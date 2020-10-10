85°F
Resale News

SUR702 apartments in southwest valley nearly occupied despite COVID-19

October 9, 2020 - 6:46 pm
 

Westcorp Management Group, a Nevada multifamily property management team, has nearly completed the lease-up of SUR702, a luxury apartment community at 6614 Blue Diamond Road in southwest Las Vegas. Less than six months after opening, the community is more than 70 percent leased and expects to be completely occupied within the next few months.

“Our firm is especially skilled in luxury development lease-ups, and leasing existing apartment communities,” said Jed Weidauer, director of business development for WestCorp Management Group. The nearly complete lease-up of SUR702 in just six months is significant given the current environment with coronavirus.”

Following SUR702’s lease-up, the management firm recently filled two other luxury properties for one of the largest developers in Las Vegas, Nevada West. WestCorp rented all the units at Revolution in Henderson in just under a year. The Aviator, located near the Henderson Executive Airport, opened in January and is already completely leased in less than nine months, during the height of coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s incredibly important to property owners that units are leased up as soon as possible,” Weidauer said. “Having a management firm that is capable of filling units quickly, but also efficiently, ensures the profitability of the properties.”

SUR702 offers units with one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans up to 1,390 square feet. Lease prices for this gated community start at $1,400 and include water, sewer, trash and renter’s insurance.

Smart home features at SUR702 include washer and dryer/laundry room, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops with tile backsplash, Vivint Smart Home system, high-speed internet and cable TV with HBO, a 55-inch Smart TV in the living room, private balcony or patio and walk-in closet.

“Our team is highly skilled in understanding the interests and values of prospective renters,” Weidauer said. “We work with clients to provide amenities that tenants will value. For this community, we know that residents value opportunities for fitness, socializing and entertainment from the comfort of their own community.”

At SUR702, residents enjoy resort-style amenities including a swimming pool with cabanas, fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights, fitness studio with spin bicycles and virtual trainer, ELounge with Mac and PC computers, dog park and pet wash, coffee café serving freshly ground Starbucks coffee, hammock gardens, playground, barbecue and picnic areas, recycling center and bike storage and repair station. Storage units and attached or detached garages are also available.

SUR702 is in a popular corridor of southwest Las Vegas among some of the city’s top restaurants and entertainment venues, including Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas and Rhodes Ranch Golf Club. It is just 10 miles from the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and near dozens of hiking and biking trails regarded as some of the best in the country.

SUR702’s leasing office is open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information and floor plan options, visit sur702.com or call the leasing office at 702-302-4177.

Since its inception in 2007, WestCorp Management Group has grown to provide management and related property management services for more than 30,000 units throughout the country. WestCorp has developed a flexible, detail-oriented and customer-focused approach to property management. For information on WestCorp Management Group and its communities, visit westcorpmg.com.

