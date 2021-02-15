43°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Resale News

Underwriting basics: Harness your inner real estate investor

Sponsored Content
February 15, 2021 - 6:52 am
 
Ignite Funding Ignite Funding gives you the fundamentals on investing in real estate and helps ...
Ignite Funding Ignite Funding gives you the fundamentals on investing in real estate and helps you understand underwriting basics.

Striving to become a savvier real estate investor? Then understanding underwriting basics is a building block you can’t afford to skip. Every Trust Deed investment at Ignite Funding starts with the underwriting of the loan and the subject property. Our process follows the framework of many of the same questions you may already be asking, such as, what regions do we originate in and why, how do we find and vet borrowers, and how do we qualify a property? So, let’s begin!

Where do we lend and why?

We tend to originate, and service loans located in the Southwest United States. These are specific regions that continue to show positive market drivers and are title theory states. Market drivers include current employment growth and long-term projected employment growth, the affordability and desirability of the region, as well as supply and demand. Title theory states allow for quicker default resolution by being able to bypass an often more costly and slower judicial process.

How do we find borrowers?

It’s actually the other way around, borrowers find us. We fill the gap for developers that are too big for traditional financing from small local banks and are too small for national banks. Most borrowers have worked with us in the past or have heard of us through other borrowers. Originating and servicing loans in the same region for over 10 years has fostered strong borrower relations and a reputable reputation in the lending industry.

We work with borrowers in various market niches, such as multifamily, luxury homes, master-planned communities, land banking, distressed retail, health care facilities and apartment conversion. This is because we strive to think like a developer and do not diminish our ability to lend with a one-size-fits-all approach. This access to diversification across different borrowers and asset type is an important component to a strong, long-term underwriting strategy and risk mitigation.

How do we vet borrowers and qualify the property for consideration?

We qualify all borrowers and the subject property with the three C’s of lending: Credit Score, Capacity and Collateral. Their Credit Score reveals the borrowers current and past experiences, if it includes any foreclosures, bankruptcies, liens or judgements against them personally and as a company. Capacity is where we gauge the borrower’s ability to repay the debt by analyzing how much they have in debt vs equity. We make sure that taking on more debt would not jeopardize their ability to continue to pay their bills.

The collateral is the most important piece of any loan, which is why we scrutinize four main components of the project.

■ Is it legally permissible? We work with the local municipalities to see if the zoning the borrower wants for the project will be acceptable to the planning commission. If there is going to be difficulty, that increases the risk of the project and we will choose not to fund the loan.

■ Is it physically possible? We look at the dimensions of the project and the asset in relation to the way the land is configured to make sure it is physically feasible to execute.

■ Is it financially feasible? Here we are looking to see how much projected income the project will generate for the borrower. Profit will significantly decrease the likelihood of a borrower walking away from a project and not continue to pay their bills.

■ Is it maximally productive? We check to make sure that the project and the intended asset is the best fit for the site.

Interested in learning more about real estate investments at Ignite Funding? Give us a call at 702-761-0000 or text the word “Investments” to 844-552-7022 to schedule a 15-minute no obligation consultation today!

Ignite Funding LLC | 2140 E Pebble Road, Suite 160, Las Vegas, NV 89123 | P 702.739.9053 | T 877.739.9094 | F 702.922.6700 | NVMBL #311 | AZ CMB-0932150 |

Money invested through a mortgage broker is not guaranteed to earn any interest and is not insured. Prior to investing, investors must be provided applicable disclosure documents.

MOST READ
1
Daytona 500 postponed for first time ever; race set for 9 a.m. Monday
Daytona 500 postponed for first time ever; race set for 9 a.m. Monday
2
$231K table game jackpot connects on the Strip
$231K table game jackpot connects on the Strip
3
Storm blows through Las Vegas, thousands lose power
Storm blows through Las Vegas, thousands lose power
4
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
Brayden Smith, ‘Jeopardy!’ champ from Las Vegas, dies at 24
5
Commissioners should rename airport Las Vegas International
Commissioners should rename airport Las Vegas International
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
HOA community lighting is a matter of security
HOA community lighting is a matter of security
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

It appears to me that your association has a similar problem with their governing documents versus the security of their residents. If an incident were to occur in your association, you can bet the plaintiff’s attorney will definitely use the California case in a personal injury case against your association.

Kevin Sigstad
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: FEB. 13
Provided Content

Kevin Sigstad, a former president of the statewide Nevada Realtors and the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors, has been elected to serve as a National Association of Realtors regional vice president.

Aldo Martinez
Housing prices still rising; supply shrinking
Provided Content

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows the local housing market started 2021 with home prices still rising and the housing supply still shrinking.

(File photo)
HOA community gate damaged car
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I have lived in (a group of) town homes group (with) 117 units in Henderson. (It) has a gate with a sign reading: “Association not responsible for damage by gate to vehicle.”

(Getty Images)
HOA says garage cannot be used as gym
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Many associations have specific regulations that the garage is to be use solely for residents’ vehicles. This is especially true where parking is limited in the common area

State law supports homeowner keeping his gazebo
State law supports homeowner keeping his gazebo
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

ccording to an article that was published a number of years ago by attorney John Leach, “… the enforceability of an ARC violation against an existing or new homeowner with homes that have ARC violations is dependent on several factors including, but not limited to, the length of time the home has been in violation. If the Architectural Review Committee violation has knowingly existed for more than one year, case law supports the conclusion that the association could not successfully enforce the violation.”

HOA boards struggle with virtual meetings
HOA boards struggle with virtual meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

With the recent changes in the meeting restrictions, association boards can continue to do successful hearings using Zoom or Webex. For those homeowners who do not have the ability to attend a virtual hearing, association boards can schedule a personal meeting with the homeowner, abiding by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, such as 6-foot social distancing and all wearing masks.

Past time to take down those political signs
Past time to take down those political signs
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Per the county ordinances, the political flags and signs should be removed as the election is over. Please remove them so that you don’t become a recipient of a violation letter or a hearing/fine letter.