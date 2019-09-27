90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Resale News

State laws govern HOAs in all Nevada communities

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
September 27, 2019 - 4:16 pm
 

Q: I live in a homeowners association in Pahrump. I was appointed to the board on May 2018 and I resigned August 2019. I resigned because of the reckless and (uncaring) behavior of the other board members about the Nevada Revised Statute 116. The president said it twice — in an illegal closed meeting — that the NRS 116 is for HOAs in Vegas only. This president has been on the board five years, and was assigned the president duties in January 2018.

The other board members are playing favorites with some of the owners. They were ignoring their violations of the covenants, conditions and restrictions, and we’re making illegal decisions regarding the owners they dislike.

I had a showdown with one illegal decision, and they finally conceded. But one of the board members tried to sneak it in again later on. Our HOA had not had an election in five years, until I joined. There is no agenda. They were having a closed board meeting each month, calling it an executive session, even though they were not. Most of the board members did not have a copy of NRS 116. I printed a copy for each board member, but I think only the president briefly read it. I could go on and on about how the board is breaking the Nevada codes.

I, being one out of the five, kept fighting until I resigned.

I completely disagree with this assumption that NRS 116 is for HOAs in Vegas only, and not (all of) Nevada. Is this is true?

A: NRS 116 is a state law. It is not just a Las Vegas law. There are certain exceptions in the law that differentiates the kinds of associations and their locations.

Q: I have an excessive fine that my HOA has placed on my account and I would like your expertise.

On May 10 of this year, I was sent a letter accusing someone living in my home of reckless driving. My condo is in Summerlin, while I live in Lenexa, Kansas. Apparently, either my tenant or his son drove into the community through the exit gate. I was not sent any proof of this, but I was informed of a hearing on July 31. The letter also said that the board could impose a fine of up to $100 for this violation. I forwarded this letter to my property manager and she went over the alleged violation with my tenant. He told her that he would speak with his son but would not attend the hearing. I informed the HOA management company that this issue was discussed with the tenant. Since I knew nothing of the event, I saw no reason to fly to Las Vegas for the hearing particularly for what I thought would be no more than a $100 fine.

In early August, I received a letter from the HOA management company that the HOA board assessed me a $500 fine for the above infraction. My tenant has now moved out and has refused to pay the fine. I am left holding the bag.

I have several issues regarding this fine.

1.) I was never given an proof that my tenant or his son committed this violation.

2.) I was told that the fine could be up to $100, but I was then assessed a $500 fine.

3.) I believe that a $500 fine is excessive/abusive.

4.) You have said in previous articles that a homeowner cannot be assessed a fine committed by a tenant unless the unit owner participated in or authorized the violation or had the opportunity to stop the violation and failed to do it.

The HOA management company says that I am responsible according to the CC&Rs. I just don’t know if that is factual or not.

A: With all due respect, you need to hire a new property manager, one who understands association procedures. Both you and or your property manager should have taken steps to communicate with the association as to the allegations and as to the evidence supporting the association’s claim. Your property manager should have requested from you authorization to speak on your behalf at the hearing. By failing to have representation at the hearing with the tenant and your property manager, you lost an opportunity in presenting your side of the alleged event. An association can assess a fine even if the parties are not present at a hearing.

Assuming that the facts are accurate that your tenant or his son drove through the exit gate, the association could consider this violation a health and safety one which would allow the association to increase the fine to $ 500. You would have to look at the violation/hearing notice to see if the association did consider it a health and safety fine.

If you review your CC&Rs, it probably states that you as the owner of record are responsible for the actions of your tenant. Your property manager upon leasing your home should have provided the tenant with a copy of the rules and regulations of the association and should have reviewed them with the tenant.

Please check your lease agreement. Is there any addendum which includes the association’s rules and regulations or any section of the lease agreement that would allow you to charge a tenant if you as the owner were fined based upon the tenant’s action? In processing the vacating tenant, did your property manager recommend either filing a small claims action or sending the tenant to collections as you do have those options.

Although I can appreciate your concerns, unfortunately the proper actions were not taken that could have mitigated your damages.

Barbara Holland is a Certified Property Manager (CPM) and holds the supervisory community manager certificate with the state of Nevada. She is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
2020 GLVAR President Tom Blanchard
GLVAR announces 2020 officers and board members
Provided Content

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (GLVAR) announced the results of its annual election of officers and board members, with local Realtors Tom Blanchard serving as its 2020 president and Aldo Martinez serving as 2020 president-elect.

Barbara Holland
Homeowners struggle with HOA parking restrictions
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I would hate to see you taking steps to escalate the problem with your neighbor. Obviously, when possible a one-on-one meeting with him, which you have stated, is not an option.

Barbara Holland
Homeowner says HOA towed his car illegally
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Most CCRs list the powers and authority of the board of directors, one of which is to sign contracts on behalf of the association. Although you did not send me a copy of the covenants, it would be most unusual if the association board did not have the right to sign a contract with a towing company. The covenants would not list what contracts can or cannot be signed. The ability to tow a vehicle in 2018 was most likely legal.

Sellers can do some work on their homes to help them sell before the holiday festivities begin. ...
Tips on selling your home in the fall
Provided Content

For sellers wanting to close before the holiday festivities begin, below are five tips from real estate company, Opendoor, to help sell homes faster.

Barbara Holland
Neighbor wants owner to clean up tenant’s trash
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If the association does remove the trash, the unit owner can be assessed all of the expenses that were incurred by the association. It also can place a lien on the unit if the owner fails to reimburse the association. In addition, the association can begin a foreclosure action against the unit owner.

Loud garge noise disturbing neighbors
Loud garge noise disturbing neighbors
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Try contacting the owner one more time and invite him to meet with you at the community so that he can witness the noise. Arrange for some maintenance technician to be present for their suggestion as to how to remedy the problem and the cost.

Barbara Holland
Grandfathered rentals in HOA protected by law
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If your CCRs did not prohibit renting or leasing at the time you purchased your rental homes the association cannot prohibit the renting or leasing of homes.

Barbara Holland
Don’t park in the handicap spot
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Yes, you were wrong. And, no the association does not by law have to provide you any notice for parking in a handicap spot per NRS 116.3102 (1s).

Grab bars ladder in the blue swimming pool
Southern Nevada Health District implements pool regulations
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

As you are already aware, the new Southern Nevada Health District regulations went into effect July 1. At first the cyanuric acid level (stabilized chlorine) regulation was going to stay the same at 100 ppm, meaning the body of water would have to be drained and refilled as it always has been.