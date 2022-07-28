Report: Siegel Group executives used deception, harassment to evict tenants

A U.S. House panel spent a year examining corporate landlords for pandemic eviction abuse, but reported the Las Vegas-based landlord’s practices were “uniquely egregious.”

The Siegel Suites Boulder III on Boulder Highway on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Executives at The Siegel Group employed deception and harassment practices to evict tenants during the COVID-19 pandemic, a U.S. House panel investigation has found.

Documents obtained by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis showed the Las Vegas-based landlord sought to “bluff” renters into falsely believing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s eviction moratorium was no longer in effect, a suspected violation of federal law, according to a report released Thursday.

“While the abusive eviction practices documented in this report would be condemnable under any circumstances, they are unconscionable during a once-in-a-century economic and public health crisis,” wrote Rep. James Clyburn, chairman of the panel and House Majority Whip, in a statement.

The panel spent a year examining four corporate landlords for pandemic eviction abuse, but the 41-page report emphasized that The Siegel Group’s practices were “uniquely egregious.”

In one instance from May 2021, a company executive suggested a list of ways to “get rid” of a past-due tenant in San Antonio, the report states. That included swapping her working air-conditioning unit with a broken one, having security knock on her room’s door at least twice a night, and calling child protective services “to come out” if there were too many people in her room.

“I want this person very uncomfortable sitting in our room for free,” senior vice president of operations Mike Tisdale wrote in the email, which was published by investigators.

The panel has asked Texas authorities to investigate whether Siegel employees made any false reports of child abuse or neglect about the tenant, a felony under state law, the report states.

The report’s overall findings have also been referred to two federal watchdog agencies for further investigation into whether the company’s actions would be considered deceptive and unfair business practices.

Siegel Group Senior Vice President Michael Crandall did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday morning.

The company operates a chain of hotel-apartment hybrids with approximately 12,000 units across eight states, according to the panel’s report.

