Las Vegas psychiatrist accused of improper relationship may resume practicing

Dr. Hisbay Ali may practice medicine again in six months if he meets certain conditions, the Nevada medical board determined.

A Las Vegas psychiatrist who engaged in a sexual relationship with a patient and conceded other improper behavior can resume practicing medicine in six months if he meets certain conditions, the state medical board determined Friday.

The Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners approved a settlement agreement Friday that will lift the suspension on the license of Dr. Hisbay Ali provided he undergo evaluations, counseling and training, and meet other requirements.

“We are pleased that the Medical Board approved the resolution,” Ali’s attorney, Richard Schonfeld, wrote in an email to the Review-Journal. “There was a lot of thought and attention that went into this disposition. Dr. Ali is pleased that he can now move forward.”

In October, the board’s investigative committee issued an order of summary suspension of Ali’s license for behavior it said risked the health and safety of the public.

The order stated that Ali initiated a sexual relationship with a patient, and when she attempted to end it, he continued to contact her, including delivering flowers himself to her home. This happened despite her repeatedly asking to be left alone and threatening to call police, the board order said.

The board’s order also stated that he illegally prescribed a controlled substance to a second patient. It stated that he failed to report to the board, as required by law, a domestic violence arrest in 2022 and a DUI arrest following a single-car crash in April 2024.

As part of the settlement, Ali admitted to influencing a patient to engage in sexual activity; engaging in sexual activity with a patient; terminating medical care without adequate notice; malpractice; failure to maintain proper records; and failure to report criminal action or conviction.

Ali has agreed to do the following: pay investigation costs of $62,800 and a fine of $20,000; complete the Professional Problem-Based Ethics Program; undergo a substance abuse evaluation and follow the recommendations; undergo a fitness for duty evaluation; receive 20 hours of continued medical education in medical ethics, prescribing practices and alcohol and drug abuse; be chaperoned with female patients for a minimum of three years; receive drug and alcohol counseling; and undergo monitoring of patient charts.

The board revoked Ali’s license for five years, but stayed the revocation provided that he comply with the terms of the agreement and not commit a new violation of the Medical Practice Act.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on X. Hynes is a member of the Review-Journal’s investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing.