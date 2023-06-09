RJ reporter wins awards for exposing tax loophole

Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Eli Segall won an Excellence in Financial Journalism Award and other top honors.

Eli Segall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Eli Segall has won a number of national awards for his investigation of Nevada’s real estate transfer tax loophole, including an Excellence in Financial Journalism Award from the New York Society of CPAs last week.

The Excellence in Financial Journalism officials said Segall’s story was the top work in the local category.

It was just the latest honor for his series on how large property owners, mostly casinos, avoided paying millions in real estate transfer taxes that most property owners have to pay.

Segall was a business reporter when he wrote the stories before moving to the investigative team in April. The stories also won second place in the “public service in newspapers not in top 20 media market” category for the prestigious Headliner award presented by the Press Club of Atlantic City.

“It’s a real honor to have my name among other talented reporters who also received awards from these organizations,” Segall said. “It took a lot of work to pull together the transfer tax series, and any journalist can tell you it’s nice to see your stories make an impact.”

The investigation won first place in the Best of the West contest in the business and financial reporting category. The story also prompted the Legislature to pass a bill closing one of the loopholes that Segall’s work identified.

Contact Arthur Kane at akane@reviewjournal.com and follow @ArthurMKane on Twitter. Kane is editor of the Review-Journal’s investigative team, focusing on reporting that holds leaders and agencies accountable and exposes wrongdoing.