Resale Home Sales May 11-17

Editor’s note: Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit RJRealEstate.Vegas.
HENDERSON
89002
1033 Pleasing Plateau St., $270,000, 178-24-210-022
104 Cricklewood Ave., $385,000, 179-31-413-053
1084 Slate Crossing Lane, No. 2, $186,500, 179-34-713-242
1308 Applejack Court, $77,000, 179-27-212-014
154 Pettswood Drive, $390,000, 179-31-314-020
1581 Quarter Horse Drive, $298,000, 179-27-710-004
1581 Rawhide Drive, $225,000, 179-27-712-004
1648 Clint Canyon Drive, $149,000, 179-34-615-021
439 Wheaton Court, $246,000, 179-29-212-074
712 Morrocco Drive, $250,000, 179-29-611-055
845 Cypress Pines Way, $254,900, 179-30-812-016
928 Wagon Train Drive, $279,900, 179-28-411-045
978 Colorado Creek Court, $250,000, 179-28-212-001
989 Kern River Ave., $284,000, 179-28-213-033
89011
1005 Cedar Pines St., $225,000, 161-35-714-001
1046 Via Sanguinella St., $285,000, 160-32-811-060
1072 School House Court, $300,000, 161-35-614-055
1168 Calico Ridge Drive, $101,000, 162-25-614-096
192 Cow Cove Ave., $287,500, 160-31-511-029
500 Inness Ave., $225,000, 178-04-713-013
6050 Peaceful Creek St., $175,000, 161-35-213-146
616 Bright Valley Place, $278,000, 178-02-615-026
632 Summit Valley Lane, $225,000, 178-02-511-096
89012
1426 Foothills Village Drive, $1,065,000, 178-28-212-001
1439 Evening Song Ave., $202,500, 178-21-514-027
1724 Tangiers Drive, $240,000, 178-21-212-047
1728 Chevrus Court, $342,500, 178-21-417-003
1803 Cypress Mesa Drive, $318,750, 178-32-510-011
191 Kings Canyon Court, $280,000, 178-23-512-044
2418 Greens Ave., $296,000, 178-20-613-033
251 S. Green Valley Parkway, No. 5121, $150,000, 178-19-715-226
310 Dazzling Terrace, $315,000, 178-20-811-088
330 Doe Run Circle, $222,500, 137-12-511-159
89014
108 Quail Run Road, $87,500, 140-23-217-156
1454 Lodgepole Drive, $222,000, 161-33-710-002
1461 Harmony Hill Drive, $215,000, 178-04-519-002
1549 Callahan Ave., $90,200, 161-33-610-004
1615 Box Step Drive, $200,000, 178-09-416-146
1621 Box Step Drive, $205,000, 178-09-416-143
1726 Toltec Circle, $239,900, 178-04-313-001
1808 Michaels Court, $316,500, 178-05-714-052
1966 Sunset Bend Drive, $235,000, 178-05-516-011
2381 Brockton Way, $312,500, 178-07-412-030
314 Coral Fountain St., $260,000, 178-10-217-067
371 Legacy Drive, $231,000, 178-08-117-009
374 Taylor Springs St., No. 11, $90,000, 140-30-213-033
400 Limoges Terrace, $350,000, 178-05-816-031
410 Wedgewood Drive, $355,000, 178-05-815-033
412 Ackerman Lane, $330,000, 178-08-510-002
49 Quail Run Road, $550,000, 178-06-414-006
815 Seclusion Circle, $449,900, 161-33-817-029
816 Seclusion Circle, $109,500, 178-05-622-110
89015
101 E. Mulberry Drive, $310,000, 179-19-210-001
109 Grove St., $140,000, 179-08-411-150
120 Cedar St., $172,000, 179-08-310-162
121 E. Delamar Drive, $435,000, 179-19-403-002
123 Vista Del Lago St., $130,000, 179-20-813-025
218 Valerian St., $385,000, 179-16-217-022
237 Belmont Canyon Place, $199,000, 179-17-117-032
258 Meyers Ave., $159,000, 179-08-514-021
329 S Lisbon St., $319,000, 179-16-711-003
388 Viewmont Drive, $220,000, 178-24-510-017
389 Marston Way, $196,000, 179-17-714-015
519 Landra Lane, $241,000, 179-20-711-028
600 Blackmore Drive, $199,900, 179-20-110-051
660 Finch Island Ave., $300,000, 178-13-312-003
838 Zinnia Circle, $235,000, 179-09-314-009
915 Clipper Drive, $230,000, 179-09-414-077
89044
2081 Canvas Edge Drive, $340,000, 191-14-513-020
2089 Thames View St., $379,990, 191-14-212-051
2195 Idaho Falls Drive, $167,500, 163-19-313-153
2220 Manosque Lane, $440,000, 190-19-613-018
2264 Martinique Ave., $1,000,000, 191-06-519-017
2340 Martinique Ave., $625,000, 190-19-810-007
2344 Celestial Moon St., $235,000, 190-18-410-063
2479 Hamonah Drive, $272,000, 190-19-318-012
2482 Denholme St., $259,000, 191-24-212-098
2578 Binary Stars St., $245,000, 191-24-613-007
2629 Rue De Jour St., $299,000, 190-19-712-026
2674 Peti Tranon St., $325,000, 191-24-116-042
2674 Petit Tranon St., $285,000, 191-23-712-013
2855 Culloden Ave., $295,000, 191-24-813-018
3204 Jevonda Ave., $199,000, 125-28-710-079
89052
1 Haig Point Ct., $410,777, 190-06-412-091
10075 S. Eastern Ave., No. 103, $345,000, 191-24-211-064
10624 S. Eastern Ave., No. A-229, $205,000, 178-29-514-113
1111 Sonoran Hope Court, $398,000, 177-34-614-009
121 Emerald Dunes Circle, $450,000, 190-07-218-043
1315 Panini Drive, $764,000, 191-01-116-001
1809 Lake Wales St., $305,000, 191-02-718-062
2053 May Valley Way, $392,500, 191-13-110-064
2218 Diamondville St., $350,000, 191-13-314-058
2275 Pacini Court, $470,000, 190-06-612-151
2300 Tedesca Drive, $350,000, 190-06-612-003
2372 Hardin Ridge Drive, $590,000, 191-13-311-017
248 Impassioned Court, $265,500, 178-19-414-010
2681 Botticelli Drive, $550,000, 177-36-416-027
2684 Ponte Vecchio Terrace, $1,425,000, 191-01-815-027
2706 Riceville Drive, $485,000, 191-12-712-007
280 Juniper Springs St., $240,000, 178-16-210-009
2824 Sumter Valley Circle, $398,000, 191-12-211-011
2841 Winslow Springs Drive, $297,000, 191-12-111-036
299 Heatherstone St., $225,000, 178-19-410-001
30 Anthem Creek Circle, $205,000, 176-12-810-082
3137 Diamond Crest Lane, $270,000, 177-35-821-001
3142 Dusty Moon Ave., $185,000, 124-31-414-082
3142 Dusty Moon Ave., $185,000, 139-05-211-011
3181 Olivia Heights Ave., $230,000, 191-14-510-082
35 Candlewyck Drive, $700,000, 190-07-815-005
52 Colleton River Drive, $450,000, 190-07-813-005
521 Fox Horn Road, $320,000, 191-05-113-048
532 Kanani Court, $495,000, 178-21-215-002
56 Kukui Court, $235,000, 178-18-813-025
696 Tomscott Ave., $459,900, 177-25-517-007
761 Feather Ridge Drive, $330,000, 178-30-417-004
869 Shining Rose Place, $245,000, 177-34-712-046
888 White Sparrow St., $262,500, 191-04-211-021
950 Seven Hills Drive, No. 2522, $144,000, 177-35-610-262
89074
1228 El Cielo Circle, $197,260, 178-15-313-015
1429 Brushback Ave., $295,000, 178-09-814-009
1851 Hillpointe Road, No. 2022, $147,000, 178-16-116-034
2002 Aspen Brook Drive, $330,000, 178-17-814-010
2108 Feather Bush St., $285,000, 178-17-411-115
2116 Club Meadows Drive, $220,000, 178-17-417-007
2201 Ramsgate Drive, No. 227, $305,100, 178-19-415-034
2368 Tilden Way, $245,000, 178-07-413-015
2416 Brockton Way, $322,500, 178-31-415-036
2416 Brockton Way, $327,950, 178-31-414-002
2418 Tilden Way, $315,000, 178-07-415-025
260 Delfino Way, $310,000, 177-12-314-032
2643 Douglas Circle, $190,000, 177-15-213-009
2753 Fountain Ridge Lane, $190,000, 177-12-621-111
2815 Dorset Ave., $319,900, 177-12-411-020
2857 Cordillera Drive, $285,000, 177-25-116-007
3007 Hardin Drive, $156,850, 161-26-211-023
393 Bradford Drive, $226,000, 178-07-514-006
455 Coral Sea St., $199,500, 177-25-213-073
88 Sertata Court, $265,000, 178-16-719-011
9015 Mcleod Drive, $272,500, 177-24-511-072
LAS VEGAS
89101
216 Circle Drive, $150,000, 139-35-413-080
2825 Jansen Ave., $160,000, 139-25-213-027
405 N. 8th St., $193,000, 140-28-612-018
820 N. 21St., St., $163,000, 139-26-710-075
840 N. 18th St., $127,000, 139-26-710-101
864 Cooper Circle, $155,000, 139-25-310-027
89102
1138 S. Rancho Drive, $350,000, 162-05-513-045
2004 Aquarius Drive, $195,000, 162-06-314-013
2851 S. Valley View Blvd., $118,100, 162-07-614-003
3412 El Cortez Ave., $229,900, 162-05-310-035
3775 Spring Mountain Road, No. 303, $307,500, 178-05-211-049
89103
3805 Avila St., $225,000, 163-14-314-003
3982 Redwood St., $204,000, 163-14-412-002
4459 Tennyson Drive, $265,000, 163-23-213-073
4471 Dean Martin Drive, No. 3309, $745,000, 162-20-213-276
4525 Dean Martin Drive, No. 2460, $570,000, 162-20-311-238
4575 Dean Martin Drive, No. 712, $385,000, 162-20-312-070
4747 Nara Vista Way, No. 203, $102,200, 163-23-410-046
4825 Nara Vista Way, No. 104, $115,000, 163-23-410-007
4869 S Torrey Pines Drive, No. 204, $100,000, 163-23-416-032
4893 S. Torrey Pines Drive, No. 206, $110,000, 163-23-416-160
6613 W. Tropicana Ave., No. 101, $95,000, 163-02-113-015
89104
1039 May Ave., $158,000, 161-06-110-044
1403 Charmaine St., $203,000, 161-05-111-025
1707 S 8th St., $250,000, 162-03-701-004
1808 Franklin Ave., $130,000, 162-02-610-005
1913 Canosa Ave., $98,000, 162-02-611-008
2908 Holly Hill Ave., $143,000, 162-01-812-050
2924 Scarlet Oak Ave., $170,000, 162-01-811-037
4163 E. Philadelphia Ave., $182,000, 161-06-715-033
4750 E. Sahara Ave., $160,000, 161-05-810-241
4757 E. Wyoming Ave., $140,000, 161-05-710-012
89106
1700 Goldhill Ave., $372,000, 139-28-110-015
2100 Port Ave., $145,000, 139-20-816-091
2110 Pinto Lane, $1,284,124, 178-27-121-005
400 Deauville St., $180,000, 139-33-210-082
413 S. Tonopah Drive, $144,000, 139-33-210-135
601 S. Rancho Drive, No. D-34, $275,000, 138-36-610-005
89107
312 Canyon Circle, $650,000, 139-32-211-029
4212 Baxter Place, $130,000, 139-31-411-083
4218 Dover Place, $85,000, 139-31-411-124
4712 Dover Place, $189,600, 139-31-410-034
5348 Images Court, $77,500, 139-26-610-162
5408 Morendo Drive, $141,500, 138-25-415-019
601 Cactus Lane, $150,000, 138-36-711-064
6412 Dinning Ave., $136,000, 138-26-412-031
6624 Brandywine Way, $214,000, 138-35-312-080
6661 Bubbling Brook Drive, No. A, $94,000, 138-26-410-037
89108
1000 Indian Lane, $125,000, 139-29-210-014
1117 Coral Isle Way, $160,000, 138-26-212-028
1872 Leonard Lane, $335,000, 138-24-702-017
2312 El Cerrito Circle, $180,000, 138-23-510-043
2433 Olivewood St., $151,000, 138-14-413-058
2745 Stargate St., $152,000, 138-13-710-079
2833 N. Michael Way, $245,000, 138-13-212-022
2960 Maverick St., $432,000, 138-14-602-005
3209 Goleta Drive, $200,000, 138-12-417-009
3217 Goleta Drive, $180,000, 138-12-417-011
3301 Heatherdale Court, $131,017, 138-12-412-023
3412 N. Winterhaven Ave., No. 103, $105,000, 138-10-724-004
4333 Eugene Ave., $140,000, 139-19-112-047
6128 Pine Villa Ave., No. 101, $118,000, 138-11-517-010
6232 Carl Ave., $214,900, 138-23-818-003
6441 Little Pine Way, $111,995, 138-23-116-018
6501 Miragrande Drive, $215,000, 138-02-416-001
6552 Pleasant Plains Way, $190,000, 138-11-210-012
6641 Pepperidge Way, $195,000, 138-11-210-101
89109
145 E. Harmon Ave., No. 309, $183,000, 162-21-315-026
2747 Paradise Road, No. 2101, $2,150,000, 162-09-612-169
3111 Bel Air Drive, No. 17-G, $150,000, 162-10-717-028
683 Oakmont Ave., No. 3506, $97,000, 162-10-212-453
89110
129 Sir George Drive, $89,000, 140-33-413-001
1401 Culley St., $160,000, 140-30-110-029
1503 Carriagedale Court, $331,000, 140-27-514-014
259 N. Lamb Blvd., No. E, $85,000, 140-31-715-043
285 Beesley Drive, $400,000, 140-34-311-007
3933 Jackpot Circle, $175,000, 140-31-412-026
434 Mount Gravatt Court, $345,000, 140-34-213-003
4677 E. New York Ave., $291,000, 161-05-710-063
4920 Canyon Creek Road, $160,000, 140-29-712-019
5754 Yerington Ave., $190,000, 140-33-613-001
6030 Sun Tree Circle, $210,000, 140-27-110-079
671 Red Lake Way, $165,000, 140-33-115-041
740 Riata Way, $160,000, 140-33-112-005
849 Cohasset St., $235,000, 140-27-415-008
901 Staffordshire Circle, $240,000, 140-30-610-056
919 Crazyhorse Way, $320,000, 140-28-810-019
89113
5327 Pied Piper St., $212,000, 163-20-213-009
7452 Standing Timber Way, $279,000, 163-27-310-048
7466 Matilda St., $509,750, 176-10-513-040
7660 W. Eldorado Lane, No. 135, $90,500, 163-15-417-006
7664 Rising Port Ave., $225,000, 176-15-111-040
7676 Boca Raton Drive, $445,000, 163-27-114-011
7790 Sagebrush Bend St., $385,000, 176-10-310-060
8000 W. Badura Ave., No. 1161, $147,000, 176-04-710-321
8000 W. Badura Ave., No. 2096, $130,000, 176-04-710-192
8147 Poppy Leaf Ave., $78,000, 139-35-313-015
8197 Horseshoe Bend Lane, $198,500, 176-15-511-099
9128 Wonderland St., $212,000, 176-21-212-066
89115
1699 N Gateway Rd., $160,000 140-19-801-005
1941 Salvation St., $163,000 140-19-314-013
2665 Lincoln Rd., $21,131 140-21-510-230
3844 Via Lucia Dr., $175,000 140-07-112-067
4300 N Lamont St., #253, $38,000 140-05-712-092
4552 Aviation St., $172,500 140-04-210-034
4557 Chanted Heart Ave., $180,000 140-08-115-038
4566 Coronado Hills Way, $183,000 140-20-414-022
4610 Little Wren Ln., $150,000 140-20-412-053
6146 Belmont Shores St., $215,000 123-29-210-231
89117
1911 Langley Estates Dr., $195,000 138-17-615-061
1929 Madagascar Ln., $395,000 163-06-313-023
2261 Nordica Ct., $630,000 163-04-810-001
2305 Loggerhead Rd., $325,000 163-06-414-018
2700 Brienza Way, $296,988 163-07-111-009
2812 Edge Rock Cir., $275,000 163-07-213-013
3080 Yankee Clipper Dr., $310,000 163-08-714-014
3085 Belcastro St., $450,000 163-10-411-009
7080 Eldora Ave., $680,000 163-10-507-016
8101 Planting Fields Pl., $530,000 163-09-515-001
8228 Violet Meadow Ct., $322,800 163-18-520-049
8600 W Charleston Blvd., #1068, $116,500 125-18-616-044
8605 Kiel Ridge Cir., $765,000 163-05-711-014
8704 Orvieto Dr., $249,000 163-05-512-029
8925 Clear Blue Dr., $223,000 163-08-413-022
9541 Cliff View Way, $310,500 163-07-719-009
9732 Manheim Ln., $111,500 176-05-414-295
9900 Garamound Ave., $197,565 163-06-214-006
89118
3385 W Badura Ave., $439,900 177-05-307-001
4889 Denaro Dr., $308,500 164-24-413-008
5000 Red Rock St., #127, $187,000 177-03-810-013
5166 S Jones Blvd., $75,250 163-25-210-088
5221 Tropical Peach Dr., $198,000 163-25-217-039
5231 Lindell Rd., #204, $130,000 163-25-213-056
5250 S Rainbow Blvd., #2021, $158,000 163-26-214-045
5358 Poker Flat Ln., $205,000 163-25-313-087
5935 W Patrick Ln., $425,000 163-36-302-001
6260 S Rainbow Blvd., $247,000 176-06-511-066
89119
1963 E Hacienda Ave., $215,000 162-26-710-010
3180 E Warm Springs Rd., #2032, $281,000 178-20-517-005
89120
3070 Paintedhills Ave., $293,500 162-36-510-015
3260 La Mirada Ave., $235,000 178-03-611-092
3435 Toquima Cir., $245,000 161-30-310-009
3669 Casey Dr., $143,450 161-30-220-004
3732 Darren Thornton Way, $360,000 161-31-610-011
4278 Roanridge Ave., $212,000 161-29-313-011
4919 Calle Del Oya, $135,000 162-25-111-093
5407 Beaverhead Dr., $160,000 161-30-711-070
6037 Orange Poppy Ct., $260,000 161-31-212-080
6230 Mcleod Dr., #100, $281,925 176-29-510-003
89121
2560 La Cara Ave., $180,000 162-24-310-054
2627 S Lamb Blvd., #324, $26,000 161-27-110-059
2725 S Nellis Blvd., #1109, $65,000 161-08-611-394
2752 San Martin Ct., $185,000 162-13-114-083
2920 Mcleod Dr., $140,000 162-12-710-001
3047 E Rochelle Ave., $290,000 162-24-610-005
3528 Franciscan Ln., $220,000 161-19-112-006
4022 Great Plains Way, $150,000 161-17-413-006
4051 Tacoma Ave., $230,000 161-19-814-014
4314 Swandale Ave., $178,000 161-08-310-043
4525 Palencia Ave., $220,000 161-20-115-013
89122
3320 Jewel Cave Dr., $76,100 161-16-110-244
3328 Fort Smith Dr., $80,000 161-16-110-196
3376 Lakeland Bay Dr., $185,000 161-15-511-022
3421 Blue Ash Ln., $277,500 161-16-712-006
3638 Katmai Dr., $46,000 161-16-210-186
4748 Alta Mesa Way, $130,000 161-22-411-046
5052 Danica Way, $152,000 161-28-310-035
5092 Jewel Canyon Dr., $150,500 161-27-512-001
5192 Blanton Dr., $178,000 161-21-410-028
5392 Raccoon Valley Ln., $173,000 161-26-311-073
5431 Raccoon Valley Ln., $175,000 161-26-311-107
5433 Gold Country St., $222,000 161-26-314-083
5524 Waltham Ln., $159,900 161-28-610-012
6020 Bow Island Ave., $233,000 161-15-410-204
6517 Za Zu Pitts Ave., #102, $150,000 161-10-710-161
6524 Charlie Chaplin Ave., #103, $149,900 161-10-710-312
6707 Prairie Dusk Dr., $254,000 161-26-413-130
89123
1042 Shadow Pool Ct., $259,400 177-22-710-099
1070 Legato Dr., $82,000 139-19-612-113
1423 Dressen Ave., $373,000 177-23-112-013
1697 Rowan Tree Dr., $248,000 177-11-410-094
495 Manderley Ct., $333,000 177-22-118-019
55 E Agate Ave., #301, $155,000 177-21-217-010
55 E Agate Ave., #305, $79,500 161-04-214-015
63 E Agate Ave., #508, $159,000 177-21-217-129
7927 Cadenza Ln., $275,000 176-25-410-055
8211 Tone St., $258,000 177-15-510-063
865 Gleamstar Ave., $217,000 177-13-210-037
868 Wallach Ave., $234,000 177-22-514-046
871 Kingston Springs Way, $340,000 177-15-812-012
8968 Haviland Rd., $228,500 177-22-115-016
9002 Sandy Slate Way, $235,000 177-22-515-057
9170 Waterfall Mist Ct., $224,000 177-21-613-043
927 Pescados Dr., $292,500 177-10-512-050
9530 Lavarun Ct., $274,000 177-22-412-025
9555 Collinsleap Ct., $240,000 177-22-412-019
9555 Rickshaw St., $330,000 177-21-418-044
89128
1324 Pinto Rock Ln., #101, $117,000 138-28-511-057
1334 Silver Sierra St., $215,000 138-33-322-003
1604 Ghost Flower Ct., $230,000 138-21-816-041
7721 Antero Cir., $283,000 138-21-514-033
7913 Copper Canyon Rd., $195,000 138-28-617-028
8004 Nestled Vista Ave., $340,000 138-21-820-008
8012 Coral Point Ave., $256,000 138-21-512-004
8128 Neptune Beach Ave., $140,000 138-23-613-031
8241 Arch Bay Ln., $315,000 138-16-413-022
8253 Tivoli Cove Dr., $339,000 138-21-114-036
8308 Desert Quail Dr., $430,950 138-21-424-003
8349 Cretan Blue Ln., $262,000 125-20-211-022
8613 Estrelita Dr., $375,000 138-20-714-014
8620 Estrelita Dr., $265,000 125-13-812-005
89129
10550 W Alexander Rd., #2101, $150,000 137-01-414-152
10560 Norcross Ave., $110,000 162-18-710-024
10609 Tuckermans Ave., $245,000 137-01-113-013
3324 Oeste Vista St., $215,000 138-08-413-034
3366 Epson St., $183,000 138-08-810-045
3501 Shady Timber St., #2122, $218,000 125-28-816-037
3508 Bogside Way, $345,000 138-07-718-019
3704 Ashling St., $245,000 138-07-619-005
4017 Antique Sterling Ct., $487,500 138-05-410-028
4544 Yellow Harbor St., $220,000 137-01-216-035
7428 Fort Wilkins Dr., $315,000 138-10-210-009
7455 Ute Meadows Cir., $204,000 125-34-610-027
8305 Windchase Ave., $230,000 138-09-215-013
8429 Blue Island Ave., $187,000 138-09-313-013
8724 Blazing Saddle Ave., $255,000 138-08-713-007
8884 Dove Cove Dr., $170,000 138-08-311-006
8982 Sidebrook Ct., $400,000 138-08-218-025
8984 Fort Crestwood Dr., $375,000 138-08-210-010
9065 Herrera Ave., $510,000 138-05-210-014
89130
3404 N Decatur Blvd., $385,900 138-12-710-074
5209 Big River Ave., $385,000 138-12-513-035
5524 Tincup Dr., $170,000 125-36-110-052
5820 Sassa St., $205,000 125-25-713-072
5912 Red Umber Ave., $305,000 138-01-511-013
5916 Calm Lagoon Ave., $325,000 125-25-213-025
5928 Wood Petal St., $160,000 125-25-710-022
6001 Shallow Springs St., $190,000 125-25-611-007
6208 Turtle Run Ave., $150,000 124-19-313-041
6301 Chimney Wood Ave., $220,000 138-02-511-021
6537 Hillside Brook Ave., $173,000 125-35-415-023
89131
5029 Ironhorse Ranch Ave., $224,900 125-12-610-069
5033 Hostetler Ave., $208,000 125-12-610-022
5308 Jackson Valley Ct., $245,000 125-12-511-077
6125 Elkhorn Rd., $600,000 125-23-502-003
6340 Monarch Creek St., $242,500 125-25-511-011
6430 Glen River Cir., $450,000 125-23-410-012
6980 Farm Rd., $497,000 125-15-607-005
7011 Jurani St., $200,000 138-18-411-021
7225 Cottonsparrow St., $240,000 125-16-822-029
7351 Real Quiet Dr., $419,900 125-15-212-025
7401 Port Charlotte Ave., $205,000 125-10-115-122
7410 Wild Horse Mesa Ct., $451,000 125-22-115-023
7538 Harbor Pond Dr., $290,000 125-13-711-001
7541 Cedargulf Ave., $575,000 125-15-412-023
7829 Red Leaf Dr., $385,000 125-16-515-031
7853 Dappled Light Ave., $75,000 139-19-214-074
7913 Morning Gallop Ct., $325,000 125-13-113-062
8260 Bradley Rd., $367,777 125-12-714-002
8582 Lava Point St., $610,000 125-11-612-024
8621 Apiary Wind St., $292,000 125-12-112-053
8841 Sherwood Park Dr., $244,000 125-10-512-070
89134
10216 Angel Peak Ct., $216,000 137-13-811-007
10244 Singing Wind Pl., $290,000 137-24-616-038
10428 Back Plains Dr., $245,000 137-13-610-029
10436 Broom Hill Dr., $330,500 137-13-813-033
10716 Button Willow Dr., $137,000 125-18-611-012
2108 Hot Oak Ridge St., $595,000 137-23-612-002
2276 Black Pine Dr., $280,000 138-19-514-054
2300 Airlands St., $590,000 137-24-112-041
2417 Ivy Garden Ct., $362,000 138-18-813-028
2625 Desert Glen Dr., $254,900 138-17-713-068
2721 Byron Dr., $260,000 137-13-714-061
2908 Laverton Dr., $268,000 137-13-610-043
2916 Castle Bar Dr., $307,000 138-17-112-021
8800 Faircrest Dr., $235,000 138-17-510-015
9403 Kayla Ct., $260,000 138-19-513-036
9701 Blue Bell Dr., $245,000 138-18-411-022
9732 Double Rock Dr., $240,000 138-19-415-032
9813 Camden Rose Ct., $340,000 138-19-219-019
9901 Trailwood Dr., #2106, $171,000 138-19-324-034
89135
10507 Garden Light Dr., $460,000 164-13-513-001
10557 Premia Pl., $240,000 164-25-616-028
11247 Filmore Heights Ct., $305,000 164-02-615-040
11308 Belmont Lake Dr., #104, $267,000 164-02-616-013
11492 Timber Mountain Ave., $720,000 164-11-417-015
20 Sun Glow Ln., $4,650,000 164-23-613-029
2033 Hollywell St., $410,000 164-02-713-048
2455 Cordoba Bluff Ct., $387,000 164-02-813-045
2600 S Town Center Dr., #2108, $175,000 138-14-310-054
2616 Grassy Spring Pl., $879,016 164-11-113-026
29 Garden Shadow Ln., $1,260,000 164-23-514-091
3720 Fading Sun St., $347,500 164-13-218-006
5470 Fawn Chase Way, $367,000 164-25-714-130
64 Pristine Glen St., $1,200,000 164-23-514-014
89138
11243 Ivybridge Ave., $400,000 137-35-511-050
11341 Espadrille Ct., $450,000 137-35-318-022
11389 Perugino Dr., $545,000 137-26-415-032
11533 Balaton Lake Ave., $600,000 137-35-115-005
11548 Cannon Falls Ave., $420,000 137-26-317-018
11712 Siena Mist Ave., $310,000 177-12-314-032
11729 La Mirago Pl., $560,000 137-27-711-003
11744 San Rosarita Ct., $381,500 137-34-612-037
11789 Lily Rubin Ave., $450,000 137-34-513-019
11821 Love Orchid Ln., $335,000 137-34-614-019
11828 Orense Dr., $315,000 137-34-816-069
11900 Calle De Sol Dr., $333,000 137-34-717-093
12102 High Country Ln., $350,000 164-12-614-046
12256 Caminita Pl., $605,000 137-34-411-065
12259 Pacific Cruise Ave., $513,500 137-34-314-006
195 Bartizan Dr., $910,000 137-26-414-031
529 Lacabana Beach Dr., $361,350 137-35-114-048
613 Wandering Violets Way, $368,000 137-34-614-042
722 Catalina Aisle St., $510,000 137-34-317-005
724 Cardillo Ct., $630,000 137-34-215-008
816 Sand Primrose St., $300,000 137-35-716-014
89139
4928 Breaking Dawn Ct., $305,000 176-12-711-013
4985 Lime Kiln Ave., $280,000 176-12-810-012
5870 W Agate Ave., $230,000 176-24-112-167
6365 Mighty Flotilla Ave., $555,000 176-11-710-015
6495 Briney Deep Ave., $268,000 176-06-513-101
6636 Oxendale Ave., $234,990 176-11-112-165
6678 Catoctin Ave., $185,000 176-11-112-077
6761 Bel Canto Ct., $274,500 176-14-212-021
7334 Prussian Green St., $225,000 138-09-519-015
7455 Hinson St., $630,000 177-07-506-010
7472 Mission Palm St., $267,500 176-12-110-117
7528 Belgian Lion St., $503,000 176-11-210-063
7600 Grassy Bank St., $218,000 176-12-213-038
7626 Magic Cove Ct., $265,000 176-12-210-133
7640 S Decatur Blvd., $345,750 177-07-205-004
8214 Royal Lilly Ct., $210,000 176-13-110-117
8233 Shaded Arbors St., $206,500 176-14-512-044
8291 Cullinan Ln., $210,000 177-18-122-024
8325 Hunter Brook St., $250,000 176-14-612-016
8340 Accolade St., $283,000 176-14-216-006
8439 Blackstone Ridge Ct., $244,000 176-36-718-010
8495 Adams Grove St., $248,000 176-14-613-021
89141
10620 Southern Highlands Pkwy., #110-322, $590,000 176-36-512-039
10665 Allegrini Dr., $245,000 176-36-115-013
10832 Montasola St., $394,000 176-36-613-012
11227 Dolcetto Dr., $259,126 176-36-417-102
11239 Romette Ct., $400,000 176-36-812-034
11797 Oakland Hills Dr., $1,097,000 191-06-713-017
11856 Brigadoon Dr., $297,500 176-08-810-091
3688 Laguna Veneta Ave., $225,000 177-32-311-009
3747 Sesto Ct., $235,000 177-32-311-035
4433 Vicobello Ave., $515,000 177-31-212-028
5358 Sand Dollar Ave., $169,466 176-25-816-015
5394 Esparon Ave., $300,888 176-36-812-049
5808 Rothbury Ave., $96,000 177-27-115-242
7554 Holiday Hills St., $227,200 176-12-611-098
83 Grand Masters Dr., $855,000 191-07-611-009
9847 Giant Steps Ct., $400,000 176-25-513-001
89142
1406 Grape Arbor Way, $215,000 161-03-111-029
2323 Underpar Cir., $150,000 161-04-813-046
2325 Flanigan Ct., $216,000 161-03-411-004
5158 Sandstone Dr., $179,000 161-04-213-005
6050 Wild Berry Dr., $197,000 161-03-214-025
89143
8473 Cheerful Brook Ave., $240,000 125-08-815-007
8512 Log Cabin Way, $335,000 125-05-607-015
8613 Grand Pine Ave., $183,000 125-17-516-004
8940 Spinning Wheel Ave., $215,000 125-08-311-002
8944 Spinning Wheel Ave., $220,000 125-08-311-001
9060 Black Elk Ave., $218,049 125-05-314-037
89144
1012 Domnus Ln., #204, $165,000 138-30-215-034
10244 Huxley Cross Ln., $380,100 137-25-717-028
10404 American Falls Ln., $370,000 137-25-715-014
10437 Orkiney Dr., $1,300,000 137-36-616-001
10732 Aire Dr., $350,000 137-36-111-008
10745 Sprucedale Ave., $355,000 137-36-212-015
10825 Elm Ridge Ave., $575,000 137-25-221-073
1713 Pacific Sandstone Pl., $278,000 137-24-813-066
205 N Buteo Woods Ln., $525,000 137-25-819-006
417 Carlton Kay Pl., $300,000 137-25-715-040
820 Picotte St., #103, $295,000 137-36-411-011
904 Domnus Ln., #103, $165,000 138-30-215-143
909 Star Pine Dr., $425,000 137-25-221-004
89145
105 Redstone St., $186,000 138-34-519-032
332 S Buffalo Dr., #201, $83,000 138-33-616-035
545 Yacht Harbor Dr., $165,000 138-33-716-012
625 Edgebrook Dr., $800,000 137-36-711-012
7021 Astronaut Ave., $247,000 138-34-412-045
7105 Harrison Schmitt Ave., $225,000 138-34-414-012
7736 Parakeet Ave., $190,000 138-33-710-052
8104 Redskin Cir., $196,000 138-33-316-009
8156 Autumn Star Ave., $172,900 138-33-414-035
8432 Charles Ct., $189,900 138-33-110-089
8452 Boseck Dr., #207, $135,500 138-33-317-022
9101 Alta Dr., #202, $344,000 164-14-518-026
9103 Alta Dr., #901, $2,500,000 138-32-213-175
9412 Queen Charlotte Dr., $145,000 139-31-220-014
9824 Miss Peach Ave., $450,000 138-31-413-024
89146
4924 Souza Dr., $156,000 163-12-820-089
5160 Via De Palma Dr., $168,000 163-12-711-072
5735 W Oakey Blvd., $340,000 163-01-302-003
6228 Vista Verde, $198,500 163-02-712-010
6300 Stonegate Way, $270,000 163-02-718-023
6505 Pepper Mill Dr., $527,000 138-31-419-010
6890 Tara Ave., $345,000 163-11-201-005
89147
3517 S Dapple Gray Rd., $213,000 163-17-218-026
3578 Audobon St., $340,000 163-18-210-002
3610 Pinnate Dr., $239,000 163-16-617-029
3694 Spring Day Ct., $242,000 163-28-714-008
3803 Ruskin St., $429,000 163-17-711-053
3921 Tropical Vine St., $530,000 163-18-313-015
3948 Arrowood Dr., $225,000 163-15-810-177
4805 Van Carol Dr., $355,000 163-21-415-004
7387 Walnut Creek Dr., $198,000 163-22-113-110
7478 Palermo Ave., $295,000 163-22-422-025
7498 Parnell Ave., $172,394 163-22-422-042
7517 Walnut Creek Dr., $210,000 163-22-113-122
8087 Barodo Way, $235,000 163-21-810-031
8501 W University Ave., #1038, $150,000 163-21-215-074
9076 W Rochelle Ave., $275,000 163-20-114-003
9612 Windborne Ave., $275,000 163-18-614-040
9690 Midnight Sun Ave., $240,500 163-19-810-038
9850 Ashton Pines Ct., $268,000 163-19-312-009
9948 Canyon Peak Dr., $278,000 163-19-411-033
9975 Peace Way, #2133, $145,000 163-19-313-209
89148
10012 Long Barrow Ct., $355,000 163-31-317-020
10028 Lago Decoco Ave., $315,000 163-02-310-030
10064 White Mulberry Dr., $76,500 163-24-611-010
10146 Dragons Meadow Ct., $280,000 163-31-417-035
254 Cranstonhill Dr., $107,500 138-16-120-013
366 Fringe Ruff Dr., $255,000 176-08-416-007
469 Fynn Valley Dr., $420,000 176-17-512-006
5146 Mountain Top Cir., $1,650,000 163-29-613-006
5340 Magnolia Crossing St., $199,000 176-06-511-076
5997 Buff Bay St., $230,000 163-32-211-009
6474 Lovett Canyon St., $275,000 163-31-416-056
7481 Ringquist St., $195,000 176-08-113-012
9082 Badby Ave., $204,000 176-08-113-111
9188 Everdon Ct., $193,000 176-08-113-082
9328 Malaya Garnet Ct., $206,000 176-05-413-003
9330 W Maule Ave., #238, $145,000 176-05-219-078
9587 Giddings Ave., $230,000 176-06-610-030
9653 Grouse Grove Ave., $265,000 163-31-710-039
9670 Lightheart Ave., $284,000 163-31-615-016
9744 Hawk Cliff Ave., $335,000 163-31-712-001
9917 Carrizo Springs Ave., $227,000 163-31-415-053
89149
4910 Black Bear Rd., #101, $234,000 137-25-714-024
4994 Nature Quest Ct., $575,000 125-33-810-028
5235 N Riley St., $415,000 125-32-605-009
5508 Desert Spring Rd., $291,000 125-33-510-040
5709 Heatherwood St., $194,000 125-28-811-010
5721 Whale Rock St., $279,900 125-28-410-023
5725 Ocean Beach Dr., $185,000 125-28-810-019
5901 N Grand Canyon Dr., $370,000 125-30-302-013
6520 N Tee Pee Ln., $300,000 125-19-811-025
6909 Green Island Ave., $293,000 125-34-811-034
7310 Camrose Ridge Pl., #104, $202,000 124-35-811-044
7401 Royal Crystal St., $480,000 125-18-713-023
7824 Spartanburg St., $204,000 125-18-512-024
7833 Mission Point Ln., $192,000 125-28-810-009
8309 Fawn Brook Ct., $311,500 125-21-311-018
8390 Lori Marie Cir., $200,000 140-28-810-039
9120 Silk Threads Ave., $185,000 125-17-210-300
9212 Oxbow Lake Ave., $349,900 125-18-813-007
9433 Sweetwood Ave., $213,000 125-18-515-013
9504 Grand Vista Ave., $347,000 125-18-811-025
9920 Corbett St., $255,000 138-09-516-003
89156
2132 Linden Tree St., $212,000 140-22-613-015
2324 Ray Kanel Dr., $155,000 140-23-512-012
2346 Monterey Pine Dr., $182,000 140-22-514-003
2792 Wild Cactus Ct., $150,000 140-15-710-022
3187 Pocatello Peak Way, $190,000 140-15-514-003
5188 Bellaria Pl., $150,000 140-21-213-054
6060 Bryce Canyon Ave., $115,000 140-22-114-050
6266 Bryce Canyon Ave., $56,000 140-22-114-125
6541 Fallona Ave., $165,000 140-22-613-056
89166
10744 Knickerbocker Ave., $273,995 126-24-315-018
10895 Kyle Canyon Rd., $230,000 126-10-501-004
7316 Chesapeake Cove St., $299,191 126-13-817-007
7708 Ashby Gate St., $15,000 126-13-212-251
7756 Weavercrest Ct., $259,900 126-13-212-171
9420 Jewel Lake Ave., $240,000 125-07-810-033
89169
1405 Vegas Valley Dr., #93, $35,000 162-11-310-024
1556 Ottawa Dr., $263,000 162-14-212-028
220 E Flamingo Rd., #224, $195,000 162-16-810-188
2874 La Canada St., $160,000 162-11-211-060
89178
10172 Elk Valley St., $377,000 176-29-314-103
10178 Padona Hill Ct., $255,000 176-27-712-032
10183 Jeffcott St., $255,000 176-27-711-016
10216 Montes Vascos Dr., $195,000 178-17-612-059
10372 Missoula Ct., $297,500 176-29-813-055
10450 Palmadora St., $334,000 176-27-417-047
557 Brinkburn Point Ave., $196,200 176-18-516-106
7039 Positano Hill Ave., $269,000 176-27-712-081
7046 Positano Hill Ave., $271,000 176-27-712-064
7660 Schuders Ave., $300,837 176-27-415-019
7921 Morning Queen Dr., $475,000 176-21-810-098
7959 Carmel Heights Ave., $215,000 176-28-611-036
8162 Whiteriver Plateau Ln., $230,000 176-21-716-007
8695 Tomnitz Ave., #102, $169,000 176-20-713-047
8737 Younts Peak Ct., $153,000 176-20-511-176
8787 Rio Grande Falls Ave., $189,000 176-20-713-252
9076 Sage Thicket Ave., $378,000 176-29-314-018
9168 Moose Country Pl., $327,000 176-29-411-006
9261 Night Mesa St., $205,000 176-21-211-023
9267 Lapeer St., $240,000 176-20-213-029
9282 Moonlight Nest Ln., $212,000 176-21-211-034
9311 Fort Bayard Ave., $235,000 176-20-313-027
9312 Cowboy Rain Dr., $216,000 176-29-111-154
9332 Aspen Shadow St., $209,000 176-21-311-001
9425 Crimson Sky St., $189,000 176-20-312-004
9455 Bachelors Fortune St., $235,000 176-20-311-010
9598 Volk Ave., $243,500 176-19-510-094
9642 Desert Daisy Ct., $386,500 176-20-412-017
89179
11156 Hickory Glen St., $235,000 176-34-810-042
11200 Ferguson Springs St., $339,900 176-34-410-036
89183
10111 Aspen Rose St., #103, $218,000 177-26-712-027
10247 Montana Mountain St., $210,000 177-26-313-023
10347 Midseason Mist St., $182,000 177-27-415-007
10367 Midnight Iris St., $192,000 177-27-414-087
10616 Salmon Leap St., $290,000 177-34-516-012
1131 Blue Magenta Ave., $255,000 177-27-812-093
1223 Little Boy Blue Ave., $230,000 177-26-316-010
1814 Versante Ave., $164,900 177-21-219-181
359 Pure April Ave., $283,000 177-28-515-004
452 E Silverado Ranch, #440, $217,000 176-34-110-026
707 Emerald City Ave., $236,000 177-27-210-021
895 Sterling Thorn Ct., $250,000 177-27-611-205
9783 Silver Dusk Ct., $247,500 177-26-510-192
9802 Cordova Vista Ct., $242,000 177-27-111-060
9812 Snowy Canyon Ct., $360,000 177-26-110-113
NORTH LAS VEGAS
89030
2036 Daley St., $78,750 139-24-210-098
2146 Crawford St., $117,000 139-24-210-196
2229 Kenneth Rd., $110,000 139-24-514-008
2608 Stone River Pl., $150,000 139-14-310-121
3009 E Owens Ave., $145,000 139-25-510-003
301 Princess Ave., $120,000 139-15-414-047
3309 E Gowan Rd., $120,000 139-12-711-001
508 Kings Ave., $132,000 139-15-312-012
832 Yankee Ave., $169,000 139-16-813-078
916 Putnam Ave., $117,500 139-14-411-038
89031
112 Melon Aroma Ave., $45,000 161-17-616-108
121 Melon Aroma Ave., $191,500 124-34-711-023
1210 Stoneypeak Ave., $250,000 139-02-216-042
124 Delighted Ave., $279,900 124-27-510-012
1301 Red Hollow Dr., $232,000 124-28-814-021
1541 Ascension Cir., $200,000 124-33-314-079
1827 La Villa Dr., $199,900 124-33-412-095
2020 Silver Blaze Ct., $280,000 124-29-712-022
210 Quailbush Dr., $186,000 124-34-611-007
2213 Sexton Ave., $250,000 124-29-611-023
2929 Sapphire Sands Ct., $162,000 124-29-410-075
3029 Battle Point Ave., $238,000 124-29-113-026
316 Sharp Edge Ave., $248,000 124-27-610-041
320 Rancho Del Norte Dr., $201,500 124-34-415-020
3424 Casa Alto Ave., $259,000 124-29-314-079
3520 Bryan Keith Ave., $276,900 124-32-115-026
3769 Calumet Farm Cir., $182,000 139-06-512-032
3805 W Fisher Ave., $285,000 124-31-604-007
3827 Discovery Creek Ave., $224,369 124-30-710-090
4117 W Red Coach Ave., $253,400 139-06-610-006
4334 Critic Ct., $190,000 124-31-215-006
4506 Rolls Royce Rd., $207,000 139-05-214-010
4508 Whelk Pl., $225,000 139-05-210-023
4610 English Lavender Ave., $212,000 124-31-114-122
4650 Ranch House Rd., #54, $187,000 124-30-110-091
4926 Rancho Verde Ct., $175,000 124-34-413-023
5024 Crying Heart St., $205,000 124-34-711-006
5537 Ramirez St., $174,000 124-34-114-031
5821 Camino Rosa St., $288,000 124-29-313-090
5836 Sierra Cliff St., $205,000 124-27-712-043
5855 Valley Dr., #1075, $134,200 124-30-310-131
6031 Glitter Gold Ct., $130,000 140-04-210-018
6327 Tim English St., $180,000 124-27-114-104
6328 Pageant St., $200,000 124-29-113-080
6423 Grayback Dr., $364,900 124-20-412-092
89032
128 Zenith Point Ave., $205,000 139-03-711-008
1716 Downs Brook Ct., $284,000 139-09-215-085
1724 Ridosh Cir., $198,000 139-09-411-041
2020 W San Miguel Ave., $198,000 139-05-712-020
2121 W Evans Ave., $132,500 139-17-711-063
2408 Marvelous Manor Ave., $285,000 139-05-815-066
3303 Outlook Point St., $170,000 139-09-416-012
3314 Flying Colt Ct., $210,000 139-07-416-042
3909 Sierra Sun St., $213,000 139-09-521-010
4025 Daydream Bend St., $270,000 139-05-815-059
4127 Forestville St., $199,000 124-34-711-016
4310 Westbury Square St., #102, $137,900 139-03-312-149
4370 New Suffolk St., #2, $142,900 139-03-312-047
4430 Cinderwood Ct., $260,000 139-06-412-017
4611 Chestnut Blaze Dr., $185,000 139-07-310-062
821 Bolivar Ave., $227,000 139-09-521-014
89081
1612 Palomino Farm Way, $268,000 124-26-512-009
2116 Dolphin Beach Ave., $210,000 124-26-711-062
2316 Briggsdale Ave., $190,000 124-35-511-014
3604 Rocklin Peak Ave., $212,500 123-30-312-059
5304 Coral Hills St., $202,000 124-35-212-047
5622 Mammoth Mountain St., $305,000 124-25-411-014
5633 Galivan Vista St., $335,000 123-30-415-033
5821 Radiance Park St., $249,888 123-30-315-071
5928 Armide St., $275,000 124-25-715-080
6313 Tierra Cove St., $188,000 123-30-111-013
712 Picasso Picture Ct., $215,000 124-35-314-009
89084
1804 La Calera Ave., $114,900 140-32-110-013
1859 Timber Glade Pl., $330,000 124-16-411-031
209 Fox Crossing Ave., $271,000 124-22-510-039
2525 Shore Bird Ave., $257,000 124-17-615-202
3313 Brambling Ave., $257,800 124-20-410-136
519 Claxton Ave., $223,000 124-22-412-146
6424 Night Owl Bluff Ave., $240,000 124-21-413-047
6428 Birdcall St., $259,900 124-20-410-106
6508 Bright Morning St., $262,500 124-21-412-038
6512 Greenlet Ave., $240,000 124-20-412-003
6634 Cinnabar Coast Ln., $194,000 124-22-310-013
6656 Fort William St., $401,000 124-21-318-053
6671 Little Owl Pl., $239,900 124-19-715-074
6736 Guidestar St., $278,000 124-21-320-010
7366 Grassquit St., $216,500 124-17-812-006
7516 Lintwhite St., $255,000 124-17-313-046
7713 Pine Warbler Way, $219,900 124-17-614-032
7966 Bunting Ct., $205,000 124-17-513-034
89085
3909 Bracebridge Falls Ave., $266,500 124-07-814-044
8132 Otter Falls Ct., $269,900 124-07-812-058
BOULDER CITY
89005
110 Sea Breeze Ln., $178,000 186-09-210-064
1301 Arabian Ln., $242,000 186-10-311-001
1342 Chestnut Ln., $376,500 186-10-216-003
1511 Dorothy Dr., $301,000 186-16-111-029
1520 Marita Dr., $256,324 186-16-111-013
1530 Kay Ct., $300,000 186-16-117-032
1534 Sunrise Cir., $96,900 186-09-420-045
1706 St. Andrews Ct., $420,000 186-17-811-004
251 Big Horn Dr., $256,000 186-04-514-004
416 Arizona St., $232,000 186-04-810-024
518 Elm St., #B, $83,000 186-08-513-010
604 Kendrick Pl., $246,000 186-09-711-039
609 Don Vincente Dr., $335,000 186-10-112-014
639 D Ave., $212,000 186-09-110-236
671 Florence Dr., $267,500 186-04-114-008
694 Florence Dr., $250,000 186-04-113-019
808 Ninth St., $275,000 186-09-710-015
879 Joy Ln., $279,000 186-10-117-043
LAUGHLIN
89029
2194 High Dunes Ln., $107,000 264-28-116-038
3771 Desert Marina Dr., #89, $50,000 264-28-410-089
MESQUITE
89027
1216 Chaparral Dr., $333,000 001-03-314-011
1427 Chaparral Dr., $335,600 001-03-211-009
1642 Lime Wood St., $305,726 001-05-110-080
257 Vineyard Ln., $165,000 001-17-414-011
295 Cottonwood Dr., $190,000 001-15-210-037
322 Larkspur Ln., $225,000 001-17-815-043
490 Canyon View Way, $165,000 001-08-815-005
554 Desert Tortoise Way, $186,000 001-17-712-003
575 Los Altos Cir., $285,000 001-10-110-034
856 Joshua Dr., $115,000 001-19-510-042
SUN VALLEY
89433
6441 Chumash Ct., $285,000 163-17-414-008