Nevada’s border states grapple with coronavirus spikes after reopening

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey speaks about the latest coronavirus data at a news conference Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

Salt Lake County Health Department's public health nurse Lee Cherie Booth performs a coronavirus anti-body test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Cases of the coronavirus have been rising in the past two weeks in at least 19 states. In the Southwest, health officials are seeing the same concerns. Here’s a breakdown of the latest in Nevada’s border states.

Data is reported by the COVID Tracking Project and reflects cases as of Friday.

Arizona

Total cases: 63,030

Infections per 100,000 people: 879

Arizona has identified more than 10,000 new cases since Sunday.

On Wednesday, state health officials reported more than 2,400 people infected with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Arizona, more than ever before. More than 600 were receiving intensive care treatment.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday advised Arizonans to stay at home and wear a mask to prevent the spread of the virus, but he did not invoke an executive order to enforce any changes, the Arizona Republic reports.

California

Total cases: 195,571

Infections per 100,000 people: 494

California has identified more than 21,000 new cases since Sunday.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer has said it is “highly likely” the increase is related to large protests over the death of George Floyd and social gatherings, the Los Angeles Times reports.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom this month ordered all state residents to wear masks in public.

Idaho

Total cases: 4,645

Infections per 100,000 people: 265

Idaho has identified more than 600 new cases since Sunday.

Gov. Brad Little announced Thursday the state would remain in Stage Four of its reopening plan for at least two weeks. The stage was the final phase of the state’s reopening plan and was slated to end Friday, the Idaho Statesman reports.

Ada County, home to Boise, on Monday closed bars, nightclubs and banned gatherings of more than 50 people, the newspaper reported. The county went back to Phase Three, a step backward following a spike in new cases.

Oregon

Total cases: 7,568

Infections per 100,000 people: 181

Oregon has identified more than 630 new cases since Sunday.

Gov. Kate Brown has allowed most counties to reopen pools, bars and movie theaters, among other businesses. Churches and recreational sports are also allowed to convene. All are subject to guidelines on physical distancing and sanitization guidelines.

State officials do not plan to allow mass gatherings, such as major concerts or sporting events with live audiences, until a reliable treatment or vaccine is available.

Brown this month ordered seven counties to implement a mask mandate in most indoor and public spaces, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports.

Utah

Total cases: 19,374

Infections per 100,000 people: 613

Utah has identified more than 1,900 new cases since Sunday.

Gov. Gary Herbert this week approved plans for Salt Lake and Summit counties to implement a mask mandate starting Saturday. People in those counties will have to wear masks inside businesses, the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The state has continued its reopening process after pausing it earlier this month, a hiatus spurred by a spike in new infections.

Nevada

Total cases: 14,859

Infections per 100,000 people: 490

Nevada has identified more than 1,600 new cases since Sunday.

Wearing masks in nearly all public spaces in the state became mandatory Friday, Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered.

Nevada reopened its hotel-casinos on June 4, but Sisolak this week announced the state would delay moving into Phase Three of its reopening.

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized across Nevada trended upward throughout the week, but the state’s acute care hospitals were not threatened with being overwhelmed.

