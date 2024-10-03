Nevada might elect a felon to the Legislature, marking a first

General Assembly candidate Jovan Jackson said he was rehabilitated in prison, but his opponent says he isn’t buying it.

Jovan Jackson, a candidate for Nevada Assembly District 6, canvases a neighborhood near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Walter Jones II, running as a nonpartisan for Nevada State Assembly District 6, poses for a photo on Sept. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Walter Jones III, running as a nonpartisan for Nevada State Assembly District 6, poses for a photo on Sept. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jovan Jackson, a candidate for Nevada Assembly District 6, talks to a doorbell camera while canvassing in a neighborhood near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jovan Jackson, a candidate for Nevada Assembly District 6, knocks on a door while canvassing in a neighborhood near Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An outspoken advocate for restoring voting rights for felons could become the first candidate with a known felony conviction to be elected to state office in Nevada.

Jovan Jackson, the Democratic candidate in heavily Democratic Assembly District 6, has a string of arrests, Medicaid sanctions and a felony conviction for his part in a 2015 armed robbery, records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal show.

After serving a two-year sentence for the felony, he emerged from prison a changed man, he said.

“I tried a drug. I went completely psychotic from the drug,” Jackson, 32, told the Review-Journal. “I was able to rehabilitate in prison.”

Walter “Boo” Jones III, who is running against Jackson as a nonpartisan, said he isn’t buying it.

Jones has filed a complaint with the Nevada secretary of state, citing recent Medicaid sanctions against Jackson and a business he started, and claiming that Jackson doesn’t live in the district as required by law.

“How are you reforming yourself?” Jones, 61, said in an interview. “And you want to represent my district?”

Related: Voting bill restores felons’ right to run for office

The Republican in the race, Nephi “Khaliki” Oliva, was arrested in March on felony charges for allegedly teaching concealed-weapon classes despite a revoked instructor’s license, according to Las Vegas police. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19, after the election. Oliva did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2022, Oliva gained notoriety for racist slides he presented at a concealed-carry gun safety event that he described as an attempt at comedy.

Restoring felon rights

For years, Nevada, like many states, has slowly restored the civil rights of convicted felons. In 2003 and 2017, legislation made it easier for those convicted of lower-level felonies to have their rights restored.

In 2019, Assembly Bill 431 removed the final barriers for those convicted of the most serious crimes, automatically restoring not only their right to vote but to hold elective office and serve on a criminal jury. They previously needed to petition the court, receive a pardon or seal their record.

Now, felons in Nevada – regardless of the severity or number of crimes or where they occurred – can hold elective office four years after completing a sentence or term of parole or probation, and serve on a jury after six years, according to the Nevada attorney general’s office.

Jackson spoke publicly of his felony conviction at a news conference with Attorney General Aaron Ford and other Democratic politicians following passage of the 2019 legislation, touted by proponents as a voting-rights measure.

His first bid for office was an unsuccessful run in 2022 for North Las Vegas City Council.

If elected to the Assembly, Jackson – who handily won his Democratic primary with 84 percent of the vote in the heavily Democratic district – would be the first person “we know of” with a prior felony to hold state elective office, said Michael Green, an associate professor at UNLV and chair of its history department.

Jones, a lifelong Democrat, said he is running as a nonpartisan after apparently not selecting a party on a DMV voter-registration form.

History of arrests

Court records describe Jackson as the get-away driver in a 2015 armed robbery of a Henderson pawn shop. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and received probation. After his probation was revoked, he served a two-year sentence.

Jackson’s trouble with the law began in June 2014, when he was arrested on misdemeanor DUI and marijuana possession charges. He was found guilty of the DUI, according to records from the Nevada Department of Public Safety obtained through a public records request.

Jackson said this arrest came in the aftermath of a deadly ambush of two Las Vegas police officers inside a CiCis Pizza. There were “a lot of police out,” and as a “young black dude” driving a Mercedes, he got pulled over, he said. He contends that he wasn’t under the influence.

In February 2015, he was arrested on a misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting a public officer, and found guilty later that year of both. Jackson said he called police to report the theft of his car. He said he was experiencing mental health problems and did not understand why he was being handcuffed.

In March 2015, he was arrested on a felony drug possession charge and a misdemeanor charge of making a false statement to obstruct a public officer, state records show.

In November 2015, Jackson, then 23, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies in connection with an armed robbery of an EZ Pawn on Boulder Highway.

In January 2016, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. As part of the plea deal, the district attorney’s office said it would not oppose dismissal of the earlier felony drug charge, court records state.

In June 2016, the court sentenced Jackson to probation, the terms of which included that he undergo a mental health evaluation and complete any counseling deemed appropriate, according to court records. The terms also stated, “You shall not possess, have access to, or have under your control any type of weapon.”

In January 2017, Jackson’ probation was revoked after a photo of him with a gun was posted on Instagram, according to court and Division of Parole and Probation records.

Jackson told the Review-Journal that he posted the photo, but that it was taken prior to his probation. “I was a gun owner at one point in my life,” he said.

Petition: Incompetent to make plea deal

In January 2018, a new attorney for Jackson filed a petition arguing for his release. The petition stated that Jackson had been incompetent to enter into the plea deal.

“Jackson has an extensive mental health history in which he has been hospitalized, diagnosed with bipolar disorder, paranoia, hallucinations, and has been prescribed multiple psychiatric medications,” according to a brief appealing the District Court’s denial of the petition to the Supreme Court.

The brief stated that during the sentencing hearing, counsel noted that Jackson while incarcerated had been smearing himself with feces, having hallucinations and suffering from paranoia, including a belief that the Mafia was listening to his phone calls. It also stated that in the past he had been prescribed various medications, including an anti-psychotic drug, and had attempted suicide.

Because of severe mental health issues during the proceedings, Jackson had not understood the nature of his crime and the consequences of his guilty plea, the filing said.

The state responded in its brief, “These excuses are belied or repelled by the record. Nothing in Appellant’s medical history shows that he was incapable of understanding the terms of his guilty plea agreement.”

Jackson’s attorney, it said, had ordered two competency evaluations, in criminal cases running concurrently, in which he was found competent.

Additionally, the psychiatric evaluations that occurred after the current case had begun showed no evidence of mental incompetence.

Jackson told the Review-Journal that his mental health issues are behind him. “My mental health problem only stemmed from substance abuse,” he said, adding that receiving treatment and medication in jail stabilized his condition.

In December 2018, Jackson was “honorably discharged” from probation by the Division of Parole and Probation, a division record states.

In a 2020 op-ed in the Review-Journal, Jackson wrote that he turned his life around in part by volunteering for organizations including The Mass Liberation Project and the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada.

He is currently a senior board member of the Mass Liberation Project, his campaign website states. The group’s Nevada website says the project was launched in 2019 “to bolster the growing movement to end mass incarceration and abolish the criminal legal system as we know it.”

The Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada has endorsed Jackson in his Assembly race.

Medicaid sanctions

Jackson’s campaign website describes the native Las Vegan as an “accomplished entrepreneur, advocate and community organizer.” It states that since 2011, he has run a small business and been providing mental health and social services.

He said he launched True Family Services in 2011 but gave up ownership when he went to prison. After prison, he returned to work as its program director until late 2022.

In April 2023, the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services terminated True Family Services’ provider contract and imposed a 10-year sanction, according to a notice sent by state Medicaid to the business that the Review-Journal obtained through public record requests.

“Records were reviewed for dates of service in August 2021 which resulted in the True Family being placed on payment suspension for credible allegation of fraud,” the notice said.

It cited claims for uncovered services, “false payment or abusive billing practice” and “misrepresenting the service billed.”

Jackson would not comment on the sanctions, saying he did not want to speak for a business he no longer represented.

Jackson said he provides rehabilitative services for people on disability, including skills training, psychological rehabilitation and counseling. After leaving prison, he earned an associate’s degree at the College of Southern Nevada and is pursuing a degree at UNLV to become a therapist.

In March 2023, Jackson was terminated by the state as a Medicaid provider for failure to report his battery conviction, as required by his contract with Medicaid and by policy, and received a three-year sanction, according to a letter from state Medicaid obtained by the Review-Journal.

Jackson told the newspaper that he had followed Medicaid’s checklist for providers and “had no clue” about the reporting requirement.

Prior to his incarceration, Nevada Medicaid had sanctioned another business with which Jackson was involved. In September 2014, the agency sent a letter to Youth Empowerment stating it would be terminating its contractual relationship, citing a Medicaid provision that prohibits “any kickback, bribe or rebate” for a referral, according to a Medicaid notice of intent.

Jackson said he had served on the board but no longer is associated with the business, for which the secretary of state’s office listed him as a resident agent, which is the individual who receives legal notices and government documents.

Jones, Jackson’s opponent in the Assembly race, said he believes people are entitled to a second chance after prison but took issue with the new Medicaid violations.

“Apparently you’re not taking it serious enough, to get out and now you’re doing a different crime,” said Jones, who owns a construction company. “You’re messing with state money.”

Residency challenged by opponent

Jones, whose most recent financial disclosure form states he’s lived in the district for 26 years, hired a private investigator to look into suspicions that Jackson did not live at the address under which he filed to run for office.

Over a period of weeks, the investigator did not see Jackson or his vehicle at the address on Renada Circle. But on three consecutive occasions, Jackson was seen leaving from an address in District 7, according to the investigator’s report. His car was parked in the garage, and he used the code pad to close the garage door.

Jackson said when he filed for office, he did live at the address on Renada Circle — which assessor’s records show is owned by the Jackson Trust – but now lives across the street. He declined to provide that address. He said the address in District 7 is where his girlfriend lives.

Nevada law states that a person may have more than one residence but only one legal domicile. Where the person lives the majority of the time is a factor in determining legal domicile.

Jones said he included videotape evidence in the report of an election integrity violation that he filed with the secretary of state’s office. A spokesperson for the office confirmed that a report against Jackson had been filed.

“The matter is still open and so further details will not be made available at this time,” spokesperson Cecilia Heston wrote in an email.

Local activist Ty Jones, who helps guide Jackson’s campaign, described the candidate as “the epitome of wanting to turn your life around.”

Jackson said his experiences give him a greater understanding of the community.

“I think it’s important that we have normal people representing normal people – people who have been through some things representing people who have gone through some things,” he said. “That one moment doesn’t define who I am as a person. … Giving back to the community, we should be able to right our wrong.”

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on X. Hynes is a member of the Review-Journal’s investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing.