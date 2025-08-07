NYC gunman’s background check not completed, red flag law not used

A background check on Shane Tamura had not been been completed before he purchased the assault weapon used to fatally shoot four people in Manhattan.

This image from surveillance video obtained by The Associated Press shows Shane Tamura outside a Manhattan office building on July 28, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo)

A national gun safety group said Thursday that Nevada’s red flag law could have been used to limit Las Vegas resident Shane Tamura’s access to a firearm before he fatally shot four people in Manhattan last week.

Tamura had twice been placed on a mental health hold by police officers, who were aware that he possessed a firearm, according to records provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Nevada’s red flag law, passed in 2019 after the country’s deadliest mass shooting occurred on the Strip in 2017, permits a member of law enforcement or a family member to seek from the court a high-risk protective order to temporarily bar a person at risk to themself or others from possessing or purchasing a firearm.

“The tragedy in Manhattan last week makes one thing painfully clear: there were other steps that could have been taken to limit the shooter’s access to firearms and Nevada’s red flag law remains underutilized,” said Nick Suplina, senior vice president for law and policy at Everytown for Gun Safety, in a statement.

In a related development, a Nevada public safety agency told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that a background check had not been completed on Tamura before he purchased the assault rifle used in the shooting.

A background check in October 2024 resulted in “unresolved status,” according to the Nevada Point of Contact Firearms Program that conducted the inquiry. Unresolved status, which is not a denial, means more time is needed to complete the check.

However, under federal law, unresolved status does not prevent a federal firearms licensee (FFL) such as a gun store from transferring a firearm after three days have passed since the background check was initiated, according to a statement from the state firearms program obtained by the Review-Journal through a public records request. This appears to have happened in Tamura’s case.

“Release of a firearm for a person in an unresolved status is at the discretion of the FLL,” the state agency stressed.

The agency said research is conducted for an additional 90 days after the decision, and “if no additional information is received to overturn the decision,” the records are purged.

An earlier background check on Tamura in March 2022 for the transfer of a different firearm also came back as unresolved, the agency said. It did not immediately respond to questions about why more time was needed to complete Tamura’s background check.

Police officers had twice taken Tamura to a hospital to be evaluated for emergency treatment and, potentially, involuntary commitment.

“There is no question that a high risk protection order could also have been sought,” Everytown stated in a news release.

Legal loophole

As recently as Aug. 10, 2024 — less than a year before he killed four people before turning his weapon on himself — Tamura’s mother called 911 about what she described as her son’s suicidal ideation. She told a dispatcher then that he suffered from depression and anxiety, and that he was bipolar.

In October 2024, he purchased an assault-style rifle from his supervisor, a transaction that an attorney for the supervisor has said was done through a federal firearms licensee as required by law.

It’s unclear whether anything about Tamura’s background in state or federal databases would have prevented a gun transfer. Mental health holds are not reported to the state’s central repository unless the hold becomes long term and requires a court order, sources said.

A criminal background report obtained from the state’s repository shows only one incident, an arrest in 2023 on suspicion of trespassing at Red Rock Resort, a misdemeanor charge that was not prosecuted. The arrest would not have prohibited the transfer of a firearm to him.

The central repository is not authorized to disclose any mental health record information, according to state authorities. The background report from the repository indicates that Tamura’s “firearm disqualified status” was unknown. The designation is used to flag whether someone can purchase a gun, but an “unknown” tag does not mean that the sale is not allowed.

Call to action

Everytown and other gun safety groups have lobbied for changes to the law to prevent the loophole that allows the transfer of firearms before a background check has been completed.

Congress can close the loophole “by prohibiting firearm sales from moving forward unless a background check on the prospective purchaser has been completed,” Everytown states on its website. “In the absence of a federal law, states can pass laws to give authorities longer than three business days to complete a check.” Nineteen states and Washington, D.C., have done so.

Meanwhile, Nevada’s red flag law is used infrequently, according to Everytown. Citing data from the Nevada attorney general’s office, it said that in 2024, only 28 extreme risk petitions were filed, compared with 5,370 in New York.

In response to last week’s shooting in Manhattan, Everytown has released guidelines for law enforcement and family members on when and how to obtain a high risk protective order.

