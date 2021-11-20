CrossRoads CEO accused of sexually abusing assistant; he denies claims

A lawsuit alleges Dave Marlon abused and threatened a female employee for months. He has filed his own lawsuit against his accuser. He claims she is extorting him.

Dave Marlon, pictured in 2019 from his candidacy for the Las Vegas City Council (Friends of Dave Marlon)

CrossRoads CEO Dave Marlon, seen in October 2020, conducts a monthly trip into the flood control tunnels near the former Hard Rock Hotel to bring supplies to the homeless in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CrossRoads CEO Dave Marlon, left, offers food, drink and medical resources to the homeless in October 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attorney Dominic Gentile is seen during a court hearing Feb. 25, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dave Marlon, CEO of CrossRoads of Southern Nevada and Vegas Stronger, has been accused of sexually abusing, harassing and threatening a woman for months while they worked together.

The 44-year-old woman, identified in a lawsuit filed against Marlon this week under the fictitious name “Gahyne Doahe,” said Marlon began harassing her in April 2021, on her first day of work. She had been hired as his assistant and said she had previously met him through his family member.

Throughout her employment, she endured “numerous acts of sexual violence, physical violence, mental torture, harassment, humiliation, retaliation, threats, and fear,” attorney Jenny Foley wrote in the 40-page lawsuit.

Marlon, 57, a prominent substance abuse counselor in the community, vehemently denied everything in an interview with the Review-Journal.

“Her lawsuit is a fabrication, texts and all, and the sole purpose is for extortion,” said Marlon, who has filed a lawsuit against his accuser. “I‘m grateful that we have courts and we have juries that help separate truth from fiction and that we’re going to go through that process.”

The woman’s filing contains multiple allegations of graphic sexual language in texts, including a message that the woman “came dangerously close to being brutally raped with your face pushed into the desk on your first day of work,” according to the document.

Also detailed in the complaint is an alleged “contract” signed by Marlon and his accuser, laying out that the woman “craves discipline and punishment” and “welcomes integration of work and mental games.”

The text messages were quoted in court documents and shared with the Review-Journal, which is not identifying her because she claims she is a rape victim.

The day before his accuser filed suit, Marlon filed a lawsuit against her. Because Marlon’s complaint is sealed, his attorney, Dominic Gentile, said they could not immediately elaborate on the extortion claims.

In addition to Marlon, the woman’s filing names CrossRoads COO and Vegas Stronger board member John Seeland and Marlon’s other businesses: the nonprofit Vegas Stronger, the Marlon Professional Corporation and Moorea Holdings, LLC. The company “Big E” is also a defendant.

CrossRoads is a local drug and alcohol treatment center that has contracts with Clark County to help the homeless.

In her lawsuit, the accuser alleges multiple rapes, including one June 17. She subsequently filed a discrimination charge with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She said she also filed a police report. The Review-Journal requested the document but had not obtained it as of Friday night.

In the court filing, the woman alleges that Seeland and others involved in the corporations were aware of the abuse but did nothing to stop it.

“That was a very helpless feeling,” she said in an interview Thursday. “I couldn’t live with myself if I didn’t at least do what I could do to try to stop another girl going through the hell that I went through.”

Punishment at work

In court documents, the woman alleges that Marlon demanded she purchase certain clothing, sex toys and shoes, for which he reimbursed her.

The lawsuit states Marlon, who is married, has had extramarital affairs, which includes previous accusations of sexual harassment from his personal assistants. It also accuses him of continuing to abuse drugs despite his public persona as someone engaged in helping others with addiction recovery.

Marlon said he has been sober for nearly 17 years.

“That was preposterous,” he said. “I wholeheartedly unequivocally deny that, as well as most of the other things that she’s alleging.”

Marlon added that he never had sex with the woman and said she is a long-term meth user.

“People who aren’t ready to commit to getting clean defend their addiction by striking back at the people who are trying to help them,” he said. “Unfortunately, that is an underlying driver of what’s going on here.”

The woman first began working for Marlon on April 19, shortly after she asked him for a job. At the time, she was recently divorced and had been laid off due to the pandemic. She had previously been a patient at CrossRoads and was about 16 months sober.

The filing states that soon after her start date, the woman was instructed to “assume the position,” at least once a day. That meant posing with her legs shoulder-width apart and her hands on a desk, table or wall.

Marlon first struck the woman on the behind with his hand but advanced to riding crops and a paddle with raised lettering that would bruise the word “slut” or “whore” onto her, according to the complaint.

The document alleges that in one instance on June 15, Marlon used a riding crop to beat her while his microphone and video were turned off during a Zoom meeting for the Southern Nevada Association of Addiction Professionals.

Marlon had also texted the woman that “the severity of repeated punishments will be determined by obedience,” the record states.

An alleged relationship contract

The filing also describes a specific assault when the woman tried to pull away from the pain she was experiencing.

“In response, Marlon grabbed Plaintiff and choked her, telling her that if she ever tried to resist him again, he would choke her to unconsciousness and then kick her after she fell to the floor,” her attorney wrote.

The woman then became increasingly afraid for her job, the document states.

The contract agreement they both signed had included a clause that if she wants to stop, their relationship will become solely a work relationship — but her requests for that were unacknowledged, according to the court records.

The complaint states that the final sentence in the agreement reads, “We both understand that disclosure will cause other significant pain and trouble and neither wants that to ever happen, ever.”

The woman said she briefly relapsed in October due to the anxiety of meeting with Marlon and his attorney during mediations but has since remained sober.

“This affected my health, my mental well-being and ultimately my sobriety that I was so proud of having achieved,” she said. “It’s something that I can’t close out of my head.”

Marlon, who ran for Las Vegas City Council in 2019, previously was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence but was not convicted.

Briana Erickson is a member of the Review-Journal’s investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing. Contact her at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.