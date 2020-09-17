Nevada reveals first detailed look at COVID cases related to resorts

It’s the first time health officials revealed hard numbers about what role Nevada’s tourism industry could be playing in the state’s outbreak.

Pedestrians work their way down and up the bridge that crosses East Flamingo Road between Caesars Palace and the Bellagio during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Traffic is heavy along the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio during Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. In the past 30 days, officials said 26 percent of infected county residents who spoke with disease investigators reported visiting a hotel, motel or resort. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

More than one-in-four Clark County residents recently infected with COVID-19 may have contracted or spread the disease at a hotel, motel or resort, state health officials revealed Thursday morning.

In the past 30 days, officials said 26 percent of infected county residents who spoke with disease investigators reported visiting a hotel, motel or resort. About 12 percent reported visiting a “food establishment,” a broad category that includes restaurants, grocery stores and other types of businesses.

The data “does not mean the business is associated with the exposure,” Nevada Department of Health and Human deputy administrator Julia Peek said.

Instead, disease investigators ask an infected person where they traveled from the time they believe they were infected until the time they started to quarantine. It is not possible for investigators to determine where a person contracted the virus, Peek said.

The data could also be skewed by large companies that test employees and report their findings to the state, or by infected people either refusing to participate or not remembering everywhere they had been.

“It’s not complete by any means,” Peek said of the data. “It’s just a tool public health can use to identify interventions and risks associated with any disease.”

