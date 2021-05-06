2 Nevadans die after rare ‘breakthrough cases’ of COVID

More than 20 Clark County residents have been hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

Dr. Christina Madison, an associate professor of pharmacy practice at Roseman University, administers the first dose of the Moderna at the Doolittle Senior Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Two people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Clark County have died after contracting rare “breakthrough cases” of the disease, local health officials report. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Clark County have died after contracting rare “breakthrough cases” of the disease, local health officials report.

Additionally, a total of 23 immunized people have been hospitalized, according to a Southern Nevada Health District report from April 29. Altogether, the report identified 141 breakthrough cases, which occur when a person tests positive for COVID-19 two or more weeks after a final vaccine dose.

UNLV epidemiologist Brian Labus said the small number of breakthrough cases resulting in severe outcomes is welcome news. More than 600,000 county residents have been fully vaccinated.

“This is something rare enough that it didn’t show up until we vaccinated over half a million people,” he said.

The health district report did not provide specifics about the breakthrough case patients who died and were hospitalized.

All three vaccines being widely administered in Nevada — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — reduce a person’s ability to contract COVID-19 and the likelihood they will become seriously ill if they do catch the disease.

While clinical trials for the vaccines found that COVID-19 did not hospitalize or kill anyone who was fully immunized, Labus said the vaccines’ effectiveness are now being tested at a much larger scale.

“If you have something that occurs in one of every 100,000 people, it may not have shown up in the clinical trial,” he said.

Of the 141 breakthrough cases, the health district had linked only one to a COVID-19 variant. That patient had contracted B.1.1.7 out of the U.K., which the CDC describes as a more contagious strain.

The vast majority of the patients had no travel history. About half were white, the largest share of any racial group. Cases were split almost evenly between men and women.

Fifty-four cases were among people age 65 and older, who are among the most at-risk of severe infection. Another 56 were among people between ages 25 and 49. None were identified among 16 or 17 year olds, the youngest age group receiving the vaccine.

Due to ongoing high levels of COVID-19 circulation, the health district reports that “thousands of symptomatic vaccine breakthrough cases are expected, even if the vaccines remain as effective as demonstrated during the clinical trials.”

Nationally, there had been 9,245 breakthrough cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of April 26.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.