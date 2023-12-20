Mary Hynes’ top 2023 stories: ‘Superbug’ cases rising, CCSD beach visit

Investigative reporter Mary Hynes broke stories about a potentially fatal fungal infection and a holiday trip to the beach by school district personnel in 2023.

Nevada reported the highest number of cases of Candidia auris in the U.S. in 2022. (Shawn Lockhart/CDC vía AP)

Emma Burkey and her mother, Kathy Burkey, walk into a Sunday church service. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dangerous new “superbug” in Southern Nevada, a doctor accused of inappropriate conduct with patients, and a holiday trip to the beach by school district personnel were among the top investigative stories at the Review-Journal this year.

Fatal fungus rises

A fungal infection that can be fatal tightened its grip on Southern Nevada. In April, the Review-Journal reported that Nevada last year had recorded the highest number of cases of Candida auris in the U.S. By November, cases locally had reached record levels.

Grit and faith

Henderson’s Emma Burkey is battling to recover from strokes triggered by a rare reaction to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. Every day, the 21-year-old pushes herself to do things doctors thought she never again would: walk, go to school and live independently. She embraces the philosophy of Violet Sorrengail, a warrior in Rebecca Yarros’ blockbuster fantasy novel Fourth Wing: “I wouldn’t be standing here if I’d quit every time something seemed impossible to overcome.”

A ‘paid vacation’

How many Clark County School District staff does it take to hold a teacher recruitment event? Seventeen, when the event is at Miami Beach over the Fourth of July holiday. District staff crisscrossed the country on recruitment trips to hire teachers for this school year, a Review-Journal analysis showed. But what were the results?

Dangerous hospital discharges

Patients discharged from the hospital who are still recovering are regularly left at a homeless shelter. Frail patients also are discharged to unregulated facilities or sent home in ride-hailing vehicles in the middle of the night, the Review-Journal found.

‘All-around traumatic’

A Las Vegas obstetrician-gynecologist accused by a state licensing board of sexual misconduct saw additional complaints filed by former patients. The Review-Journal spoke with multiple patients of Dr. George Chambers, who said they filed complaints in the hopes that what happened to them would happen to no one else.

