‘Creepy cop’ loses his job but only after years of misconduct

In nine years as a Henderson police officer, Michael Ray Stevens earned the nickname “Creepy Cop” and was the subject of 60 internal affairs investigations stemming from a dozen separate incidents, police files show.

Stevens paid a prostitute for sex and repeatedly harassed women and was fired in 2014 after 20 sustained violations related to attempts to make driving under the influence cases against three people who either weren’t drunk or weren’t driving a vehicle, according to internal affairs complaints.

But the extent of his disciplinary history, revealed in internal affairs records released to the Review-Journal, demonstrates how much inappropriate and potentially criminal behavior an officer can get away with before losing his gun and badge. Read more about him and our police accountability investigation here.