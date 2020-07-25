Left-wing anarchists planning protest on the Las Vegas Strip

U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield, who is responsible for protecting the federal judiciary in Nevada, said he is concerned about possible violence and is reaching out to community leaders.

Federal officers use chemical irritants and projectiles to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters early late Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Since federal officers arrived in downtown Portland in early July, violent protests have largely been limited to a two block radius from the courthouse. (Beth Nakamura /The Oregonian via AP)

Nevada U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield (usmarshals.gov)

Left-wing anarchists are planning to protest on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday in support of the ongoing clashes between demonstrators and military-styled federal agents in Portland.

A call has gone out on the anti-fascist website ‘itsgoingdown.org’ for protests to take place in more than 30 other cities across the country, including New York, Seattle, Phoenix, Washington D.C., Minneapolis and Dallas.

Federal and local law enforcement authorities have been preparing for the Las Vegas protest. It is not known how many people will show up.

U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield, who is responsible for protecting the federal judiciary in Nevada, said late Friday that he is concerned about possible violence and is reaching out to community leaders for help in ensuring a peaceful demonstration.

“We don’t want what is occurring in Portland to occur in Nevada,” Schofield said. “We fully support the rights of our citizens granted in the U.S. Constitution during these turbulent times in our country.

“What cannot be allowed is the disruption of the Court by acts of violence against the court or destruction of the court facilities.”

The demonstration is supposed to start at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bellagio, according to posts on social media.

Anarchists groups in Portland issued the nationwide solidarity call to back their battle with federal agents ordered into the city by President Donald Trump to protect the federal courthouse and statues amid the racial and civil unrest.

“We love that people are thinking about the ways they can support the people in this city, especially those who have been pressing hard in the streets for the past seven weeks in support of the struggle for Black lives and for freedom for all—and despite the brutally repressive tactics of police and federal forces,” the groups said in a statement on the anarchist website.

“Go as hard as you want, use every tool in the toolbox, and employ every tactic you can…Our common struggle against fascism and against the police and federal officials defending white supremacy are intertwined. The movement is moving: solidarity is spreading and the bigger we get the faster we win.”

The Portland protests began May 29 after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis and have intensified recently with the arrival of the armed federal agents. The agents are part of a special U.S. Department of Homeland Security unit made up of people mainly from Customs and Border Protection.

The forces wear camouflage uniforms with no identification and carry military weapons. The U.S. Marshals Service and Federal Protective Service also have been involved in protecting the courthouse in Portland.

Violent anarchists in Portland have firebombed the federal courthouse, defaced it with graffiti, broken windows and cameras and thrown fireworks at the building, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The White House said Friday that protesters also aimed lasers at the faces of federal agents and may have permanently blinded them, according to news reports.

Portland’s mayor and Oregon’s governor have publicly accused the agents of heightening the civil unrest and demanded they leave. The state filed suit to force the departure of the agents, alleging some protesters have been hauled away into unmarked vans in the night without probable cause.

But the Trump administration has stood its ground and now is pushing to send federal agents to other major cities dealing with stepped up-violence, including Chicago, Detroit, Seattle, Oakland and Philadelphia. There are no extra federal forces in Las Vegas.

The two federal courthouses in downtown Las Vegas were damaged during Black Lives Matter demonstrations nearly two months ago. One police officer also was seriously wounded and a protester was killed by police. But in recent weeks repairs to the courthouses have been made and the protests have waned with little violence.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Follow @JGermanRJ on Twitter. German is a member of the Review-Journal's investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing.