030

9050 W Tropicana Ave., #1140, $216,000 163-20-417-140

9270 Starcross Ln., $279,000 163-17-219-010

9619 Gisborn Dr., $275,000 163-19-711-024

89148

159 Rusty Plank Ave., $275,000 176-08-216-012

162 Wicked Wedge Way, $280,000 176-08-316-001

286 Brushy Creek Ave., $40,000 140-18-211-032

409 Lake Windemere, $565,000 177-06-812-002

5522 Coral Gate St., $320,000 163-30-415-069

5548 Tackett St., $460,000 163-30-810-009

5945 Moon Garden St., $235,000 176-20-512-018

6053 Folksong Ct., $182,000 177-16-601-031

64 Chateau Whistler Ct., $172,000 138-21-716-044

6730 Gold Yarrow St., $258,000 176-05-211-032

8757 Poetic Justice Ct., $197,500 176-05-816-020

8786 Brindisi Park Ave., $222,500 176-20-613-054

8811 Peace Treaty Ave., $184,000 176-05-816-053

8824 Brindisi Park Ave., $203,000 176-20-613-012

8875 Winter Sky Ave., $225,000 163-32-611-023

8902 Bonneville Peak Ct., $300,000 176-17-811-064

8985 S Durango Dr., #2132, $147,000 176-20-514-056

9224 Monterey Cliffs Ave., $248,000 176-05-310-008

9265 W Russell Rd., #A153, $415,000 163-12-407-010

9330 W Maule Ave., #135, $139,000 176-05-219-067

9468 Kaufman Rd., $262,000 163-30-811-030

9596 Fresh Crown Ct., $255,000 176-06-514-011

9765 Overlook Ridge Ave., $218,000 163-31-812-023

9832 Shadymill Ave., $328,000 163-30-217-028

89149

5036 Portraits Pl., $250,000 125-34-711-025

6448 Trautman Ct., $312,000 125-19-811-017

6789 Bristle Falls St., $298,888 125-19-310-002

7602 Sudan Ct., $235,000 125-34-215-003

7608 Sonora View St., $235,000 125-18-618-009

7649 Rolling View Dr., #201, $210,000 125-33-513-052

7789 Buckwood Ct., $271,900 125-33-511-057

8220 Fawn Brook Ct., $335,000 125-21-311-136

8228 Fawn Heather Ct., $335,000 125-21-312-033

8572 Vellozia Ct., $217,000 125-20-712-084

8968 Bernice Ct., $195,000 125-20-115-129

9029 Leading Ct., $200,000 125-17-310-265

9111 Dancing Snow Ct., $126,000 125-17-412-037

9117 Ripple Ridge Ave., #102, $167,000 125-17-412-023

9124 Tailor Made Ave., $165,000 125-17-210-403

9360 Oxbow Lake Ave., $385,000 125-18-813-161

9380 Thunder Basin Ave., $225,000 124-24-411-042

9412 Teton Ridge Ave., $250,000 125-19-613-068

9429 Plover Falls Ave., $218,500 125-18-510-065

89156

1626 Candice St., $155,000 139-10-411-161

1866 Pasadena Blvd., $134,000 140-22-410-002

2436 Paddock Ln., $180,000 140-15-823-037

3156 Emerald Creek Dr., $188,500 140-15-514-093

5710 Deer Valley Dr., $177,000 140-21-811-001

6244 Mount Rainier Ave., $166,811 138-09-413-076

6360 High Sierra Ave., $221,000 161-11-112-038

6394 Venus Vale Ct., $182,500 140-15-814-025

6563 Fallona Ave., $195,000 140-22-614-044

6791 Tiffollo Ln., $155,000 140-23-110-044

7117 Polita Ct., $480,000 140-23-812-020

89166

10339 Pima Crossing Ave., $280,000 126-24-514-042

10404 Burkehaven Ave., $322,000 126-13-815-009

10609 Kennedy Peak Ln., $234,900 126-13-113-110

10613 Bandera Mountain Ln., $225,000 126-13-113-042

10739 Merrimack Ave., $239,900 126-24-315-104

10742 Cather Ave., $267,000 126-24-315-156

10757 Red Badge Ave., $254,000 126-24-214-043

10820 Cather Ave., $256,000 126-24-315-165

6525 Grand Concourse St., $274,000 126-24-411-060

7506 Captain Palmer Ct., $113,000 140-21-110-020

8261 Begonia Blush Dr., $223,000 125-07-713-011

8284 Brilliant Pompon Pl., $195,000 125-07-713-019

89169

1595 Palma Vista Ave., $125,000 162-11-312-060

205 E Harmon Ave., #201, $92,500 162-21-710-032

3188 Brazos St., $220,500 162-11-811-034

3237 Seneca Dr., $165,000 162-11-810-048

89178

10103 Deep Glen St., $207,000 176-29-711-010

593 Brompton St., $195,500 176-18-614-035

7211 Childers Ave., $329,000 176-27-813-028

7237 Cabarita Ave., $245,000 176-27-711-042

753 Canary Wharf Dr., $380,000 176-18-615-049

7744 Windy Meadow Ave., $440,000 176-27-410-061

7945 Valladolid Ave., $234,000 176-28-613-140

8141 Luna Sera Ave., $477,500 176-21-811-112

8308 Nelson Ridge Ln., $388,500 176-28-211-156

8972 Fox Season Ave., $240,000 176-29-611-118

8985 Catfish St.,ream Ave., $241,150 176-20-712-030

9174 Parkstone Ave., $252,500 176-29-214-017

9257 National Park Dr., $230,000 176-29-311-027

9274 Alta Monte Ct., $274,000 176-29-213-059

9434 Crimson Sky St., $185,000 176-20-312-026

9449 Bachelors Fortune St., $226,000 176-20-311-009

9707 Mount Del Mar St., $325,000 176-29-512-066

9823 Lime Tree St., $215,000 176-29-111-140

9874 November Rain St., $215,000 176-29-111-103

89179

10524 La Campana St., $74,000 161-30-112-026

10598 Cliff Lake St., $285,000 176-34-511-162

7131 Hickory Post Ave., $239,000 176-34-812-028

7371 Cobbhan Dr., $240,000 176-34-310-117

7546 Perla Del Mar Ave., $219,000 176-34-114-025

7682 Jasmine Falls Dr., $220,000 176-34-117-102

7717 Canyon Diablo Rd., $301,000 176-34-311-006

10076 Ashiem St., $185,000 177-34-712-009

10115 Cupids Dart St., $263,000 177-27-310-172

1049 Wild Fern Ct., $270,000 178-16-210-005

11669 Nardo Ct., $250,000 191-04-613-005

1472 Shadow Haven Ln., $225,000 177-26-310-039

2334 Yellowstone Creek Dr., #101, $170,000 177-26-616-133

64 Lockheed Ave., $182,000 191-04-415-028

971 Coronado Peak Ave., $217,500 177-34-510-024

9999 Princess Cut St., $128,000 177-27-811-033

HENDERSON

89002

1050 Royal Skyline St., $322,000 179-31-610-017

1144 Denman Valley St., $305,000 179-31-317-011

1152 Prevost Pass, $180,311 179-34-711-014

1155 Heavenly Harvest Pl., #1, $136,500 179-34-713-115

1190 Merlin Ct., $230,000 179-28-511-002

1217 Grove Park St., $256,000 179-31-411-058

1532 Broken Bell Ln., $240,000 179-34-613-010

208 Mako Dr., $225,000 179-30-616-028

2498 Crafty Clint Ln., $149,000 179-34-614-055

331 Quince Ct., $200,000 179-30-714-030

685 Ladywood Ln., $245,000 179-30-515-027

792 Fountain Hills Ave., $250,000 179-29-611-030

801 Ambassador Dr., $256,000 179-29-313-030

846 Grape Vine Ave., $205,000 179-28-211-014

906 Swift Bear St., $295,000 179-28-415-013

951 Mill Run Creek, $142,000 178-01-614-002

5 Mariah Cir., $650,000 175-07-710-007

89011

1085 Via Della Costrella, $349,900 160-32-215-018

1177 Via Casa Palermo, $599,000 160-34-511-039

137 Leaf Tree Ave., $325,000 160-31-510-049

1541 Palm St., $128,000 178-01-312-016

588 Via Baglioni, $65,000 140-05-510-237

727 Boojum Ct., $215,000 178-02-112-070

733 Red Bark Ln., $231,000 161-35-716-014

927 Via Canale Dr., $466,000 160-32-712-029

89012

1329 Calle Cantar, $450,000 178-22-413-026

1452 Verde Triandos Dr., $363,000 178-21-513-009

168 Gannett Peak St., $373,000 178-23-513-064

1799 Mezza Ct., $920,000 178-28-310-003

180 Mountainside Dr., $165,000 161-21-714-201

1809 Tiger Creek Ave., $230,000 178-29-712-031

1837 Cypress Greens Ave., $224,000 178-29-811-107

1921 Patagonia St., $287,000 178-20-613-144

1954 Larkspur Ranch Ct., $151,000 178-30-312-030

2061 Joy View Ln., $220,000 178-29-610-025

209 S Stephanie St., #B179, $518,000 190-19-415-026

2121 High Mesa Dr., $249,900 178-29-112-174

251 S Green Valley Pkwy., #1312, $134,931 138-26-312-003

286 Canyon Spirit Dr., $342,000 178-20-714-021

38 Durango Station Dr., $240,000 178-20-514-118

532 Regents Gate Dr., $1,170,000 178-28-217-040

573 Cypress Gardens Pl., $236,000 178-29-713-192

809 Applecross Ave., $409,000 178-23-211-060

89014

1406 Harmony Hill Dr., $275,000 178-04-515-035

1452 Lodgepole Dr., $275,000 161-33-710-001

1726 Navarre Ln., $256,000 178-09-210-050

1923 Quimper Ct., $440,000 178-05-815-009

1971 Sunset Village Cir., $187,000 178-05-516-005

2248 Heavenly View Dr., $253,500 178-07-510-055

2407 La Estrella St., $210,000 178-06-612-015

2424 Greens Ave., $398,000 178-05-216-004

2431 Marlene Way, $272,000 178-05-213-011

265 Sunshine Springs Ct., $289,000 178-08-713-003

324 Vallarte Dr., $287,900 178-09-210-035

383 Seine Way, Bldg #12, $80,000 178-09-116-074

444 Wedgewood Dr., $375,000 178-05-814-007

452 Raindance Dr., $250,000 178-04-310-139

575 Cervantes Dr., $195,000 178-05-619-026

811 Stillwater Ln., $275,000 161-33-816-008

89015

1005 Center St., $163,900 179-08-611-006

115 Cedar St., $146,500 179-08-310-145

120 Ringlore Dr., $290,000 179-16-111-018

131 Sterling Dr., $187,000 179-17-812-005

229 Red Cloud Ter., $267,000 179-09-312-013

234 Gold St., $102,000 179-18-411-019

268 Sweet Sugar Pine Dr., $215,000 179-20-111-047

424 Emily Crossing Ct., $537,000 179-04-410-004

429 Emily Crossing Ct., $525,000 179-04-410-007

461 Hazel St., $158,000 179-20-110-013

477 Tiger Lily Way, $215,000 178-24-613-007

48 Aldrin Cir., $120,000 179-17-112-011

588 Burton St., $224,000 179-17-411-122

611 Lively Fiesta Way, $239,900 179-21-214-035

660 Jumbled Sage Ct., $215,000 179-20-212-097

810 Zinnia Cir., $229,000 179-09-313-015

918 Strider Dr., $223,500 179-16-110-014

923 Blue Arroyo Dr., $180,000 179-16-110-028

925 N Major Ave., $164,000 179-08-714-063

89044

1980 San Donato Walk, $341,000 191-11-411-025

2147 Gunnison Pl., $369,900 190-17-310-079

2188 Twin Falls Dr., $364,000 190-18-711-005

2344 Neutron Star St., $250,000 190-19-111-056

2389 Sky Watcher St., $245,000 191-13-818-016

2475 Hamonah Dr., $260,000 190-19-318-013

2512 Jada Dr., $202,000 177-27-710-081

2592 Dirleton Pl., $410,000 190-19-310-072

2666 Paris Amour St., $420,000 190-19-714-052

2750 Struan Ave., $62,000 138-23-511-011

2788 Tyndrum Ave., $643,000 191-24-112-014

2879 Ainslie Lake Ave., $316,000 191-24-211-071

3176 Design Cast Walk, $260,000 191-14-514-043

3189 Subtle Color Ave., $335,000 191-14-614-060

89052

10624 S Eastern Ave., #A205, $345,000 191-02-616-021

1350 Villafranca Cir., $1,360,000 191-01-615-006

1494 Fieldbrook St., $227,500 190-06-311-037

1539 Teramo St., $2,200,000 191-01-712-014

1681 Danbury Crossing Dr., $299,900 190-07-119-021

17 Summit Walk Trail, $740,000 190-08-710-031

2158 Sunset Vista Ave., $286,900 178-19-713-008

2202 Ambermill Ct., $375,000 178-30-511-032

2216 Summerwind Cir., $425,000 178-19-812-010

2225 Village Wak Dr., #200, $265,000 137-35-616-026

2273 Laramine River Dr., $298,000 178-31-816-045

2286 Keego Harbor St., $352,000 191-13-411-028

2555 Hampton Rd., #6207, $260,000 190-18-117-103

2560 Purple Heather Pl., $462,000 178-30-219-002

26 Kittansett Loop, $375,000 177-11-711-031

2671 Evening Sky Dr., $475,000 191-12-512-033

2741 Sunlight Creek St., $330,000 177-36-512-019

2805 Maryland Hills Dr., $210,000 177-07-205-007

3052 Whispering Crest Dr., $115,000 177-35-610-058

3680 Toscanella Ave., $415,000 177-34-212-066

464 Wright Way, $222,000 178-24-616-014

48 Conta Costa Pl., $645,000 191-12-711-059

503 Short Crest Ct., $100,500 163-19-612-049

521 Fox Horn Rd., $192,000 125-25-814-035

8 Winding Rd., $126,000 176-03-510-279

871 Coronado Dr., #200, $110,000 139-03-312-033

89074

141 Brightmoor Ct., $418,500 178-25-813-031

1846 Dawn Ridge Ave., $325,500 178-08-814-045

191 Kachina Dr., $275,000 178-16-112-001

2004 Spruce Brook Dr., $399,000 178-17-814-025

2142 Cimarron Hill Dr., $305,000 178-08-422-014

2233 Versailles Ct., $450,000 178-07-712-006

2251 Wigwam Pkwy., #321, $147,000 178-18-714-033

2292 Ramsgate Dr., $219,000 178-18-723-036

2335 Dolphin Ct., $1,300,000 178-07-312-027

242 Crossview St., $285,000 178-10-815-001

246 Elkins Cir., $275,000 178-07-813-009

2513 Hacker Dr., $370,000 178-18-216-028

2807 Richmar Ave., $61,000 162-21-710-038

2807 Tortoise Ct., $290,000 177-13-314-001

2863 Anaheim Ave., $490,000 138-04-214-038

3 Bishopsgate Ter., $350,000 178-18-420-008

3180 Cooper Creek Dr., $341,000 177-24-511-011

35 Glen Eden Ct., $290,000 178-18-414-030

45 Maleena Mesa St., #1825, $52,500 140-23-217-192

67 Megan Dr., $240,000 177-13-726-015

80 N Pecos Rd., #D, $132,500 178-04-311-009

80 Quiet Desert Ln., $205,000 177-13-723-010

NORTH LAS VEGAS

89030

2016 Bangle St., $53,483 139-22-217-017

2304 Flower Ave., $144,999 139-23-712-024

2801 Hickey Ave., $140,000 139-24-311-016

2825 E Tonopah Ave., $65,131 139-24-411-072

3701 Perliter Ave., $100,000 139-24-714-062

816 Glendale Ave., $153,000 139-23-110-060

89031

1605 Council Bluff Ln., $134,883 124-28-211-015

2317 Ridge Back Ct., $304,900 124-29-512-044

2413 Weeping Rock Ave., $214,000 124-32-514-051

2419 Inlet Beach Ct., $210,000 124-29-614-023

341 Colorful Rain Ave., $205,000 124-34-117-024

3413 Cantura Bluff Ave., $240,000 124-29-314-087

3917 China Cloud Dr., $229,500 124-30-612-057

408 Snow Dome Ave., $110,000 138-16-516-122

4429 French Landing Rd., $120,000 124-19-313-027

4469 Colonial Canyon St., $224,000 139-06-614-013

4519 Sunset Crater Ct., $207,000 124-31-226-021

4532 English Lavender Ave., $180,000 124-31-114-125

5033 Paradise Harbor Pl., $185,000 124-32-713-034

5304 Daywood St., $222,000 124-34-610-024

5441 Flying Arrow Pl., $230,000 124-32-112-031

5529 Alvarez St., $161,000 124-34-115-026

5718 Carmel Sand St., $155,000 124-29-410-057

5725 Alta Loma Ct., $208,000 124-29-413-037

5931 Whalers Drift St., $227,000 124-29-710-088

6034 Carmel Bluff St., $197,750 124-30-617-003

6045 Towboat St., #102, $160,000 124-30-211-185

6083 Starpoint Rd., $275,000 124-28-615-055

6260 Highland Gardens Dr., $185,000 124-30-513-027

904 Red Hollow Dr., $265,000 124-28-818-003

89032

1221 Earth Ct., $244,000 139-04-816-023

1815 W Mcdonald Ave., $114,999 139-16-410-224

1848 Snowfire Ave., $200,000 139-04-415-004

2234 Knoll Crest Ave., $237,000 139-05-814-010

3317 Idaho Springs St., $165,000 139-08-411-077

3521 Quiet Pueblo St., $179,900 139-10-311-005

3638 Blue Dawn Dr., $215,000 139-09-618-025

3905 Redfield Ave., $186,000 139-06-812-059

4215 Fino Cir., $215,000 139-06-710-043

4365 Valley Regal Way, $241,000 139-06-312-022

4409 Rippling Brook Dr., $164,900 161-26-310-008

8212 Annual Ridge St., $188,500 176-14-512-026

89081

1221 Jewel Springs Ln., $225,000 124-35-210-083

2759 Alderley Ridge Ave., $205,000 124-25-210-082

2805 Aspen Club Ave., $95,000 140-29-411-166

3024 Madame Plantier Ave., $285,000 124-25-816-049

3132 Gannon Ridge Ave., $215,000 124-25-610-070

3229 Black Jade Ave., $223,000 124-25-713-047

4109 Carol Bailey Ave., $279,900 123-30-710-204

4608 Wheatley Ct., $53,000 139-13-110-053

5010 Sapphire Light St., $205,000 124-35-310-001

5017 Teal Petals St., $250,000 124-35-711-075

5613 Lawrence St., $191,500 124-26-810-004

5665 Clarendon Ln., $240,000 124-25-412-091

5837 Addy Ln., $225,000 124-25-311-063

5916 Buckwood Mote St., $252,900 124-35-110-014

6216 Demille Ct., $239,000 124-25-510-063

725 E La Madre Way, $260,000 124-35-414-017

809 Fiesta Del Rey Ave., $209,000 139-02-117-066

89084

2364 Mourning Warbler Ave., $213,150 124-17-615-080

4012 California Condor Ave., $425,000 124-19-511-154

414 River Glider Ave., $178,000 124-22-411-012

6452 Gentle Falls Ln., $382,000 124-21-411-020

6517 Redshank Ln., $295,000 124-19-810-082

6905 Arcadia Creek St., $345,800 124-20-613-118

89085

4205 Lower Saxon Ave., $330,000 124-07-713-034

89086

2837 Xavier Ridge Ave., $210,000 124-24-412-042

BOULDER CITY

89005

1517 Dorothy Dr., $189,000 186-16-113-045

607 Lido Dr., $695,000 181-28-810-009

642 Mt Bona Way, $107,500 181-33-410-028

CARSON CITY

89705

1051 Topsy Ln., $180,000 125-33-514-007

LAUGHLIN

89029

2885 Shimmering Bay St., $185,000 264-21-318-034

MESQUITE

89027

1649 Lime Wood St., $228,000 001-05-110-007

283 Vineyard Ln., $150,000 001-17-414-014

422 Copper Springs Dr., $225,500 001-08-513-015

438 Highland View Ct., $337,000 001-07-412-003

450 Hillside Dr., Bldg A #422, $142,500 001-17-812-038

725 Ventana Cir., $144,900 001-17-812-024

863 Jackrabbit St., $140,000 001-19-510-077

OVERTON

89040

1297 Heyer St., $270,000 070-11-101-011