Honoring Jeff German: How to donate in his memory

The family of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German has set up a portal where people can make donations in his name.

The killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German and the arrest of an elected county official in connection with his death has drawn national attention and renewed concern about attacks on journalists. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The family of Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German has worked with Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas to set up a donation portal in his name.

Those who wish to donate in memory of German can find the link here. There are six options, from groceries for a month for a family of four to health-conscious food for seniors.

The family said in a statement on the page: “Jeff was a loving and loyal brother, uncle and friend who devoted his life to his work exposing wrongdoing in Las Vegas and beyond. He was committed to seeking justice for others. We want to thank everyone in the community for the outpouring of love, support and recognition for Jeff and his life’s work.”

German, 69, was found dead Saturday morning on the side of his house. Police said their investigation determined that he was killed Friday morning. A Clark County elected official who had been the focus of a series of stories by German has been arrested in connection with his death.