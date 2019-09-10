Ralenkotter’s LVCVA consulting contract in jeopardy after criminal charges

The executive committee of the LVCVA board will consider whether to terminate its consulting contract with former CEO Rossi Ralenkotter in the wake of felony charges against him and three others.

Retired Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter, left, and his attorney Anthony Sgro arrive for court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Retired Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter, left, waits in a courtroom at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Retired Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter arrives for court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Attorney Anthony Sgro, center, speaks on behalf of his client, retired Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter, right, in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. At left is Keely Perdue, attorney for Southwest Airlines marketing executive Eric Woodson. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia presides as retired Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Retired Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter walks to the front of the courtroom for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Retired Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter, center, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Retired Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter, seated at left, waits in the courtroom for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Retired Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter, left, talks to his lawyer, Tony Sgro, before a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Retired Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Rossi Ralenkotter, right, and his attorney Anthony Sgro after appearing in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Brig Lawson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Rossi Ralenkotter, former CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, and Cathy Tull, former chief marketing officer, at a board meeting Oct. 10, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The executive committee of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board will consider whether to terminate its consulting contract with former CEO Rossi Ralenkotter in the wake of the filing of felony charges against him and three others, a top board member said Tuesday.

Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown, who chairs the 14-member board, told the Review-Journal that Ralenkotter’s successor as CEO, Steve Hill, also will consider possible action.

Hill declined to comment, but Ralenkotter’s 18-month contract, which expires next March, has language that allows termination” for any reason.”

The LVCVA board voted to pay Ralenkotter $15,000 a month to consult for the tax-funded agency for 18 months after he retired in August 2018.

Ralenkotter avoided an arrest warrant and appeared in Justice Court earlier Tuesday to face the charges in the alleged theft of Southwest Airlines gift cards bought by the convention authority.

Prosecutors filed felony charges Monday against Ralenkotter, two of his top former executives and a Southwest employee over the misuse of $90,000 in airline gift cards.

The seven-count complaint comes after a yearlong investigation of the LVCVA that police said was prompted by Review-Journal stories disclosing the secretive gift card purchases. The newspaper has been investigating excessive spending and lax accountability of gifts to staff and board members at the LVCVA, most of which occurred during Ralenkotter’s tenure.

Ralenkotter, 72, once one of the most influential public officials in the state, appeared before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia with his new criminal lawyer, Tony Sgro. Afterwards, both men declined to comment, but Ralenkotter has previously denied criminal wrongdoing. He retired in August 2018 with a $455,000 financial package that included the consulting contract with the agency.

At Sgro’s request, Letizia temporarily stayed execution of the arrest warrant for Ralenkotter so that he could arrange to be booked into the Clark County Detention Center through a “walk-through” procedure and then get released on his own recognizance.

But Letizia kept the arrest warrant in place for Ralenkotter’s former chief marketing officer, Cathy Tull, who did not appear in court. Chief Deputy District Attorney Jay P. Raman told Letizia that he has had no conversations with Tull’s lawyer.

Ralenkotter and Tull, 52, were charged with theft and misconduct of a public officer, both felonies.

Letizia scheduled a hearing in two weeks to set a date for a preliminary hearing to determine whether Ralenkotter and the other defendants should be bound over for trial in Clark County District Court.

Prosecutors also have the option to go to a grand jury and obtain an indictment to move the case directly to District Court.

Raman declined comment after Tuesday’s hearing.

Another defendant, Brig Lawson, the LVCVA’s former business partnerships director, was allowed to remain free without bail. He is facing charges of theft, forgery and unlawful use of public money. His lawyer has said he will mount a vigorous defense against the charges.

Police allege Lawson, 49, instructed Southwest Airlines employees to hide the gift card purchases in promotional invoices between 2012 and 2017.

One of those employees, Eric Woodson, a Dallas-based Southwest marketing executive, was ordered to surrender to jail officials. Woodson was not in court, but his lawyer Keely Perdue promised to get Woodson to Las Vegas. Woodson is facing theft and forgery charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates the Sands Expo & Convention Center, which competes with the LVCVA-operated Las Vegas Convention Center.

Contact Jeff German at jgerman@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564. Contact Arthur Kane at akane@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0286. Follow @JGermanRJ and @ArthurMKane on Twitter.

Criminal complaint in LVCVA gift card scandal by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

RELATED

Southwest Airlines exec tied to misuse of gift cards by LVCVA

Audit of LVCVA’s use of airline gift cards questioned by police

Police probe: Ex-LVCVA boss gave taxpayer-paid gift cards to staff

Former LVCVA exec to pay ethics fine in airline gift-card probe

LVCVA disbands travel office amid airline gift card investigations

Ex-LVCVA chief continues pattern of luxury travel at taxpayer expense

Police seize records from LVCVA as gift card investigation grows