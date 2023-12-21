Investigations reporter Briana Erickson’s top stories of 2023

Investigative reporter Briana Erickson’s top five stories of the year included mistakes at the Henderson jail, an officer accused of racism and a county office discriminating against a former police officer.

In June 2021, Henderson Detention Center officers strip-searched a man under suicide watch, wrapped him in a restraint device and left him alone in a cell with a nylon mask meant to prevent him from spitting on officers, according to records obtained by the Review-Journal. (Henderson jail video)

Sen. Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas, asks questions to presenters in a meeting of the Senate Committee on Education during the 82nd Session of the Legislature on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Carson City. The Review-Journal reported that Neal was under investigation following claims she pressured a college professor to direct federal funds for local businesses into the pockets of unqualified companies. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An old photo of Detective Kevin LaPeer among screenshots from Henderson's investigation into his alleged racist language. New Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick cleared LaPeer's disciplinary record after he was accused of hurling a racial slur and urging the killing of Mexicans and Black Lives Matter protesters.

From left, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak's wife, first lady Kathy Sisolak, daughters Ashley and Carley Sisolak, mother Mary Sisolak and sister Sue Sisolak get emotional listening as Nevada's 30th governor speaks to the crowd during his inauguration at the Capitol in Carson City on Jan. 7, 2019. Ashley Sisolak and some of her colleagues were accused of creating an anti-police environment at the Clark County special public defender’s office. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Former Las Vegas City Attorney Brad Jerbic, left, repeatedly intervened to get his longtime roommate Keith Weller unpaid internships and work at the city, records show. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file photos)

Stories about mistakes made at the Henderson jail, the Henderson police chief clearing discipline against an accused racist officer, a sex offender’s unusual plea deal, concerns about anti-police harassment at a government office and a state senator’s questionable actions to apparently help a friend were some of the top investigative stories of 2023.

Roommate of then-city attorney got unusual plea deal

Keith Weller, the longtime roommate of former City of Las Vegas Attorney Brad Jerbic, pleaded guilty in 2019 to the attempted sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

The deal — reached while Jerbic was still city attorney — meant he could later plead guilty to coercion, a charge that does not require him to register as a sex offender.

Senator steered federal grant to friend

State Sen. Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas, was under investigation following claims she pressured a college professor to direct federal funds for local businesses into the pockets of unqualified companies, including one owned by her friend, records and emails show.

After the story ran, North Las Vegas city officials met with law enforcement to discuss concerns that Neal may have used campaign funds to pay off a $20,000 lien on her home.

Millions in overtime, critical mistakes

The Review-Journal found that Henderson residents paid nearly $5 million in overtime to run the city’s understaffed jail during the past three years. Officers have eschewed mandatory rest periods and worked two weeks or longer without a day off on dozens of occasions, the newspaper learned.

Surveillance footage and internal reports also showed that officers have sometimes failed to heed department policies while guarding inmates.

County office had anti-police culture

The daughter of former Gov. Steve Sisolak and some of her colleagues were accused of creating an anti-police environment in a county office that represents indigent criminal defendants.

Among the allegations: Ashley Sisolak had a “F—k The P lice” sign in her office and another attorney, Melissa Oliver, wore a “Blue Lives Murder” shirt.

Henderson’s police chief clears officer accused of racism

New Henderson Police Chief Hollie Chadwick cleared the disciplinary record of a police detective accused of hurling a racial slur and urging the killing of Mexicans and Black Lives Matter protesters.

She ran from a reporter during a public event where the Review-Journal tried to get answers to why the detective was cleared.

