Nevada ethics commission to rule on complaint against public works official

The state ethics commission will rule on a complaint against a former Clark County public works official that claims he used his government position to help secure lucrative contracts for his wife’s business.

A review panel of the Nevada Commission on Ethics determined this month that there is credible evidence that Jimmy Floyd, the county’s former head of construction management, violated provisions of Nevada’s ethics law. It referred a complaint to the full commission for further action.

The county fired Floyd in August following its investigation into claims of impropriety, including his role in the award of a $10 million construction management contract to a team that included Rock Solid Project Solutions, a firm owned by his wife, Raquel Floyd.

Jimmy and Raquel Floyd did not respond Wednesday to requests for comment. County spokesperson Jennifer Cooper said the county was unable to comment on the development because of confidentiality requirements surrounding the ethics commission’s investigation.

The county in December awarded a $10 million construction management contract to Diversified Consulting Services, which listed Rock Solid as a subconsultant standing to gain an estimated $1.5 million on the contract. The county confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Jimmy Floyd prepared the request for qualifications for companies seeking the contract, which people familiar with the bidding process said was skewed to give the Diversified/Rock Solid proposal a competitive advantage. He also served as one of five evaluators of the bidding firms, and three of the evaluators gave higher scores to another firm.

Jimmy Floyd also prepared the statement of qualifications for companies seeking to prequalify for construction management contracts on public works projects of $10 million or less. Rock Solid was ranked second on a list of four prequalifying firms, public records indicate.

A three-member review panel of the ethics commission unanimously found that there was credible evidence that Jimmy Floyd failed to comply with two provisions of the state ethics law, according to the panel’s determination posted on the commission’s website.

One of these provisions prohibits a government employee from “using his position in government to secure or grant unwarranted privileges, preferences, exemptions or advantages for himself, any business entity in which he has a significant pecuniary interest, or any person to whom he has a commitment in a private capacity.”

The other prohibits a government employee from “participating as an agent of government in the negotiation or execution of a contract between the government and himself, any business entity in which he has a significant pecuniary interest or any person to whom he has a commitment in a private capacity.”

An ethics complaint can be filed against a former public officer or employee if it has been less than two years since the alleged misconduct.

