Nevada Supreme Court orders autopsies to be released

The Nevada Supreme Court refused Clark County’s request to withhold child autopsies pending appeal, requiring them to release the unredacted records.

Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review Journal)

The Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Clark County’s request to withhold child autopsy records pending appeal, requiring the coroner’s office to release the documents to the Review-Journal by Wednesday’s deadline.

The county and its lawyers did not respond to requests for comment about whether they will abide by the ruling or seek other legal actions to avoid release of the records.

A split three-justice panel ruled Tuesday that the public interest is not in favor of a stay. Justices Mark Gibbons and Abbi Silver rejected the stay request, and Justice Lidia S. Stiglich dissented, saying a stay was appropriate until the appeal is resolved.

Review-Journal attorney Maggie McLetchie said the county can still appeal but likely will have to turn over the records before doing so.

“While the coroner has resisted the NPRA at every turn, this should be the end of the road,” she said, referring to the Nevada Public Records Act. “The time to provide access to these critical records has long since passed.”

The Review-Journal has been pursuing the documents for about four years, one of the longest public records fights in the news organization’s history.

“Our courts have determined that Clark County has willfully and intentionally broken the law for years,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “It’s time for the secrecy to end.”

In July 2017, the Review-Journal filed a lawsuit against the Clark County coroner’s office seeking the release of hundreds of juvenile autopsies as part of an investigation into county child protective services’ handling of cases where children died.

In February, the Nevada Supreme Court ruled that autopsies are public records but sent the case back to District Judge Jim Crockett to determine whether there was any private medical information that should be redacted.

Crockett offered to review more than 600 autopsies himself to see if there were valid privacy concerns until he discovered that the coroner hadn’t bothered to redact most of the autopsies. At that point, he blasted the county for dragging its heels and violating the spirit of public records laws. He ordered the autopsies released by Dec. 30.

“Why the coroner’s office does not link arms with the Review-Journal and provide records freely and voluntarily is unimaginable,” he said. “Everything demonstrates the coroner’s office is bound and determined to circumvent and avoid the Nevada Public Records Act by stonewalling and obfuscating.”

Read Crockett’s full statement.

Despite costing taxpayers about $80,000 for the fight, the coroner decided to again appeal Crockett’s order to release the records, and Clark County commissioners, except Commissioner Tick Segerblom, all voted earlier this month to approve more funding for the effort.

Contact Arthur Kane at akane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ArthurMKane on Twitter. Kane is a member of the Review-Journal’s investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing.