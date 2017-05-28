Resale Home Sales May 11-17

Editor’s note: Listings include the resale home’s parcel number. The address listed is the homebuyer’s mailing address and not the actual location of the resale home. About 90 percent of these addresses reflect the home purchase. Check the parcel number to make sure. Also, a few transactions do not reflect the market value of the homes. The information is provided by Accudata, a local research firm. For the complete listing, visit RJRealEstate.Vegas.

HENDERSON

89002

1033 Pleasing Plateau St., $270,000, 178-24-210-022

104 Cricklewood Ave., $385,000, 179-31-413-053

1084 Slate Crossing Lane, No. 2, $186,500, 179-34-713-242

1308 Applejack Court, $77,000, 179-27-212-014

154 Pettswood Drive, $390,000, 179-31-314-020

1581 Quarter Horse Drive, $298,000, 179-27-710-004

1581 Rawhide Drive, $225,000, 179-27-712-004

1648 Clint Canyon Drive, $149,000, 179-34-615-021

439 Wheaton Court, $246,000, 179-29-212-074

712 Morrocco Drive, $250,000, 179-29-611-055

845 Cypress Pines Way, $254,900, 179-30-812-016

928 Wagon Train Drive, $279,900, 179-28-411-045

978 Colorado Creek Court, $250,000, 179-28-212-001

989 Kern River Ave., $284,000, 179-28-213-033

89011

1005 Cedar Pines St., $225,000, 161-35-714-001

1046 Via Sanguinella St., $285,000, 160-32-811-060

1072 School House Court, $300,000, 161-35-614-055

1168 Calico Ridge Drive, $101,000, 162-25-614-096

192 Cow Cove Ave., $287,500, 160-31-511-029

500 Inness Ave., $225,000, 178-04-713-013

6050 Peaceful Creek St., $175,000, 161-35-213-146

616 Bright Valley Place, $278,000, 178-02-615-026

632 Summit Valley Lane, $225,000, 178-02-511-096

89012

1426 Foothills Village Drive, $1,065,000, 178-28-212-001

1439 Evening Song Ave., $202,500, 178-21-514-027

1724 Tangiers Drive, $240,000, 178-21-212-047

1728 Chevrus Court, $342,500, 178-21-417-003

1803 Cypress Mesa Drive, $318,750, 178-32-510-011

191 Kings Canyon Court, $280,000, 178-23-512-044

2418 Greens Ave., $296,000, 178-20-613-033

251 S. Green Valley Parkway, No. 5121, $150,000, 178-19-715-226

310 Dazzling Terrace, $315,000, 178-20-811-088

330 Doe Run Circle, $222,500, 137-12-511-159

89014

108 Quail Run Road, $87,500, 140-23-217-156

1454 Lodgepole Drive, $222,000, 161-33-710-002

1461 Harmony Hill Drive, $215,000, 178-04-519-002

1549 Callahan Ave., $90,200, 161-33-610-004

1615 Box Step Drive, $200,000, 178-09-416-146

1621 Box Step Drive, $205,000, 178-09-416-143

1726 Toltec Circle, $239,900, 178-04-313-001

1808 Michaels Court, $316,500, 178-05-714-052

1966 Sunset Bend Drive, $235,000, 178-05-516-011

2381 Brockton Way, $312,500, 178-07-412-030

314 Coral Fountain St., $260,000, 178-10-217-067

371 Legacy Drive, $231,000, 178-08-117-009

374 Taylor Springs St., No. 11, $90,000, 140-30-213-033

400 Limoges Terrace, $350,000, 178-05-816-031

410 Wedgewood Drive, $355,000, 178-05-815-033

412 Ackerman Lane, $330,000, 178-08-510-002

49 Quail Run Road, $550,000, 178-06-414-006

815 Seclusion Circle, $449,900, 161-33-817-029

816 Seclusion Circle, $109,500, 178-05-622-110

89015

101 E. Mulberry Drive, $310,000, 179-19-210-001

109 Grove St., $140,000, 179-08-411-150

120 Cedar St., $172,000, 179-08-310-162

121 E. Delamar Drive, $435,000, 179-19-403-002

123 Vista Del Lago St., $130,000, 179-20-813-025

218 Valerian St., $385,000, 179-16-217-022

237 Belmont Canyon Place, $199,000, 179-17-117-032

258 Meyers Ave., $159,000, 179-08-514-021

329 S Lisbon St., $319,000, 179-16-711-003

388 Viewmont Drive, $220,000, 178-24-510-017

389 Marston Way, $196,000, 179-17-714-015

519 Landra Lane, $241,000, 179-20-711-028

600 Blackmore Drive, $199,900, 179-20-110-051

660 Finch Island Ave., $300,000, 178-13-312-003

838 Zinnia Circle, $235,000, 179-09-314-009

915 Clipper Drive, $230,000, 179-09-414-077

89044

2081 Canvas Edge Drive, $340,000, 191-14-513-020

2089 Thames View St., $379,990, 191-14-212-051

2195 Idaho Falls Drive, $167,500, 163-19-313-153

2220 Manosque Lane, $440,000, 190-19-613-018

2264 Martinique Ave., $1,000,000, 191-06-519-017

2340 Martinique Ave., $625,000, 190-19-810-007

2344 Celestial Moon St., $235,000, 190-18-410-063

2479 Hamonah Drive, $272,000, 190-19-318-012

2482 Denholme St., $259,000, 191-24-212-098

2578 Binary Stars St., $245,000, 191-24-613-007

2629 Rue De Jour St., $299,000, 190-19-712-026

2674 Peti Tranon St., $325,000, 191-24-116-042

2674 Petit Tranon St., $285,000, 191-23-712-013

2855 Culloden Ave., $295,000, 191-24-813-018

3204 Jevonda Ave., $199,000, 125-28-710-079

89052

1 Haig Point Ct., $410,777, 190-06-412-091

10075 S. Eastern Ave., No. 103, $345,000, 191-24-211-064

10624 S. Eastern Ave., No. A-229, $205,000, 178-29-514-113

1111 Sonoran Hope Court, $398,000, 177-34-614-009

121 Emerald Dunes Circle, $450,000, 190-07-218-043

1315 Panini Drive, $764,000, 191-01-116-001

1809 Lake Wales St., $305,000, 191-02-718-062

2053 May Valley Way, $392,500, 191-13-110-064

2218 Diamondville St., $350,000, 191-13-314-058

2275 Pacini Court, $470,000, 190-06-612-151

2300 Tedesca Drive, $350,000, 190-06-612-003

2372 Hardin Ridge Drive, $590,000, 191-13-311-017

248 Impassioned Court, $265,500, 178-19-414-010

2681 Botticelli Drive, $550,000, 177-36-416-027

2684 Ponte Vecchio Terrace, $1,425,000, 191-01-815-027

2706 Riceville Drive, $485,000, 191-12-712-007

280 Juniper Springs St., $240,000, 178-16-210-009

2824 Sumter Valley Circle, $398,000, 191-12-211-011

2841 Winslow Springs Drive, $297,000, 191-12-111-036

299 Heatherstone St., $225,000, 178-19-410-001

30 Anthem Creek Circle, $205,000, 176-12-810-082

3137 Diamond Crest Lane, $270,000, 177-35-821-001

3142 Dusty Moon Ave., $185,000, 124-31-414-082

3142 Dusty Moon Ave., $185,000, 139-05-211-011

3181 Olivia Heights Ave., $230,000, 191-14-510-082

35 Candlewyck Drive, $700,000, 190-07-815-005

52 Colleton River Drive, $450,000, 190-07-813-005

521 Fox Horn Road, $320,000, 191-05-113-048

532 Kanani Court, $495,000, 178-21-215-002

56 Kukui Court, $235,000, 178-18-813-025

696 Tomscott Ave., $459,900, 177-25-517-007

761 Feather Ridge Drive, $330,000, 178-30-417-004

869 Shining Rose Place, $245,000, 177-34-712-046

888 White Sparrow St., $262,500, 191-04-211-021

950 Seven Hills Drive, No. 2522, $144,000, 177-35-610-262

89074

1228 El Cielo Circle, $197,260, 178-15-313-015

1429 Brushback Ave., $295,000, 178-09-814-009

1851 Hillpointe Road, No. 2022, $147,000, 178-16-116-034

2002 Aspen Brook Drive, $330,000, 178-17-814-010

2108 Feather Bush St., $285,000, 178-17-411-115

2116 Club Meadows Drive, $220,000, 178-17-417-007

2201 Ramsgate Drive, No. 227, $305,100, 178-19-415-034

2368 Tilden Way, $245,000, 178-07-413-015

2416 Brockton Way, $322,500, 178-31-415-036

2416 Brockton Way, $327,950, 178-31-414-002

2418 Tilden Way, $315,000, 178-07-415-025

260 Delfino Way, $310,000, 177-12-314-032

2643 Douglas Circle, $190,000, 177-15-213-009

2753 Fountain Ridge Lane, $190,000, 177-12-621-111

2815 Dorset Ave., $319,900, 177-12-411-020

2857 Cordillera Drive, $285,000, 177-25-116-007

3007 Hardin Drive, $156,850, 161-26-211-023

393 Bradford Drive, $226,000, 178-07-514-006

455 Coral Sea St., $199,500, 177-25-213-073

88 Sertata Court, $265,000, 178-16-719-011

9015 Mcleod Drive, $272,500, 177-24-511-072

LAS VEGAS

89101

216 Circle Drive, $150,000, 139-35-413-080

2825 Jansen Ave., $160,000, 139-25-213-027

405 N. 8th St., $193,000, 140-28-612-018

820 N. 21St., St., $163,000, 139-26-710-075

840 N. 18th St., $127,000, 139-26-710-101

864 Cooper Circle, $155,000, 139-25-310-027

89102

1138 S. Rancho Drive, $350,000, 162-05-513-045

2004 Aquarius Drive, $195,000, 162-06-314-013

2851 S. Valley View Blvd., $118,100, 162-07-614-003

3412 El Cortez Ave., $229,900, 162-05-310-035

3775 Spring Mountain Road, No. 303, $307,500, 178-05-211-049

89103

3805 Avila St., $225,000, 163-14-314-003

3982 Redwood St., $204,000, 163-14-412-002

4459 Tennyson Drive, $265,000, 163-23-213-073

4471 Dean Martin Drive, No. 3309, $745,000, 162-20-213-276

4525 Dean Martin Drive, No. 2460, $570,000, 162-20-311-238

4575 Dean Martin Drive, No. 712, $385,000, 162-20-312-070

4747 Nara Vista Way, No. 203, $102,200, 163-23-410-046

4825 Nara Vista Way, No. 104, $115,000, 163-23-410-007

4869 S Torrey Pines Drive, No. 204, $100,000, 163-23-416-032

4893 S. Torrey Pines Drive, No. 206, $110,000, 163-23-416-160

6613 W. Tropicana Ave., No. 101, $95,000, 163-02-113-015

89104

1039 May Ave., $158,000, 161-06-110-044

1403 Charmaine St., $203,000, 161-05-111-025

1707 S 8th St., $250,000, 162-03-701-004

1808 Franklin Ave., $130,000, 162-02-610-005

1913 Canosa Ave., $98,000, 162-02-611-008

2908 Holly Hill Ave., $143,000, 162-01-812-050

2924 Scarlet Oak Ave., $170,000, 162-01-811-037

4163 E. Philadelphia Ave., $182,000, 161-06-715-033

4750 E. Sahara Ave., $160,000, 161-05-810-241

4757 E. Wyoming Ave., $140,000, 161-05-710-012

89106

1700 Goldhill Ave., $372,000, 139-28-110-015

2100 Port Ave., $145,000, 139-20-816-091

2110 Pinto Lane, $1,284,124, 178-27-121-005

400 Deauville St., $180,000, 139-33-210-082

413 S. Tonopah Drive, $144,000, 139-33-210-135

601 S. Rancho Drive, No. D-34, $275,000, 138-36-610-005

89107

312 Canyon Circle, $650,000, 139-32-211-029

4212 Baxter Place, $130,000, 139-31-411-083

4218 Dover Place, $85,000, 139-31-411-124

4712 Dover Place, $189,600, 139-31-410-034

5348 Images Court, $77,500, 139-26-610-162

5408 Morendo Drive, $141,500, 138-25-415-019

601 Cactus Lane, $150,000, 138-36-711-064

6412 Dinning Ave., $136,000, 138-26-412-031

6624 Brandywine Way, $214,000, 138-35-312-080

6661 Bubbling Brook Drive, No. A, $94,000, 138-26-410-037

89108

1000 Indian Lane, $125,000, 139-29-210-014

1117 Coral Isle Way, $160,000, 138-26-212-028

1872 Leonard Lane, $335,000, 138-24-702-017

2312 El Cerrito Circle, $180,000, 138-23-510-043

2433 Olivewood St., $151,000, 138-14-413-058

2745 Stargate St., $152,000, 138-13-710-079

2833 N. Michael Way, $245,000, 138-13-212-022

2960 Maverick St., $432,000, 138-14-602-005

3209 Goleta Drive, $200,000, 138-12-417-009

3217 Goleta Drive, $180,000, 138-12-417-011

3301 Heatherdale Court, $131,017, 138-12-412-023

3412 N. Winterhaven Ave., No. 103, $105,000, 138-10-724-004

4333 Eugene Ave., $140,000, 139-19-112-047

6128 Pine Villa Ave., No. 101, $118,000, 138-11-517-010

6232 Carl Ave., $214,900, 138-23-818-003

6441 Little Pine Way, $111,995, 138-23-116-018

6501 Miragrande Drive, $215,000, 138-02-416-001

6552 Pleasant Plains Way, $190,000, 138-11-210-012

6641 Pepperidge Way, $195,000, 138-11-210-101

89109

145 E. Harmon Ave., No. 309, $183,000, 162-21-315-026

2747 Paradise Road, No. 2101, $2,150,000, 162-09-612-169

3111 Bel Air Drive, No. 17-G, $150,000, 162-10-717-028

683 Oakmont Ave., No. 3506, $97,000, 162-10-212-453

89110

129 Sir George Drive, $89,000, 140-33-413-001

1401 Culley St., $160,000, 140-30-110-029

1503 Carriagedale Court, $331,000, 140-27-514-014

259 N. Lamb Blvd., No. E, $85,000, 140-31-715-043

285 Beesley Drive, $400,000, 140-34-311-007

3933 Jackpot Circle, $175,000, 140-31-412-026

434 Mount Gravatt Court, $345,000, 140-34-213-003

4677 E. New York Ave., $291,000, 161-05-710-063

4920 Canyon Creek Road, $160,000, 140-29-712-019

5754 Yerington Ave., $190,000, 140-33-613-001

6030 Sun Tree Circle, $210,000, 140-27-110-079

671 Red Lake Way, $165,000, 140-33-115-041

740 Riata Way, $160,000, 140-33-112-005

849 Cohasset St., $235,000, 140-27-415-008

901 Staffordshire Circle, $240,000, 140-30-610-056

919 Crazyhorse Way, $320,000, 140-28-810-019

89113

5327 Pied Piper St., $212,000, 163-20-213-009

7452 Standing Timber Way, $279,000, 163-27-310-048

7466 Matilda St., $509,750, 176-10-513-040

7660 W. Eldorado Lane, No. 135, $90,500, 163-15-417-006

7664 Rising Port Ave., $225,000, 176-15-111-040

7676 Boca Raton Drive, $445,000, 163-27-114-011

7790 Sagebrush Bend St., $385,000, 176-10-310-060

8000 W. Badura Ave., No. 1161, $147,000, 176-04-710-321

8000 W. Badura Ave., No. 2096, $130,000, 176-04-710-192

8147 Poppy Leaf Ave., $78,000, 139-35-313-015

8197 Horseshoe Bend Lane, $198,500, 176-15-511-099

9128 Wonderland St., $212,000, 176-21-212-066

89115

1699 N Gateway Rd., $160,000 140-19-801-005

1941 Salvation St., $163,000 140-19-314-013

2665 Lincoln Rd., $21,131 140-21-510-230

3844 Via Lucia Dr., $175,000 140-07-112-067

4300 N Lamont St., #253, $38,000 140-05-712-092

4552 Aviation St., $172,500 140-04-210-034

4557 Chanted Heart Ave., $180,000 140-08-115-038

4566 Coronado Hills Way, $183,000 140-20-414-022

4610 Little Wren Ln., $150,000 140-20-412-053

6146 Belmont Shores St., $215,000 123-29-210-231

89117

1911 Langley Estates Dr., $195,000 138-17-615-061

1929 Madagascar Ln., $395,000 163-06-313-023

2261 Nordica Ct., $630,000 163-04-810-001

2305 Loggerhead Rd., $325,000 163-06-414-018

2700 Brienza Way, $296,988 163-07-111-009

2812 Edge Rock Cir., $275,000 163-07-213-013

3080 Yankee Clipper Dr., $310,000 163-08-714-014

3085 Belcastro St., $450,000 163-10-411-009

7080 Eldora Ave., $680,000 163-10-507-016

8101 Planting Fields Pl., $530,000 163-09-515-001

8228 Violet Meadow Ct., $322,800 163-18-520-049

8600 W Charleston Blvd., #1068, $116,500 125-18-616-044

8605 Kiel Ridge Cir., $765,000 163-05-711-014

8704 Orvieto Dr., $249,000 163-05-512-029

8925 Clear Blue Dr., $223,000 163-08-413-022

9541 Cliff View Way, $310,500 163-07-719-009

9732 Manheim Ln., $111,500 176-05-414-295

9900 Garamound Ave., $197,565 163-06-214-006

89118

3385 W Badura Ave., $439,900 177-05-307-001

4889 Denaro Dr., $308,500 164-24-413-008

5000 Red Rock St., #127, $187,000 177-03-810-013

5166 S Jones Blvd., $75,250 163-25-210-088

5221 Tropical Peach Dr., $198,000 163-25-217-039

5231 Lindell Rd., #204, $130,000 163-25-213-056

5250 S Rainbow Blvd., #2021, $158,000 163-26-214-045

5358 Poker Flat Ln., $205,000 163-25-313-087

5935 W Patrick Ln., $425,000 163-36-302-001

6260 S Rainbow Blvd., $247,000 176-06-511-066

89119

1963 E Hacienda Ave., $215,000 162-26-710-010

3180 E Warm Springs Rd., #2032, $281,000 178-20-517-005

89120

3070 Paintedhills Ave., $293,500 162-36-510-015

3260 La Mirada Ave., $235,000 178-03-611-092

3435 Toquima Cir., $245,000 161-30-310-009

3669 Casey Dr., $143,450 161-30-220-004

3732 Darren Thornton Way, $360,000 161-31-610-011

4278 Roanridge Ave., $212,000 161-29-313-011

4919 Calle Del Oya, $135,000 162-25-111-093

5407 Beaverhead Dr., $160,000 161-30-711-070

6037 Orange Poppy Ct., $260,000 161-31-212-080

6230 Mcleod Dr., #100, $281,925 176-29-510-003

89121

2560 La Cara Ave., $180,000 162-24-310-054

2627 S Lamb Blvd., #324, $26,000 161-27-110-059

2725 S Nellis Blvd., #1109, $65,000 161-08-611-394

2752 San Martin Ct., $185,000 162-13-114-083

2920 Mcleod Dr., $140,000 162-12-710-001

3047 E Rochelle Ave., $290,000 162-24-610-005

3528 Franciscan Ln., $220,000 161-19-112-006

4022 Great Plains Way, $150,000 161-17-413-006

4051 Tacoma Ave., $230,000 161-19-814-014

4314 Swandale Ave., $178,000 161-08-310-043

4525 Palencia Ave., $220,000 161-20-115-013

89122

3320 Jewel Cave Dr., $76,100 161-16-110-244

3328 Fort Smith Dr., $80,000 161-16-110-196

3376 Lakeland Bay Dr., $185,000 161-15-511-022

3421 Blue Ash Ln., $277,500 161-16-712-006

3638 Katmai Dr., $46,000 161-16-210-186

4748 Alta Mesa Way, $130,000 161-22-411-046

5052 Danica Way, $152,000 161-28-310-035

5092 Jewel Canyon Dr., $150,500 161-27-512-001

5192 Blanton Dr., $178,000 161-21-410-028

5392 Raccoon Valley Ln., $173,000 161-26-311-073

5431 Raccoon Valley Ln., $175,000 161-26-311-107

5433 Gold Country St., $222,000 161-26-314-083

5524 Waltham Ln., $159,900 161-28-610-012

6020 Bow Island Ave., $233,000 161-15-410-204

6517 Za Zu Pitts Ave., #102, $150,000 161-10-710-161

6524 Charlie Chaplin Ave., #103, $149,900 161-10-710-312

6707 Prairie Dusk Dr., $254,000 161-26-413-130

89123

1042 Shadow Pool Ct., $259,400 177-22-710-099

1070 Legato Dr., $82,000 139-19-612-113

1423 Dressen Ave., $373,000 177-23-112-013

1697 Rowan Tree Dr., $248,000 177-11-410-094

495 Manderley Ct., $333,000 177-22-118-019

55 E Agate Ave., #301, $155,000 177-21-217-010

55 E Agate Ave., #305, $79,500 161-04-214-015

63 E Agate Ave., #508, $159,000 177-21-217-129

7927 Cadenza Ln., $275,000 176-25-410-055

8211 Tone St., $258,000 177-15-510-063

865 Gleamstar Ave., $217,000 177-13-210-037

868 Wallach Ave., $234,000 177-22-514-046

871 Kingston Springs Way, $340,000 177-15-812-012

8968 Haviland Rd., $228,500 177-22-115-016

9002 Sandy Slate Way, $235,000 177-22-515-057

9170 Waterfall Mist Ct., $224,000 177-21-613-043

927 Pescados Dr., $292,500 177-10-512-050

9530 Lavarun Ct., $274,000 177-22-412-025

9555 Collinsleap Ct., $240,000 177-22-412-019

9555 Rickshaw St., $330,000 177-21-418-044

89128

1324 Pinto Rock Ln., #101, $117,000 138-28-511-057

1334 Silver Sierra St., $215,000 138-33-322-003

1604 Ghost Flower Ct., $230,000 138-21-816-041

7721 Antero Cir., $283,000 138-21-514-033

7913 Copper Canyon Rd., $195,000 138-28-617-028

8004 Nestled Vista Ave., $340,000 138-21-820-008

8012 Coral Point Ave., $256,000 138-21-512-004

8128 Neptune Beach Ave., $140,000 138-23-613-031

8241 Arch Bay Ln., $315,000 138-16-413-022

8253 Tivoli Cove Dr., $339,000 138-21-114-036

8308 Desert Quail Dr., $430,950 138-21-424-003

8349 Cretan Blue Ln., $262,000 125-20-211-022

8613 Estrelita Dr., $375,000 138-20-714-014

8620 Estrelita Dr., $265,000 125-13-812-005

89129

10550 W Alexander Rd., #2101, $150,000 137-01-414-152

10560 Norcross Ave., $110,000 162-18-710-024

10609 Tuckermans Ave., $245,000 137-01-113-013

3324 Oeste Vista St., $215,000 138-08-413-034

3366 Epson St., $183,000 138-08-810-045

3501 Shady Timber St., #2122, $218,000 125-28-816-037

3508 Bogside Way, $345,000 138-07-718-019

3704 Ashling St., $245,000 138-07-619-005

4017 Antique Sterling Ct., $487,500 138-05-410-028

4544 Yellow Harbor St., $220,000 137-01-216-035

7428 Fort Wilkins Dr., $315,000 138-10-210-009

7455 Ute Meadows Cir., $204,000 125-34-610-027

8305 Windchase Ave., $230,000 138-09-215-013

8429 Blue Island Ave., $187,000 138-09-313-013

8724 Blazing Saddle Ave., $255,000 138-08-713-007

8884 Dove Cove Dr., $170,000 138-08-311-006

8982 Sidebrook Ct., $400,000 138-08-218-025

8984 Fort Crestwood Dr., $375,000 138-08-210-010

9065 Herrera Ave., $510,000 138-05-210-014

89130

3404 N Decatur Blvd., $385,900 138-12-710-074

5209 Big River Ave., $385,000 138-12-513-035

5524 Tincup Dr., $170,000 125-36-110-052

5820 Sassa St., $205,000 125-25-713-072

5912 Red Umber Ave., $305,000 138-01-511-013

5916 Calm Lagoon Ave., $325,000 125-25-213-025

5928 Wood Petal St., $160,000 125-25-710-022

6001 Shallow Springs St., $190,000 125-25-611-007

6208 Turtle Run Ave., $150,000 124-19-313-041

6301 Chimney Wood Ave., $220,000 138-02-511-021

6537 Hillside Brook Ave., $173,000 125-35-415-023

89131

5029 Ironhorse Ranch Ave., $224,900 125-12-610-069

5033 Hostetler Ave., $208,000 125-12-610-022

5308 Jackson Valley Ct., $245,000 125-12-511-077

6125 Elkhorn Rd., $600,000 125-23-502-003

6340 Monarch Creek St., $242,500 125-25-511-011

6430 Glen River Cir., $450,000 125-23-410-012

6980 Farm Rd., $497,000 125-15-607-005

7011 Jurani St., $200,000 138-18-411-021

7225 Cottonsparrow St., $240,000 125-16-822-029

7351 Real Quiet Dr., $419,900 125-15-212-025

7401 Port Charlotte Ave., $205,000 125-10-115-122

7410 Wild Horse Mesa Ct., $451,000 125-22-115-023

7538 Harbor Pond Dr., $290,000 125-13-711-001

7541 Cedargulf Ave., $575,000 125-15-412-023

7829 Red Leaf Dr., $385,000 125-16-515-031

7853 Dappled Light Ave., $75,000 139-19-214-074

7913 Morning Gallop Ct., $325,000 125-13-113-062

8260 Bradley Rd., $367,777 125-12-714-002

8582 Lava Point St., $610,000 125-11-612-024

8621 Apiary Wind St., $292,000 125-12-112-053

8841 Sherwood Park Dr., $244,000 125-10-512-070

89134

10216 Angel Peak Ct., $216,000 137-13-811-007

10244 Singing Wind Pl., $290,000 137-24-616-038

10428 Back Plains Dr., $245,000 137-13-610-029

10436 Broom Hill Dr., $330,500 137-13-813-033

10716 Button Willow Dr., $137,000 125-18-611-012

2108 Hot Oak Ridge St., $595,000 137-23-612-002

2276 Black Pine Dr., $280,000 138-19-514-054

2300 Airlands St., $590,000 137-24-112-041

2417 Ivy Garden Ct., $362,000 138-18-813-028

2625 Desert Glen Dr., $254,900 138-17-713-068

2721 Byron Dr., $260,000 137-13-714-061

2908 Laverton Dr., $268,000 137-13-610-043

2916 Castle Bar Dr., $307,000 138-17-112-021

8800 Faircrest Dr., $235,000 138-17-510-015

9403 Kayla Ct., $260,000 138-19-513-036

9701 Blue Bell Dr., $245,000 138-18-411-022

9732 Double Rock Dr., $240,000 138-19-415-032

9813 Camden Rose Ct., $340,000 138-19-219-019

9901 Trailwood Dr., #2106, $171,000 138-19-324-034

89135

10507 Garden Light Dr., $460,000 164-13-513-001

10557 Premia Pl., $240,000 164-25-616-028

11247 Filmore Heights Ct., $305,000 164-02-615-040

11308 Belmont Lake Dr., #104, $267,000 164-02-616-013

11492 Timber Mountain Ave., $720,000 164-11-417-015

20 Sun Glow Ln., $4,650,000 164-23-613-029

2033 Hollywell St., $410,000 164-02-713-048

2455 Cordoba Bluff Ct., $387,000 164-02-813-045

2600 S Town Center Dr., #2108, $175,000 138-14-310-054

2616 Grassy Spring Pl., $879,016 164-11-113-026

29 Garden Shadow Ln., $1,260,000 164-23-514-091

3720 Fading Sun St., $347,500 164-13-218-006

5470 Fawn Chase Way, $367,000 164-25-714-130

64 Pristine Glen St., $1,200,000 164-23-514-014

89138

11243 Ivybridge Ave., $400,000 137-35-511-050

11341 Espadrille Ct., $450,000 137-35-318-022

11389 Perugino Dr., $545,000 137-26-415-032

11533 Balaton Lake Ave., $600,000 137-35-115-005

11548 Cannon Falls Ave., $420,000 137-26-317-018

11712 Siena Mist Ave., $310,000 177-12-314-032

11729 La Mirago Pl., $560,000 137-27-711-003

11744 San Rosarita Ct., $381,500 137-34-612-037

11789 Lily Rubin Ave., $450,000 137-34-513-019

11821 Love Orchid Ln., $335,000 137-34-614-019

11828 Orense Dr., $315,000 137-34-816-069

11900 Calle De Sol Dr., $333,000 137-34-717-093

12102 High Country Ln., $350,000 164-12-614-046

12256 Caminita Pl., $605,000 137-34-411-065

12259 Pacific Cruise Ave., $513,500 137-34-314-006

195 Bartizan Dr., $910,000 137-26-414-031

529 Lacabana Beach Dr., $361,350 137-35-114-048

613 Wandering Violets Way, $368,000 137-34-614-042

722 Catalina Aisle St., $510,000 137-34-317-005

724 Cardillo Ct., $630,000 137-34-215-008

816 Sand Primrose St., $300,000 137-35-716-014

89139

4928 Breaking Dawn Ct., $305,000 176-12-711-013

4985 Lime Kiln Ave., $280,000 176-12-810-012

5870 W Agate Ave., $230,000 176-24-112-167

6365 Mighty Flotilla Ave., $555,000 176-11-710-015

6495 Briney Deep Ave., $268,000 176-06-513-101

6636 Oxendale Ave., $234,990 176-11-112-165

6678 Catoctin Ave., $185,000 176-11-112-077

6761 Bel Canto Ct., $274,500 176-14-212-021

7334 Prussian Green St., $225,000 138-09-519-015

7455 Hinson St., $630,000 177-07-506-010

7472 Mission Palm St., $267,500 176-12-110-117

7528 Belgian Lion St., $503,000 176-11-210-063

7600 Grassy Bank St., $218,000 176-12-213-038

7626 Magic Cove Ct., $265,000 176-12-210-133

7640 S Decatur Blvd., $345,750 177-07-205-004

8214 Royal Lilly Ct., $210,000 176-13-110-117

8233 Shaded Arbors St., $206,500 176-14-512-044

8291 Cullinan Ln., $210,000 177-18-122-024

8325 Hunter Brook St., $250,000 176-14-612-016

8340 Accolade St., $283,000 176-14-216-006

8439 Blackstone Ridge Ct., $244,000 176-36-718-010

8495 Adams Grove St., $248,000 176-14-613-021

89141

10620 Southern Highlands Pkwy., #110-322, $590,000 176-36-512-039

10665 Allegrini Dr., $245,000 176-36-115-013

10832 Montasola St., $394,000 176-36-613-012

11227 Dolcetto Dr., $259,126 176-36-417-102

11239 Romette Ct., $400,000 176-36-812-034

11797 Oakland Hills Dr., $1,097,000 191-06-713-017

11856 Brigadoon Dr., $297,500 176-08-810-091

3688 Laguna Veneta Ave., $225,000 177-32-311-009

3747 Sesto Ct., $235,000 177-32-311-035

4433 Vicobello Ave., $515,000 177-31-212-028

5358 Sand Dollar Ave., $169,466 176-25-816-015

5394 Esparon Ave., $300,888 176-36-812-049

5808 Rothbury Ave., $96,000 177-27-115-242

7554 Holiday Hills St., $227,200 176-12-611-098

83 Grand Masters Dr., $855,000 191-07-611-009

9847 Giant Steps Ct., $400,000 176-25-513-001

89142

1406 Grape Arbor Way, $215,000 161-03-111-029

2323 Underpar Cir., $150,000 161-04-813-046

2325 Flanigan Ct., $216,000 161-03-411-004

5158 Sandstone Dr., $179,000 161-04-213-005

6050 Wild Berry Dr., $197,000 161-03-214-025

89143

8473 Cheerful Brook Ave., $240,000 125-08-815-007

8512 Log Cabin Way, $335,000 125-05-607-015

8613 Grand Pine Ave., $183,000 125-17-516-004

8940 Spinning Wheel Ave., $215,000 125-08-311-002

8944 Spinning Wheel Ave., $220,000 125-08-311-001

9060 Black Elk Ave., $218,049 125-05-314-037

89144

1012 Domnus Ln., #204, $165,000 138-30-215-034

10244 Huxley Cross Ln., $380,100 137-25-717-028

10404 American Falls Ln., $370,000 137-25-715-014

10437 Orkiney Dr., $1,300,000 137-36-616-001

10732 Aire Dr., $350,000 137-36-111-008

10745 Sprucedale Ave., $355,000 137-36-212-015

10825 Elm Ridge Ave., $575,000 137-25-221-073

1713 Pacific Sandstone Pl., $278,000 137-24-813-066

205 N Buteo Woods Ln., $525,000 137-25-819-006

417 Carlton Kay Pl., $300,000 137-25-715-040

820 Picotte St., #103, $295,000 137-36-411-011

904 Domnus Ln., #103, $165,000 138-30-215-143

909 Star Pine Dr., $425,000 137-25-221-004

89145

105 Redstone St., $186,000 138-34-519-032

332 S Buffalo Dr., #201, $83,000 138-33-616-035

545 Yacht Harbor Dr., $165,000 138-33-716-012

625 Edgebrook Dr., $800,000 137-36-711-012

7021 Astronaut Ave., $247,000 138-34-412-045

7105 Harrison Schmitt Ave., $225,000 138-34-414-012

7736 Parakeet Ave., $190,000 138-33-710-052

8104 Redskin Cir., $196,000 138-33-316-009

8156 Autumn Star Ave., $172,900 138-33-414-035

8432 Charles Ct., $189,900 138-33-110-089

8452 Boseck Dr., #207, $135,500 138-33-317-022

9101 Alta Dr., #202, $344,000 164-14-518-026

9103 Alta Dr., #901, $2,500,000 138-32-213-175

9412 Queen Charlotte Dr., $145,000 139-31-220-014

9824 Miss Peach Ave., $450,000 138-31-413-024

89146

4924 Souza Dr., $156,000 163-12-820-089

5160 Via De Palma Dr., $168,000 163-12-711-072

5735 W Oakey Blvd., $340,000 163-01-302-003

6228 Vista Verde, $198,500 163-02-712-010

6300 Stonegate Way, $270,000 163-02-718-023

6505 Pepper Mill Dr., $527,000 138-31-419-010

6890 Tara Ave., $345,000 163-11-201-005

89147

3517 S Dapple Gray Rd., $213,000 163-17-218-026

3578 Audobon St., $340,000 163-18-210-002

3610 Pinnate Dr., $239,000 163-16-617-029

3694 Spring Day Ct., $242,000 163-28-714-008

3803 Ruskin St., $429,000 163-17-711-053

3921 Tropical Vine St., $530,000 163-18-313-015

3948 Arrowood Dr., $225,000 163-15-810-177

4805 Van Carol Dr., $355,000 163-21-415-004

7387 Walnut Creek Dr., $198,000 163-22-113-110

7478 Palermo Ave., $295,000 163-22-422-025

7498 Parnell Ave., $172,394 163-22-422-042

7517 Walnut Creek Dr., $210,000 163-22-113-122

8087 Barodo Way, $235,000 163-21-810-031

8501 W University Ave., #1038, $150,000 163-21-215-074

9076 W Rochelle Ave., $275,000 163-20-114-003

9612 Windborne Ave., $275,000 163-18-614-040

9690 Midnight Sun Ave., $240,500 163-19-810-038

9850 Ashton Pines Ct., $268,000 163-19-312-009

9948 Canyon Peak Dr., $278,000 163-19-411-033

9975 Peace Way, #2133, $145,000 163-19-313-209

89148

10012 Long Barrow Ct., $355,000 163-31-317-020

10028 Lago Decoco Ave., $315,000 163-02-310-030

10064 White Mulberry Dr., $76,500 163-24-611-010

10146 Dragons Meadow Ct., $280,000 163-31-417-035

254 Cranstonhill Dr., $107,500 138-16-120-013

366 Fringe Ruff Dr., $255,000 176-08-416-007

469 Fynn Valley Dr., $420,000 176-17-512-006

5146 Mountain Top Cir., $1,650,000 163-29-613-006

5340 Magnolia Crossing St., $199,000 176-06-511-076

5997 Buff Bay St., $230,000 163-32-211-009

6474 Lovett Canyon St., $275,000 163-31-416-056

7481 Ringquist St., $195,000 176-08-113-012

9082 Badby Ave., $204,000 176-08-113-111

9188 Everdon Ct., $193,000 176-08-113-082

9328 Malaya Garnet Ct., $206,000 176-05-413-003

9330 W Maule Ave., #238, $145,000 176-05-219-078

9587 Giddings Ave., $230,000 176-06-610-030

9653 Grouse Grove Ave., $265,000 163-31-710-039

9670 Lightheart Ave., $284,000 163-31-615-016

9744 Hawk Cliff Ave., $335,000 163-31-712-001

9917 Carrizo Springs Ave., $227,000 163-31-415-053

89149

4910 Black Bear Rd., #101, $234,000 137-25-714-024

4994 Nature Quest Ct., $575,000 125-33-810-028

5235 N Riley St., $415,000 125-32-605-009

5508 Desert Spring Rd., $291,000 125-33-510-040

5709 Heatherwood St., $194,000 125-28-811-010

5721 Whale Rock St., $279,900 125-28-410-023

5725 Ocean Beach Dr., $185,000 125-28-810-019

5901 N Grand Canyon Dr., $370,000 125-30-302-013

6520 N Tee Pee Ln., $300,000 125-19-811-025

6909 Green Island Ave., $293,000 125-34-811-034

7310 Camrose Ridge Pl., #104, $202,000 124-35-811-044

7401 Royal Crystal St., $480,000 125-18-713-023

7824 Spartanburg St., $204,000 125-18-512-024

7833 Mission Point Ln., $192,000 125-28-810-009

8309 Fawn Brook Ct., $311,500 125-21-311-018

8390 Lori Marie Cir., $200,000 140-28-810-039

9120 Silk Threads Ave., $185,000 125-17-210-300

9212 Oxbow Lake Ave., $349,900 125-18-813-007

9433 Sweetwood Ave., $213,000 125-18-515-013

9504 Grand Vista Ave., $347,000 125-18-811-025

9920 Corbett St., $255,000 138-09-516-003

89156

2132 Linden Tree St., $212,000 140-22-613-015

2324 Ray Kanel Dr., $155,000 140-23-512-012

2346 Monterey Pine Dr., $182,000 140-22-514-003

2792 Wild Cactus Ct., $150,000 140-15-710-022

3187 Pocatello Peak Way, $190,000 140-15-514-003

5188 Bellaria Pl., $150,000 140-21-213-054

6060 Bryce Canyon Ave., $115,000 140-22-114-050

6266 Bryce Canyon Ave., $56,000 140-22-114-125

6541 Fallona Ave., $165,000 140-22-613-056

89166

10744 Knickerbocker Ave., $273,995 126-24-315-018

10895 Kyle Canyon Rd., $230,000 126-10-501-004

7316 Chesapeake Cove St., $299,191 126-13-817-007

7708 Ashby Gate St., $15,000 126-13-212-251

7756 Weavercrest Ct., $259,900 126-13-212-171

9420 Jewel Lake Ave., $240,000 125-07-810-033

89169

1405 Vegas Valley Dr., #93, $35,000 162-11-310-024

1556 Ottawa Dr., $263,000 162-14-212-028

220 E Flamingo Rd., #224, $195,000 162-16-810-188

2874 La Canada St., $160,000 162-11-211-060

89178

10172 Elk Valley St., $377,000 176-29-314-103

10178 Padona Hill Ct., $255,000 176-27-712-032

10183 Jeffcott St., $255,000 176-27-711-016

10216 Montes Vascos Dr., $195,000 178-17-612-059

10372 Missoula Ct., $297,500 176-29-813-055

10450 Palmadora St., $334,000 176-27-417-047

557 Brinkburn Point Ave., $196,200 176-18-516-106

7039 Positano Hill Ave., $269,000 176-27-712-081

7046 Positano Hill Ave., $271,000 176-27-712-064

7660 Schuders Ave., $300,837 176-27-415-019

7921 Morning Queen Dr., $475,000 176-21-810-098

7959 Carmel Heights Ave., $215,000 176-28-611-036

8162 Whiteriver Plateau Ln., $230,000 176-21-716-007

8695 Tomnitz Ave., #102, $169,000 176-20-713-047

8737 Younts Peak Ct., $153,000 176-20-511-176

8787 Rio Grande Falls Ave., $189,000 176-20-713-252

9076 Sage Thicket Ave., $378,000 176-29-314-018

9168 Moose Country Pl., $327,000 176-29-411-006

9261 Night Mesa St., $205,000 176-21-211-023

9267 Lapeer St., $240,000 176-20-213-029

9282 Moonlight Nest Ln., $212,000 176-21-211-034

9311 Fort Bayard Ave., $235,000 176-20-313-027

9312 Cowboy Rain Dr., $216,000 176-29-111-154

9332 Aspen Shadow St., $209,000 176-21-311-001

9425 Crimson Sky St., $189,000 176-20-312-004

9455 Bachelors Fortune St., $235,000 176-20-311-010

9598 Volk Ave., $243,500 176-19-510-094

9642 Desert Daisy Ct., $386,500 176-20-412-017

89179

11156 Hickory Glen St., $235,000 176-34-810-042

11200 Ferguson Springs St., $339,900 176-34-410-036

89183

10111 Aspen Rose St., #103, $218,000 177-26-712-027

10247 Montana Mountain St., $210,000 177-26-313-023

10347 Midseason Mist St., $182,000 177-27-415-007

10367 Midnight Iris St., $192,000 177-27-414-087

10616 Salmon Leap St., $290,000 177-34-516-012

1131 Blue Magenta Ave., $255,000 177-27-812-093

1223 Little Boy Blue Ave., $230,000 177-26-316-010

1814 Versante Ave., $164,900 177-21-219-181

359 Pure April Ave., $283,000 177-28-515-004

452 E Silverado Ranch, #440, $217,000 176-34-110-026

707 Emerald City Ave., $236,000 177-27-210-021

895 Sterling Thorn Ct., $250,000 177-27-611-205

9783 Silver Dusk Ct., $247,500 177-26-510-192

9802 Cordova Vista Ct., $242,000 177-27-111-060

9812 Snowy Canyon Ct., $360,000 177-26-110-113

NORTH LAS VEGAS

89030

2036 Daley St., $78,750 139-24-210-098

2146 Crawford St., $117,000 139-24-210-196

2229 Kenneth Rd., $110,000 139-24-514-008

2608 Stone River Pl., $150,000 139-14-310-121

3009 E Owens Ave., $145,000 139-25-510-003

301 Princess Ave., $120,000 139-15-414-047

3309 E Gowan Rd., $120,000 139-12-711-001

508 Kings Ave., $132,000 139-15-312-012

832 Yankee Ave., $169,000 139-16-813-078

916 Putnam Ave., $117,500 139-14-411-038

89031

112 Melon Aroma Ave., $45,000 161-17-616-108

121 Melon Aroma Ave., $191,500 124-34-711-023

1210 Stoneypeak Ave., $250,000 139-02-216-042

124 Delighted Ave., $279,900 124-27-510-012

1301 Red Hollow Dr., $232,000 124-28-814-021

1541 Ascension Cir., $200,000 124-33-314-079

1827 La Villa Dr., $199,900 124-33-412-095

2020 Silver Blaze Ct., $280,000 124-29-712-022

210 Quailbush Dr., $186,000 124-34-611-007

2213 Sexton Ave., $250,000 124-29-611-023

2929 Sapphire Sands Ct., $162,000 124-29-410-075

3029 Battle Point Ave., $238,000 124-29-113-026

316 Sharp Edge Ave., $248,000 124-27-610-041

320 Rancho Del Norte Dr., $201,500 124-34-415-020

3424 Casa Alto Ave., $259,000 124-29-314-079

3520 Bryan Keith Ave., $276,900 124-32-115-026

3769 Calumet Farm Cir., $182,000 139-06-512-032

3805 W Fisher Ave., $285,000 124-31-604-007

3827 Discovery Creek Ave., $224,369 124-30-710-090

4117 W Red Coach Ave., $253,400 139-06-610-006

4334 Critic Ct., $190,000 124-31-215-006

4506 Rolls Royce Rd., $207,000 139-05-214-010

4508 Whelk Pl., $225,000 139-05-210-023

4610 English Lavender Ave., $212,000 124-31-114-122

4650 Ranch House Rd., #54, $187,000 124-30-110-091

4926 Rancho Verde Ct., $175,000 124-34-413-023

5024 Crying Heart St., $205,000 124-34-711-006

5537 Ramirez St., $174,000 124-34-114-031

5821 Camino Rosa St., $288,000 124-29-313-090

5836 Sierra Cliff St., $205,000 124-27-712-043

5855 Valley Dr., #1075, $134,200 124-30-310-131

6031 Glitter Gold Ct., $130,000 140-04-210-018

6327 Tim English St., $180,000 124-27-114-104

6328 Pageant St., $200,000 124-29-113-080

6423 Grayback Dr., $364,900 124-20-412-092

89032

128 Zenith Point Ave., $205,000 139-03-711-008

1716 Downs Brook Ct., $284,000 139-09-215-085

1724 Ridosh Cir., $198,000 139-09-411-041

2020 W San Miguel Ave., $198,000 139-05-712-020

2121 W Evans Ave., $132,500 139-17-711-063

2408 Marvelous Manor Ave., $285,000 139-05-815-066

3303 Outlook Point St., $170,000 139-09-416-012

3314 Flying Colt Ct., $210,000 139-07-416-042

3909 Sierra Sun St., $213,000 139-09-521-010

4025 Daydream Bend St., $270,000 139-05-815-059

4127 Forestville St., $199,000 124-34-711-016

4310 Westbury Square St., #102, $137,900 139-03-312-149

4370 New Suffolk St., #2, $142,900 139-03-312-047

4430 Cinderwood Ct., $260,000 139-06-412-017

4611 Chestnut Blaze Dr., $185,000 139-07-310-062

821 Bolivar Ave., $227,000 139-09-521-014

89081

1612 Palomino Farm Way, $268,000 124-26-512-009

2116 Dolphin Beach Ave., $210,000 124-26-711-062

2316 Briggsdale Ave., $190,000 124-35-511-014

3604 Rocklin Peak Ave., $212,500 123-30-312-059

5304 Coral Hills St., $202,000 124-35-212-047

5622 Mammoth Mountain St., $305,000 124-25-411-014

5633 Galivan Vista St., $335,000 123-30-415-033

5821 Radiance Park St., $249,888 123-30-315-071

5928 Armide St., $275,000 124-25-715-080

6313 Tierra Cove St., $188,000 123-30-111-013

712 Picasso Picture Ct., $215,000 124-35-314-009

89084

1804 La Calera Ave., $114,900 140-32-110-013

1859 Timber Glade Pl., $330,000 124-16-411-031

209 Fox Crossing Ave., $271,000 124-22-510-039

2525 Shore Bird Ave., $257,000 124-17-615-202

3313 Brambling Ave., $257,800 124-20-410-136

519 Claxton Ave., $223,000 124-22-412-146

6424 Night Owl Bluff Ave., $240,000 124-21-413-047

6428 Birdcall St., $259,900 124-20-410-106

6508 Bright Morning St., $262,500 124-21-412-038

6512 Greenlet Ave., $240,000 124-20-412-003

6634 Cinnabar Coast Ln., $194,000 124-22-310-013

6656 Fort William St., $401,000 124-21-318-053

6671 Little Owl Pl., $239,900 124-19-715-074

6736 Guidestar St., $278,000 124-21-320-010

7366 Grassquit St., $216,500 124-17-812-006

7516 Lintwhite St., $255,000 124-17-313-046

7713 Pine Warbler Way, $219,900 124-17-614-032

7966 Bunting Ct., $205,000 124-17-513-034

89085

3909 Bracebridge Falls Ave., $266,500 124-07-814-044

8132 Otter Falls Ct., $269,900 124-07-812-058

BOULDER CITY

89005

110 Sea Breeze Ln., $178,000 186-09-210-064

1301 Arabian Ln., $242,000 186-10-311-001

1342 Chestnut Ln., $376,500 186-10-216-003

1511 Dorothy Dr., $301,000 186-16-111-029

1520 Marita Dr., $256,324 186-16-111-013

1530 Kay Ct., $300,000 186-16-117-032

1534 Sunrise Cir., $96,900 186-09-420-045

1706 St. Andrews Ct., $420,000 186-17-811-004

251 Big Horn Dr., $256,000 186-04-514-004

416 Arizona St., $232,000 186-04-810-024

518 Elm St., #B, $83,000 186-08-513-010

604 Kendrick Pl., $246,000 186-09-711-039

609 Don Vincente Dr., $335,000 186-10-112-014

639 D Ave., $212,000 186-09-110-236

671 Florence Dr., $267,500 186-04-114-008

694 Florence Dr., $250,000 186-04-113-019

808 Ninth St., $275,000 186-09-710-015

879 Joy Ln., $279,000 186-10-117-043

LAUGHLIN

89029

2194 High Dunes Ln., $107,000 264-28-116-038

3771 Desert Marina Dr., #89, $50,000 264-28-410-089

MESQUITE

89027

1216 Chaparral Dr., $333,000 001-03-314-011

1427 Chaparral Dr., $335,600 001-03-211-009

1642 Lime Wood St., $305,726 001-05-110-080

257 Vineyard Ln., $165,000 001-17-414-011

295 Cottonwood Dr., $190,000 001-15-210-037

322 Larkspur Ln., $225,000 001-17-815-043

490 Canyon View Way, $165,000 001-08-815-005

554 Desert Tortoise Way, $186,000 001-17-712-003

575 Los Altos Cir., $285,000 001-10-110-034

856 Joshua Dr., $115,000 001-19-510-042

SUN VALLEY

89433

6441 Chumash Ct., $285,000 163-17-414-008