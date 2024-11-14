Dan Bilzerian sues his own father in corporate fight

The Las Vegas social-media celebrity filed a lawsuit in federal court against his own dad.

Jenny Odasz and Dan Bilzerian attend Eight Cigar Lounge grand opening at Resorts World Las Vegas on Nov. 4, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Eight Cigar Lounge)

Dan Bilzerian at Entertainment Weekly's Annual Comic-Con Closing Night Celebration at the Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday, July 26, 2014, in San Diego. (John Shearer/Invision for Entertainment Weekly/AP)

Las Vegas celebrity Dan Bilzerian has sued his own father, alleging in court papers that his dad and others pushed him out of a company he founded, kept using his likeness and tried to thwart his new ventures.

Bilzerian — a social-media star who had extensive financial support from his dad over the years — filed a lawsuit Tuesday against his father, former Wall Street investor Paul Bilzerian; Ignite International Brands Ltd.; former Ignite CEO Scott Rohleder; and Ignite’s new chief Rupy Dhadwar, claiming the company’s board fired him as top executive last year.

His father and Rohleder also “purported to remove” the younger Bilzerian as chairman of Ignite months later without the necessary approvals, the lawsuit alleged.

Dan Bilzerian then pursued other business opportunities, but the defendants allegedly “engaged in a smear campaign” against him by telling suppliers and distributors that he was legally prevented from competing with Ignite, according to the complaint, filed in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

Paul Bilzerian and Rohleder “are criminals” who were recently indicted by a federal grand jury, while Dhadwar’s main role at Ignite is to carry out orders from the duo, the lawsuit alleged.

Ignite sells liquor, apparel and other products. Dan Bilzerian founded the company in 2017 and is the majority shareholder, though he was its “nominal CEO” and not directly involved in its operations, according to the complaint.

He had a dispute with other shareholders over the company’s product quality and leadership, according to the lawsuit, which claimed that after he was ousted, the defendants kept using and exploiting his “recognizable likeness for their own benefit while tarnishing his name and reputation on the backdrop of their criminal acts.”

Las Vegas personal-injury lawyer Jakub Medrala, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Dan Bilzerian, declined to comment but indicated his client is seeking $50 million.

Dan Bilzerian and the defendants in the case did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

All told, the lawsuit is a dramatic twist for the Bilzerian family.

Known for corporate takeover bids, Paul Bilzerian was convicted of securities fraud in 1989, served time in prison, moved to the Caribbean island of St. Kitts, and was recently indicted in U.S. federal court on charges including wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Dan Bilzerian has more than 31 million followers on Instagram where he promotes himself as a macho jetsetter who fires heavy guns and is often surrounded by beautiful women.

He also had a trust fund from his father that he claimed was once worth almost $100 million, and court records show that an entity linked to his dad loaned nearly $4 million to a now-bankrupt holding company owned by the younger Bilzerian.

In late September, federal prosecutors alleged the elder Bilzerian “funneled” money through his shell companies to Ignite while owing U.S. securities regulators judgments that now surpass $180 million. Rohleder and Ignite were also charged in that case.

Dan Bilzerian was not charged or accused of any wrongdoing.

According to the younger Bilzerian’s lawsuit this week, Rohleder resigned as CEO of Ignite after the indictment and appointed Dhadwar to the post.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also filed a civil complaint against Paul Bilzerian, Rohleder, Ignite and others in late September, alleging the company fraudulently reported revenue.

Dan Bilzerian was also not a defendant in that case or accused of any wrongdoing by the SEC.

Bilzerian Lawsuit by Las Vegas Review-Journal