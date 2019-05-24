62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Investigations

Ex-LVCVA chief continues pattern of luxury travel at taxpayer expense

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2019 - 6:00 am
 
Updated May 24, 2019 - 6:20 am

The embattled former CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority continued a pattern of luxury traveling at taxpayer expense over the past year as a well-paid consultant for the tourism agency, records show.

At the same time, Rossi Ralenkotter provided the convention authority with little written explanation of what he did for $15,000 a month in consulting fees, according to records obtained by the Review-Journal.

Ralenkotter’s successor, Steve Hill, also gave board members who oversee the LVCVA vague details about his consulting work, records show.

The board approved Ralenkotter’s 18-month contract in August as part of a $455,000 retirement package, even though he had become a target of a criminal investigation into the misuse of airline gift cards bought by the agency.

Since October, the convention authority has paid Ralenkotter $120,000 in consulting fees while he also has been getting $300,000 a year in public retirement benefits, records show.

On top of that, records show the agency paid Ralenkotter another $9,000 in expenses for three trips to Washington, D.C. to attend national travel organization meetings. Most of the money went toward first-class airline tickets.

“This shows a continual contempt for taxpayer money,” said Curtis Kalin, a spokesman for the conservative watchdog group Citizens Against Government Waste. “They’re flaunting it and indulging in these clearly over-the-top expenditures. It’s offensive to the taxpayers in Las Vegas.”

Hill refused to be interviewed.

In a statement, he said Ralenkotter’s long tenure at the helm of the agency and deep relationships within the travel industry have made him “an important resource and advocate for the destination.”

LVCVA officials defended the first-class fares for Ralenkotter.

The convention authority’s travel office booked Ralenkotter’s trips to Washington under a policy that allows first-class flights on longer trips. The policy says: “Business class, premium economy, or comparable fare will be reimbursed for flights over four hours of scheduled flight time from departure to arrival.”

Airlines consider business and first class comparable, the officials said.

In an interview, Ralenkotter said he had nothing to do with his travel arrangements to Washington.

“I follow whatever they give me relevant to the travel components,” he said.

But Ralenkotter acknowledged that he did not question the first-class seats or the hotel rooms that cost up to $500 a night.

Trips to Washington

Allowing first-class airline tickets is not in step with Hill’s ongoing efforts to change a free-spending culture at the tax-funded agency that flourished under Ralenkotter. The change was prompted by a Review-Journal investigation that uncovered excessive spending and lax control over perks for LVCVA employees and board members.

Ralenkotter took his first trip to Washington as a consultant in November for three days of meetings with Brand USA and the U.S. Travel Association. He is a former board member of Brand USA, which works to bring international tourists to the United States.

The LVCVA paid $2,730 for his round-trip tickets, which included a “premium economy class” flight to Washington and first-class return flight to Las Vegas, records show. His hotel room was paid by Brand USA, but the convention authority reimbursed him $205 for transportation, meals and tips.

In March, the authority bought Ralenkotter $2,070 in round-trip tickets so that he could attend another Brand USA meeting in Washington. Records show the tickets were first class and the agency paid him $1,280 for a two-night hotel stay and other travel costs.

Then in April, Ralenkotter flew first class to Washington for a U.S. Travel Association meeting. The tickets cost the LVCVA $1,998 and the agency also paid him $1,014 for two nights at a hotel and other expenses, records show. Ralenkotter is a former chairman of the national group, which serves as the voice of the travel industry. He has been inducted into the association’s “Hall of Leaders” for his lifetime of tourism contributions.

Consulting details lacking

Ralenkotter’s consulting contract, which guarantees him a total of $270,000 over 18 months, requires that he submit monthly written reports.

Records provided by the LVCVA show that Ralenkotter has turned in only four monthly reports to Hill since October. Ralenkotter has not submitted anything detailing his work for the months of February, March and April. He did not give Hill his January consulting report until April 28, days after the Review-Journal requested copies of his reports.

In all, the reports Ralenkotter submitted totaled 21 pages, eight of which were copies of newspaper stories. He referred to meetings with the marketing firm R & R Partners and other agency associates and gave brief summaries of local and national tourism group meetings he attended.

Ralenkotter provided no in-depth analysis of tourism issues for Hill, records show.

Lori Nelson-Kraft, senior vice president of Communications and Government Affairs, said in a statement that Ralenkotter gave Hill personal “updates and insights” in phone calls and meetings.

From time to time, records show, Ralenkotter also privately emailed Hill and other LVCVA officials surveys from tourism-related organizations showing the latest trends in the business. He also passed along a couple of tips about potential groups interested in coming to Las Vegas.

But Jack Pitney, a political science professor at Claremont McKenna College in Southern California, said the LVCVA has not been fully transparent about Ralenkotter’s work for the public agency.

“Taxpayers should ask lots of questions, and they should get lots of answers,” Pitney said. “Perhaps he’s contributing enormously to the economic climate of Las Vegas, but people have a right to know what he’s doing.”

Hill promised tighter controls and more transparency after he took the reins of the agency in September. But he presented sketchy accounts of Ralenkotter’s work in lengthy quarterly reports to the LVCVA board about the agency’s overall accomplishments.

Among the highlights, Hill said Ralenkotter:

— Reviewed a “competitive highway bridge program.”

— Provided “history regarding several events during initial budget process.”

— Reviewed and provided input into a “major customer” proposal.

— Served as the agency’s point man for the Las Vegas Aviators move to Summerlin.

— Participated as a member of the Southern Nevada Sports Events Committee.

— Assisted with an analysis and future planning of the Las Vegas Bowl.

— Provided “concepts that could be included” in the city’s hosting of the NFL draft in 2020.

— Reviewed and “offered observations and input” on initial brand research effort.

Earlier investigations

Ralenkotter’s travel as CEO has come under fire in the past year.

He and other former LVCVA executives are facing scrutiny in criminal and ethics investigations over the misuse of $90,000 in Southwest Airlines gift cards the agency bought between 2012 and 2017. Ralenkotter paid back the authority last year for $17,000 in gift cards he used on personal travel and apologized for his conduct. But he denied criminal wrongdoing.

Last month, the Review-Journal reported that Ralenkotter, while running the LVCVA, directed staff to help him obtain free upgrades for family members from British Airways. The agency rewarded the British Airways executive who provided the upgrades with thousands of dollars worth of meals and show tickets on the Strip, records show.

Ralenkotter retired about two months after Las Vegas police opened a criminal investigation into the mishandling of the Southwest Airlines gift cards. Intelligence detectives had made it clear that he was a target of the investigation, along with the agency executive who bought and distributed the cards, former director of business partnerships Brig Lawson.

In March, police executed a search warrant at the LVCVA offices, seizing seven years worth of records relating to the gift cards. The same day detectives arrested Lawson and alleged in a report that he was at the center of a conspiracy to steal the cards.

Lawson, who was released on bond, resigned a month before the police investigation and negotiated a separation package worth more than $100,000. Ralenkotter was CEO at the time.

Police revealed last month that one of Ralenkotter’s most trusted executives, former Chief Marketing Officer Cathy Tull, used $6,000 in Southwest gift cards on personal travel for her family.

Tull paid back the money and resigned without a separation agreement.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates the Sands Expo & Convention Center, which competes with the LVCVA-operated Las Vegas Convention Center.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Follow @JGermanRJ on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
How much do Las Vegas casino CEOs make?
Las Vegas gaming CEOs made anywhere between $1 million and $24 million last year, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ((Las Vegas Review-Journal)
30-year-old Rio needs a little TLC
Nearly 30 years after the Rio opened, the red and blue jewel that helped catapult Las Vegas to a new level with its buffet and nightclub has lost its status along with its shine.
The latest on the Drew Las Vegas - VIDEO
Eli Segall recounts his tour of the Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fontainebleau, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinball Hall of Fame to move near south Strip
Operators of the Pinball Hall of Fame have been approved to build a new, larger arcade near the south edge of the Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard near Russel Road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
National Hardware Show underway Las Vegas
The National Hardware Show kicked off Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Caesars for sale?
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has been swept up in takeover speculation since the company’s share price tumbled last year amid disappointing earnings and concerns over a recession. Amid the decline, hedge funds scooped up shares. Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn began buying shares of Caesars as early as January. Icahn acquired nearly 18 percent by mid-March. In February Icahn called on the Caesars board to study a sale as a way to boost shareholder value.
Las Vegas home prices
Las Vegas home prices grew fastest among major markets in February for the ninth straight month. But amid affordability concerns, the growth rate has slowed down. Southern Nevada prices in February were up 9.7% from a year earlier, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index. The last time Las Vegas' price growth fell below 10% was in September 2017, S&P Dow Jones Indices reported.
Free Parking Coming To Wynn
Free parking will come to the Wynn and Encore resorts on May 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Founding Venetian employees talk about 20 years at the Strip resort
The Venetian, which opened May 3, 1999, is celebrating 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip. Seven original employees talk about opening the luxury resort and working there for two decades. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Circa aiming for December 2020 opening
The 1.25-million-square-foot property will have 44-stories and 777-rooms. It will also have a separate nine-story, 1,201-space parking garage.
Boxabl official explains the building concept
Boxabl business development manager Galiano Tiramani shows off a room built by his company. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TI/Mirage Tram reopens
The tram that shuttles guests between TI and Mirage reopened this week after being closed for much of 2018.
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion taking shape
Renderings and actual footage show how the Las Vegas Convention Center is evolving.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz at Las Vegas convention
Former Starbucks CEO and potential presidential candidate Howard Schultz spoke at the Epicor Insights user conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Drew Las Vegas to open in the second quarter of 2022
The 67-story Drew Las Vegas is slated to open in the second quarter of 2022 at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NAB Day 1 (Time Lapse)
NAB kicked off at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, April 8, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
National Association of Broadcasters Show shows 1mm thick 8K TV with 22.2 channel digital sound
Japan’s NHK Science & Technology Research Laboratories booth featured a 1mm thick 8K TV system used in conjunction with a 22.2 channel digital sound system at the National Association of Broadcasters Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada shoppers react to Smith’s no longer accepting Visa credit cards
On March 1, Smith’s announced that it would no longer be accepting Visa credit cards at any of its 142 supermarkets, including the 45 in Nevada.
Massachusetts Gaming Commission asks how long Wynn executives knew about misconduct
Business reporter Rick Velotta gives an update on the adjudicatory hearing on the suitability of Wynn Resorts to retain its gaming license in Massachusetts.
Henderson app developer part of Startup in Residence
Henderson based developers of the app On Point Barricade are taking part in Startup in Residence, a North America program dedicated to pairing tech companies with governments. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sam's Town employees and customers talk of their love for the iconic casino
Longtime Sam's Town employees and customers love each other and love their casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas apartments rents
Las Vegas’ apartment market has accelerated in recent years. Developers are packing the suburbs with projects, landlords are on a buying spree, and tenants have filled buildings.
William Boyd talks about the birth of Sam's Town
On the eve of the 40th anniversary of Sam's Town, William Boyd, executive chairman of Boyd Gaming and son of hotel namesake Sam Boyd, talks about how the casino became one of the first local properties in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
High Roller observation wheel turns five
The world’s tallest observation wheel celebrates it’s fifth year on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Escape Room Industry Growing In Las Vegas
Escapology employees discuss the growing escape room industry in the U.S. and Las Vegas. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Impact of parking fees on visiting the Las Vegas Strip
There are no data showing a relationship between Strip resort and parking fees and the number of out-of-state visitors to Las Vegas. But there are data showing a relationship between Strip parking fees and the number of local visitors to the the Strip. ‘’As a local, I find myself picking hotels I visit for dinner or entertainment, based on whether they charge for parking or not,”’ said David Perisset, the owner of Exotics Racing. ‘’It is not a matter of money, more of principle.’’ A 2018 survey by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance found 36.9 percent of Clark County residents reported avoiding parking at Strip casinos that charge for parking. 29.1 percent reported avoiding using any services from a Strip casino that charges for parking.
MGM's sports betting deals
MGM Resorts International signed a sports betting sponsorship agreement with the NBA in July It was the first professional sports league to have official ties with a legal sports betting house. The deal came just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law prohibiting sports betting in most states. In October, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the NHL. In November, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the MLB. Financial terms of Tuesday’s deal and earlier partnerships have not been announced.
Faraday puts Las Vegas land on the market
Nearly two years after Faraday Future bailed on its North Las Vegas auto factory, the company has put its land up for sale. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
El Cortez owner Kenny Epstein on running the iconic property
Kenny Epstein, owner of the El Cortez Hotel in downtown Las Vegas, talks about Jackie Gaughan mentorship and answers rumors about bodies in the basement at the mob-era casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
LVCVA recommends construction of underground people mover
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced the recommendation for an underground people mover for the convention center. The system would have the potential to expand and connect Downtown and the resort corridor all the way to McCarran. (Michael Quine/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Gov. Brian Sandoval shows the $25,000,000 check from an anonymous donor for the UNLV medical sc ...
Kerkorian estate secretly donated $25M to UNLV medical school
By / RJ

The University of Nevada Las Vegas received a $25 million donation in 2017 for the medical school with the stipulation that the donor’s name remain secret, but the check was distributed so widely around campus that the Las Vegas Review-Journal obtained an unredacted copy.

Henderson Constable, Earl Mitchell, center, appears in court with his attorneys Alanna Bondy, l ...
Constable reform on tap after Review-Journal investigation
By / RJ

Nevada lawmakers want to reform the way constables pay their deputies after a Review-Journal investigation uncovered Henderson Constable Earl Mitchell allegedly inflating deputy pay and expenses and pocketing the difference.