Clark County fires its head of construction management

The county fired Jimmy Floyd after an investigation into claims of a conflict of interest involving his wife’s firm and the awarding of public works contracts.

Then-Clark County Public Works Manager Jimmy Floyd is seen at the 215 Beltway widening project between Las Vegas and Jones boulevards on Jan. 30, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County has fired its head of construction management following an investigation into claims of a conflict of interest involving his wife’s company and the awarding of lucrative public works contracts.

Jimmy Floyd, manager of the public works’ construction management division, was terminated on Aug. 4, county spokesperson Jennifer Cooper confirmed on Thursday. She declined to comment further.

Floyd did not respond to a request for comment.

The county placed Floyd on paid administrative leave on May 22 as it investigated claims of impropriety, including the award of a $10 million construction management contract to a team that included his wife.

Floyd’s wife, Raquel, is the owner of Rock Solid Project Solutions, a subconsultant that stood to gain $1.5 million on a county contract with Diversified Consulting Services to manage the $130 million Clark County 215 Beltway/Summerlin Parkway Interchange Project. Jimmy Floyd was an evaluator on proposals for the contract and prepared the request for qualifications, the county said. The contract was awarded in December.

The contract’s requirements were unusually specific and appeared to give Rock Solid’s team a decisive advantage, according to an anonymous complaint sent to county officials in December and later obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Multiple sources made the same claim to the newspaper, which granted them anonymity to protect them from retaliation by the county.

As of earlier this year, Rock Solid had been paid $442,200 over four years as a subconsultant or subcontractor on county construction management contracts, records obtained by the Review-Journal through a public records request show.

The county last year prequalified the firm to be a primary contractor for construction management services on public works projects of $10 million or less.

Raquel Floyd did not respond to a request for comment.

Citing employee privacy interests, the county has declined to provide records on the details of its investigation with the exception of several documents that are redacted in their entirety.

The county has begun to implement changes to its protocols that include requiring employees evaluating firms bidding on public works contracts to receive ethics training and to disclose conflicts of interest with responding firms, their partners, subconsultants or employees, Cooper said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

