90°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
know-nevada
Thing to do
Investigations

Honoring Jeff German: How to donate in his memory

September 9, 2022 - 8:10 am
 
The killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German and the arrest of an ...
The killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German and the arrest of an elected county official in connection with his death has drawn national attention and renewed concern about attacks on journalists. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The family of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German has worked with Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas to set up a donation portal in his name.

Those who wish to donate in memory of German can find the link here. There are six options, from groceries for a month for a family of four to health-conscious food for seniors.

The family said in a statement on the page: “Jeff was a loving and loyal brother, uncle and friend who devoted his life to his work exposing wrongdoing in Las Vegas and beyond. He was committed to seeking justice for others. We want to thank everyone in the community for the outpouring of love, support and recognition for Jeff and his life’s work.”

German, 69, was found dead Saturday morning on the side of his house. Police said their investigation determined that he was killed Friday morning. A Clark County elected official who had been the focus of a series of stories by German has been arrested in connection with his death.

MOST READ
1
Police arrest county official in reporter’s stabbing death
Police arrest county official in reporter’s stabbing death
2
County official will be held without bail in reporter’s killing, judge rules
County official will be held without bail in reporter’s killing, judge rules
3
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
County office in turmoil with secret video and claims of bullying, hostility
4
Workers: County official’s anger over humiliating stories was still festering
Workers: County official’s anger over humiliating stories was still festering
5
CARTOONS: Biden finally found a fascist
CARTOONS: Biden finally found a fascist
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this May 11, 2022, file photo, Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks ...
Jeff German’s investigative work related to Robert Telles
RJ

Investigative journalist Jeff German had reported extensively on turmoil and allegations about bullying and favoritism in the Clark County Public Administrator’s office involving Robert Telles.