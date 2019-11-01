Governor cancels state dental board meeting following RJ investigation

Gov. Sisolak asked the Nevada Board of Dental Examiners to cancel their monthly meeting days after the Review-Journal published an investigation into problems with the agency.

Gov. Steve Sisolak asked the Nevada Board of Dental Examiners to cancel their monthly meeting days after the Review-Journal published an investigation into problems with the agency.

“We sent a letter asking the dental board to delay the meeting until the audit is done next week,” he said after a news conference on the state’s health insurance exchange.

But Sisolak refused to answer any other questions, including whether he would reappoint three members of the board whose terms expired Thursday.

“That’s my comment; that was my comment; that was my entire comment what I gave you,” he said before leaving the elevator and striding into his office.

An audit committee meeting is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Warren Lowman, administrator of the governor’s internal audit division, said it will be a six-month followup to determine whether the board implemented the recommendations of the 2019 audit or did not. He declined to disclose any details but indicated his staff disagrees with the board’s perspective.

“We’ll provide our assessment,” he said. “It’s a bit different than theirs.”

The dental board had a regularly scheduled meeting Friday morning, but staff at the Grant Sawyer building found out it was canceled about 15 minutes after it was supposed to have started.

A Review-Journal investigation exposed how the board repeatedly failed to revoke licenses of dentists who allegedly injured patients, actions that sparked conflict of interest charges by nearly half the board, and the board’s failure to abide by open meeting laws.

The dental board has been subject to two audits in the last three years, one in 2016 and one in 2019. During his last meeting with the dental board staff, he admonished them for failures by the agency.

“I don’t know where to begin, but I’m not happy the way this turned out. I’m not at all happy the way it turned out,” he said in June.

Dental board staff could not be reached for comment.

Earlier this week, Sisolak also raised questions about the pharmacy board’s failure to follow proper background check procedures on licensees.

He also mentioned other boards at that news conference.

“My administration is aware of allegations related to other state boards and we share serious concerns over what appears to be a pattern displaying a lack of oversight and accountability,” he said.

Contact Arthur Kane at akane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ArthurMKane on Twitter. Kane is a member of the Review-Journal's investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing.