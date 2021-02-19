64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Resale News

State law does not have HOA rule on height of flag pole

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
February 19, 2021 - 3:08 pm
 

Q: I was hoping you could help me. I just joined the board of my HOA and we are having a hard time agreeing on a homeowner’s request to install a flagpole.

I feel the homeowner should be able to install a 25-foot flagpole in their front yard, but a couple board members insist that it’s “dangerous because of the winds” and another member is saying they need to light the pole (even though the homeowner states they will remove the flag at night).

I think this is something we need to resolve ASAP but cannot get an agreement with the board members. Any suggestions on how I can get this resolved or if there is some precedent I can use?

A: The average size flagpole ranges from 20 to 25 feet. Nevada Revised Statute 116 does not include any law as to the height or location of a flagpole.

Associations would need to review their governing documents and in particular their architectural guidelines. Your association can have greater restrictions on the height and location of the flagpole than Clark County ordinances. Your association board will just have to reach some compromise.

Q: Per NRS 116.31088, for HOA Boards to start or procced with a legal action they need to get approval from its members by at least a majority of votes of the members of the association are allocated. This means the HOA Board needs 51% the total members to vote “yes” to procced. Is this how you understand the Nevada Code?

Please note, the required vote does not include the below. However if below section (e) is used, the HOA Board would still need within 90 days to get approval from its members by at least a majority of votes of the members of the association are allocated. Is this how you understand this section?

(a) To enforce the payment of an assessment;

(b) To enforce the declaration, bylaws or rules of the association;

(c) To enforce a contract with a vendor;

(d) To proceed with a counterclaim; or

(e) To protect the health, safety and welfare of the members of the association. If a civil action is commenced pursuant to this paragraph without the required vote or agreement, the action must be ratified within 90 days after the commencement of the action by a vote or written agreement of the owners of the units to which at least a majority of votes of the members of the association are allocated. If the association, after making a good faith effort, cannot obtain the required vote or agreement to commence or ratify such a civil action, the association may thereafter seek to dismiss the action without prejudice for that reason only if a vote or written agreement of the owners of the units to which at least a majority of votes of the members of the association are allocated was obtained at the time the approval to commence or ratify the action was sought.

Thanks for your thoughts.

A: Please see the attached as there was a major discussion about this topic.

The reader is correct that under the law, the association may commence a civil action without a vote or written agreement of the homeowners that is being commenced as noted by the reader in sections, a,b, c and d.

Section e does require ratification within 90 days after the commencement of the action by a vote or written agreement of the owners with at least a majority vote of approval.

Barbara Holland is a certified property manager and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Tony Hsieh’s family to sell off much of Las Vegas real estate empire
Tony Hsieh’s family to sell off much of Las Vegas real estate empire
2
Woman, 25, killed in Henderson murder-suicide identified
Woman, 25, killed in Henderson murder-suicide identified
3
Girlfriend shot in North Las Vegas identifies murder suspect
Girlfriend shot in North Las Vegas identifies murder suspect
4
Woman accused of abandoning daughter in Strip casino arrested
Woman accused of abandoning daughter in Strip casino arrested
5
Raiders re-sign defensive lineman David Irving
Raiders re-sign defensive lineman David Irving
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Floodlights attached to house corner to provide security and lighting to the driveway below. (G ...
HOA community lighting is a matter of security
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Does Nevada Revised Statues No. 116 make any reference to a homeowner’s right to install any form of security/safety device on their lot or dwelling?

Ignite Funding Ignite Funding gives you the fundamentals on investing in real estate and helps ...
Underwriting basics: Harness your inner real estate investor
Sponsored Content

Striving to become a savvier real estate investor? Then understanding underwriting basics is a building block you can’t afford to skip. Every Trust Deed investment at Ignite Funding starts with the underwriting of the loan and the subject property.

Kevin Sigstad
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: FEB. 13
Provided Content

Kevin Sigstad, a former president of the statewide Nevada Realtors and the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors, has been elected to serve as a National Association of Realtors regional vice president.

Aldo Martinez
Housing prices still rising; supply shrinking
Provided Content

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows the local housing market started 2021 with home prices still rising and the housing supply still shrinking.

(File photo)
HOA community gate damaged car
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I have lived in (a group of) town homes group (with) 117 units in Henderson. (It) has a gate with a sign reading: “Association not responsible for damage by gate to vehicle.”

(Getty Images)
HOA says garage cannot be used as gym
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Many associations have specific regulations that the garage is to be use solely for residents’ vehicles. This is especially true where parking is limited in the common area

State law supports homeowner keeping his gazebo
State law supports homeowner keeping his gazebo
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

ccording to an article that was published a number of years ago by attorney John Leach, “… the enforceability of an ARC violation against an existing or new homeowner with homes that have ARC violations is dependent on several factors including, but not limited to, the length of time the home has been in violation. If the Architectural Review Committee violation has knowingly existed for more than one year, case law supports the conclusion that the association could not successfully enforce the violation.”

HOA boards struggle with virtual meetings
HOA boards struggle with virtual meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

With the recent changes in the meeting restrictions, association boards can continue to do successful hearings using Zoom or Webex. For those homeowners who do not have the ability to attend a virtual hearing, association boards can schedule a personal meeting with the homeowner, abiding by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, such as 6-foot social distancing and all wearing masks.