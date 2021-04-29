84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Investigations

‘Creepy cop’ loses his job but only after years of misconduct

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2021 - 11:31 am
 
Former officer Michael Ray Stevens
Former officer Michael Ray Stevens

In nine years as a Henderson police officer, Michael Ray Stevens earned the nickname “Creepy Cop” and was the subject of 60 internal affairs investigations stemming from a dozen separate incidents, police files show.

Stevens paid a prostitute for sex and repeatedly harassed women and was fired in 2014 after 20 sustained violations related to attempts to make driving under the influence cases against three people who either weren’t drunk or weren’t driving a vehicle, according to internal affairs complaints.

But the extent of his disciplinary history, revealed in internal affairs records released to the Review-Journal, demonstrates how much inappropriate and potentially criminal behavior an officer can get away with before losing his gun and badge. Read more about him and our police accountability investigation here.

MOST READ
1
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
Fox 5 anchor arrested, sentenced in reckless driving case
2
‘He did terrible, bad things,’ brother says after notorious inmate’s death
‘He did terrible, bad things,’ brother says after notorious inmate’s death
3
In-N-Out site near Allegiant Stadium sells again
In-N-Out site near Allegiant Stadium sells again
4
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
$2.9M slots jackpot hits on the Strip
5
Las Vegas bartender dies after ‘scuffle’ with intoxicated man
Las Vegas bartender dies after ‘scuffle’ with intoxicated man
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST