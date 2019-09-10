Ralenkotter makes initial court appearance in LVCVA gift card case

Former LVCVA CEO Rossi Ralenkotter appeared in Justice Court Tuesday to face felony charges in the alleged theft of airline gift cards bought by the tourism agency.

Rossi Ralenkatter, seated at left, is in court, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rossi Ralenkotter, left, talks to his lawyer, Tony Sgro, in court, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brig Lawson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Rossi Ralenkotter, former CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and Cathy Tull, former chief marketing officer, at a board meeting Oct. 10, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter avoided an arrest warrant and appeared in Justice Court Tuesday to face felony charges in the alleged theft of Southwest Airlines gift cards bought by the tourism agency.

Prosecutors filed felony charges Monday against Ralenkotter, two of his top former executives and a Southwest employee over the misuse of $90,000 in airline gift cards.

The seven-count complaint comes after a yearlong investigation of the tax-funded LVCVA that police said was prompted by Review-Journal stories disclosing the secretive gift card purchases. The newspaper has been investigating excessive spending and lax accountability of gifts to staff and board members at the LVCVA, most of which occurred during Ralenkotter’s tenure.

Ralenkotter, 72, once one of the most influential public officials in the state, appeared before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia with his new criminal lawyer, Tony Sgro. Afterwards, both men declined to comment, but Ralenkotter has previously denied criminal wrongdoing. He retired in August 2018 with a $455,000 financial package that includes a $15,000-a-month consulting contract with the agency.

At Sgro’s request, Letizia temporarily stayed execution of the arrest warrant for Ralenkotter so that he could arrange to be booked into the Clark County Detention Center through a “walk-through” procedure and then get released on his own recognizance.

But Letizia kept the arrest warrant in place for Ralenkotter’s former chief marketing officer, Cathy Tull, who did not appear in court. Chief Deputy District Attorney Jay P. Raman told Letizia that he has had no conversations with Tull’s lawyer.

Ralenkotter and Tull, 52, were charged with theft and misconduct of a public officer, both felonies.

Letizia scheduled a hearing in two weeks to set a date for a preliminary hearing to determine whether Ralenkotter and the other defendants should be bound over for trial in Clark County District Court.

Prosecutors also have the option to go to a grand jury and obtain an indictment to move the case directly to District Court.

Raman declined comment after Tuesday’s hearing.

Another defendant, Brig Lawson, the LVCVA’s former business partnerships director, was allowed to remain free without bail. He is facing charges of theft, forgery and unlawful use of public money. His lawyer has said he will mount a vigorous defense against the charges.

Police allege Lawson, 49, instructed Southwest Airlines employees to hide the gift card purchases in promotional invoices between 2012 and 2017.

One of those employees, Eric Woodson, a Dallas-based Southwest marketing executive, was ordered to surrender to jail officials. Woodson was not in court, but his lawyer Keely Perdue promised to get Woodson to Las Vegas. Woodson is facing theft and forgery charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates the Sands Expo & Convention Center, which competes with the LVCVA-operated Las Vegas Convention Center.

