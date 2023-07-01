105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Resale News

Tips to stay safe and save on utility bills this summer

Southwest Gas
July 1, 2023 - 1:32 pm
 
With increased outdoor activities this summer involving outdoor appliances, Southwest Gas encou ...
With increased outdoor activities this summer involving outdoor appliances, Southwest Gas encourages customers to check the connections to outdoor grills and fire pits and to inspect gas hoses for holes, cracks and leaks. (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas With increased outdoor activities this summer involving outdoor appliances, South ...
Southwest Gas With increased outdoor activities this summer involving outdoor appliances, Southwest Gas encourages customers to check the connections to outdoor grills and fire pits and to inspect gas hoses for holes, cracks and leaks.
Set your natural gas water heater to the lowest temperature that still provides sufficient hot ...
Set your natural gas water heater to the lowest temperature that still provides sufficient hot water, typically 120 degrees. Water naturally runs warmer throughout homes in the summer months. (Southwest Gas)
Southwest Gas Set your natural gas water heater to the lowest temperature that still provides ...
Southwest Gas Set your natural gas water heater to the lowest temperature that still provides sufficient hot water, typically 120 degrees. Water naturally runs warmer throughout homes in the summer months.

As temperatures rise and summer festivities kick off, Southwest Gas is providing its customers tips to stay safe, comfortable and cool this summer, while saving on their utility bills. Following these simple tips can help conserve energy, which reduces monthly utility bills:

Energy-saving tips

■ Set your natural gas water heater to the lowest temperature that still provides sufficient hot water, typically 120 degrees. Water naturally runs warmer throughout homes in the summer months.

■ Check window and door seals for compromised weatherstripping and replace where needed. Sealing air leaks in a home can reduce energy expenses by up to 30 percent.

■ In cooler climates across Southwest Gas’ territories, only heat your pool when necessary or prior to use.

■ Check and change your air filter(s) regularly, ideally every month when your heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) system is working frequently but at a minimum every two to three months. This can help your HVAC system to operate more efficiently and can preserve the life of your system.

■ Schedule a yearly tuneup of your HVAC system with a licensed contractor to ensure your system is running as efficiently as possible.

■ Make simple adjustments like closing blinds or drapes during afternoon heat, turning off ceiling fans in unoccupied rooms and unplugging appliances such as TVs and computers while on vacation.

Summer is also the best time to get your natural gas systems, including furnaces, ready for winter. Doing this simple step ahead of cold-weather months will ensure the home is prepared in advance. Properly operating systems use less energy, which in turn can help lower utility bills during high heating season.

Southwest Gas wants to remind customers who may be facing financial challenges that it offers tips, tools and programs to help customers manage their gas bills and usage. Customers experiencing financial hardships are encouraged to visit swgas.com/en/special-programs to learn more about this and other financial-assistance programs, such as the Energy Assistance Program and Weatherization Assistance Program, as well as flexible payment plan options available.

Fourth of July and outdoor barbecue safety tips

Additionally, with increased outdoor activities this summer involving outdoor appliances, Southwest Gas encourages customers to check the connections to outdoor grills and fire pits and to inspect gas hoses for holes, cracks and leaks.

Grills designed for outdoor use should never be used indoors, and manufacturer’s instructions should be referenced for additional safety tips. When using fireworks, it is important to only light fireworks away from any natural gas infrastructure, including gas meters outside homes.

A natural gas leak can be detected by a distinct sulfurlike odor, similar to rotten eggs, even if it is faint or momentary. Unusual hissing or roaring coming from the ground or an above-ground pipeline, bubbling water and discolored plants or grass surrounding a pipeline can be signs of a leak. If you suspect a natural gas leak in the area, move to a safe location to call 911 and Southwest Gas at 877-860-6020.

For more information on how to reduce your energy bill this summer season, visit swgas.com/energy-saving-tips.

Southwest Gas Corp. is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of more than 2 million customers throughout Arizona, California and Nevada by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities’ growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a sustainable energy future, visit www.swgas.com/sustainability.

MOST READ
1
LETTER: Biden power, arrogance on full display
LETTER: Biden power, arrogance on full display
2
‘O’ performer injured in new act at Strip show
‘O’ performer injured in new act at Strip show
3
‘Looks just like him’: CSN worker recognized suspect in triple homicide
‘Looks just like him’: CSN worker recognized suspect in triple homicide
4
CARTOONS: Now this would be useful technology
CARTOONS: Now this would be useful technology
5
Triple murder suspect told police he lived with bodies for days
Triple murder suspect told police he lived with bodies for days
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tom Blanchard
NVR weighs in on Nevada Legislature session
NVR

Nevada homeowners fared better than expected during the recently concluded session of the Nevada Legislature. So says leaders of Nevada Realtors.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties' Nevada Real Estate Academy is offering live ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JUNE 17
Provided Content

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is helping aspiring professionals enter the real estate industry. Its Nevada Real Estate Academy is offering live in-person summer night courses throughout June and July.

Home prices on the rise; still below 2022’s peak
Home prices on the rise; still below 2022’s peak
LVR

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows local home prices increased from the previous month, though they are still well below their all-time peak set one year earlier.

Lance Keller
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: JUNE 3
Provided Content

On May 29, Cactus Valley Retirement Resort unveiled a hand-sewn American flag of massive scale.

CBRE has arranged the sale of a 19,512-squre-foot industrial warehouse in Las Vegas. Next Centu ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 17
Provided Content

The National Association of Home Builders announced that it has named Southern Nevada Home Builders Association (SNHBA) as a Grand Award winner as part of the 2022 Annual Membership Awards.

Chris McGarey
Property management is crucial for investors
By Chris McGarey Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Whether a residential, commercial or industrial property, third-party property management is a crucial aspect for real estate syndicators to scale their portfolios.

At the heart of the home is a kitchen with a large marble waterfall island. (huntington & ellis)
Southern Highlands home lists for $3M
Provided Content

Situated on Southern Highlands Golf Club’s signature hole on the 9th fairway, the custom home has been listed for $2,999,900.

Donna Ruthe
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: MAY 6
Provided Content

Donna Ruthe appointed to Nevada Real Estate Commission

More stories
UNLV quarterback enjoys ‘eye-opening’ Manning Passing Academy
UNLV quarterback enjoys ‘eye-opening’ Manning Passing Academy
Local wins $100K jackpot at Las Vegas casino
Local wins $100K jackpot at Las Vegas casino
Knights free agency updates: Goaltender goes back to Winnipeg
Knights free agency updates: Goaltender goes back to Winnipeg
Metro celebrates 50 years
Metro celebrates 50 years
$224K table game jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley casino
$224K table game jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley casino
Pruning oleander tree is only temporary fix
Pruning oleander tree is only temporary fix