Alpine Motel cited for 16 fire code violations following deadly blaze

Las Vegas fire records reveal 16 code violations the day after a deadly fire, including problems with the fire alarm and fire doors. Since January 2013, the building has failed 11 of 14 inspections.

Investigators walk through an interior corridor after a fire at a three-story apartment complex early Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. The fire was in a first-floor unit of the Alpine Motel Apartments and its cause was under investigation, the department said. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The front door is padlocked and marked with a dangerous building sign issued by the City of Las Vegas Department of Building & Safety at the Alpine Motel Apartments on Monday Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Earl Betts delivers fresh flowers and pays his respects to friends lost during the recent fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments on Monday Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. He makes the same trek once or twice daily as he lived nearby in the past. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Earl Betts walks over to pay his respects at the Alpine Motel Apartments on Monday Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. He stops there frequently. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A photo provided to the Review-Journal shows the rear exit door of the Alpine Motel Apartments barred shut more than two months before a December fire that killed six. Donald Walford, a member of the "God Squad," went to the Alpine on Oct. 8 and took a photo showing black metal bars over the exterior of the exit door. He's a member of a group of downtown Las Vegas residents concerned about crime, code violations and quality of life.

Soot darkens the backdoor of a three-story apartment complex Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Las Vegas. The fire was in first-floor unit of the Alpine Motel Apartments and its cause was under investigation, the department said. Authorities say multiple fatalities were reported and many more were injured. (AP Photo/David Becker)

The day after the deadly fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments, Las Vegas fire inspectors cited the property for 16 fire code violations, including the bolting of an exit door from the exterior and missing smoke detectors throughout the building, records show.

The city’s 10-page report, which detailed a history of fire code violations dating to 2006, confirms the statements of apartment residents who said a locked exit prevented their escape from the Dec. 21 blaze that killed six people and injured 13.

Inspectors on Dec. 22 also found the building’s fire alarm and fire doors were not code compliant. The report was among a host of records the city made public Tuesday in response to records requests from the Review-Journal about fire and building code violations at the downtown apartment building in the years leading up to the fire.

The 16 violations also included fire doors not closing properly, security bars in sleeping areas not equipped with emergency release and daisy-chaining extension cords and surge protectors.

The current owner, Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC, bought the property in January 2013.

The early morning blaze, the deadliest residential fire in city history, was believed to have originated from a stove being used to heat an apartment. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has said Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are conducting a criminal investigation into the fire.

Attorney Dominic Gentile, who represents the company that owns Alpine Motel Apartments and the company’s managing member, Adolfo Orozco, did not respond to requests for comment. Gentile is part of a team of more than 10 experts hired by the the property’s ownership to conduct a fact-finding investigation into the fire.

While city officials have said no code enforcement investigations were open at the time of the fire, multiple residents of the Alpine Motel Apartments have told the Review-Journal that the building had no heat.

They also said the building’s back door was bolted shut, the fire alarm system did not work and smoke detectors inside their rooms did not activate during the fire.

A photo taken by Las Vegas businessman Donald Walford on Oct. 8 show black metal bars over the exterior of the building’s exit door. Walford told the Review-Journal that the bars he saw were removed within a couple of days. Records show Las Vegas Fire & Rescue inspectors expressed concerns about exits at the building a couple of years before the current owners took over.

Previous fires

Since April 2015, there have been three small fires with little or no damage at the apartment building, according to Fire and Rescue’s Twitter account. The latest of those fires occurred June 29, 2019.

City records obtained Tuesday referred to another fire on Aug. 28, 2018 that forced the property’s manager to temporarily relocate residents after the power went out. Two days later, an inspector posted a “Notice to Vacate” on the property due to the lack of electricity.

Twice in early 2016, residents complained about a lack of fire safety equipment, including smoke detectors, smoke alarms and fire extinguishers.

The Alpine complex was built in 1972. City records show it was the subject of at least eight code enforcement complaints from 2016 through 2018.

Failing inspections

From Oct. 2, 2006 until the property was acquired by Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC in 2013, the Alpine had nine inspections. It passed six of them and failed three, city records show.

From January 2013 to the day of the fire, 14 inspections were conducted at the Alpine during the tenure of the new owners. The building failed 11 of them, passed one, and partially passed another.

On Feb. 12, 2013, records show, the Alpine did not provide (an) “inspection, testing, maintenance agreement for fire alarm system.” The building also received a violation for “non-standard test all smoke alarms.”

A month later, on March 20, 2013, the Alpine failed an inspection with one comment from an inspector being “IFC fire hazard warning notice issued.” Again, violations listed referenced “provide inspection, testing, maintenance agreement for fire alarm system” and for “non-standard test all smoke alarms.”

Two weeks later, on April 3, 2013, the Alpine failed an inspection with the fire alarm system referenced again.

“Met onsite with manager Jackson who had questions over some of the violations,” a Las Vegas Fire & Rescue inspector wrote. “Went (through) the building to each violation again and explained them to him and possible solutions. One of the biggest issues is the fact the fire alarm system is not monitored. Per ACE Fire they do not believe the system can be monitored. If that is the case notice will be issued to replace the fire alarm system at this property. Re-inspection was scheduled for tomorrow but I have allowed another 2 weeks to complete the list.”

On April 23, 2013, the Alpine passed its inspection with an inspector noting it had complied with five listed violations.

Three-year inspection gap

Records show the Alpine was not inspected again by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue for nearly three years, until March 2016, when the Alpine started to receive significant scrutiny from inspectors.

In a joint inspection with city code enforcement officials, the Alpine received a partial pass on this inspection. Violations cited included “doors to stairwells needed to be self-closing and self-latching.” One violation also referenced placement of smoke alarms.

Six days later the Alpine was inspected again and failed. One comment from the inspection noted “units 5 and 21 to be equipped with smoke alarm with built in strobe light.”

On May 2, 2016, the Alpine failed another inspection with violations referencing the doors to stairwells problems and placement of smoke alarms, records show. The Alpine was inspected three more times between Aug. 2 and Aug. 18, 2016. It failed each inspection.

On Jan. 30, 2017, the Alpine failed still another inspection. It then failed two more on Feb. 13, 2017, and March 14, 2017.

After the March inspection, an inspector wrote: “Met onsite with owner Adolfo and manager. They have found a lockset that meets the required rating. Those will be ordered today, they were waiting for me to look and ensure they would be appropriate. Adolfo said he will have them completed in 1 month – 2 weeks for order and 1 to install.”

But more than a month later on April 26, 2017, the inspections were closed with the note “no compliance.”

City spokesman Jace Radke, however, said late Tuesday, “The inspections provided had all been closed, meaning that the property addressed the issue.”

The case was then referred to an inspector “with the CRR Multi-family team.” Las Vegas fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the CRR multi-family team is a Las Vegas fire unit that stands for Community Risk Reduction. The entity focuses on safety at apartment complexes and multi-family units.

It was not clear what the CRR team did to address fire inspection concerns at the property.

There are no records of inspections at the Alpine from April 2017, when the matter was referred to the CRR team, until the day after the deadly fire, on Dec. 22, 2019.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @JGermanRJ and @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Michael Scott Davidson and Rio Lacanlale contributed to this story.